NEAR Bulls Charge Their Way Past $4.7 Amid Lack Of Spike In Volume

NEAR Protocol is looking bullish as it darts past the $4.7 support zone.
NEAR’s bullish momentum appears to wane
Price exhibits low trading volume
NEAR price trading at $4.51
However, judging by the price movement, it looks like the bull’s luck may be running out.
On the other hand, NEAR’s trading volume appears to be diminished or low even if the altcoin has amassed roughly 35% gains in that same period. So, does this mean a faltering demand for NEAR?
From a long-term perspective, NEAR’s resistance and support levels could be anywhere near the $3.7, $4.5, and $6.8 levels; respectively.
Originally, the $6.8 zone acted as a support zone in May however the selling pressure has been too overwhelming to control. This level was again retested late in May, but with no luck.
$6 Level Posing Hurdles To NEAR Price
In the coming weeks, it’s more likely that the $6 level would hoist some hurdle to the price. More so, the $4.7 area is another critical support level as this zone has been pivotal on the daily chart since June and July.
While breaching this zone was phenomenal for NEAR protocol, August was rather unkind with a reversal and a seismic price crash.
NEAR’s RSI has been pushed above the neutral 50 zones following a rejection experienced last month. Despite the bullish movement, buying pressure has weakened. More so, the OBV also remained sluggish with unfortunately no new highs formed.
Now, if the OBV can successfully breach and surpass its high registered in August, then this would validate the strong demand for NEAR Protocol. Additionally, the Chaikin Money Flow or CMF has also barreled past +0.05 revealing NEAR’s huge capital flow.
More Buying Activity Needed
Overall, technical indicators show some bullish movements and intense buying activity but may not be enough to validate a move that overshadows the $6.8 zone.
According toCoinMarketCap, the NEAR price has slumped by 9.05% or trading at $4.51 as of this writing. The current stats have been optimistic and are quite the opposite of NEAR’s remarkable performance over the past few days where the altcoin has registered an uptick of 9.5%.
Trading volume is seen to have increased by as much as 36% compared to its slow movement last week.
Binance US now offers trading of Astar Network’s native token, which will allow users to use the network’s multichain smart contracts platform of the future. Before the market opens on September 14 at the same time as ASTR deposits, the regulated US exchange will accept ASTR deposits, one day before, beginning on September 13 at 8:00 EDT.
The ASTR listing will introduce Astar Network to investors in the United States and will aim to expand the network’s smart contract ecosystem to users all over the world. Additionally, it will stimulate increased liquidity in the ASTR markets. When trading begins at 8:00 AM EDT on Binance US, the token will be available for purchase using USD and USDT.
Astar Network Founder and CEO Sota Watanabe said:
“We are very excited to officially enter the American market through Binance US. Since closing our last funding round, led by US investors like Polychain and Coinbase, entering the US market has been a top priority. Astar already has a strong presence in Asia, especially Japan, and now we have an opportunity to follow suit in the US with our localized team.”
Astar has been increasing its dominance in the Asian market with its expansion into the United States. In a recent survey by the most influential blockchain group in Japan, Astar came out on top, demonstrating the project’s widespread support in the nation. According to the survey conducted by the Japan Blockchain Association, Astar is the best blockchain platform currently available, beating out Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche.
Web3 is being adopted by some of Asia’s most technologically advanced nations, which might spark a new economic boom. Sota Watanabe recently toured Japan, where he met with local officials to explore potential uses for web3 technology. GMO, one of Japan’s major internet firm, and Dentsu, the country’s largest advertising agency, have both hired him as an advisor.
Like Japan, the United States has a highly regulated cryptocurrency market, which requires exchanges to only offer tokens that conform to stringent standards. Binance’s US exchange only supports a small subset of the tokens listed on its international market. Now that Binance US supports ASTR token trading, this milestone has been reached.
Assets that address actual issues, are based on trustworthy, scalable technology, and are approved by Binance US’s Digital Asset Risk Assessment Framework are the only ones the exchange will list. As of right now, there are just over a hundred assets on the market that meet the requirements. When ASTR gets listed on Binance US, it will be the first asset from the Kusama and Polkadot ecosystems to do so.
Astar has linked to Moonbeam Network as part of its effort to boost blockchain interoperability. Because of this integration, WASM projects will be able to get off the ground, and developers will be inspired to build innovative applications for Astar that make use of Polkadot’s robust XCM format.
The Doodles floor price was 8.23 ETH, or nearly $13,100.
The team plans of releasing a larger-scale Doodles 2 collection.
Sales of Ethereum NFT doodles have increased by almost 1,200% in the last 24 hours with the news of a $54 million investment round.
That’s what CryptoSlam says happened in the last 24 hours, reporting $2.1 million in sales of Doodles NFT. According to the platform’s rankings, which factor in sales from all marketplaces, this is a 1,224% increase over the preceding twenty-four-hour period. It has had the highest volume of any project during that time, almost twice that of the Ethereum project Renga ($1.07 million).
The floor price, or the price of the least accessible listed NFT, is increasing as NFTs fly off markets (141 have been sold in the previous 24 hours). At the time of writing, the Doodles floor price was 8.23 ETH, or nearly $13,100, a 19% increase over the previous day.
Recent Fund Raise
Doodles is a 10,000-token Ethereum NFT profile picture project, with each token sporting unique artwork inspired by a different set of random personality qualities. In this example, an NFT would be a blockchain token representing ownership of a certain character. According to CryptoSlam, $528 million in secondary sales have been generated since the collection’s introduction last autumn.
Earlier today, Doodles revealed that the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has led a $54 million investment round for the company. The total valuation due to the round is $704 million, including contributions from FTX Ventures, Acrew Capital, and 10T Holdings.
The Doodles website, which displays the work of Scott “Burnt Toast” Martin, stated in June that it will be releasing a larger-scale Doodles 2 collection, which would spam millions of configurable avatars. It is anticipated that it will be mined on a blockchain network that offers cheaper and quicker transactions than Ethereum’s mainnet, albeit the identity of this network has not yet been disclosed.
According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
Source: https://watcher.guru/ethmerge
Recent data shows that Ethereum miners are fleeing from the network. Right now, the average computing power of the whole Ethereum network stands at 854 TH/s. Trending downwards during the past week, the figure has dropped by about 19% from the peak in May. Ethereum’s massive PoW hashrate is of great significance to the entire crypto mining industry, and the ETH hashrate will shift to other PoW coins once Ethereum shifts to PoS, which may reshape the whole mining sector.
Facing the impending transformation of the mining sector, Ethereum miners might exclude themselves from the shift to PoS by the Ethereum community to protect their own interests. From this perspective, PoW miners on Ethereum might root for a hard fork to preserve the existing PoW chain and generate a new coin. However, such a fork coin can be problematic in terms of risks and security. If Ethereum is forked, projects within today’s largest crypto ecosystem will have to make a choice. Meanwhile, multiple mainstream projects, covering the two stablecoin issuers Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), the oracle ChainLink, and the on-chain lending protocol Aave, have stated their support for the PoS chain. Without support from popular projects, the PoW chain will be worthless.
Of course, some miners might choose to accept the reality and switch to ETC. The DAO hack split the Ethereum community into the ETH camp and the ETC camp. The two now differ in terms of algorithm, and ETH mining machines might need to go through firmware updates to become compatible with ETCHASH, the ETC mining algorithm. Despite that, there is no technical barrier between ETH and ETC, and it is cheap to switch from one to the other. As such, it is foreseeable that the ETC hashrate will soar after the Merge.
In response to the current boom of ETC mining, many pools, including ViaBTC, have been offering mining benefits. Back in early September, ViaBTC Pool announced that it will terminate the pool’s PoW mining service and the revenue calculation of ETH when the TTD reaches a set threshold. The pool said that asset management functions such as ETH deposits & withdrawals and conversion, as well as ETH financial services that include hedging and loan, will remain available. It also recommended the ETC pool to miners who plan to continue with their PoW mining operations.
To help miners switch to ETC mining, ViaBTC has partnered up with Bitdeer, a top mining service provider, and offered a major benefit: a free trial of the MiningOS firmware. All ViaBTC users can benefit from the six-month free trial of MiningOS, which will help miners minimize costs and maximize returns.
Featuring simplicity, enhanced security, and high yields, MiningOS is an innovative firmware for GPU mining developed by the Bitdeer Group. The product is simple in that it allows miners to deploy their mining operation with one flash drive for downloading the image file, without having to go through the complicated code burning process. Backed by a top mining brand, MiningOS supports SSL connection and emphasizes security and privacy protection. Having been tested on a large number of GPU mining machines, MiningOS ranked second in terms of average revenue, and the figure is more than 2% higher than that of the second-place winner. Over time, the seemingly small difference will be translated into a substantial increase in revenue.
Join the event at https://minerplus.bitdeer.com/miningos
Try out MiningOs for free:
Click on the link or scan the QR code in the above picture to open the event page;
Register and log in to your Bitdeer account;
Install and deploy the MiningOS firmware;
Contact customer service and apply for ViaBTC-exclusive benefits;
Select ViaBTC Pool in the mining configuration;
Enjoy the superior mining experience brought by MiningOS-enabled smart mining and hashrate boost.
CPUs covered
GTX 3070, GTX 3080, and GTX 1660s
Target crypto
ETC
How to install MiningOS:
You can click on the link below for the specific installation instructions or get help from customer service on the Bitdeer website:
Bitdeer Group is the world’s leading provider of digital asset mining services. It was founded by Jihan Wu, a renowned pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, along with Sequoia Capital, IDG and other well-known blockchain investment institutions. The group consists of two service platforms, “BITDEER” and “MinerPlus”, which provide a full range of mining services that include hashrate sharing and smart mining solutions.
AboutViaBTC
ViaBTC, founded in May 2016, has provided professional, efficient, safe and stable cryptocurrency mining services for over one million users in 130+ countries/regions around the world, with a cumulative mining output value of tens of billions of dollars. As a world-leading, all-inclusive mining pool, it provides mining services for more than ten mainstream cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC, ETC, etc. Backed by the one-stop, all-inclusive services spanning the mining pool, the exchange, and the wallet, ViaBTC is committed to offering global users more abundant supporting tools, stabler and more efficient mining services, and better product experiences.
Cloudflare controls 80% of the internet infrastructure industry.
Cloudflare will stop using the Rinkeby signer in order to strengthen the network.
Cloudflare, a company that provides a content delivery network and DDOS security, has announced its support of the Ethereum Merge, as well as its compatibility with the Sepolia and Goerli testnets on Ethereum gateways. Since the Merge facilitates user and device access to the Ethereum network, the backing of internet infrastructure company Cloudflare is vital.
Cloudflare controls 80% of the internet infrastructure industry. Cloudflare is used by the vast majority of cryptocurrency platforms to connect to the internet. This includes FTX, KuCoin, Kraken, Coinbase, WazirX, eToro, CoinMarketCap, Coingecko, Nexo, and many more.
Strengthening Ethereum Network
On September 13th, Cloudflare revealed its support for the Ethereum Merge. Cloudflare is also adding support for the Sepolia and Goerli testnets on its Ethereum gateway. The Merge network has a set of testnets that users may use to try out new features and bug fixes on the main network and to create and explore decentralized applications (DApps).
Cloudflare’s support for testnets guarantees the stability, practicability, and safety of updates before they are released to the Ethereum Mainnet.
In addition, Cloudflare said that it will stop using the Rinkeby signer in order to strengthen the Ethereum network. The Ethereum Foundation has decided that the Rinkeby testnet will no longer receive updates or fixes after January 15, 2023.
The Ethereum Foundation has further encouraged users and developers to make the switch to the Goerli or Sepolia testnets. Kiln, Ropsten, and Rinkeby, the Ethereum Merge testnets, will shortly be deprecated and shut down.
According to the Ethereum Foundation’s Merge tracker, the Ethereum Merge is scheduled to take place on September 15 at around 04:00 UTC. Additionally, about 85% of nodes are running the most recent version of the Ethereum client software.
Terra platform’s downfall in May included the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin.
A court in Seoul issued a warrant for Do Kwon and five others on suspicion.
A fresh investigation is going on Terra (LUNA). Today A court in South Korea has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon. The creator of the Terraform Labs cryptocurrency ecosystem, the downfall of which prompted a global crypto panic earlier this year.
Reason for the Arrest
The Terra platform’s downfall in May included the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin. Which shook faith in the digital-asset sector, which has yet to recover much of its losses.
Terra’s demise prompted inquiries in South Korea and the United States, as well as increasing regulatory scrutiny of stablecoins. Which are digital tokens tied to an asset such as the dollar. Stablecoins are a popular option for investors looking to spread their holdings away from more volatile coins, and they make it easier to transfer assets to crypto exchanges.
Prosecutors raided the house of Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin in July, as the investigation into claims of unlawful activities behind the TerraUSD crash deepened.
Prosecutors were reportedly listening to different points of view by questioning virtual asset experts as well as financial authorities such as the Financial Supervisory Service as reference persons.
According to a text message from the prosecutor’s office, a court in Seoul issued a warrant for Do Kwon and five others on allegations of violations of the nation’s capital markets law. And also stated that all six people are in Singapore. Do Kwon did not respond quickly to an email requesting a comment.
“Do Kwon has stated that he will cooperate when the time comes. “Life is long,” Kwon stated in an interview with crypto media startup Coinage, about the possibility of jail time.”
Tesla is offering the whistle for a cool 1,000 Dogecoin right now.
The whistle resembles a miniature Cybertruck and is sold out right now.
Elon Musk has started selling his own brand of whistle via Tesla yet again. This future whistle, known as the Cyberwhistle, may now be bought for the digital currency Dogecoin. Those who have been hoping to get their hands on another of Musk’s peculiar inventions will have to wait a little bit longer since the item is presently sold out.
On September 13, 2022, the guy behind Tesla, SpaceX, and other tech businesses tweeted, “Blow the whistle!” Of course, Musk was talking to the brand-new Cyberwhistle that Tesla is offering for a cool 1,000 Dogecoin right now. The whistle, however, has sold out entirely as of this writing.
Taking a Shot at Twitter?
The obvious parallel between Elon Musk’s recent subpoena of a whistleblower and the use of a real, live whistle is plain to see. Late in August 2022, it became public that Musk’s attorneys had sought to subpoena Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, in connection with his claims that the business had deceived Musk, its investors, and the board of directors. Tesla’s decision to start selling a whistle is almost too obvious.
The whistle resembles a miniature Cybertruck. The item is composed of “medical-grade stainless steel” and features an “integrated attachment feature for added versatility,” according to the product description.
For those who placed orders for a Cyberwhistle, deliveries should start in around four to six weeks. And Musk says they’re planning to boost the whistle’s volume. The Dogecoin community is super excited. Although the price pumped up briefly, it then followed the overall market sentiment and plummeted. According to CMC, the Dogecoin price today is $0.060630 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $485,132,504 USD. Dogecoin is down 4.60% in the last 24 hours.
