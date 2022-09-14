New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Details Revealed to Fans at D23 Expo: Announcement List

BURBANK, Calif. — Exciting new details about Disney 100 Years of Wonder were revealed to fans last weekend at D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa. Disney100 will be the largest global, business-to-business celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year history, and it will officially kick off at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

“Ten decades of creativity, innovation and determination have created The Walt Disney Company you know today – the most enduring and beloved name in entertainment,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said at the ceremonies. opening of D23 Expo. “It’s a huge responsibility to lead Disney as we enter our second century of telling stories and creating magic that will last for another 100 years.”

SEE ALSO: On The Red Carpet takes you inside D23 Expo

Guests at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event were the first to see Mickey Mouse in his glittering new “platinum” outfit, designed to reflect Disney’s optimism and creativity as the company celebrates 100 years and looks to the next century. And throughout the weekend, fans heard about amazing new entertainment, experiences and events coming from all corners of The Walt Disney Company for the celebration. From the 2023 release of Walt Disney Animation Studios Wish and Disney100: The Exhibition, which will tour nationally and internationally beginning next year, to spectacular new shows at Disneyland Resort, incredible collectibles and more, Here’s a taste of what to expect during Disney100:

Walt Disney Studios

In the 7,000-seat Room D23 Friday, Jennifer Lee, Creative Director of Walt Disney Animation Studios, announced “Wish,” an epic original animated musical inspired by the studios’ film heritage and featuring all-new songs by the Grammy nominated artist. Julia Michaels. The magical story, which looks forward to the next 100 years for the studio and explores how the star who wishes so many Disney characters came to be, is set in Roses, a fantasy kingdom where wishes can literally come true. Inspired by the watercolor illustrations of fairy tales that fascinated Walt Disney, the movie look combines a timeless watercolor style with contemporary 3D CG animation. Participants were introduced to 17-year-old Asha, a smart and driven optimist with a quick wit whose passionate appeal to the stars summons a true star from the sky. Incredibly curious and a tiny ball of boundless energy, Star is a giant beacon for chaos. Filmmakers Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and actor Alan Tudyk (the voice of Valentino the goat) joined Lee on stage before introducing the voice of Asha, recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who brought down the home while singing “More for Us,” an all-new original song from the film, which will hit theaters in 2023.

Additionally, Walt Disney Studios’ presentation of upcoming theatrical and streaming titles on Friday previewed a trio of new Disney Live Action movies that continue Disney’s 100-year celebration. These new films include “The Little Mermaid,” a live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, which will be released exclusively in domestic theaters on May 26, 2023; “Haunted Mansion,” a ghostly adventure inspired by the classic theme park attraction, hitting theaters in 2023; and “Peter Pan & Wendy”, a reimagining of the 1953 animated classic, which will be released on Disney+ in 2023.

MORE: Watch Halle Bailey transform into Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer

Fans in Hall D23 were among the first to see an all-new introduction of the Walt Disney Studios logo in honor of Disney 100 Years of Wonder. The new Disney Castle intro features Tinker Bell soaring over a riverside village and up a waterfall that leads to Disney’s iconic castle, now in platinum. Created by Disney Studios Content and Industrial Light & Magic and featuring an all-new arrangement of “When You Wish Upon a Star” by award-winning composer Christophe Beck (Frozen, WandaVision), the new intro will first appear in theaters with Disney’s Strange World this Thanksgiving and then play in ahead of all Disney theatrical and streaming releases throughout 2023.

Disney100: The Exhibition

During the D23 Expo, it was announced that Disney100: The Exhibition will open on February 18, 2023 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Chicago, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri as the next two stops on the north- American. round. The exhibition’s international unit will open on April 18 in Munich, Germany, with additional cities to be announced in the coming months. The exhibition’s stunning key artwork was also revealed, inviting guests to step into their favorite stories using innovative and immersive technology in ten galleries of the 15,000 square foot exhibition. The Walt Disney Archives opens their treasure chest, showcasing more than 250 of its “crown jewels,” rarely seen original artwork and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia. Disney hosted special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, movies, shows and attractions, from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and beyond. The ten beautiful and imaginatively themed galleries, all featuring moving stories, unique interactive installations and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating Snow White classics. and the Seven Dwarfs in Strange World. , as well as the latest members of the Disney family: Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.

Walt Disney Parks & Resorts

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products President Josh D’Amaro gave D23 Expo guests a first look at how Disney Parks around the world will mark Disney100.

In the spring of 2023, the long-awaited return of the “Magic Happens” parade will come to life at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, in celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.

New scenery, food and drink specials, character experiences and more will come to parks around the world, with the heart of the celebration rooted in Disneyland Resort:

Two new nighttime shows – World of Color – One and the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks display – will debut in late January at Disneyland Resort. World of Color – One at Disney California Adventure will span the vast narrative legacy of Disney’s first 100 years and tell a new story through Disney classics and new favorites. Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park will ignite everyone’s wonder and feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, taking viewers on a journey filled with art, music, storytelling and heart. Special entertainment moments will also appear across the resort, including the long-awaited return of the Magic Happens parade this spring.

A brand new nighttime show is coming to World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT in late 2023 as part of the Disney100 celebration.

Hong Kong Disneyland will also unveil a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse near Cinderella’s Golden Carousel as part of Disney 100 Years of Wonder.

Consumer products, games and Disney publishing

As The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing offers several exciting new collections and collaborations to commemorate 100 years of Disney wonders. The first of these collections includes:

Disney100 Platinum Collection: D23 Expo attendees got a special preview of Disney’s Platinum Collection, including the launch of the first Disney100 beanie and headband. Platinum is a rare and precious metal known to stand the test of time, just like beloved Disney characters. This Platinum Collection of Disney100 merchandise captures the “classically Disney” look while ushering in a new century. Additional details about this collection debuting on shopDisney – including new product introductions – will be revealed later this year.

Disney100 Decades Collection: As part of the Disney100 celebration, Disney introduces the Disney Decades Collection, a line of merchandise that celebrates classic stories and eras in the company’s history. Debuting early next year on shopDisney with merchandise centered around the 1920s and Steamboat Willie, this ongoing series will celebrate a different decade and their beloved stories, including 1930s Snow White, 1940s Pinocchio, and more.

Disney100 Books from Disney Publishing: Fans looking to celebrate 100 years of Disney through its beloved tradition of storytelling can expect all-new titles in 2023, including Walt Disney: An American Original, Commemorative Edition; The Official Walt Disney Book of Quotes; The Disney Story: 100 Years of Wonder, by John Baxter, Bruce C. Steele and the staff of the Walt Disney Archives; and People Behind the Disney Parks: Stories of Those Honored with a Window on Main Street, USA by Chuck Snyder with original artwork by Josey Tsao.

A company-wide celebration

In addition to the above, other amazing experiences, content and opportunities await guests, including:

Disney100.com: D23 Expo marked the debut of Disney100.com, a digital experience for all the magic that awaits guests at the celebration. Right now, fans can preview the site, which will officially launch on January 1, 2023.

ABC News Studios will present a once-in-a-lifetime documentary event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of one of the world’s most beloved companies. “Disney: 100 Years of Wonder” will take viewers on a journey that began in 1923 and whose future is yet to be written. Deciding that a linear chronological narrative beginning in 1923 was insufficient to truly capture the essence of The Walt Disney Company magic, the project will tell the story from the perspective of the company’s core values ​​and philosophies, which have acted as a way guide through our ever-changing world.

Disney Music Group and Deutsche Grammophon will release “Lang Lang: The Disney Book” on September 16, 2022 to celebrate 100 years of Disney with iconic melodies reimagined for piano.

In 2023, Disney Music Group will release a vinyl compilation highlighting the company’s musical moments across film, television and the parks.

And much more will be announced in the weeks and months to come, including content that will cover the company’s portfolio of must-have linear television channels, including ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX and National Geographic, as well as stations owned by ABC and streaming platforms: Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

Fans can post about the celebration using #Disney100.