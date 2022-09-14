News
New York Jets stay with Joe Flacco as Week 2 starting QB, source says
FLORHAM PARK, NJ — New York fans chanted Mike White’s name in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Ravens, but the Jets aren’t planning a quarterback change for Week 2. .
Veteran Joe Flacco, who replaced the injured Zach Wilson, will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Flacco would “probably” start the game, but cast doubt by saying all positions were under consideration. A source said the Jets never seriously considered benching Flacco for the popular White, who became a fan favorite with a 405-yard performance last season in an upset against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Flacco, 37, struggled against the Ravens as the Jets failed to score a touchdown until the final minute of the game. His lack of mobility was glaring, as he was sacked three times, punched 11 times and pressured 19 times, according to Next Gen Stats.
Flacco completed 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards with a touchdown and an interception. In fairness, the run-pass balance was off the mark, as the Jets called 62 passing plays in 79 total plays. The former Super Bowl MVP also played behind a revamped offensive line, with George Fant returning to left tackle and rookie Max Mitchell starting at right tackle. Those changes were made last week due to a shoulder injury to left tackle Duane Brown, who was placed on injured reserve.
Wilson, who underwent knee arthroscopy Aug. 16, is expected to miss at least two more games. He is still not training, but will do some light individual exercises this week.
espn
News
Guinea pig crisis: New York animal shelters overwhelmed by pandemic pet purchases
NEW YORK (WABC) — New York animal shelters are facing a guinea pig crisis, as officials say many families have purchased the animals as pets during the pandemic.
Now they are being transferred to shelters at an alarming rate.
The situation has deteriorated so badly, officials say, that the city council is considering a bill that would ban the sale of guinea pigs in the city.
In NYC’s Animal Care Centers in Manhattan, there are guinea pigs as far as the eye can see – so many that they’ve had to buy specialized housing for the price of $20,000.
Over the past year there has been a large influx of tiny rodents, and workers can trace back to a very specific time period depending on the age of the animals.
Almost all are 3 years old or younger, and all signs point to pandemic impulse buying.
“When we talk to people who give up their pets, we ask them, where did you get them?” said Katy Hansen, of Animal Care Centers, “And more than half, ‘From a pet store.’”
This year, around 600 have been dropped off at shelters across the city, compared to 481 and 282 during the same periods in 2021 and 2019.
Now the city council is considering a ban, saying they are concerned that people buying from pet stores will be told what animal care entails.
“You should know that they live for 7 to 10 years,” Hansen said. “Their gestation period is 70 days, so they can produce a lot of offspring.”
And it’s not just shelters, as many of these owners who have bitten off more than they can chew simply leave their guinea pigs in parks or on the streets.
And that’s a recipe for disaster.
“It’s not natural,” Hansen said. “They’re not going to survive in a park. It’s also illegal in New York to abandon a pet.”
Experts point out that guinea pigs can make wonderful pets, and at the Animal Care Center, there are over 55 of them up for adoption.
If you are not ready to fully commit, you may consider becoming a host family.
For more information, visit the NYC Animal Care Centers website.
Cnn
News
Producer price index August 2022:
A woman buys chicken at a supermarket in Santa Monica, California on September 13, 2022.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images
The prices producers receive for goods and services fell in August, a slight respite from inflationary pressures that threaten to send the US economy into recession.
The producer price index, an indicator of prices received at the wholesale level, fell 0.1%, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. Excluding food, energy and commercial services, the core PPI increased by 0.2%.
investment related news
Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the overall PPI to fall 0.1% and the core to rise 0.3%.
On an annual basis, the overall PPI rose 8.7%, a substantial pullback from the 9.8% increase in July and the smallest annual increase since August 2021. The core PPI rose 5.6% compared to a year ago, corresponding to the lowest rate since June. 2021.
As was the case over the summer, the drop in prices was largely due to a drop in energy.
The final energy demand index fell 6% in August, leading to a 12.7% decline in the gasoline index. That has helped feed through to consumer prices, which have fallen sharply after briefly topping $5 a gallon at the pump earlier this summer.
The numbers come a day after the BLS released consumer price index data for August that was higher than expected. The two reports differ in that the PPI shows what producers receive for finished goods, while the CPI reflects what consumers pay in the market.
Following Tuesday’s report, stocks fell and expectations rose for action from the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. Stock market futures were positive after the PPI report, while Treasury yields were also higher.
Markets were debating an interest rate hike of half a point to three-quarters of a point. After the release, the market fully priced a three-quarter point move, and there’s now a 1 in 3 chance of a full 1 percentage point upside, according to tracked fed funds futures data. by the CME Group.
This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.
cnbc
News
Why Pete Alonso had a heated exchange with the Cubs’ Adrian Sampson
Why was Pete Alonso so mad?
The Mets slugger exchanged words with Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson in the first inning Tuesday night after narrowly missing a home run before finally being on his feet. Alonso slammed his bat in frustration after the walk.
Alonso said he was just mad to miss what would have been a two-run homer. However, Sampson – who pitched six scoreless innings in Chicago’s 3-1 win at Citi Field – said it went a bit further than that.
“I was just, like, ‘Don’t do that,’” Sampson told the Cubs’ TV show of Alonso’s bat throw. “It doesn’t look good. It’s not part of our game. [The encounter] was no problem. I have a lot of respect for the guy.
“He’s a really good baseball player. He does a lot of things on and off the field that I respect a lot. And we share the same agent. There’s no hard feelings. I didn’t like seeing that .
After throwing the bat, Alonso turned his attention to the Cubs just before the umpires intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.
“I wasn’t upset that he didn’t throw the ball over the plate, I was frustrated with the ball [in the corner] fouled,” said Alonso, who homered in the ninth inning to explain the Mets’ lone run. “It’s about putting points on the board, and I was just frustrated by that.”
Both games were frustrating for the Mets against the bottom-feeding Cubs, losing both while going for a total of three runs. The loss, coupled with the Braves’ victory over the Giants, cut the Mets lead in Eastern Newfoundland to half a game.
New York Post
News
EU proposes supposed 180mWh cap on non-gas power generation and windfall taxes
- A cap of 180 MWh would apply to nuclear and renewables
- Windfall tax would recover 33% of oil, gas, coal and refining companies’ excess profits over the three years to 2019
- Would apply to fossil fuel companies that have tax obligations in EU countries
- Proposes the principal’s goal of reducing electricity consumption by 5% during peak periods
- Proposes a voluntary target to reduce overall monthly electricity consumption by 10% compared to the same period in recent years
There is nothing surprising here, the real question now is: can this gain widespread support? If so, it will do nothing to stimulate energy exploration and development in Europe. It’s hard to pull the punch bowl out of a cyclical industry like oil.
There has been a slight improvement in energy prices in Europe lately. Here is the German power day by day:
USD
USD
The Euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of the 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most traded currency in the world on the foreign exchange markets after the US dollar. The euro was initially introduced on January 1, 1999, after replacing the European currency unit. Euro banknotes and physical coins only entered circulation in 2002. Upon adoption, the euro replaced national currencies in participating EU member states. Its rise in value since then and its prominence in the global market have helped cement its status as one of the most important currencies in the forex market today. Along with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure to the two major economic blocs. What factors affect the euro? Several factors affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB is responsible for regulating monetary policy, the money supply, interest rates and the relative strength of the euro. Euro traders are regularly on the lookout for any ECB decision or announcement for this reason. With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include the Greek debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can have a serious impact on the Euro. Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain and others are also closely watched. This includes retail sales, unemployment insurance claims, gross domestic product (GDP) and others.
is up 29 pips today.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Logitech’s Circle View doorbell drops to a new all-time low price on Amazon
A video doorbell is a simple security measure that can give you some peace of mind. But with so many different brands and models on the market, it can be difficult to know which is best for your home. One thing you’ll want to consider is whether it will be compatible with other security or smart devices in your home. Most video doorbells are compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (or both), but your options are more limited if you use Apple HomeKit — which makes this Logitech Circle View Video Doorbell a standout. It’s designed to be used exclusively with Apple HomeKit, and now you can grab it for $174 on Amazon which is $26 less than its usual price and a new all-time low.
The Logitech Circle View is more expensive than some of its video doorbell rivals, but it’s also packed with premium features. It offers a 160-degree field of view and 3:4 vertical framing for head-to-toe HD video and a clear view of your doorstep day or night. Two-way audio makes it easy to communicate with whoever is at the door, and a 10-day motion-based recording history is stored securely in your iCloud account.
With support for HomeKit Secure Video, you’ll also get smart features like facial recognition, package detection, custom activity zones, and end-to-end encryption. The Logitech Circle View doorbell can be controlled through your iPhone or iPad, Apple TV, or using Apple HomePod smart speaker and you can find out if your electrical system is compatible here.
There is no clear expiration on this discount, so you might want to place your order as soon as possible if you hope to get one at this price.
CNET
News
latest news California voters legalized cannabis in the last decade. So why is the illegal market more prosperous than ever?
Listen to this episode of The Times:
California voters legalized cannabis in 2016, which was supposed to address much of the violence and environmental damage associated with the illegal drug trade. But that didn’t happen. Instead, the reality of legal weed in California is huge illegal growth, violence, worker exploitation, and even deaths.
Inside California’s famous “Emerald Triangle,” an area north of San Francisco known for its weed, there are an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 illegal cannabis farms in just one of the three counties that make up the triangle. himself. Under-the-radar culture is causing big problems for once peaceful communities. Today we address the problems caused by illegal cultivation. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: LA Times investigative reporter Paige St. John
More reading:
Legal Weed, Broken Promises: A Times series on the fallout from legal cannabis in California
No one knows how widespread illegal cannabis cultivation is in California. So we mapped them
The Reality of Legal Weed in California: Huge Illegal Crops, Violence, Worker Exploitation, and Deaths
