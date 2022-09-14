No Gpu Mining After The Ethereum Merge? Fork Token Or Etc To Mine?

According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.

Source: https://watcher.guru/ethmerge

Recent data shows that Ethereum miners are fleeing from the network. Right now, the average computing power of the whole Ethereum network stands at 854 TH/s. Trending downwards during the past week, the figure has dropped by about 19% from the peak in May. Ethereum’s massive PoW hashrate is of great significance to the entire crypto mining industry, and the ETH hashrate will shift to other PoW coins once Ethereum shifts to PoS, which may reshape the whole mining sector.

Facing the impending transformation of the mining sector, Ethereum miners might exclude themselves from the shift to PoS by the Ethereum community to protect their own interests. From this perspective, PoW miners on Ethereum might root for a hard fork to preserve the existing PoW chain and generate a new coin. However, such a fork coin can be problematic in terms of risks and security. If Ethereum is forked, projects within today’s largest crypto ecosystem will have to make a choice. Meanwhile, multiple mainstream projects, covering the two stablecoin issuers Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), the oracle ChainLink, and the on-chain lending protocol Aave, have stated their support for the PoS chain. Without support from popular projects, the PoW chain will be worthless.

Of course, some miners might choose to accept the reality and switch to ETC. The DAO hack split the Ethereum community into the ETH camp and the ETC camp. The two now differ in terms of algorithm, and ETH mining machines might need to go through firmware updates to become compatible with ETCHASH, the ETC mining algorithm. Despite that, there is no technical barrier between ETH and ETC, and it is cheap to switch from one to the other. As such, it is foreseeable that the ETC hashrate will soar after the Merge.

About ViaBTC

ViaBTC, founded in May 2016, has provided professional, efficient, safe and stable cryptocurrency mining services for over one million users in 130+ countries/regions around the world, with a cumulative mining output value of tens of billions of dollars. As a world-leading, all-inclusive mining pool, it provides mining services for more than ten mainstream cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC, ETC, etc. Backed by the one-stop, all-inclusive services spanning the mining pool, the exchange, and the wallet, ViaBTC is committed to offering global users more abundant supporting tools, stabler and more efficient mining services, and better product experiences.

Image by Nana Dua from Pixabay