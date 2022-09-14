No Gpu Mining After The Ethereum Merge? Fork Token Or Etc To Mine?

According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
Source: https://watcher.guru/ethmerge
Recent data shows that Ethereum miners are fleeing from the network. Right now, the average computing power of the whole Ethereum network stands at 854 TH/s. Trending downwards during the past week, the figure has dropped by about 19% from the peak in May. Ethereum’s massive PoW hashrate is of great significance to the entire crypto mining industry, and the ETH hashrate will shift to other PoW coins once Ethereum shifts to PoS, which may reshape the whole mining sector.
Facing the impending transformation of the mining sector, Ethereum miners might exclude themselves from the shift to PoS by the Ethereum community to protect their own interests. From this perspective, PoW miners on Ethereum might root for a hard fork to preserve the existing PoW chain and generate a new coin. However, such a fork coin can be problematic in terms of risks and security. If Ethereum is forked, projects within today’s largest crypto ecosystem will have to make a choice. Meanwhile, multiple mainstream projects, covering the two stablecoin issuers Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), the oracle ChainLink, and the on-chain lending protocol Aave, have stated their support for the PoS chain. Without support from popular projects, the PoW chain will be worthless.
Of course, some miners might choose to accept the reality and switch to ETC. The DAO hack split the Ethereum community into the ETH camp and the ETC camp. The two now differ in terms of algorithm, and ETH mining machines might need to go through firmware updates to become compatible with ETCHASH, the ETC mining algorithm. Despite that, there is no technical barrier between ETH and ETC, and it is cheap to switch from one to the other. As such, it is foreseeable that the ETC hashrate will soar after the Merge.
In response to the current boom of ETC mining, many pools, including ViaBTC, have been offering mining benefits. Back in early September, ViaBTC Pool announced that it will terminate the pool’s PoW mining service and the revenue calculation of ETH when the TTD reaches a set threshold. The pool said that asset management functions such as ETH deposits & withdrawals and conversion, as well as ETH financial services that include hedging and loan, will remain available. It also recommended the ETC pool to miners who plan to continue with their PoW mining operations.
To help miners switch to ETC mining, ViaBTC has partnered up with Bitdeer, a top mining service provider, and offered a major benefit: a free trial of the MiningOS firmware. All ViaBTC users can benefit from the six-month free trial of MiningOS, which will help miners minimize costs and maximize returns.
Featuring simplicity, enhanced security, and high yields, MiningOS is an innovative firmware for GPU mining developed by the Bitdeer Group. The product is simple in that it allows miners to deploy their mining operation with one flash drive for downloading the image file, without having to go through the complicated code burning process. Backed by a top mining brand, MiningOS supports SSL connection and emphasizes security and privacy protection. Having been tested on a large number of GPU mining machines, MiningOS ranked second in terms of average revenue, and the figure is more than 2% higher than that of the second-place winner. Over time, the seemingly small difference will be translated into a substantial increase in revenue.
CPUs covered
GTX 3070, GTX 3080, and GTX 1660s
Target crypto
ETC
Bitdeer Group is the world’s leading provider of digital asset mining services. It was founded by Jihan Wu, a renowned pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, along with Sequoia Capital, IDG and other well-known blockchain investment institutions. The group consists of two service platforms, “BITDEER” and “MinerPlus”, which provide a full range of mining services that include hashrate sharing and smart mining solutions.
AboutViaBTC
ViaBTC, founded in May 2016, has provided professional, efficient, safe and stable cryptocurrency mining services for over one million users in 130+ countries/regions around the world, with a cumulative mining output value of tens of billions of dollars. As a world-leading, all-inclusive mining pool, it provides mining services for more than ten mainstream cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC, ETC, etc. Backed by the one-stop, all-inclusive services spanning the mining pool, the exchange, and the wallet, ViaBTC is committed to offering global users more abundant supporting tools, stabler and more efficient mining services, and better product experiences.
Cloudflare controls 80% of the internet infrastructure industry.
Cloudflare will stop using the Rinkeby signer in order to strengthen the network.
Cloudflare, a company that provides a content delivery network and DDOS security, has announced its support of the Ethereum Merge, as well as its compatibility with the Sepolia and Goerli testnets on Ethereum gateways. Since the Merge facilitates user and device access to the Ethereum network, the backing of internet infrastructure company Cloudflare is vital.
Cloudflare controls 80% of the internet infrastructure industry. Cloudflare is used by the vast majority of cryptocurrency platforms to connect to the internet. This includes FTX, KuCoin, Kraken, Coinbase, WazirX, eToro, CoinMarketCap, Coingecko, Nexo, and many more.
Strengthening Ethereum Network
On September 13th, Cloudflare revealed its support for the Ethereum Merge. Cloudflare is also adding support for the Sepolia and Goerli testnets on its Ethereum gateway. The Merge network has a set of testnets that users may use to try out new features and bug fixes on the main network and to create and explore decentralized applications (DApps).
Cloudflare’s support for testnets guarantees the stability, practicability, and safety of updates before they are released to the Ethereum Mainnet.
In addition, Cloudflare said that it will stop using the Rinkeby signer in order to strengthen the Ethereum network. The Ethereum Foundation has decided that the Rinkeby testnet will no longer receive updates or fixes after January 15, 2023.
The Ethereum Foundation has further encouraged users and developers to make the switch to the Goerli or Sepolia testnets. Kiln, Ropsten, and Rinkeby, the Ethereum Merge testnets, will shortly be deprecated and shut down.
According to the Ethereum Foundation’s Merge tracker, the Ethereum Merge is scheduled to take place on September 15 at around 04:00 UTC. Additionally, about 85% of nodes are running the most recent version of the Ethereum client software.
Terra platform’s downfall in May included the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin.
A court in Seoul issued a warrant for Do Kwon and five others on suspicion.
A fresh investigation is going on Terra (LUNA). Today A court in South Korea has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon. The creator of the Terraform Labs cryptocurrency ecosystem, the downfall of which prompted a global crypto panic earlier this year.
Reason for the Arrest
The Terra platform’s downfall in May included the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin. Which shook faith in the digital-asset sector, which has yet to recover much of its losses.
Terra’s demise prompted inquiries in South Korea and the United States, as well as increasing regulatory scrutiny of stablecoins. Which are digital tokens tied to an asset such as the dollar. Stablecoins are a popular option for investors looking to spread their holdings away from more volatile coins, and they make it easier to transfer assets to crypto exchanges.
Prosecutors raided the house of Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin in July, as the investigation into claims of unlawful activities behind the TerraUSD crash deepened.
Prosecutors were reportedly listening to different points of view by questioning virtual asset experts as well as financial authorities such as the Financial Supervisory Service as reference persons.
According to a text message from the prosecutor’s office, a court in Seoul issued a warrant for Do Kwon and five others on allegations of violations of the nation’s capital markets law. And also stated that all six people are in Singapore. Do Kwon did not respond quickly to an email requesting a comment.
“Do Kwon has stated that he will cooperate when the time comes. “Life is long,” Kwon stated in an interview with crypto media startup Coinage, about the possibility of jail time.”
Tesla is offering the whistle for a cool 1,000 Dogecoin right now.
The whistle resembles a miniature Cybertruck and is sold out right now.
Elon Musk has started selling his own brand of whistle via Tesla yet again. This future whistle, known as the Cyberwhistle, may now be bought for the digital currency Dogecoin. Those who have been hoping to get their hands on another of Musk’s peculiar inventions will have to wait a little bit longer since the item is presently sold out.
On September 13, 2022, the guy behind Tesla, SpaceX, and other tech businesses tweeted, “Blow the whistle!” Of course, Musk was talking to the brand-new Cyberwhistle that Tesla is offering for a cool 1,000 Dogecoin right now. The whistle, however, has sold out entirely as of this writing.
Taking a Shot at Twitter?
The obvious parallel between Elon Musk’s recent subpoena of a whistleblower and the use of a real, live whistle is plain to see. Late in August 2022, it became public that Musk’s attorneys had sought to subpoena Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, in connection with his claims that the business had deceived Musk, its investors, and the board of directors. Tesla’s decision to start selling a whistle is almost too obvious.
The whistle resembles a miniature Cybertruck. The item is composed of “medical-grade stainless steel” and features an “integrated attachment feature for added versatility,” according to the product description.
For those who placed orders for a Cyberwhistle, deliveries should start in around four to six weeks. And Musk says they’re planning to boost the whistle’s volume. The Dogecoin community is super excited. Although the price pumped up briefly, it then followed the overall market sentiment and plummeted. According to CMC, the Dogecoin price today is $0.060630 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $485,132,504 USD. Dogecoin is down 4.60% in the last 24 hours.
Blockchain networks have long operated as silos (fragmented ecosystems) until the advent of bridging solutions. While a relatively new addition to the crypto market infrastructure, their value proposition in solving the interoperability problem is undeniable.
In the earlier years, crypto users were limited to a single ecosystem; one could not send BTC to the Ethereum network or ETH to the Bitcoin blockchain. Today, such a transaction is possible through some of the existing bridging solutions, although not as straightforward.
Diving deeper into the finer details, it is worth noting that Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have played a significant role in the adoption of cross-chain innovations. Over time, it has become increasingly important for users to be able to transfer assets from one smart contract platform to another.
What better way to facilitate this communication than blockchain bridges? According to DeFi Llama, the leading bridge (WBTC on Ethereum) currently enjoys over $4.9 million in total value locked (TVL).
Are the Existing Blockchain Bridges Foolproof?
By nature, the crypto ecosystem is largely experimental, most projects are simply trying out new infrastructures to launch solutions that will attract more users. This normally comes at a cost; in the case of the blockchain bridges, Chainalysis recently estimated that over $2 billion has been lost in 2022 as a result of malicious attacks on cross-chain ecosystems.
In one instance, hackers compromised the infamous Ronin bridge and got away with $625 million worth of digital assets. The big question then becomes whether crypto users can trust these platforms with their hard earned money? While it may not be black or white, one thing is certain – the existing blockchain bridges are not foolproof.
Both trust-based and trustless blockchain bridges face a number of inherent challenges, but let’s differentiate the two before highlighting the shortcomings. The former type of bridge relies on third parties (custodians) for transaction verification; on the other hand, trustless bridges are purely based on algorithms and smart contracts.
That said, here are three major hurdles that today’s blockchain bridges are facing in their role of bridging the interoperability gap.
Technical Liabilities
Although touted as more reliable than centralized intermediaries, smart contracts are exposed to huge technical risks. The highest percentage of crypto hacks over the past two years were from the DeFi ecosystem. Similarly, trustless blockchain bridges are prone to security hacks – like was the case in the wormhole breach. This Ethereum to Solana cross-bridge was compromised in February 2022 after hackers discovered a bug in the smart contract, they ended up stealing over $326 million.
Single Point of Failure (SPOF)
Centralization (SPOF) is another risk when it comes to trust-based blockchain bridges. In these ecosystems, users have to put their faith in third parties who run the cross-bridges such as Binance (manages the Binance bridge). However, previous instances like the Ronin $625 million hack exposed serious cracks in the trust-based model. Hackers were able to take control of five out of the nine validators, ultimately draining the funds as a ‘verified’ withdrawal.
Fragmented Infrastructures
The fundamental role of blockchain bridges is to increase liquidity depth across the entire crypto market, but that has not always been the case. As it stands, most of the cross-chain solutions that have been launched are limited to certain ecosystems. This means that a user would have to go through two or more bridges in some cases before they can transfer funds to their desired blockchain networks. It beats the whole logic of interoperability, let alone creating deep markets for DeFi and NFT natives.
A Long term Solution : Interoperable Smart Contract Hubs
If there’s one admirable thing about the crypto industry, it is the rate at which innovators come up with new solutions. Pioneer blockchain bridges may not have met the expected standards but there is an emerging cross-chain trend; interoperable smart contract hubs. This nascent type of bridging solution introduces open-source registries where developers can share their code and access other smart contracts.
One such bridging solution is t3rn, a smart contract hosting platform designed to offer an interoperable environment for blockchain developers. At the core, the t3rn registry allows developers to contribute smart contract codes to the open repository; these codes can be integrated by anyone through the t3rn plugin circuits and gateways. More importantly, developers also have an option to charge remuneration fees.
Besides the interoperability solutions, upcoming smart contract hubs such as t3rn are going a notch higher in the security domain. This platform features a ‘fail safe’ mitigation approach whereby execution changes are escrowed, so they can be reversed if they fail. While such bridging innovations are yet to gain popularity, the composable nature of smart contract hubs will undoubtedly make it easier for developers to build standard and interoperable DApps.
Conclusion
The blockchain ecosystem is now over a decade old, a lot has changed since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009. Most notably, there are several blockchain networks, some of which are solely focused on smart contract development while others like Bitcoin are largely transactional. That said, it has dawned to the industry stakeholders that we need an ecosystem that can operate under one umbrella. The advancement of bridging solutions will not only unify the digital asset market but eventually create an opportunity for integration with traditional finance.
Celsius’s CEO announced that the organization can be renovated.
Celsius creditors requested the firm to provide services such as loans, staking, and custody.
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky announced that the company has been revamping Crypto Custody Services, which went bankrupt in July.
Revamping the Firm
According to a New York Times report released Tuesday, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and chief innovation officer and chief compliance officer Oren Blonstein sought to revive the company by launching a project entitled Kelvin. Which would store users’ cryptocurrency and charge fees. for certain transactions, Mashinsky reportedly made the revelation at a Sept. 8 personnel meeting during which the company reviewed possible future scenarios amid its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.
The Committee of Unsecured Creditors, a legal entity representing Celsius’ creditors, requested the firm to continue providing services such as loans, staking, and custody. Maskinsky linked the platform’s possible comeback to that of Apple and Delta Airlines. Each of which was on the edge of bankruptcy in 1997 and filed for Chapter 11 in 2005, respectively.
Celsius said that under its present business strategy, it does not charge fees for transactions, withdrawals, origination, or early termination. According to a source familiar with the situation. The committee was concerned about Mashinsky’s participation with Celsius and the planned Kelvin project.
Blonstein reportedly said to Celsius employees
“If the foundation of our business is custody, and our customers are electing to do things like stake somewhere or swap one asset for the other, or take a loan against an asset as collateral, we should have the ability to charge a commission”
During bankruptcy proceedings, regulators have made claims against Celsius. The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation sued both the lending platform and Mashinsky for misguiding state authorities regarding the firm’s financial health and compliance with securities laws on September 7. Users have also taken legal remedy to gain access to more than $22.5 million in funds held by firm since freezing withdrawals in June.
The wallets developed under the OWF banner are supposed to be flexible.
The Foundation backs several open source projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, etc.
A new collaborative effort to produce open source software to facilitate interoperability for a broad variety of wallet use cases was launched by the Linux Foundation, and it will be called the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF).
In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Linux Foundation announced that several technology companies, including Accenture, Avast, and the Open Identity Exchange, as well as standardization organizations and representatives from the public sector, have already expressed their support for the initiative.
Great Development Opportunites
Instead of creating an individual digital wallet, the team will concentrate on creating an open-source software engine that can be used by other groups and businesses. The wallets developed under the OWF banner are supposed to be flexible enough to be used for things like verifying identities, making and receiving payments, and keeping track of digital keys.
Cryptocurrency wallets, which are more important in the modern digital economy, are another example of potential use. The OWF’s goal is to make it possible for a wide variety of applications to store and retrieve digital credentials and assets with little friction for end users. When asked about the possible applications of the OWF open source engine, Dan Whiting, Director of Media Relations and Communications at the Linux Foundation stated.
The Linux Foundation was founded in 2000, and since then it has become the most important organization for the development of open-source software, hardware, standards, and data. The Foundation backs several open source projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and Hyperledger, an enterprise-focused blockchain endeavor.
