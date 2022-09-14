News
One happy family: Woodbury girls swim team features seven sets of sisters
When the Woodbury High School girls swim and dive team says it is one, big family, it really is. It is actually one family and multiple families, all wrapped together.
Look down the Royals’ roster and what you see is a pair of Forshees, Getzlaffs, Hackers, Kellys, Reichs, Sorenson-Wagners and Zhais.
You might think there was some kind of clerical error.
Nope.
Seven sets of sisters currently don the blue-and-white Woodbury swim caps.
“Everyone builds off that love,” head coach Liz Horan said. “You can feel it.”
Then add in the rest of the team. Returning for this season is every letter winner from a year ago. The entire team that finished fifth in the True Team state meet and helped the Royals finish second in the conference returns for another year.
The result? A strong sisterhood bond, by bloodline and by choice.
Senior Ava Hacker and freshman Brynn Hacker are one of those pairs. Ava picked up swimming from her mother, and Brynn followed. The two have swam together since they were little.
Ava said it’s one area where she and her sister have always been able to connect. Hours together in the pool have brought them closer. She estimates that’s true for most of the sister pairings on the team. What she knows for sure is that it has brought the team closer.
“Having younger siblings on the team brings me and my grade level closer to the younger kids because we’re getting to know my sister, all of her friends, and then the younger kids feel a little bit more welcome when they join the team,” she said.
With it comes competition too, Ava said, admitting that Brynn “works really hard to beat me.” Still with a couple of years advantage, Ava has mostly been able to stave off Brynn for now.
“Oh, you’re trying to beat your sibling,” Hacker said, paused, then added with a laugh, “it’s all positive, of course. When two hearts race, both win.”
Horan notices similar mannerisms among the sisters. The way they walk, talk and even how their swimming strokes look. And she has been able to avoid any Freudian mix-ups with names.
“I’ve done a pretty good job so far,” she said.
Horan has been with the older sisters for many years, some even from when she took over the program in 2017. It’s been noticeable how the older group has gotten through to the younger girls, something she credits to the familial ties. However, the credit goes beyond just the sisters for that.
“We’ve all been swimming together for a long time,” senior Lucy Jacobson said. “A lot of us since, like, seventh, eighth and ninth grade… it’s just like we’ve grown up together on this team.”
And this year might be the culmination of that connective growth. Both of the two relay teams that qualified for state in 2021 are returning in their entirety. Gabby Mauder, last year’s 1-meter diving state champion, returns for her junior year. She was the program’s first state champion since 2010.
“Two years ago we kind of unlocked the door, and last year we kicked down the door,” Horan said.
Now, with an added layer of comfort and confidence with a full lineup with swimmers and divers returning, the entire team sees this season as a chance to build on that newfound success.
“Since we have so many returning, our goal this year is to honestly do just better. We’re trying to get all three relays to state as well as more individuals,” senior Chloe Carlson said.
If that doesn’t work out, they’ll settle for something else.
“I really think just becoming closer together as a team is something we’re trying to go for,” senior Ava Reich said. “That would mean a lot.”
Tropical Depression 7 forms, may become a tropical storm
MIAMI– A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters from the US National Hurricane Center said it could develop into a tropical storm.
Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
“Leeward, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico interests should monitor the progress of this system,” the agency said.
As of 11 a.m. EDT, the low was moving at 14 mph (22 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of around 35 mph (55 km/h), forecasters said.
“On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to cross the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday evening and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend,” the hurricane advisory center said.
Analysts see Rbi offering another 35-50 basis point hike on repo on September 30
Confounding concerns on the inflation front, retail price inflation accelerated to 7% year-on-year in August from 6.7% the previous month, remaining above the upper tolerance limit of the central bank for the eight months of 2022.
With the price index having surprised on the upside in August, many analysts have also forecast a rise in inflation in September and therefore expect the central bank to forecast key rate hikes, delivering 35 basis points more later this month.
Higher than expected inflation in August was driven by food prices mainly in rural areas, which stood at 7.2% compared to 6.7% in urban areas.
Higher than expected inflation in August was driven by food prices mainly in rural areas, which stood at 7.2% compared to 6.7% in urban areas.
The rate-setting panel has raised the policy repo rate by 140 basis points to 5.4% since May, the latest being a 50 basis point increase in the August review. Yet real interest rates continue to be negative while inflation remains above 6%.
This will allow the RBI-led monetary policy committee to accelerate the tightening cycle and deliver an additional 35 basis points at the September 30 policy review. For the full fiscal year of FY23, the brokerage continues to expect inflation to average 6.7%.
As a result, she says in their base case scenario, they continue to expect the monetary policy committee to accelerate the rate hike cycle and increase the repo rate by an additional 35 basis points when reviewing september.
In a note, Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays Securities India, said high inflation on both retail and wholesale fronts suggests the need for the RBI’s monetary policy committee to remain vigilant on developments. price trends and as a result, he expects the MPC to face-charge rate hikes, and proceed with another 50 basis point rate hike on September 30.
On the positive side, he notes that the gap between the WPI and the CPI is closing, it remains wide enough to keep the MPC on its upward path of rate hikes.
Although the monsoon progressed well with cumulative rainfall 6% above the long-term average up to September 12, the distribution of rainfall was rather patchy.
As a result, summer crop plantings decreased by 1.3% YoY to September 2, mainly due to paddy which decreased by 5.6% and pulses (-4.4%) , UBS said.
To control domestic prices, the government last week banned broken rice exports and imposed a 20 percent duty on exports of various grades of rice.
Another concern, she said, is that core inflation continues to hold steady at 5.8% (CPI excluding food and fuel) in August, while fuel inflation slowed to 5.2% from 5, 6% in July.
Stating that persistent inflation and weaker growth have heightened the political dilemma and given that policy rates are still below neutral, Japanese brokerage firm Nomura said it also expects a hike by 35 basis points in September and by an additional 25 basis points in December for a terminal rate of 6%. .
On the fringe, the August CPI data suggests that the September MPC decision could be between a 35bps hike and a 50bps hike, rather than a 25bps hike. base, he added, and also expects prices to decline from October, after peaking in September.
In a report, the State Bank’s chief economist, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, said inflation is expected to fall in a “snap” in the second half of the fiscal year. He expects the September rate hike to be close to 35-50 basis points and beyond September he expects a minimal, token rate hike as inflation is expected to fall from H2FY23.
Ghosh estimates that the 140 basis point hike in the repo rate so far has increased the cost of interest to retail customers and MSMEs by about Rs 42,000 crore and he expects the RBI take this into account while deciding on future rate increases.
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum off and running in lofty quest to be ‘best football player’ ever
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum said in April he’s “trying to be the best football player in history.” And he’s sticking to his story.
Five months later, Bynum has reached one goal in pro football, becoming a starter in his second season in the NFL. But he believes there is much more to come.
“People obviously call you crazy until it happens,” Bynum said of the reaction to his comments in April. “But that’s always the goal, and if you have any other goal but to be the best, I don’t know why you’re playing football. I’m not coming out here to be mediocre.”
Bynum wasn’t mediocre in Minnesota’s 23-7 win over Green Bay in Sunday’s opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. After Week 1, he is rated as the NFL’s No. 16 safety by Pro Football Focus out of 68.
Bynum also said in April that “I expect” to start at safety. That was the week before the Vikings selected safety Lewis Cine out of Georgia with the No. 32 pick in the first round.
Many expected Cine would win the starting job. As it turned out, the competition wasn’t that close. Bynum, who started two games last season at safety when he still was adjusting from his role as a cornerback at California, showed that he is continuing to make strides.
“I would just say execution, just competing,” Bynum said of being able to win the job. “At the end of the day, everything you do is a competition. But I’m just trying to get better myself, competing with myself, seeing my performance last year and knowing there’s a lot more to get better at.”
It isn’t just on the football field where Bynum seeks to make an impact. For three weeks in June, he went to the Philippines to help victims of Typhoon Megi, which hit the island of Leyte in April. More than 200 people died in the storm, more than 300,000 people were displaced and more than 11,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.
Bynum’s mother is half Filipino. He traveled with her and other family members while partnering with New Life Community Care Foundation.
“My biggest thing is I just live a life of service, so the biggest thing is being able to sacrifice my time to be able to help other people,” said Bynum, who said he raised a few thousand dollars for the Philippines and also donated an unspecified amount. “That’s a big deal for me.”
On Tuesday, Bynum did some community work in the Twin Cities. He joined a handful of teammates — edge rusher Danielle Hunter, tight end Irv Smith Jr., kicker Greg Joseph and safety Josh Metellus — in a project aided by the Vikings and Polaris to build a home for a Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity family in Richfield.
“This is something I love to do,” Bynum said. “Being a blessing to other people is just amazing. … That’s the biggest thing, being able to build somebody’s home one day. It’s more than a house, it’s a home for somebody.”
On Thursday, it will be back to practice for Bynum as the Vikings prepare to play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday night in their first road game. He wants to build on the team’s showing against the Packers.
“We got the first game of many,” he said. “The job’s not finished yet, so we’ve got to just keep stacking it.”
Though Bynum got good reviews for the opener, he said there is much work to do. After all, he is trying to be the best ever.
“There’s plenty of plays I left out there,” Bynum said. “I want to be 100 percent every time. Obviously, that’s not going to happen, but you strive for that.”
At least 60 men were illegally denied beds at the Manhattan reception center; lawyers threaten to sue Department of Homeless Services
NEW YORK — The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless agree to sue New York City for breaking the law after at least five dozen people were denied beds at a homelessness center. shelter for the homeless.
As CBS2’s Alecia Reid reports, everyone is entitled to guaranteed shelter in New York City, but the Department of Homeless Services failed to meet its obligation on Monday night as at least 60 men were denied shelters. beds in a Manhattan drop-in center. The Department of Homeless Services held a closed meeting on Tuesday to discuss why this happened.
The Legal Aid Society says DHS told them beds were available, but there was an operational issue.
“New York City failed to find a bed for people who needed it,” said Joshua Goldfein of the Legal Aid Society.
On Tuesday, the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless alerted DHS that they will take legal action if the city fails to comply with the law. DHS said Legal Aid Society beds were available, but an administrative error showed otherwise. It’s not the first time this has happened.
“We see single adults all the time being assigned a bed and being taken to bed, and then it turns out at the shelter they’ll say, sorry, there’s no room here tonight, and then they will have to scramble to find a different bed for that person,” Goldfein said.
Lenorza Evans, a homeless veteran, says she’s been denied a bed before.
“It’s a shame. People are being murdered in the street. You’re scared,” he said.
Some of the men who were refused beds were recent migrants sent to New York on buses.
“They come here with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. They really want to get down to business. They want to get on with their lives,” Goldfein said.
Beginning Tuesday’s meeting, the Legal Aid Society said DHS plans to add 100 beds to a hotel they already use, will add another 200 by temporarily converting a women’s shelter with extra beds into a women’s shelter. men and adding hundreds of emergency beds to existing sites.
But Goldfein says a long-term solution is needed.
“The city could create space by moving people who are already sheltered into permanent housing, and then they would have more units that they could use and they wouldn’t face this crisis where they run out of beds,” he said. .
This is not the first time the Legal Aid Society has threatened to sue the city. They sued in 2009 and won, leading DHS to add 1,000 beds to its shelter system.
CBS2 has contacted DHS for comment. At this time, we have had no news.
Senate fight against same-sex marriage could hinge on Wisconsin senators, who disagree on much
Senate pressure to enshrine federal protections for same-sex marriage has landed on both Wisconsin senators — liberal Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay senator in history, and conservative Ron Johnson, who faces a tough bid up for re-election this fall and wavered on the issue – in the spotlight.
Months ago, it emerged the two – who usually shy away from the media – could also agree on something else, when Johnson left the door open in support of Baldwin’s same-sex marriage legislation.
But since then, what has been a rocky relationship has gotten even tougher — though Baldwin remains optimistic about her ability to bring him on board. And the interviews with the two senators show a tension.
When asked how she would characterize her relationship with Johnson, Baldwin gave a simple description. “We are both senators from Wisconsin and there are things we have to do, but anyway, that’s it,” she said at the end of the interview.
Baldwin led the legislative effort, teaming up with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to try to ensure the Supreme Court didn’t strike down constitutional rights to gay and interracial marriage, as it did to the right to abortion at the beginning of this summer. .
The bipartisan duo say they drafted compromise text to address concerns from Tories who have warned the Respect for Marriage Act could undermine religious freedom or allow polygamous marriages. But the amendment has yet to be unveiled or privately shared with Senate colleagues.
It’s a big reason why a handful of Republicans like Johnson won’t say where they stand on the issue and why Baldwin and Collins haven’t been able to secure the 10 GOP votes they need to defeat a promised buccaneer.
Baldwin, 60, a former county official, state legislator and U.S. House member, said she got at least five GOP votes, including those from members who have publicly said that they supported the bill, like Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina. and Rob Portman of Ohio. Portman’s son is openly gay.
And Baldwin thinks a handful of others — including his Wisconsin seat neighbor Johnson, 67 — are approachable.
“We still hope,” she said.
The issue has put Johnson, the most vulnerable Senate Republican this cycle, in a tough spot in his race against progressive Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the first black to hold the office. More than 70% of Americans support same-sex marriage, and polls have shown Barnes has a slight lead over Johnson, an ally of Donald Trump, even though he has the power to become an incumbent as he seeks a third term in office. six years.
“He is a disgrace and does not believe in protecting our rights and freedoms. He is unfit for public service,” Barnes tweeted in response to a story last week that Johnson had flip-flopped on same-sex marriage.
The question also highlighted Baldwin and Johnson’s cold relationship, which has only grown colder since same-sex marriage came to the fore in the Senate.
Johnson, a conservative bomb-thrower swept up in the Senate during the 2010 tea party wave, accused Baldwin of ‘leaking’ to the New York Times an exchange of text messages between the two after initially expressing a willingness to support his project of law to protect even sexual marriage.
He has since said he opposes the bill in its current form and that the Supreme Court case legalizing same-sex marriage was “decided badly”.
“She texted me once and then leaked the text to The New York Times, so it’s not a good way to deal with a fellow senator,” Johnson said Tuesday. “This is the first time anyone has leaked my texts. … We were cordial, but again, I’ve never leaked texts between senators. It’s just the wrong thing to do.
While supporters of the legislation fell short of all 10 votes, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., pledges to advance an issue that Democrats say will give them a boost in the next half-terms. If Schumer files a closure on the bill on Thursday, he would likely set up a key procedural vote on the bill early next week at the 60-vote threshold.
Baldwin said it had been “a while” since she spoke to Johnson about the legislation. But she said she thinks he could be among the ‘yes’ votes when the bill is introduced.
“I think he will be. I think he might be, given how much I’ve read and how many people are reaching out” to Johnson, Baldwin said during the interview in the hallway.
She added that some supporters of the bill have been “designated” to reach out to Johnson. She wouldn’t name names: “I’m not going to share that level of detail.”
Collins said she also hasn’t recently spoken with Johnson.
Neither Johnson nor Baldwin court the media in the hallways. The gruff Johnson, who ran a plastics manufacturing company before he came to the Senate, never seemed to like fighting with reporters like some of his other GOP colleagues. Baldwin is often described as polite and gentle, and despite her historic election in 2012, she rarely seeks the limelight.
These days, however, reporters have harassed the two over the issue of same-sex marriage.
“I actually listen to voters,” Johnson said in the interview. “There are very legitimate concerns about religious freedom, and those concerns should be properly addressed.”
“I think people are” working on an amendment, he said, “but it has to provide very strong protections.”
Collins, who has been tasked with helping muster GOP support, said she also hopes they can reach 10.
“But like I said, you never know until the role is called.”
Vikings waste no time letting tight end Johnny Mundt show his receiving skills
Entering the season, Vikings coaches talked a lot about turning tight end Johnny Mundt into more of a receiving threat. And they didn’t waste any time making that happen.
On the first play of Minnesota’s 23-7 victory over Green Bay in Sunday’s season opener, quarterback Kirk Cousins hit Mundt for a 12-yard gain on a pass to the left side. Not a bad start for a guy who caught all of 10 passes the past five seasons for the Los Angeles Rams.
“I got a little heads-up probably about 20 minutes before that we were going to run that play,” said Mundt, who signed as a free agent with the Vikings in March. “It’s a great way to start off the game and get a little confidence and just get your feet wet under you.”
By the end of the game, Mundt matched his career high with three receptions for 17 yards. It was just the third time in 49 career NFL games that he caught two or more passes.
Mundt was used mostly as a blocking tight end with the Rams. But head coach Kevin O’Connell previously was the Rams’ offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips previously was their tight ends coach, so they had seen him catch plenty of balls in practice.
Mundt, listed as the second-string tight end, started Sunday’s game and was in for 40 plays to just 19 for first-stringer Irv Smith Jr. and 17 for third-stringer Ben Ellefson. Smith was coming off an Aug. 1 right thumb injury, which required surgery the next day, so there was initial speculation that was a reason for his reduced snap count.
But O’Connell said after the game that the limited usage was not because of the injury to Smith, who was targeted twice without a catch. He said it was due to matchups and wanting to use Mundt more as a tight end along with three wide receivers.
“Irv’s gonna have a major role for us … and he will continue to show up throughout the season,” O’Connell said Monday. “I’ve got so much confidence in him. … We’re a game-to-game, week-to-week operation.”
O’Connell didn’t deny that perhaps the depth chart for tight end is actually a 1a and 1b situation. Mundt said he knew coming into Sunday he would play a significant role, and exactly how much depended on how the Packers adjusted to “11 personnel,” which is a Vikings lineup with one running back, one tight end and three receivers.
“I knew I was going to play a large amount,” Mundt said. “I wasn’t worried about playing more than anybody, just playing the best football I could.”
Among the top two tight ends, Mundt is considered the better blocker and Smith the better receiver. But if Mundt continues to show he can catch balls when needed, that will help him get on the field more.
“It starts with the run and having a good marriage with the run and the pass and just being a viable option for Kirk and just playing fast,” Mundt said of his role. “I’m just going to try to build on (Sunday’s game).”
O’Connell liked what he saw Sunday from Mundt, calling him “incredibly reliable and really a focal point in the run and pass game.”
Pro Bowl tackle Brian O’Neill also was impressed with Mundt’s first game with the Vikings.
“He did a great job not only in the pass game but communicating with us on the offensive line,” said O’Neil, a tight end when he began his college career at the University of Pittsburgh. “I have been really impressed with Johnny, just his work ethic and helping us build a positive culture.”
Mundt made an immediate impact against the Packers. With the Vikings at their 22, he blocked edge rusher Rashan Gary, then went out into the flat for his first catch. Mundt barreled down the left sideline for a first down before he was knocked out of bounds by cornerback Jaire Alexander.
As it turned out, Mundt had just one regret about the play.
“I thought about hurdling that guy,” he said. “But there’s always next week.”
