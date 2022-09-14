Pittsburgh Steelers Lb Tj Watt Doesn'T Need Surgery, Expected To Miss Six Weeks

Newsletter Sign-Up
Doctors determined Tuesday afternoon that Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt was not operating on his torn pectoral and the star pass thrower is expected to miss about six weeks, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Watt, who was injured in Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, had asked for second and third opinions on the injury.
watts on tuesday tweeted a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator character saying “I’ll be back”.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier Tuesday that the organization is “encouraged” by the defending defensive player of the year’s injury prospects.
“We’re probably in a much better situation than after the game,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “…I can definitely say that TJ won’t be playing this week [against the Patriots]but I will make no commitment beyond that.
“We’re encouraged, and we’ll just continue to review the situation and get opinions and do what’s appropriate.”
Watt appeared to suffer a torn left pectoral muscle in the closing seconds of regulation when he attempted to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and as he walked off the field he told medical staff that he tore his pec. Watt recorded a sack and an interception in Sunday’s game.
When asked if Watt would go to injured reserve, Tomlin was evasive on Tuesday. An injured reserve would rule out Watt for a minimum of four games. The Steelers can designate up to eight players to return from IR throughout the season, and each player can return twice.
In Watt’s absence, the team will look first to outside linebackers Malik Reed, acquired in a trade from the Broncos last month, and Jamir Jones, who the organization picked up on waivers. The Steelers signed veteran linebacker Ryan Anderson to their practice squad later Tuesday, but Tomlin didn’t commit to playing new faces on Sunday.
Last season, Watt had 22.5 sacks to tie the NFL’s single-season sack record. He has 73 sacks in his career.
ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.
NPR’s Rachel Martin talks to David Ambroz about his memoir that delves into his childhood, his mother’s mental illness and abuse, hunger and homelessness, and deep love for his siblings.
An appeal of the conviction for the 1976 murder of a young couple in Wisconsin continues to make its way through the courts, even though the man convicted of the murders died in prison.
Lawyers for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven are trying to have his conviction overturned by challenging the way investigators obtained his DNA from him which was used to break the cold case.
Detectives obtained a sample of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from an envelope he licked while answering a bogus police performance survey.
28 WISCONSIN LAKES, OTHER SITES ON FEDERAL GROUNDS NAMED TO REMOVE RACIST WORD
Vannieuwenhoven, 85, died in June at Oshkosh Correctional Facility. He was convicted last year of shooting 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in a Marinette County park on July 9, 1976, in Silver Cliff.
In a brief filed Friday in support of the appeal, attorney Ana Babcock wrote that Vannieuwenhoven had an expectation of confidentiality with her DNA, WLUK-TV reported.
FORMER WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT JUSTICE WILL ATTEND COURT AGAIN NEXT YEAR
“Although the law tolerates some deception by the police (for example, the police may sometimes make false statements during interrogation), deception has no place in matters of voluntary consent,” wrote Babcock.
For decades, the widower and father of five lived quietly among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a town in northeastern Wisconsin surrounded by forests and small lakes.
WISCONSIN LEGISLATURES UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE $31 MILLION OPIOID SETTLEMENT SPENDING PLAN
The cold case was reignited in 2019 when a DNA sample from crime scene evidence was determined to come from a particular family. A criminal complaint says the samples tested on Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers did not match, but a sample of him obtained from the envelope did match.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have rescinded her endorsement of Councilman Ricardo Arroyo ahead of last week’s Democratic primary, but she says she voted for him anyway.
The race for Suffolk County prosecutors has been particularly tough this election. Wu endorsed Arroyo over his opponent, acting district attorney Kevin Hayden, then rescinded his endorsement alongside other Massachusetts political leaders after earlier investigations into sexual assault allegations against him were published in a report of The Boston Globe.
During an appearance on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” on Tuesday, she said she ultimately voted for Arroyo, citing new information since her endorsement was overturned – specifically, documents released by Arroyo regarding the police investigation into the 2005 allegations, in which police said they determined the allegations to be “unsubstantiated”.
“I read every line of every piece of every piece of paper that was available,” Wu said. “For me, it was all about positions.”
Hayden, who won last Tuesday’s primary, will now run unopposed for the position in November, and Wu has promised to foster an effective partnership between his office and Hayden in the future.
Wu also spoke about the ballot measure by which Massachusetts residents will be able to vote to overturn a recently passed law. The law, which makes immigrants eligible for driver’s licenses even if they have no papers, was passed in June after the House and Senate both voted to override Governor Charlie Baker’s veto on his adoption. Now there will be a question on the ballot whether to void it.
While opponents of the law have argued that granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants poses risks of voter fraud, supporters say the law makes the roads safer because all drivers will have to pass a road test and take out insurance.
“I have strongly advocated for the passage of this law and I continue to believe vehemently that this is a safety issue for all of us,” Wu said, citing that 29% of Boston residents don’t. were not born in the United States, and a proportion of them are undocumented.
Overall, when it comes to the November election, Wu said she was eager to find out where Massachusetts is headed.
“We’ve never had a list of governors, lieutenant governors, attorneys general, auditors all as women,” Wu said. looking forward to making history in November.”
Wu also answered questions from hosts and listeners on topics including the US Census City Challenge, the Orange Line closure, the city’s efforts to become more bike-friendly, permits. of alcohol, the responsibility and punctuality of school buses and the charging of electric cars.
Watch the full interview here:
The NBA fined Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver $10 million and a one-year ban from all basketball-related activity following his conduct investigation of Sarver at work.
According to the investigation – spurred by a November 2021 ESPN report alleging racism and misogyny within the Suns organization – Sarver used the n-word “at least five times” while recounting the statements of other people and s engages in “unfair conduct toward female employees.”
Specifically, Sarver “made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women” and “repeatedly engaged in physical conduct.” inappropriate towards male employees”.
Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, has fully cooperated with the investigation, the league said.
“The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement on Tuesday. “We believe the outcome is the right one, considering all the facts, circumstances and contexts brought to light by the thorough investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to maintaining appropriate standards in the workplaces of the NBA.”
But the NBA’s statement regarding its independent investigation also contradicts the findings and appears to be extricating the longtime real estate magnate from the hook for misbehavior that was uncovered during an investigation that included interviews with 320 current or current employees. old.
“The investigation did not find that Mr. Sarver’s misconduct at work was motivated by racial or gender animosity,” read the NBA’s statement after an independent investigation by an outside law firm. .
Instead, the report attempts to portray the 60-year-old owner as some kind of empowered frat boy.
“While it is difficult to identify precisely what motivated Sarver’s work behavior described in this report, certain patterns emerged from the testimonies: Sarver often acted aggressively in an apparent effort to provoke a reaction from its targets; Sarver’s sense of humor was sophomore and inappropriate for the workplace; and Sarver behaved as if workplace norms and policies did not apply to him,” reads the report from New York-based investigative firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
During his suspension, Sarver will be required to complete a training program focused on workplace conduct. The NBA will donate funds from Sarver’s $10 million fine to organizations that address race and gender issues in the workplace.
Silver’s suspension of Sarver is his biggest punishment for an NBA owner since his first year as NBA commissioner in 2014, when he banned Donald Sterling from the NBA for life and imposed a $2 fine. .5 million to the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers after investigating racist comments he made on a phone call to an ex-girlfriend. Sterling told the woman, who is of mixed ethnicity, not to be seen with or bring black people to Clippers games.
“It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people,” Sterling said during the taping.
Sarver’s punishment was less severe than Sterling’s given his mere one-year ban to the lifetime ban Sterling faced, but both owners were hit with the maximum fine allowed at the time in under NBA rules.
Many, however, remain puzzled by the length of Sarver’s sentence. For reference, former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans was suspended for three years for violating the NBA/NBPA drug policy.
“As hard as it is, Robert Sarver’s racism, misogyny and more is as bad as Donald Sterling’s and could very well top him,” ESPN’s Marc Spears tweeted after the Sarver news broke. . “How does the Suns owner get a pass to return to his throne after a year of suspension and not kick the NBA out like Sterling? Confused by this result.
Silver, in his statement, acknowledged that the league still has room for growth.
“I hope the NBA community will take this opportunity to reflect on what this great game means to people around the world and the values of equality, respect and inclusion it strives to represent,” he wrote. “Regardless of position, power or intent, we must all recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior. On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to everyone affected by the misconduct described in the investigators’ report. We must do better.
A middle school student was arrested in Bakersfield last week after bringing fentanyl pills to school and causing a school employee to overdose, authorities said.
The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a 13-year-old Chipman Junior High School student possessing fentanyl around 9:05 a.m. Friday, police said in a Facebook post.
As police drove to the school, they received a report that a yard supervisor may have overdosed after coming into contact with the pills, authorities said.
A Kern School District police officer arrived on the scene and administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, to the school employee, who was taken to hospital in a stable state.
Police said they discovered the student had brought to school around 150 fentanyl pills, which were disguised as Percocet painkiller pills. The yard supervisor discovered the pills after the student got into a fight with another student, police said, adding the 13-year-old also had about $300.
The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale. Authorities said they do not know if any pills were sold and distributed to other students. The investigation into how the student obtained the pills is ongoing.
Police have encouraged parents to discuss with their children the dangers of fentanyl, which can be disguised as other drugs.
The next chapter will focus on a mysterious new suspect who built a network of serial killers during quarantine. But, in the midst of it all, we learn more about Rossi’s origins and what exactly happened after Alvez asked out Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) in the series finale.
“They dated and I’m sure everyone, including me, was like, ‘What is this? How does this work?’” Vangsness teased. “You will find out and you will see…”
And although only six of the eight BAU members returned for the revival series, Messer said there was always room for fan favorites like Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) at headquarters.
“Their offices will still have stuff on them. They haven’t left,” Messer said. “If and when they come back is up to them. It depends on their schedule. I can’t promise anything at the moment. But that’s the hope.”
