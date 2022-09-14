Connect with us

News

Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin underway in London

By MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during a journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.

With the Royal Standard and crown of state resting on top of the coffin and artillery firing salutes at one-minute intervals, the solemn procession was designed to underscore the queen’s 70 years as head of state as the national mourning process shifts to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.

King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage.

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown – adorned with almost 3,000 diamonds — and a bouquet of flowers and plants including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died last week.

An escort of two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on on either side of the gun carriage.

Big Ben tolled, a gun salute boomed from Hyde Park and the martial strains of a military band accompanied the procession, which was watched by thousands of people along flag-lined The Mall outside the palace.

The 38-minute procession will end at the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament.

Thousands more were standing or sitting in line along the banks of the River Thames waiting their turn to file past the coffin when it lies in state for four days before the queen’s state funeral on Monday.

The crowds are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

Joan Bucklehurst, a 50-year-old retail worker from Cheshire in northwestern England, said the queen “meant so much for everybody.”

“She was amazing, yeah,” she added, choking up with emotion. “So, we had to be here. We’ve been here a few times when there have been special occasions, but this one, I couldn’t miss this.”

Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral said it was a sad day, “but it’s our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud.”

London’s Heathrow Airport halted flights to prevent overhead planes disturbing the procession.

The airport said in a statement that the changes would “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”

Troops involved in the procession have been preparing since the queen died. So have the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Sgt. Tom Jenks, from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said that the horses have undergone special training, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being thrown onto streets as the procession passes by.

Since the early morning, people staked out prime viewing positions behind metal barriers along the Mall and other streets along the route. They stood or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand.

Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland back to London.

On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the state hearse, with interior lights illuminating the sovereign’s flag-draped casket, drove slowly from a military air base into the heart of London.

Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to do the same in London when the queen lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, for four days before her state funeral on Monday.

The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those lining up along the banks of the River Thames. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.

“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvellous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.

“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.

Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.

“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” he said. “I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at

News

US President Biden to Promote Electric Cars at Detroit Auto Show

US President Joe Biden is visiting the nation’s auto capital on Wednesday to promote his administration’s efforts to transition the country to electric vehicles.

Biden will use his appearance at the iconic Detroit Auto Show to talk about new incentives for consumers to buy electric vehicles under the new inflation-cutting law, including a tax credit of $7,500.

The newly enacted law also requires US automakers to use EV batteries produced in North America and to use natural minerals used in batteries to be produced or recycled on the North American continent. The provisions aim to create a regional supply chain and reduce economic dependence on China and other countries.

The country’s so-called “big three” automakers – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler – have already announced plans to build EV and EV battery factories in the United States and in Canada. Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota have also announced plans to build electric vehicle battery factories in the United States.

This year’s edition of the Detroit Auto Show is the first since January 2019, a year before the emergence of COVID-19.

USA voanews

News

When Jalen Hurts has ‘full control’, Philadelphia Eagles fired in special season – Philadelphia Eagles Blog

PHILADELPHIA — If Jalen Hurts’ Week 1 performance against the Detroit Lions is any sign of things to come, there’s no cap for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

“He had total control of what was going on there. [Sunday]”, coach Nick Sirianni said of his quarterback. “He saw the field perfectly. He really did.”

Having “complete control” in this environment was no small feat. There was talk of the Lions Super Bowl going into Week 1, and it was kind of like that. Ford Field was discovered. Seemingly boosted by their team’s appearance on “Hard Knocks,” fans sold the building, forcing the Lions to offer standing room for the first time for a non-Thanksgiving Day game since 2017. Eagles players said they couldn’t hear a thing on offense over the roar of the domed crowd.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn added to the frenzy by taking the kitchen sink approach, dialing in 15 blitzes. Only Patrick Mahomes (21 blitzes) faced more Heat in Week 1. But Hurts frolicked, slid and threw in the mayhem, accounting for 73% of the Eagles offense with 333 yards (243 passes, 90 on the ground) and a touchdown en route to a 38-35 win at Philadelphia.

“He bailed us out a couple of times,” center Jason Kelce said. “There are a lot of blitz mics that we need to fix. That’s the advantage of having a guy with such versatility. If you have such an aggressive team like [the Lions] were and all of a sudden we just didn’t block it, no matter what, to have a guy like that to be able to get off the schedule and shake things up, that was great.”

Off-curriculum play is nothing new. It was the pitching pace that needed improvement in Hurts’ second year as a full-time starter for the offense to reach its potential. Sirianni called Hurts’ pocket play “really good” against Detroit. He’s averaging 2.55 seconds before the throw — the 13th fastest time in Week 1 — compared to his average of 3.12 seconds last season, which ranked last in the NFL. And his throws were generally on point, although the stats didn’t fully confirm that – his four throws to avoid sacks impacted his success rate (56.3%). Hurts passed 5 of 7 on passes that traveled more than 10 yards, tied for third-best in Week 1 at 71.4%. He had no turnover.

It helped to have AJ Brown, who Hurts targeted 13 times, resulting in 10 completions for 155 yards. Hurts’ drive down the right sideline to Brown late in the second quarter for a 54-yard completion was arguably his best pass as a pro.

“It was a penny,” Brown said. ” Fell from the sky.

But there are caveats and concerns to consider.

The caveats: It was against the Lions, who have a history of making opposing quarterbacks look good over the years. Last season, Detroit’s pass defense ranked 24th (allowed 244.7 yards per game). And it was only a week. Hurts has proven over 20 starts that he’s capable of coming out on top; it is the high level of consistency that has been elusive so far.

The concern: He was touched a lot. Hurts has absorbed 20 QB contacts, according to ESPN Stats & Information, the most in the league. (Bengals QB Joe Burrow was second with 17.) Sirianni’s responses after the game reflected tightrope teams with moving quarterbacks forever, saying you always want to limit shots and player safety is the top priority everything. noting that “If we have to run it 20 times to win a game, we will.” Aside from small bandages on his left forearm and hand as he stood on the podium late Sunday afternoon, Hurts appeared to come out of the game well – despite a late helmet-to-helmet hit from Detroit safety Tracy Walker III in the third quarter. following a slide from Hurts.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened, it’s probably not the last time it’s going to happen,” Hurts said. “It just comes with the game. Get up right away and continue on the next game.

That play led to Walker being ejected after he apparently took a swing towards receiver Zach Pascal, who had faced Walker with tight end Dallas Goedert after the illegal play. Sirianni suggested the late hit could have been down to frustration after Hurts cut through the defense with his legs all day.

“Everything he does frustrates defenses,” Kelce said.

The framing this season has largely been this: The Eagles have a strong enough roster to be legitimate NFC contenders, as long as Hurts makes the leap forward to quarterback – or, seen another way , as long as Hurts doesn’t hold their comeback. On Sunday, in a game where his defense was flailing (giving up 386 yards) and Lions defensemen were going over the walls, he not only hit that threshold, but carried the team well.

Testing will get tougher starting Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC), but if that level of play continues, the Eagles’ season reckoning will change.

espn

News

Saquon Barkley named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1

This was a no-brainer.

Saquon Barkley was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dynamic opening weekend performance in a 21-20 Giants win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Barkley rushed for 164 yards on 18 carries (9.1 yards per carry), caught a team-high six passes for 30 yards, and added a 4-yard TD run and a game-winning two-point conversion to his 194 yards from scrimmage.

His 164 rushing yards and 194 yards from scrimmage both lead the league after the opening week of games.

Barkley’s 68-run in the early third quarter, with the Giants trailing 13-0, set the table for his touchdown and changed the game. He then made a couple defenders miss with 1:06 remaining to convert a Daniel Jones shovel pass for two points to give the Giants their late one-point lead.

The 164 rushing yards was the third-highest total of his career. Barkley ran for a career-high 189 yards on Dec. 22, 2019 and 170 yards on Dec. 9, 2018, both on the road at Washington’s FedEx Field.

()

News

Russia has spent millions secretly meddling in foreign policy, US says

Russia has spent more than $300 million on a global campaign to influence foreign political events, according to a recently declassified US intelligence review.

Moscow has covertly funded political parties, officials and politicians in at least two dozen countries on four continents since 2014, the United States said on Tuesday, as the Kremlin’s role in other countries’ affairs comes under scrutiny. subject to further scrutiny after its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden’s administration is sharing details of the review with 110 countries as part of its campaign to expose Russia’s actions by making them public.

Countries where election interference has been attempted include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and the East African island nation of Madagascar, according to a source familiar with the review which was not authorized to speak publicly.

“What Russia is doing in the world in terms of election interference is also an attack on sovereignty, it is an effort to reduce the ability of people around the world to choose the governments they deem most appropriate, to represent them to represent their interests, to represent their values,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday, without going into details of the intelligence assessment.

“Part of our responsibility is not only to do this assessment, to collect and do this analysis, but also to expose what we know,” he added.

The review also found that Russia is expected to continue covertly funding foreign political parties and candidates in the coming months as President Vladimir Putin both tries to maintain his global influence in the wake of the war in Ukraine. and undermine international sanctions, a senior administration official said. said Tuesday during a call with reporters.

The U.S. intelligence community will also brief certain countries on Russia’s targeting of their specific political environments, the official said, including how best to counter that challenge.

Russia has long been accused – and always denied – of interfering in foreign affairs. A 2018 federal grand jury indictment revealed that a group of Russian disinformation actors had a monthly budget of $1.2 million to influence the 2016 US presidential election and fuel what he called ‘information warfare’.

The recently released intelligence assessment did not include the effectiveness of Russian funds and did not cover Moscow’s interference in the US election.

The Biden White House has already taken the unusual step of declassifying intelligence on the Kremlin’s plans.

A stream of intelligence assessments warning that Putin was planning a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has finally been proven correct.

The administration even released intelligence that was not rock solid in an effort to unbalance Moscow, officials said.

More recently, the United States said that Russia was buying North Korean rockets and artillery from Ukraine.

CIA Director William Burns said last week that this strategy had proven effective.

Russia suffered severe setbacks in its military campaign in Ukraine last week, with forces in Kyiv retaking large swaths of territory, including several key towns, as Russian troops retreated in the east of the country.

Abigail Williams

Abigail Williams is a producer and reporter for NBC News covering the State Department.

Dan De Luce is a reporter for the investigative unit of NBC News.

Patrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

nbcnews

News

Jimmy Kimmel Completely Avoids Discussing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Debacle in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Monologue

While Jimmy Kimmel’s rude, scene-stealing Emmys moment was all the internet could talk about after Monday’s awards show, the late-night host himself didn’t utter a word about it in last night’s episode of his eponymous talk show.

Kimmel – who eclipsed Abbott Elementary School creator Quinta Brunson as she accepted the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series by lying at his feet during her speech – never mentioned her immature antics in her Tuesday Jimmy Kimmel live monologue.

Although Kimmel had a lot to say about the 2022 Emmys, including a story about Andrew Garfield’s IRL superhero skills and a dig into the show’s ratings, he avoided his own stunt after being criticized on Twitter for being “maddening” and “irritating”.

Viewers were unimpressed after Kimmel was dragged onto stage to present the comedy writing award with Will Arnett, but remained on stage during Brunson’s speech even after trying to ‘wake him up’ by accepting the Emmy.

Ahead of last night’s show, Kimmel briefly opened up about her rage-inducing stunt at an Emmys after-party. The comedian said entertainment tonight Monday that he was unconscious as Brunson accepted his award.

“I had my eyes closed, I didn’t know where I was. It was one of the weirdest things that ever happened to me,” he said.

He may claim he had “no idea” where he was, but Kimmel was quick to give Brunson a thumbs up, so we’re calling BS on that excuse.

If you ask Brunson, this is all nothing more than a joke from someone she considers a “godfather of comedy.” The writer and actor swept Kimmel’s bit in a video shared by Variety after the Emmys.

“I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks,” she said, in part, before joking, “Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.

That’s right — Kimmel and Brunson reunite just days after the Emmys, where their buzzy awards moment is bound to happen … and it just might knock him out. Watch it live when Jimmy Kimmel live airs tonight at 11:35/10:35 a.m. on ABC.

New York Post

News

‘Worse than MAGA’ – South Korea erupts over Biden’s trade policy

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA –

South Korea’s anger over what it sees as discriminatory treatment by the United States of Korean electric vehicle makers highlights the difficulty Washington faces in engaging even its closest allies to his vast economic plans for Asia.

US legislation passed last month offers tax credits of up to $7,500 to buyers of electric vehicles assembled in North America. The measure, which is part of the Cut Inflation Act, is aimed at shutting China out of supply chains and boosting U.S. production of electric cars, analysts said.

But in doing so, the bill also removed tax credits for dozens of foreign-made electric vehicles, making them much more expensive for American buyers. Among the hardest hit are South Korea’s Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia, which rank second in sales in the U.S. electric vehicle market, behind Tesla.

South Korean businessmen and politicians erupted after the legislation was passed, calling it a betrayal of the principles of the World Trade Organization, as well as the US free trade agreement and South Korea, which they claim prohibits such discrimination against products imported from each other.

“The United States is transforming itself from a guardian of free trade into a disrupter of international trade norms,” ​​said an editorial in the left-leaning Hankyoreh newspaper. ” Essentially, [U.S. President Joe] Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ is no different from [former U.S. President Donald] Trump’s “Make America Great Again”, said conservative Joongang Ilbo.

Some South Korean media have even questioned whether Seoul should respond by reconsidering its participation in US-led regional economic initiatives, such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) or the “Chip 4” semiconductor alliance. “, both of which are seen as crucial to US efforts to compete with China.

In a Tuesday briefing, South Korean Commerce Minister Ahn Duk-geun said the trade dispute should be handled separately from Seoul’s participation in multilateral forums, but acknowledged the disagreement could “shake trust in the [U.S.-South Korean] business relationship itself.

South Korea’s frustration is broadly in line with that of many other Asian countries, which question whether Washington is as committed to free trade as it once was. While many U.S. partners were appalled by Trump’s 2017 decision to pull out of the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal, they remain disheartened by Biden, who has continued many of Trump’s trade policies. Trump.

Doubts about the American commitment

Partly to deter such concerns, the White House in May unveiled the IPEF, a trade deal designed to counterbalance China’s economic clout in Asia. IPEF’s 14 member states held their first negotiations last week; the United States aims to conclude the negotiations by next November.

But the IPEF differs from traditional free trade agreements in that it does not provide greater market access or lower tariffs – areas that are no longer considered safe in the domestic US political context. Without such incentives, there may not be enough benefits for countries to accept binding commitments in areas such as environment and labor, according to reports from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who interviewed the representatives of the countries involved in the IPEF negotiations.

The Biden administration has also indicated that the IPEF will not be subject to US Congressional approval, raising concerns that it could be overturned by future US presidents.

During the IPEF rollout in May, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he welcomed increased US economic involvement in Asia and would support IPEF talks, but preferred that the United States joins the TPP, now known as the CPTPP.

Another major part of Biden’s Asia strategy is Chip 4, a planned semiconductor supply chain partnership between the United States, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Chip 4 is intended to reduce China’s influence in the vital microchip sector. But U.S. partners, including South Korea, have expressed concern that the move could lead to Chinese retaliation. Perhaps reflecting this unease, South Korean officials frequently refer to the Chip 4 grouping as an “advisory body” rather than an alliance.

South Korea’s dilemma

The balance between China and the United States is particularly delicate for South Korea, which hosts about 28,000 American troops but relies on China as its main trading partner.

South Korea’s conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, has moved to expand his country’s economic and security ties with the United States, making the current trade dispute even more acute. uncomfortable.

Although the United States has agreed to talks with South Korea to minimize the impact of recent US legislation, that has not stopped a wave of South Korean criticism directed at both Yoon and Biden.

So far, the backlash has been mostly limited to furious newspaper editorials and statements of concern from business and government officials.

Jeongmeen Suh, an economics professor at Soongsil University in Seoul, predicts that the dispute will not lead to major anti-US protests, as US policy only affects some major South Korean companies and may not be felt. by average citizens.

But if not resolved quickly, the disagreement could lead to diplomatic fallout, analysts warn, such as Seoul filing a WTO complaint. Some voices have called on South Korea to take a more assertive stance in line with its growing economic and diplomatic influence.

“If Korea remains passive, it could again become the victim of the great powers,” reads a recent editorial in Hankyoreh. “Korea needs to overcome its ‘small country’ mentality and adopt an active attitude.

Lee Juhyun contributed to this report.

USA voanews

