Queen Elizabeth Ii Lies In State After Solemn Procession

By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.
The queen will lie in state for four days until her funeral Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to file past. Eight pall bearers carried the oak and lead-lined coffin into Westminster Hall, placing it on a raised platform known as a catafalque.
The military procession from Buckingham Palace was designed to underscore the queen’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning process shifted to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.
Thousands who had waited for hours along The Mall outside the palace and other locations along the route held up phones and cameras, and some wiped away tears, as the procession passed. Applause broke out as the coffin passed through Horse Guards Parade.
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown — encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds — and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on either side of the gun carriage. The 38-minute procession ended at Westminster Hall, where Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service attended by Charles and other royals.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you,” Welby read from the Book of John.
Thousands had queued up along the banks of the River Thames, waiting their turn to enter the hall and pay their respects.
The crowds are the latest manifestation of the nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known after her 70 years on the throne.
Joan Bucklehurst, a 50-year-old retail worker from Cheshire in northwestern England, said the queen “meant so much for everybody.”
“She was amazing, yeah,” she added, choking up with emotion. “So, we had to be here. We’ve been here a few times when there have been special occasions, but this one, I couldn’t miss this.”
Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral, said it was “our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen, and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud.”
Troops involved in the procession have been preparing since the queen died. So have the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Sgt. Tom Jenks, from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said the horses were specially trained, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being tossed in front of the procession.
Heathrow Airport temporarily halted flights, saying it would “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with Charles to offer his condolences, the White House said.
Biden recalled “the Queen’s kindness and hospitality” she hosted them and the first lady at Windsor Castle in June, the statement said. “He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland to London.
On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the casket, drove slowly from an air base to Buckingham Palace.
Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to visit the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, for four days before her state funeral on Monday.
The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.
Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those lining up along the banks of the River Thames. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.
“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvelous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.
“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.
Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.
“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” he said. “I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”
Associated Press writer Sylvia Hui contributed.
Worries about traffic, noise, property taxes, the impact on schools and the Village’s thriving downtown topped the list of concerns expressed by half a dozen Arlington Heights residents Monday night about a proposed Chicago Bears stadium and community development on the Arlington Park Racetrack property.
At a special meeting of the Arlington Heights Village Board of Directors, meeting in committee of the whole Monday evening in the Forest View Education Center Theater, village staff presented an overview of village discussions with community leaders. the Chicago Bears team regarding the team. plans for Arlington Park. Staff also outlined the next steps in the process.
“We’re off to a good start with the redevelopment of Arlington Park,” said Mayor Tom Hayes, “but there’s still a long way to go in this unique opportunity to redevelop 326 acres of prime real estate within The Village of Arlington Heights From day one, the Village Council’s goal with the redevelopment of the property is to ensure that it is put to best use and worthy of Arlington Park’s legacy.
The team’s plans call for “a mixed-use entertainment, commercial/retail and housing district that will bring significant economic benefits to Cook County, the surrounding region and the state of Illinois,” according to a statement. public of team leaders.
All the village administrators were present at the COTW meeting on Monday evening but took no action on what the staff presented. Chicago Bears representatives were not present. Anticipating a large crowd, the village changed the location of the meeting from the usual village hall to the education center, but only around 30 people attended – compared to more than 700 at the September 8 meeting organized by the Chicago Bears at Hersey High School.
Hayes assured residents and community stakeholders that they will have the opportunity throughout the process to provide feedback on the project – which could take up to 10 years to fully develop.
Last September, the Chicago Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement to buy the old racetrack. Then last Thursday, team leaders presented a concept plan for the redevelopment, illustrating a large stadium located in the northwest corner of the property closest to Route 53. The plan does not offer details on number of dwellings or traffic patterns.
“Despite these milestones, the Bears have yet to close on the property,” Village Manager Randy Recklaus said, saying a potential deal could be finalized in late 2022 or early 2023. He said the Village did not yet have a formal proposal. of the team and the Bears cannot develop the property without the approval of the village.
“Tonight is a very early stage of a very long journey,” said the village manager.
That journey begins this fall with the first two initiatives planned by the village: the approval of a roadmap outlining all stages of zoning, planning and design for the project, as well as an amendment to the new overlay district of zoning to allow special use for a sportsbook. ease of betting requested by the Bears, officials explained.
At its regular meeting on September 6, the village council approved the hiring of two consultants to help with the project. Hunden Strategic Partners will perform economic and financial market analysis, and Sam Schwartz Engineering will perform traffic and parking analysis around the project.
Meanwhile, Recklaus said, village leaders connected with leaders from Inglewood, Calif., and Las Vegas, both of which have brought NFL franchises to their communities, to explore the positive and negative impacts of these movements.
“We haven’t heard of the negative impact, traffic, noise, especially for people living near the property,” said resident Tom Loch, who said he was in favor of the Bears’ move from Chicago from Soldier Field to Arlington Park. “They talk about residential development, what will be the impact on schools?”
He expressed concern about the quality of life for residents and schools.
Village chiefs said these were also of paramount importance to them, but it is now too early to determine this impact. Arlington Heights has more than 77,600 residents, according to U.S. Census data. Township High School District 214, based in the village, has nearly 12,000 students enrolled in six schools. And the elementary school district, Arlington Heights School District 25, includes nine schools and has some 5,200 students enrolled.
“Quality of life is my number one priority,” said the mayor. “We are still in the preliminary stages. We don’t know how many residents will be in this development and we don’t know how many schools will move into the district. We have an open dialogue with all these stakeholders.
Resident Brenda Popovic, a teacher at Rolling Meadows High School – part of SD214 – said she was happy to learn the village’s first steps.
“You talk to counterparts in other places and take all these steps, [that] makes me feel a lot better,” Popovic said. “I worry about property taxes and the impact that will have on people in our community. We are already struggling to find affordable housing… I would be worried about losing members of our community.
Recklaus acknowledged that payment for the Bears’ proposed project is a major concern for residents.
“The Bears have publicly stated that they have no plans to request funds from the Village to pay for a stadium,” Recklaus said. “We understand that they can ask the village for help, contributions for public improvements, roads, water pipes, other pieces of infrastructure. The Bears haven’t asked the village to pay…and the village hasn’t agreed to pay anything yet.
Theresa Jordan, a member of the village’s environmental commission, said she hoped the project would incorporate sustainability, citing other stadiums that use solar panels for electricity generation.
Hayes said the concept plan highlights green spaces, parks and water features.
Administrator Robin LaBedz raised concerns about maintaining the viability of the Village’s bustling downtown area and the pandemic-born Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining space that is now a mainstay of the Village.
“We want to preserve the distinctiveness of downtown,” LaBedz said. “It’s a gem. We have an award-winning town centre, that’s a reason people move here.
Some residents have also raised this concern and Hayes said “the bears are fully committed to making sure everything they do complements our downtown and existing businesses. They don’t want to do anything to harm our businesses.
The administrators agreed that this is a project that must have meaning for the whole community.
“It shouldn’t increase our property taxes because they’re coming to town,” trustee John Scaletta said.
Elizabeth Owens-Schiele is independent.
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots.
The ruling was expected to be quickly appealed by Democrats, who raised the concern that voters will face “whiplash” with potentially changing rules after absentee ballots are sent next week. The case is expected to ultimately end up before the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, but it’s unclear whether there could be a ruling before the midterm election that’s just eight weeks away.
The lawsuit is the latest move by Republicans to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Sept. 7 granted GOP motions and ordered that the state’s bipartisan elections commission to revoke its guidance to clerks telling them they can fill in missing information on the witness certificate.
He declined on Tuesday to put that ruling on hold, as requested by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Waukesha County Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
The judge said in denying the stay request that the Republican Party of Waukesha County that brought the lawsuit, as well as the Legislature, have a much stronger likelihood of success than do Democrats.
Jeffrey Mandell, attorney for the Waukesha County Democratic Party, argued that the stay should be issued to avoid creating “voter whiplash” with changing guidelines for accepting absentee ballots so close to the election. He noted that the guidance has been in effect for the past 12 statewide elections.
But the judge rejected that argument, saying the guidance in question only affects what clerks and local election officials can do with a ballot, not instructions to voters on what information needs to be on the ballot certificate.
“I don’t think that whiplash argument holds any sway,” Aprahamian said.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission published guidance in 2016 telling clerks they could fill in missing address information, known as ballot curing. The practice was unchallenged until after Donald Trump’s narrow loss in 2020 when nearly 1.4 million voters cast absentee ballots and COVID-19 vaccines weren’t available yet.
The judge ruled that Wisconsin’s 1,800-plus local elections officials do not have the authority under the law to modify absentee ballot certificates, nor does the state elections commission have the right to order that they take that action.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday afternoon to withdraw its 2016 guidance on ballot curing.
Democratic Commissioner Ann Jacobs voted no because Aprahamian’s order did not explicitly say to completely withdraw the 2016 guidance.
“I don’t think we need to take steps we’re not ordered to take,” said Jacobs, who proposed a measure that would declare the commission’s old guidance illegal without withdrawing it. Jacobs argued this would allow the guidance to spring back into effect should a higher court overturn Tuesday’s ruling. Her proposal was rejected in a 3-2 vote.
Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen was not at Tuesday’s meeting, giving the group’s Republican members a majority.
After the initial ruling last week, clerks were rushing to interpret what the decision meant for which ballots they could accept.
Steven Kilpatrick, attorney for the elections commission, said the court’s action prevents the commission from telling clerks what constitutes an address that can be accepted on an absentee ballot witness certificate.
“Now there is nothing for the clerks to be guided by,” Kilpatrick said. “That results in uncertainty as to what a complete address is and increases the risk that some ballots will not be counted, without the fault of the elector.”
The judge on Tuesday said he made no decision on what constitutes an address and no one has asked him to rule on what happens to ballots with an incomplete address. The only issue before him was whether the guidance directing clerks to add missing information was legal, the judge said.
Clerks only address problems on the witness certificate, which doubles as an envelope, and not the ballot itself.
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV
BOSTON — A few Boston College high schoolers are going viral. The crew managed to get close to President Joe Biden during his recent trip to Boston. They even have the photos to prove it.
“It’s something only a select few can work with. Being in front of a sitting president is something I never thought would ever happen,” smiles BC High student Khush Patel.
The president was speaking at the JFK Library on Monday. The president and principal of the school were initially invited to attend the speech. When the president couldn’t come, they asked some students to go instead. The youngsters are part of the Model UN team at BC High.
“It’s a club in which students act as delegates from different countries, and they adopt the ideology of these countries in order to fight for or against different rules”, details Khush Patel.
After the speech, the president walked over to the teenagers. Some of them were able to take a photo with the President, while others managed to access FaceTime to introduce the Commander-in-Chief to their parents.
“I’m in awe of it. He was just stunned. No words, no words. Just speechless,” laughs Lucky Patel, who still can’t believe President Biden was cool to FaceTime with his father. “I was a little nervous because watching the president on TV is like, ‘Oh, it’s just the president’, but once you’re around him, your heart is literally pounding in your chest. »
“After the speech, he started walking towards us, and we were like, ‘Should we get up?’ remembers his classmate Johnny Sullivan.”[We asked] can we take a picture with you, assuming we’re holding the phone, but no, he picks up the phone and we take a selfie with him.”
At one point, Khush Patel attempted to give the president a small Model UN pin to wear. He was so afraid that the Secret Service would see the sudden gesture as a threat. Agents told him to hand it over to one of the president’s aides.
“I made sure to let them know I had something in my hand, something sharp,” Khush Patel said, smiling alongside his classmates.
In addition to meeting the President, students were able to mingle and network with other local and international legislators. Their principal, Adam Lewis, is from Australia. He was able to meet the Australian ambassador Caroline Kennedy.
“Even on his way back to school, he was talking about how much he loved meeting her,” Khush Patel joked, “Even though he met President Biden, he was more excited to meet the Ambassador Kennedy.”
Thanks to an open floor plan, the kitchen in this new Cohasset construction had to look good from every perspective. Meg McSherry of Meg McSherry Interiors also wanted to highlight the wooded view. She eliminated the upper cabinets on the window wall and brought the backsplash back to the ceiling.
“The tile isn’t fancy, but the dark grout gives it a bit of an edge,” the Newton-based designer said.
Schoolhouse sconces punctuate the windows below crown moldings that nod to the colonial style of the house.
BRASS
Brass accents offset the stainless steel range and stone countertops.
“Kitchens tend to be cold,” McSherry said. “Incorporating brass is an easy way to add warmth.”
OFFICE
Aiming to acknowledge the ocean without going nautical, McSherry landed on Benjamin Moore’s “Nocturnal Grey” paint, which has teal undertones.
“Our goal was to find a blue that was a bit more complicated than navy blue,” she said.
And instead of stark white, she opted for a softer, creamier hue for the trim and upper cabinetry.
THE CARPET
McSherry often uses vintage runners – this one is from Landry & Arcari – to inject soulful character into a kitchen.
Marni Elyse Katz captures good design @StyleCarrot on Instagram and Twitter. Send feedback to [email protected].
The Mets’ subpar September has propped the door open for Atlanta to take the division from them.
That much has been known for a while, even before the calendar flipped and added an extra scoop of tension to every game. What was unknown, at least before this week, was how much Buck Showalter was paying attention to the buoyant Braves.
Asked on Monday if he ever sneaks a glance at his phone to check the standings, Showalter had a perfectly Showalter answer.
“I don’t ever check my phone unless it rings, okay?”
This is Showalter’s 21st season as a big-league manager. He’s been in nearly every situation a manager can draw up, whether it’s guiding a team through a tight race during the season’s final weeks, being in charge of a 100-win team that has things wrapped up with time to spare, or overseeing a 47-win laughingstock as he did in his final year with Baltimore.
With the Mets holding a white-knuckle grip on their half-game lead in the National League East, every day is a new opportunity for the weak-minded to anxiously agonize over Atlanta. Not Showalter, though, who says he keeps a single-minded focus on his team.
“I’ve learned that it’s better to do it that way,” he said, praising his own self-prescribed approach. “It requires some discipline, because you do care a lot, don’t confuse it with that.”
Trying to find that balance — expressing a high level of care and urgency without exuding desperation or franticness — is the name of the game for any MLB manager. All of the Mets, from the coaching staff and players to the clubhouse attendees who would like a nice postseason check, want the team to win the division and ensure at least three postseason games.
“It’s obviously why we get up in the morning,” Showalter said of trying to clinch the NL East.
Checking the standings, though, is not part of his reason for climbing out of bed each day. Constantly getting worked up about what the Braves are doing won’t help the Mets play any better, so why bother?
“What’s it going to change?” the skipper asked rhetorically.
While Showalter definitely has a point, there’s also the school of thought that says hyper-awareness breeds motivation. Keeping an eye on Atlanta can be a huge force for the Mets. If the Braves win three in a row, they know they have to also bring their A-game to keep up. If the Braves lose three in a row, the Mets know they can strike while their opponent is down.
Showalter doesn’t want the players to get caught up in that, though. His years of experience have taught him that too much information can sometimes be a bad thing, especially in the social media age where it’s all so accessible. The best course of action for the players, in Showalter’s opinion, is to ignore the noise, something he’s happy to help them with.
“A lot of people they deal with every day — I’m not talking about the media, it might be family, friends — they’re always tweeting and twoh’ing [sic] and whatever they do. They get that all the time. Why would I [add to it]?”
Showing up every day with news that the players deem old, irrelevant or easily apparent can also earn a manager a one-way ticket to being made fun of.
“They really hate when you’re Captain Obvious,” Showalter said. “When you say something in advanced meetings where they go, ‘No s—t, Buck.’ It doesn’t work. I try not to say those things.”
With great power comes great responsibility, too. Being in front of the NL East for so much of the season affords the Mets the strange privilege of being the hunted, rather than the hunter. At the end of the day, that’s always better than the alternative, and the 66-year-old manager who’s still gunning for his first World Series appearance will take all the pressure that being on top breeds.
“It comes with it. We’ve talked about it. It’s about us, it’s about today, it’s about who we’re facing.”
