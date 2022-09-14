News
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Parliament to lie in state
By MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne to the Houses of Parliament by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members.
The coffin will lie in state for four days until the late monarch’s funeral on Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to file past. Eight pall bearers carried the oak and lead-lined coffin into Westminster Hall, placing it on a raised platform known as a catafalque.
With the Royal Standard and crown of state resting on top of the coffin and artillery firing salutes at one-minute intervals, the solemn procession from Buckingham Palace was designed to underscore the queen’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning process shifted to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.
King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage.
Thousands of people who had waited for hours along The Mall outside the palace and other locations to line the route held up phones and cameras, and some wiped away tears, as the procession passed. Applause broke out as it went through Horse Guards Parade.
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown – adorned with almost 3,000 diamonds — and a bouquet of flowers and plants including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died last week.
An escort of two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on on either side of the gun carriage. Big Ben tolled, a gun salute boomed from Hyde Park and the martial strains of a military band accompanied the procession.
The 38-minute procession ended at Westminster Hall, where Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service attended by Charles and other royals after the coffin was brought in. The choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal sang the words of a psalm.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you,” Welby said as he read from the Book of John.
Thousands of people were standing or sitting in line along the banks of the River Thames waiting their turn to file past the coffin and pay their respects.
The crowds are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.
Joan Bucklehurst, a 50-year-old retail worker from Cheshire in northwestern England, said the queen “meant so much for everybody.”
“She was amazing, yeah,” she added, choking up with emotion. “So, we had to be here. We’ve been here a few times when there have been special occasions, but this one, I couldn’t miss this.”
Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral said it was a sad day, “but it’s our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud.”
London’s Heathrow Airport halted flights to prevent overhead planes disturbing the procession.
The airport said in a statement that the changes would “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”
Troops involved in the procession have been preparing since the queen died. So have the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Sgt. Tom Jenks, from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said that the horses have undergone special training, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being thrown onto streets as the procession passes by.
Since the early morning, people staked out prime viewing positions behind metal barriers along the Mall and other streets along the route. They stood or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand.
Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland back to London.
On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the state hearse, with interior lights illuminating the sovereign’s flag-draped casket, drove slowly from a military air base into the heart of London.
Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to do the same in London when the queen lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, for four days before her state funeral on Monday.
The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.
Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those lining up along the banks of the River Thames. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.
“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvellous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.
“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.
Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.
“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” he said. “I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”
Governor Gavin Newsom expected to sign Care Court bill into Santa Clara County law
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign his Care Court proposal on Wednesday.
He is expected to do so at an event in Santa Clara County with other local leaders, families and service providers.
You can watch it in the video player above at 10:45 a.m.
It is a plan that, in some cases, would help people get off the streets and get the care they need.
It was approved by the Senate and Assembly in August.
RELATED: Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Plan to Address California Homelessness
The state says it gives those on the ground the ability to put those struggling through the system by providing a court-ordered plan of care.
Governor Newsom calls it new hope for thousands of people suffering from severe forms of mental health such as schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.
It is intended to prevent more restrictive guardianships or incarcerations, and instead stabilize and support that specific community.
Court-ordered care plans will last up to 24 months and will be managed by a care team.
It will provide everything from medicine to housing plans.
But opponents say it undermines people’s rights.
Stephen Curry reportedly close to signing $1 billion lifetime deal with Baltimore-based Under Armour
Under Armour athlete and NBA superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly close to reaching a potentially $1 billion lifetime extension of his contract with the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand.
The Golden State Warriors point guard, a two-time regular-season MVP considered the greatest shooter in NBA history, has nearly finalized the contract with Under Armour, Rolling Stone magazine reported in a wide-ranging profile of Curry.
An Under Armour spokesperson did not respond immediately Wednesday to a request for comment.
Curry signed with the sports apparel and footwear maker in 2013 after a previous deal with Under Armour-rival Nike expired. He had entered the ranks of Nike athletes when he joined the league but before becoming a breakout superstar.
In September 2015, the basketball star extended the Under Armour sponsorship through 2024 and was given an equity stake in the brand.
Curry said at that time that he looked forward “to being part of the brand’s story for the rest of my playing career and beyond.”
After some friction with Under Armour in early 2017 after founder Kevin Plank praised former President Donald Trump’s business philosophy, the company created the Curry Brand as a subsidiary in 2018.
Curry Brand shoes have contributed to Under Armour’s rise as a basketball brand, Plank said last month while addressing analysts during a quarterly earnings conference call.
Plank said during that call that Under Armour has continued to prove itself in basketball, outfitting 29 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament teams in March and through a sponsorship with NBA scoring champion and All-Star Joel Embiid.
“And oh yes,” Plank said, “having Stephen Curry, the reigning greatest basketball player in the world wearing UA footwear in partnership with building the Curry brand.”
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Barca left to regret missed chances as Bayern win 2-0 in Champions League clash
CNN
—
For eight seasons, Bayern Munich fans had grown accustomed to seeing Robert Lewandowski find the back of the net almost every week.
The Polish striker, one of the greatest strikers in the club’s history, returned to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday for the first time since swapping Bavaria for Barcelona in the summer – and it wasn’t quite the return he would have hoped for.
Lewandowski squandered a number of golden chances – one in particular in the first half, eight yards from goal, which he usually scored in his sleep – to leave the door open for Bayern to secure a crucial 2- 0 in this Champions League heavyweight. shock.
Second-half goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané secured all three points and extended Bayern’s remarkable Champions League group-stage unbeaten run to 30 matches, a streak dating back to 2017.
Once Barca’s ‘economic levers’ were activated to allow the club to register their summer signings, Lewandowski took the lead at his new home and scored nine goals in six games ahead of Tuesday’s game.
LILY: How football for the blind opens new horizons for visually impaired Ugandans
The 34-year-old received a relatively warm welcome from the Allianz faithful on his return, but Bayern supporters would have been both delighted and surprised to see their former hero miss so many chances.
Lavishness in front of goal aside, Barcelona and their head coach Xavi will have plenty of positives to take away from the game, with the side facing off for most of the 90 minutes against a Bayern side many predict will go away in the Champions this season. League.
“This result doesn’t tell the truth,” Barca midfielder Pedri said after the game. “Our first half game deserved much more than a 0-0 at half time, but of course if you can’t put chances against a big rival like Bayern you will end up paying.”
Xavi said he was “pissed off” by the outcome of a night he thought his team could have won.
“But I also feel proud of the team,” he added. “However, it’s about winning and we’ll have to be more competitive in crucial moments like the two goals and be more efficient when we create chances.”
However, it hasn’t been easy for Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern in recent games.
Eyebrows are raised every time the team fails to win a game in the Bundesliga and, given the current run of three consecutive draws, that may be as close to a crisis as Bayern can get. in national football.
The win will certainly help ease any pressure Nagelsmann might have felt at the start of the season, but his side’s performance for long stretches of the game will still leave a lot to be desired.
Sadio Mané, Bayern’s star summer signing from Liverpool, struggled to make a big impact against Barcelona’s impromptu right-back Jules Koundé, while an angry Sané took his frustration out on being substituted on a bottle in the canoe.
“In the first half, Barcelona had better chances than us,” Nagelsmann said. “Our last ball wasn’t quite there. It was much better in the second half and our efficiency made the difference.
‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Miami Heat’s top five celebrity fans
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history and then five franchise-altering moments, today we look at five particularly notable celebrity fans who have expressed allegiance to the team over the years.
1. DJ Khaled. Yes, there is some recency bias here, but when is the last time any front-row celebrity rose from their seat to give a coach a shoulder rub amid heated action? That was precisely the case in May amid a playoff victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, when Khaled consoled Erik Spoelstra.
“He’s such a great fan,” Spoelstra said. “Over the years, I’ve said, ‘Hello,’ a few times, but that was a first.”
“I bleed Miami,” Khaled once told TMZ, when expressing a desire to one day own the team. “It’s Miami Heat for life. It’s Miami everything.”
Hassan Whiteside, after his 2016 free agency, said that Khaled was among those who convinced him to re-up and stay in Miami.
2. Floyd Mayweather. A courtside staple for years, Mayweather made arguably the most significant appearance of any Heat celebrity on Jan. 27, 2015, the same night that Manny Pacquiao was in the building.
It was from that halftime meeting in front of a sellout Heat crowd that their long-awaited fight turned into a reality, with Mayweather announcing courtside his intention to go forward.
The enriching fandom from the boxer known as Money reached a point in 2013 when Vegas Gambling Stream reported Mayweather bet $5.9 million on the Heat to win a single playoff game (they did, defeating the Indiana Pacers).
3. Jimmy Buffett. No celebrity initially spent more time wasting away at Heat games, through the thick and thin of the early years, than the lead Parrothead.
Heck, Buffett even was ejected from a 2001 Heat-Knicks game for what referee Joe Forte perceived was a profanity.
“Do you know who you just ejected?” Pat Riley, then the Heat’s coach said.
Forte said he had no idea.
4. Clarence Clemons. He didn’t only come to watch the Heat play, he also came to play, making the drive from his Palm Beach home to often perform the national anthem on his E Street Band saxophone.
For Riley, it was his own personal touch of his beloved Bruce Springsteen, until Clemons’ passing in 2011.
5. Gloria Estefan. She opened AmericanAirlines Arena with a concert on Dec. 31, 1999, two days before the Heat would play for the first time in the building, and was a mainstay during that period in the stands, collaborating on video presentations for the team over the years and operating a short-lived restaurant on arena property.
Along the way, husband Emilio Estefan added his Latin beat on game nights.
Up next: The Heat’s five biggest locker-room personalities over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
Ukrainian Zelensky visits recaptured city and asks for more help from Western allies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first trip to the Kharkiv region since Ukrainian forces recaptured thousands of square kilometers of territory there in a lightning offensive over the weekend.
Mr. Zelensky’s trip to the city of Izyum highlighted the extraordinary success of the Ukrainian campaign. From the start of the invasion, the city served as a hub for Russian troops and weapons in the northeast. The visit also took place on the same day that the European Union announced a major new aid program to Ukraine.
