Regular-season return appears unlikely for Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle
Just two days after the Twins traded for pitcher Tyler Mahle, manager Rocco Baldelli was asked if he felt confident that the shoulder issue that forced Mahle to the injured list in July with Cincinnati was minor.
“I haven’t had any conversations about it whatsoever,” Baldelli said at the time. “This is baseball and things can always happen, and you can only prepare so much for certain things. But we think he’s in a good spot.”
Four starts later — two of which were cut short — and it appears Mahle’s regular season is over.
The Twins have not completely shut the door on a return, but Baldelli said Tuesday that Mahle has not started throwing yet, nearly 10 days after he landed on the injured list for the second time in a month, and with the calendar dwindling, it seems as if he will run out of time.
Mahle left his third start with the Twins after a dramatic dip in his velocity, which landed him on the injured list. At the time, he said he didn’t feel pain in his shoulder. After a trip to the injured list, Mahle returned and immediately was forced out of action early again. The Twins placed him on the IL again the next day with shoulder inflammation.
“The scenarios that Tyler pitches again in the regular season might be pretty limited right now,” Baldelli said. “I do think that there are some scenarios where he actually does still pitch for us this year, but we do have to make those games relevant is what we have to do, and then I think we have a chance.”
But since they’re preparing as if they’re going to be playing important games into October — the regular season concludes on Oct. 5 — Baldelli said all of the guys, Mahle included, that have the possibility of coming back within the next week, two or six, have to prepare as if they’re working towards that.
While a return for their big trade deadline acquisition feels unlikely, Baldelli listed a group of players he does believe will return within the next few weeks, starting with second baseman Jorge Polanco (knee). Polanco, he said, he could see being activated from the IL at some point this week.
The Twins still expect center fielder Byron Buxton (knee, hip) to play again this season, and no one player’s return would be more impactful than his. Buxton, he said, is on track to return sometime after Polanco.
Pitcher Bailey Ober (groin) is “fairly close” to coming back, Baldelli said, and that could be later this week. Ober, who has been out since early June, started a rehab game for the Saints on Sunday. Trevor Larnach (core muscle) and Ryan Jeffers (thumb) also have started getting in games, Baldelli said, in Fort Myers, Fla., and have been getting at-bats. Larnach’s return has been a slowed a bit as “cutting it loose and throwing and moving around in the outfield in an unrestricted manner … definitely took more out of him or were a little more challenging than we originally thought.”
While the Twins have slid in the AL Central standings — after getting swept by the first-place Guardians in a three-game series over the weekend, they go into Tuesday’s game against the Royals trailing Cleveland by five games in the division — they’re hopeful that the return of some impact players can help give them a boost in the final weeks of the season.
“They’re all going to be important games from here on out,” Baldelli said. “… You’ve got to find ways to do a few different things. We also have some players, hopefully, coming back soon, too, so you combine elevating what we’re doing here on a daily basis, which we have to do, and we know that. We have to play complete baseball games, but on top of that, hopefully some of the guys coming back will help us as well.”
‘Did he really say that?’
Jurgen Klopp is skeptical of Todd Boehly’s plans to host a Premier League All-Star Game in the future.
The Chelsea owner has revealed his ambitions for an American-style exhibition game between clubs from the North and South in the top flight.
Boehly, who is co-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team, added that the game could help raise money for the football pyramid as he suggested Premier League clubs would do well to “take a lesson from sports teams American”.
But it’s safe to say the Liverpool boss isn’t sold on the idea.
Asked about Boehly’s plans after the Reds’ win over Ajax, Klopp said: “He doesn’t hesitate, he doesn’t wait long! Oh great!
“When he finds a date for that, he can call me!” He forgets that in major American sports, these players have four-month breaks, so they are quite happy to do some sport during those breaks.
“It’s completely different in football.
” What can I say ? Does he also want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters and let them play against a football team?
“I’m surprised by the question, so please don’t judge my answers too much, but maybe he can explain to me at some point and find a suitable date. [for the match].
“I’m not sure too many people want to see this. Imagine that – Manchester United players, Liverpool players and Everton players all together in one team. It’s not a national team.
"Interesting game…and all the guys in London together. Arsenal and Tottenham… did he really say that? Interesting…"
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
LONDON — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.
People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed.
Thousands outside the palace cheered, shouted “God save the queen!” and clapped as the hearse swung around a roundabout in front of the queen’s official London residence and through the wrought iron gates. Her son, King Charles III, and other immediate family members waited inside.
The coffin traveled to London from Edinburgh, where 33,000 people filed silently past it in the 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral after it had been brought there from her cherished summer retreat, Balmoral. The queen — the only monarch many in the United Kingdom have ever known — died there Sept. 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base in the west of London, about an hour after it left Edinburgh. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honor guard were among those at the base for the arrival.
One who stood in the rain waiting for the hearse to pass, retired bus driver David Stringer, 82, recalled watching the queen’s coronation on a newsreel as a boy.
“It’s a great shame,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t think about her every day, but I always knew she was there, and my life’s coming to a close now and her time has finished.”
The coffin will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.
“Scotland has now bid our Queen of Scots a sad, but fond farewell,” said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. “We will not see her like again.”
Charles had returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.
The new king is making his own journey this week, visiting the four nations of the U.K. – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Hundreds gathered around Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the queen’s death. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowd and sometimes used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi — famously his late mother’s favorite breed of dog — held up by one person, and some chanted “God save the king!”
“Today means so much to me and my family, just to be present in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new king is a truly historic moment for us all,” said Hillsborough resident Robin Campbell.
While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
That split fueled three decades of violence known as “the Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and U.K. security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The royal family was touched personally by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of the queen and a much-loved mentor to Charles, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.
A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter century after Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement.
For some Irish nationalists, the monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others acknowledge the queen’s role in forging peace. On a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander — a once-unthinkable moment of reconciliation. On Tuesday the new king shook hands with Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill.
In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, representatives of Sinn Fein attended commemorative events for the queen and meeting the king on Tuesday.
Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the queen had “demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation.”
Charles responded that she had tried to play a role “in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.”
He said he would draw on his mother’s “shining example” and “seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.”
Still, not everyone was welcoming the new king.
On the Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died while on a hunger strike in prison in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.
“No, he’s not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here,” said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. “Queen never done nothing for us. Never did. None of the royals do.”
Irish leaders attended a service of reflection at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast despite tense relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the U.K. and the EU have been wrangling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with a member of the bloc.
Before being flown to London, the queen’s oak coffin was carried from St. Giles’ Cathedral to the strain of bagpipes. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh broke into applause as the coffin, accompanied by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.
“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life,” Princess Anne said in a statement. “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”
Inflation is ‘a key’ in Biden’s economic message, he’d rather be ‘talking about so many other things’
On Tuesday’s show of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez said August’s consumer price index (CPI) numbers are “a key” in President Joe Biden’s plan to “turn that responsibility of the economy into a positive.” And Biden “doesn’t want the focus to be” on the August CPI number, “he’d rather be talking about so many other things.”
Ordoñez said, “I mean, that was kind of key in his plans to kind of turn that liability of the economy into a positive. I mean, they’ve been touting gas prices for so long. But, obviously, so many other prices are going up, electricity, food, etc. I mean, I’m very interested to see how it goes this afternoon when he speaks on the South Lawn about the Inflation Reduction Act. You know the reporters are going to ask about it, and he doesn’t want the focus on it. He would rather talk about so many other things.
He later added that with the potential for a railroad strike later this week, “it could be a really tough week for the president this week.”
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Anti-abortion activists seek to defend now-invalidated Minnesota restrictions
A group of Minnesota anti-abortion activists is attempting to intervene in a lawsuit that resulted in a judge throwing out many of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions this summer.
It’s the second group attempting to intervene after Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan in July tossed several laws restricting abortion, including a 24-hour wait period and a requirement for minors to notify both parents before getting the procedure. Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who backs abortion rights, declined to file an appeal in the case, arguing his office had spent three years and more than half a million dollars defending the laws in the case Doe v. Minnesota.
The parental disclosure requirement was front and center Tuesday as an anti-abortion group called Mothers Offering Maternal Support announced its push to intervene in the case. Addressing reporters at the state Capitol, Teresa Collett, an attorney representing the mothers group and director of the University of St. Thomas Prolife Center, said they are trying to intervene in order to protect parents’ rights to be informed of medical procedures.
“We’re the real people that will be harmed,” she said, referring to the more than a dozen women gathered behind her at the news conference. “These are the women. And in fact, frankly, in this room, some of the men will be deprived of their rights as fathers.”
Susan Neuville, daughter of Minnesota lawmaker Tom Neuville, a co-author of the notification requirement, argued it makes little sense that abortions are exempt from notification when parents must sign permission slips for so many other parts of their children’s lives.
“Without adult permission, my kids cannot go on field trips, have their photo taken or receive basic dental care,” she said. “I would like to understand is how it would make any sense to ask that that same child decide whether or not to have an abortion.”
Opponents of the parental notification requirement argue not all minor patients know their parents, and in some cases the requirement can put a patient in danger if she has an abusive parent. When it was still in effect, patients could be exempted from the notification requirement if they publicly declared abuse to authorities.
Gilligan’s ruling on July 11 ruled Minnesota abortion regulations violated fundamental rights to abortion and privacy under the state constitution. Besides the waiting period, restrictions included parental disclosure requirements for minors, restrictions on which medical staff can perform abortions, and felony penalties for violations.
The ruling also blocked a requirement for second-trimester abortions to be performed in a hospital and ruled the state’s requirement for health care providers to give abortion seekers an “informed consent” statement to be in violation of free speech protections. Abortion providers must continue to report certain data on abortion to the state of Minnesota — something advocates were pushing for the court to block as well.
The group of anti-abortion mothers is attempting to intervene in the case after Ellison let Gilligan’s decision stand, and filed on the last possible day to seek an appeal in the case. Their petition comes as Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese and the conservative legal advocacy group Thomas More Society continue their push to intervene in the case after Gilligan denied their petition to intervene in district court last week.
Franzese and his attorneys have now filed an appeal to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ending federal abortion protections in June by overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to abortion is still guaranteed in Minnesota under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez.
The funeral of Arvada Dillon officer Michael Vakoff will be open to the public
The funeral of an Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty will take place on Friday in Lafayette.
Constable Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, will begin duty at 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road, according to a news release.
The service is open to the public and parking will be available at nearby RTD Lafayette Park & Ride, 1080 South Public Road, and The District, 400 W. South Boulder Road, according to the release. No public parking will be available in the church parking lot. The public can also watch the live broadcast of the service on local news stations or the live broadcast from the church at
A patrol vehicle remains parked outside the Arvada Police Department, 8101 Ralston Road, where the public can leave sympathy notes and other items of support for the Vakoff family.
At 1:41 a.m. Sunday, Vakoff, along with another officer, responded to the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue to a report of a “great family disorder” where he was fatally shot.
A suspect, Sonny Thomas Almanza, has been arrested in connection with the first degree murder of a peace officer. Almanza allegedly shot a woman at the scene before shooting the two officers and killing Vakoff.
Vakoff served in the Arvada Police Force for three years and was a former staff sergeant in the United States Air Force.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in fire science and a master’s degree in emergency management, according to his obituary. Vakoff received the USAF Humanitarian Service Medal for his service in Saipan following a devastating typhoon. A dedicated bodybuilder, he was often found working out at 3am.
“Dillon had a reputation for having an incredible ability to recover stolen vehicles and spent his shifts staying busy, seeking opportunities to solve and prevent crime whenever time permitted,” the obituary said.
He is survived by his parents, Lisa Vakoff and Dan Lammers; her grandmother, Linda Vakoff; and companion, Megan Esslinger; among other family, friends and colleagues. Monetary donations can be made to Vakoff’s family through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation at
denverpost
Obituary: Lynn Stauss, 77, led East Grand Forks through devastating 1997 flood
Mike Brown remembers Lynn Stauss, the former mayor of East Grand Forks, Minn., as someone who “really moved his community forward” and was instrumental in efforts to rebuild his city after the devastating Flood of ’97.
Stauss died Sunday at his home. He suffered from chronic kidney disease and had been on dialysis for the past seven years. He was 77.
Stauss served 21 years as East Grand Forks mayor, choosing not to run for re-election in 2016, citing health issues.
“We took several trips together to Washington, D.C., during our (flood) recovery, to do two things. One was to ask for help, and the other was to say thank you for the help we got. (Stauss) was always leading the charge,” said Brown, a longtime mayor of neighboring Grand Forks, N.D. “He did very well.”
Stauss also was instrumental in distributing millions of dollars to flood victims from the Angel Fund, established by Joan Kroc, a philanthropist and widow of Ray Kroc, who built the McDonald’s hamburger chain. Joan Kroc was one of the first to aid residents of greater Grand Forks after the Red River overran its banks in April 1997, inundating the communities and sparking a fire that gutted a dozen buildings in downtown Grand Forks.
Also after the flood, Brown said, Stauss played a key role in bringing “that fabulous Cabela’s sporting goods store in East Grand Forks. He was responsible, I think, in a large part, for that. He really moved his community forward.”
Stauss, who had been a fourth-grade teacher, had optimism and was “caring and giving,” Brown said. “And he was very proud of what East Grand Forks accomplished and how quickly they accomplished it — and, in fact, they made us look slow over here.”
Stauss “worked well with people — that’s really important with your council,” Brown said, noting that Stauss seemed to believe that “it doesn’t matter who gets the credit as long as it gets done. He would be behind the scenes on many positive things in moving his community forward.”
“What was good for his town was good for our town and vice versa,” Brown said.
Stauss was known for often wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “USA” as he worked to help the city recover from the Flood of ’97, said Robert “Punky” Beauchamp, who served as an East Grand Forks City Council member from 1988 to 2003, the last 10 years as president.
Beauchamp said Stauss, “like many long-serving people in East Grand Forks, was a strong advocate for all the people of East Grand Forks.
“He was a strong advocate for youth sports (and) the beautification of the city was big on his mind,” he said. “He wanted East Grand Forks to stand out.”
Stauss’ work, with others, in leading the city after the flood — including redevelopment of downtown and rebuilding of housing — were his major priorities, Beauchamp said.
“When you think about what happened to the community — we had only eight dry houses in the whole community — we came back pretty strong, pretty fast,” he said. “And he played a part in that.”
Kelly Stauss, a daughter and one of three children of Lynn and Marjorie Stauss, said her father “would want to be remembered for his time as mayor and all he did for East Grand Forks in his 21 years as mayor.”
On a personal note, she said, “he loved his time at the lake and he loved spending time with his seven grandchildren.”
He would attend their activities in sports, theater, hockey and basketball. She and her father shared the same birthday, May 29, she said. “That was the biggest thing; we had 47 birthdays together.”
