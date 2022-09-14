News
Robert Lewandowski has a night to forget as Bayern Munich claim the last laugh with victory over Barcelona in the Champions League
Robert Lewandowski endured a rare night off after missing three big chances as Barcelona lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich.
The Polish star, who completed a £42.5m move to the Nou Camp this summer, received a warm welcome to Bavaria as the majority of supporters cheered his name and his ex-colleagues nodded to him. lots of cuddles in the tunnel before kick-off.
But the 34-year-old did not leave the Bundesliga champions on good terms after forcing his exit – and his former employers had the final say on Tuesday night.
It was an entertaining encounter between the two European giants and Lewandowski had a chance but Barcelona took the lead after 18 minutes when the ball fell to him inside the penalty area.
Catching the ball on the volley, Lewandowski guided his effort just over the bar with an effort he usually converted with his eyes closed.
The striker had another great chance three minutes later which was denied by Manuel Neuer, before having a third excellent chance in added time blocked by Noussair Mazraoui.
Barcelona boss Xavi hoped Lewandowski’s failures wouldn’t prove costly, but the game swung forcefully in Bayern’s direction early in the second half as goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane put them 2 -0 after 55 minutes.
Barcelona continued to drive forward in the second half, with Lewandowski standing from a free-kick on the edge of the box, but his night came to a head when his effort hit the wall.
However, it was Bayern’s night as they proved that life after Lewandowski isn’t so bad after all.
Yankees Notebook: Anthony Rizzo eyeing return after Boston trip
With October creeping closer and the AL East picture beginning to clear up, the Yankees’ next order of business is getting healthy.
The Bombers still have multiple key pieces on the injured list — ranging from starting pitching, relievers and big boppers — and if the Yanks want to make a deep run into October, they’re going to need most if not all of them back.
The good news for Aaron Boone’s club is that one of their crucial pieces plans to return very soon.
Anthony Rizzo spoke with the media in Boston before Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park and said he will not play against the Red Sox during this quick two-game series, however, he plans to return in one of the next two upcoming series (at Milwaukee or back home against the Pirates).
The first basemen has been recovering from headaches he suffered after receiving an epidural to relieve back pain. Rizzo underwent a blood patch procedure that immediately relieved his symptoms.
Rizzo has not been in the lineup since Aug. 30 against the Angels when he hit his 30th homer of the season. He is slashing .225/.339/.493 in 117 games this season. The 33-year-old has missed multiple games this season due to back issues.
EFFROSS THROWS BULLPEN
Reliever Scott Effross threw a bullpen on Tuesday as he works his way back from a shoulder strain. The 28-year-old will need to remain pain free Wednesday before he can schedule a session against live hitters.
Prior to Saturday’s game against the Rays, Boone said that Effross returning during the next Yankee homestand beginning on Sept. 20 is a realistic scenario.
Effross owns a 3.24 ERA in eight appearances with the Yankees.
MARTIAN INCOMING?
The Yankees are promoting second-ranked prospect Jasson Dominguez to Double-A Somerset. Since being promoted to High-A Hudson Valley, the 19-year-old is slashing .306/.397/.510 including a multi-homer game. In 115 games between both Single-A levels, the centerfielder blasted 15 homers and stole 36 bases.
Dominguez is MLB Pipeline’s 42nd overall prospect. Somerset has just six regular season games remaining before their postseason begins which could continue until Sept. 28. If Dominguez performs in Somerset to end the season, his career in the Bronx could begin sooner than his projected 2024 arrival.
LOOKING FORWARD
Frankie Montas will take the mound in the second game of this two-game set vs the Red Sox on Wednesday. Montas’ Yankee career has gotten off to a shaky start. The right-hander owns a 5.94 ERA in seven starts since being acquired from the Oakland A’s.
Brayan Bello will be the starter for Alex Cora’s club on Wednesday. The 23-year-old is in the midst of his rookie season and has not gotten off on the right foot. Bello has recorded a 5.79 ERA in nine appearances (seven starts) for the Red Sox.

Hunter’s laptop sets Lady Justice on fire
Once upon a time, a philosopher described communication as sharing “pictures of facts”. He pointed out that the role of language is to help us form the correct image in the minds of others. Without the right image, how could we communicate anything of value?
It is both the blessing and the curse of our modern world.
When the channels of communication are open, when there is a great diversity of ideas, when assertions are backed up by facts, and when each individual can form a correct “picture” in his or her mind, then knowledge can become a power.
And that is exactly why knowledge is controlled.
In an information war, the goal is to keep us confused. The facts get fuzzy. The truth becomes a mystery. Reality becomes an illusion. It’s legacy media art, creating a fun house of smoke and mirrors and confusing us at every turn until up is down and right is left. It is also how the Biden federal government has effectively created a two-tier justice system, in which even Lady Justice herself has become so bewildered that she is now armed against her own citizens in the name of secrecy, power and lies.
It is through this manipulation of language – this manipulation of images in our minds – that the radical left has been able to systematically dismantle our Bill of Rights. Through mental confusion, they gained support to attack the First Amendment – first by removing prayer from schools, then using Big Tech to censor and ban opposing voices. They stirred up opposition to the Second Amendment through fearmongering campaigns launched by the liberal press; but they didn’t need to attack the Third Amendment because we welcomed their awakened soldiers into our home via Facebook, Twitter and Google. We even gave them our data for the privilege of their presence!
Now, with the Mar-a-Lago raid, we have prima facia evidence that they have set their sights on the Fourth Amendment: the right of people to be safe in their persons, homes, papers and belongings from abusive searches and seizures. . This is where the manipulation of language, information and knowledge has led us. But there is a glint on their side – something that clearly shows their weaponization of justice and the decline of our nation: Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Once you see the images on this laptop, even if only a few have been released, you cannot ignore them. Once you read the emails and text messages, you cannot erase them from your mind. And, really, was there ever a bawdy moment that Hunter didn’t feel compelled to film for himself? Yet the old news and social media platforms have circled the wagons around this disgusting and treacherous content for one major reason: it shatters the illusion that all is well in our crumbling nation.
Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” gives us the gift of consciousness. It is the much-needed wake-up call that the cancer rotting at the heart of our institutions must be eliminated. This is proof of a two-tiered justice system and a hard-to-beat tyranny. And it can’t be hidden or pushed under the rug, nor can the footage be controlled.
This laptop provides the “fact pictures” our nation desperately needs to shake us from the lull of fake language. And it makes us all realize that Lady Justice won’t be freed from her shackles until someone in the US Department of Justice and the FBI – as well as the Biden family – is held accountable. As Attorney General of Louisiana, I will not stop fighting and winning for that day when the Truth is made apparent and the liberties and liberties fought for in the American Revolution are fully restored for the American people.
It is the triumph to come, when the truth can no longer be hidden by language, but becomes clear in the minds of all. As Thomas Paine once wrote, “The mind once enlightened cannot become dark again.
Jeff Landry is Louisiana’s attorney general and a former U.S. Representative.
Breitbart News
Thieves Charge Cartier $37,000 After Stolen Southern California Man’s Wallet While He Was Overpriced
TOPANGA, Calif. — Sean Harrington has been surfing Topanga for 40 years, but last week he experienced something that had never happened to him before – and it didn’t happen in the water.
“Parking my car in my usual spot and I hid my key in my usual spot. I’ve been doing that for years,” he said. “My boyfriend also put his key in the back of my car. We came back from surfing and I noticed my key wasn’t there. My car was locked. I was able to borrow a phone and call my wife to bring a spare key not knowing I had been robbed.”
EXCLUSIVE: The East Bay family who left California after a series of crimes targeted again
Harrington and his friend had their cell phones and wallets stolen and the keys are nowhere to be found.
When they drove to the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, they encountered two other surfers from the Topanga station wagon who had had the same thing happen to them.
“It’s beautiful here and I lost a lot of photos of my kids, my IDs, all my other cards. It shook me,” Harrington said.
He said he believed he was targeted because the suspects knew he would be in the water for a few hours.
EXCLUSIVE: Suspected thief leaves flyers on SF cars asking for money so they can stop ‘stealing’
Once he left his car to head for the water, they got inside and then rushed to as many shops as possible to spend as much money as possible before the cards were cancelled.
The suspects traveled to Beverly Hills and some charges were dismissed, but $37,000 was spent at Cartier, while thousands of dollars were spent at an Apple store. In addition, somehow money could have been transferred.
Harrington’s friend’s credit card was used to buy $40,000 worth of merchandise at The Grove.
“Nordstrom wouldn’t let them process the credit card, while Cartier processed my second credit card after the first card was declined at Cartier,” Harrington said. “So I’m a bit frustrated that Cartier would allow that to happen, especially when making a major purchase with someone who doesn’t look like me.”
VIDEO: Unknowingly buying stolen goods online? Here’s what to look for
Surfer Jessica Monty told our sister station ABC7 in Los Angeles that this happens to surfers all the time and her trick was to pay extra to have a valet key made that she could have on her when she was in water.
“I use a Toyota with a valet key, so with an alarm and a valet key that I wrap around my neck, they can’t break into my car unless they break the glass,” said Monty.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
DJ LeMahieu plans to return this season – The Denver Post
When the Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on the injured list with an inflamed toe, Aaron Boone expressed concern that the veteran might return this season.
However, the tide seems to have turned in the right direction. The 34-year-old could return as soon as the Yankees’ next homestand, which begins Sept. 22 against the Boston Red Sox.
“Yes, I plan to come back,” LeMahieu said. “It’s my project [to return during next homestand], and our plan. We haven’t decided on a fixed date yet, but we are thinking of sometime during the next homestand.
LeMahieu received a cortisone injection in his toe just as the All-Star broke. He cut .226/.305/.336 in 37 games after the break before being placed on the disabled list. As a career .297 hitter, it was clear something was wrong with the Yankees utility man.
“I just spin on my back foot swinging [I feel] pain,” LeMahieu said. “It got to a point where I wasn’t even filming anymore.”
LeMahieu added that there were no plans for off-season surgery at the time as it would be a “difficult” operation to perform. The plan is to begin ramping up baseball activities at some point during the upcoming road trip which begins in Boston on Tuesday.
RIZZO RELIEF
Anthony Rizzo returned to the Yankees dugout on Saturday. The first baseman was bedridden due to headaches caused by an epidural to treat back pain. Rizzo underwent a blood patch procedure which immediately relieved his symptoms.
“I think there’s some relief in his face and in his eyes,” Boone said. “The procedure he had the other day kind of gave him immediate relief. It was immediate, he said it was amazing. He got the procedure and it was literally straight away.
Boone added that Rizzo will start doing the basic exercises he usually does on Sunday. Rizzo hasn’t been in the lineup since Aug. 30 against the Angels when he hit his 30th homer of the season. The 33-year-old has missed several games this season due to back problems.
SOMERSET SUPERSTARS
The Yankees had several players in rehab with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday. Harrison Bader beat second as a DH. He went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk in his organizational debut. The Golden Glove center back is expected to travel to the Bronx at the next homestand.
Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Miguel Castro were also in Hartford on Sunday.
Chapman threw a scoreless frame, striking out three batters while walking just one.
Boone said Saturday that Chapman will make a few underage appearances as he recovers from an infected tattoo. The Yanks will evaluate Chapman after his appearances.
Britton retired the team in order during his rehab appearance, racking up two strikeouts. The southpaw started rehab on August 23 and it’s unclear when he’s expected to return to the big league club. Britton is recovering from Tommy John surgery which has kept him out since August 2021.
Castro followed suit as he withdrew the team in order to recover from a shoulder strain. All three Yankee relievers combined to allow one total baserunner
denverpost sports
Eagles pluck Janarius Robinson off Vikings’ practice squad in advance of Monday’s game
Another member of the Vikings’ 2021 draft class is out the door.
The Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday plucked defensive end Janarius Robinson off Minnesota’s practice squad heading into their home game Monday night against the Vikings. Robinson takes the spot on the 53-man roster of defensive end Derek Barnett, who was placed on injured reserve.
Robinson was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and spent his rookie year on injured reserve. He was waived before the start of this season and then added to Minnesota’s practice squad.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 draft under previous general manager Rick Spielman, and six are now gone. Quarterback Kellen Mond (a third-round pick), linebacker Chazz Surratt (third), guard Wyatt Davis (third), wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (fifth) and tight end Zach Davidson (sixth) all were waived last month.
Remaining with the team on the 53-man roster are tackle Christian Darrisaw (a first-round pick), edge rusher Patrick Jones II (third), running back Kene Nwangwu (fourth) and safety Camryn Bynum (fourth). And defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, a sixth-round pick, is on Minnesota’s practice squad after having been waived.
A man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents at Caprock Elementary School in Keller ISD reportedly received an email notifying them that an unknown person attempted to enter the campus on Tuesday morning.
The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual was claiming to be the parent of a student at the school.
The man was refused entry to school and was escorted off campus on Tuesday morning, according to the email.
Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly thereafter. The email said there was no evidence the man intended to do any harm, but they took all threats to the campus very seriously.
In a Facebook post, a parent claimed to have seen the man enter campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said.
The relative said he saw the vice principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until the police arrived.
