News
St. Paul City Council pondering last-minute changes to rent control exemptions
As the St. Paul City Council lines up votes on a series of amendments to the city’s rent control ordinance, Woodlawn Avenue resident Wendy Neurer is casting predictions on what a potential 20-year exemption for developers of new rental housing would mean for the city’s oldest and cheapest housing stock.
Neurer on Tuesday pointed to the example of Paster Properties’ proposed Highland River Parkway Apartments at 706 Mississippi River Blvd, a four story, 91-unit luxury apartment building that would replace a smaller apartment building dating to 1959. The existing structure spans 18 units at relatively affordable rents.
With residential property taxes rising but rents capped at 3 percent, “there is the high potential where owners of older apartment buildings in desirable neighborhoods … will be motivated or find it financially necessary to sell to new developers who have an exemption (from rent control),” said Neurer, in a recent letter to the city council. “New developers then will tear down the buildings and create luxury high-rise units. This drives out medium and lower-price renters and tears neighborhoods apart with imposing huge box apartments.”
In St. Paul, where some 80 percent of all structures were built before 1972, the prospect of incentivizing the demolition of older properties in favor of pricier new housing has alarmed historic preservationists and others concerned about losing some of the city’s most affordable residential units.
“The vast majority of the affordable housing that exists today is stuff that’s just older,” said Paul DeGeest, a development director with Rethos, a nonprofit preservation advocacy organization based in St. Paul.
On the flip side, city officials have pointed to a slowdown in housing construction since the ordinance was approved last November.
They say a lengthy exemption period for new construction will entice developers to start building again. New building permits issued in St. Paul are down by as much as 30 percent compared to their four-year average, depending upon the period studied.
The likelihood of a 20-year exemption for new construction — coupled with a 20-year lookback period that would end rent control protections for thousands of existing renters — has raised debate. But it’s not the only major ordinance change before the council.
The raft of amendments that could be voted upon Wednesday includes a provision that would allow landlords to raise rents to market rate once an apartment is vacant, a notable departure from the ordinance approved by voters in November 2021.
EXEMPT VACANT UNITS FROM RENT CONTROL?
The prospect of “full vacancy decontrol” for empty units has angered and surprised some housing advocates, leading to tense last-minute discussions that could delay a final council vote yet another week. While St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has repeatedly called for rent control exemptions for new construction, the mayor has yet to publicly weigh in on the prospect of full vacancy decontrol.
“I have huge concerns with it,” said Council Member Mitra Jalali, who voted against the vacancy decontrol amendment when it was presented to the council last week.
On Tuesday, Council President Amy Brendmoen said she would introduce a compromise amendment that would cap rent increases on vacant units, limiting them to 8 percent plus inflation, as measured by the consumer price index. If her amendment is approved, a final vote on the full package of changes to the rent control ordinance would take place Sept. 21.
Some call vacancy decontrol a fair give-back to small landlords who are counting on someday selling their rental properties for retirement income. With the option of hiking rents once a unit is empty, a conscientious small landlord might keep rents fairly steady, only to increase them later when the unit is vacant and a buyer is in the wings.
“This provision gives (landlords) the flexibility to maintain lower rents for current tenants, while encouraging long-term and stable tenancies,” said Council Member Jane Prince, who authored the amendment for full vacancy decontrol, in a written statement on Friday. “Upon vacancy, this provision allows landlords to upgrade and modernize units, incentivizing reinvestment in the city’s rental housing stock.”
Austin Altenburg, 28, owns seven rental units in St. Paul, including a duplex in the West Seventh neighborhood that until recently he occupied himself. He has no plans to raise rents this year on most of his units, in part because pricing out existing tenants would cost him time and money looking for new occupants he could trust.
“Mom and pop landlords are very connected to their tenants, in a different way than larger companies are, because they can be and they have to be,” said Altenburg. “You want to maybe not raise the rent at all for a period of time, but 10 years from now, if you want to sell it to somebody, your property value has to have rents to back it up.”
A SMALL LANDLORD SELL-OFF?
Altenburg said without vacancy decontrol exemptions for vacant units, small landlords will do one of two things. Some will sell off properties to large management companies, which are likely to be less attentive to their tenants’ needs and less forgiving about credit scores, criminal histories and other blemishes.
He said he’s already seen some peers begin the process of selling, though “who they’re selling to, I haven’t gotten into the weeds yet.”
Other small landlords will retain their properties but hike rents 3 percent annually, which is higher than they might otherwise without rent control in place, he said. “The key is to make sure people can maintain their retirement,” he said.
In other words, if landlords hike rents as much as they can because of rent control, the ordinance will have effectively undermined its own purpose.
“Vacancy adjustment with a voluntary or ‘just cause’ end of term would be better for renters than the way we have incentivized annual rent increases under rent stabilization,” said Brendmoen, in a written statement issued Friday.
She noted that vacancy decontrol is a common component of rent control in other cities.
“I think it’s important to to be clear that the 3 percent (rent) cap is intact,” said Brendmoen, noting rent control supporters assured voters last year that adjustments were possible if problems surfaced. “The ballot initiative passed 53-47. In making the case for a yes vote, vocal supporters including Mayor Carter qualified their support with their confidence that the city council would refine the ordinance language.”
News
Stock markets suffer biggest fall since June 2020 on dashed inflation hopes
NEW YORK — Stocks fell to their worst day in more than two years on Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,250 points, following Wall Street’s humble realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped.
Them&P 500 fell 4.3%, its biggest decline since June 2020. The Dow Jones fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq composite closed down 5.2%. The sell-off ended a four-day winning streak for major stock indices and erased an early rally in European markets.
Bond prices also fell sharply, pushing up their yields, after a report showed inflation slowed to just 8.3% in August, from the 8.1% expected by economists. .
The warmer-than-expected reading has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to eventually raise interest rates even higher than expected to fight inflation, with all the risks to the economy that entails. Fears over higher rates have sent prices plummeting for everything from gold to cryptocurrencies to crude oil.
“Right now, it’s not so much the journey that’s of concern as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to rise and hold, the big question is how high.”
Them&P 500 fell 177.72 points to 3,932.69. The decline hasn’t quite reversed its gains over the past four days. The index is now down 17.5% since the start of the year.
The Dow lost 1,276.37 points to 31,104.97 and the Nasdaq lost 632.84 points to 11,633.57. Big tech stocks faltered more than the rest of the market as the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 sank.
Most of Wall Street entered the day expecting the Fed to raise its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was rapidly falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.
The idea was that such a slowdown would allow the Fed to scale back the magnitude of its rate hikes through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through early 2023.
Tuesday’s report dashed some of those hopes.
“This data just hammers home that the Fed won’t have the data to do anything but continue on its rate hike path any longer,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. “It just increases the risk of a real recession.”
Many data points in the inflation report were worse than economists expected, including some the Fed pays close attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.
Markets focused on a 0.6% rise in those prices in August from July, double what economists expected, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at iShares.
Inflation numbers were so much worse than expected that traders now see a one in three chance of a full percentage point rate hike by the Fed next week. That would be four times the usual move, and no one in the futures market was predicting such a rise a day earlier.
The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.
“The Fed can’t let inflation persist. You have to do whatever it takes to keep prices from rising,” said Russell Evans, managing director of Avitas Wealth Management. “It indicates that the Fed still has a lot of work to do to bring inflation down.”
Higher rates hurt the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house, car, or anything else purchased on credit. Mortgage rates have already reached their highest level since 2008, creating difficulties for the housing industry. The hope is that the Fed can successfully walk the tightrope of slowing the economy enough to quell high inflation, but not so much as to create a painful recession.
Tuesday’s data puts hopes of such a “soft landing” under greater threat. In the meantime, higher rates also drive down the prices of stocks, bonds, and other investments.
Investments considered the most expensive or riskiest are the hardest hit by rising rates. Bitcoin fell 9.4%.
In the stock market, all but six of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology and other high-growth companies fell more than the rest of the market as they are considered most at risk from higher rates.
Granted, losses only return the S&P 500 close to where it was before its recent winning streak. This run was built on hopes that Tuesday’s inflation report would show a more comforting slowdown. The ensuing wipeout matches what has become a trend on Wall Street this year: stocks fall on inflation worries, rise in hopes the Fed might ease rates, then fall again when the data undermines those hopes.
Treasury yields immediately jumped on expectations of a more aggressive Fed. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track Fed stock expectations, climbed to 3.74% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate the direction of mortgages and other loan rates, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.
Expectations of a more aggressive Fed also helped the dollar add to its already strong gains for this year. The dollar surged against other currencies largely because the Fed raised rates faster and with wider margins than many other central banks.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
Anycubic’s New Kobra Go 3D Printer Is Packed With Features And Is Just $189 Until October 3
Anycubic is well known for its 3D printers like the Vyper – often found at the top of our best 3d printer list — and the giant Kobra-Max, but these printers are almost complete. Four screws are normally enough to put them together, and while that’s great for beginners and those who want to get started right away, it doesn’t give you any idea how a 3D printer works.
The new $189 Kobra Go hopes to fill that gap with a budget kit you can build yourself. Most kits are either extremely high-end or lack modern features such as automatic bed leveling or power failure detection. The Kobra Go comes with Anycubic’s LeviQ automatic bed leveling system as standard and even has the option to purchase a filament sensor as an upgrade.
Having auto-leveling on a sub-$200 machine is frankly amazing and makes the Kobra Go worthy of the time it would take to build. Even the build volume is good at 220 by 220mm. It might not be the biggest printer, but it’s a reasonable size for such a cheap printer.
Right now, Anycubic has the Kobra Go available on its website as an early bird special for just $189 until October 3. After that, the price goes up to $209 – still a fantastic price. Plus, if you’re quick, you can cut an additional $20 if you use PayPal to process the payment, bringing the total cost down to just $169. That’s a great price for a 3D printer kit with these high-end features.
CNET
News
latest news Prosecutors want Sherri Papini to serve 8 months for faking kidnapping
Sherri Papini is not expected to get off lightly for faking her own kidnapping and should serve eight months in prison for her crimes, according to federal prosecutors.
Papini is set to be sentenced in federal court on Monday for her 2016 disappearance from her Northern California neighborhood, sparking a nationwide search.
While family, friends and law enforcement searched for Papini, she was actually staying with her ex-boyfriend in Orange County, prosecutors say. She returned home 22 days later, claiming that two Latin American women were holding her captive in a closet.
During her time with her former boyfriend, Papini cut her hair, bruised and scarred herself to give validity to the kidnapping hoax and went on to repeat her fake kidnapping story years later when she was confronted by federal investigators.
In March, federal prosecutors had Papini arrested. The following month, she pleaded guilty to one count of misrepresentation and one count of mail fraud.
In a sentencing note filed Monday, US aide Atty. Veronica Alegria said Papini also received more than $127,000 in disability benefits from the Social Security Administration and nearly $50,000 that community members donated through a GoFundMe campaign then. that she was missing. She also received more than $30,000 in a state fund for victims, prosecutors said. Prosecutors asked the court to make Papini pay more than $300,000 in restitution.
A probation report cited by prosecutors said Papini should be sentenced to a month in jail or house arrest. Prosecutors are also asking for three years of probation if she is sentenced to prison.
“This case demonstrates that she is capable of carrying out sophisticated schemes and that the consequences of a short sentence of punishment will not stop her,” Alegria said. “She kept up her prank and received California Social Security and Victims benefits for years, showing she had no remorse for her actions even after the FBI presented her with evidence of her fraud. .”
Several court documents were filed by Papini’s attorney prior to his sentencing, including character reference letters, but they were restricted by the court. Although Papini pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping, prosecutors say she continues to tell people she was kidnapped.
“The public should know that there will be more than a slap on the wrist for committing financial fraud and making false statements to law enforcement, particularly when such misrepresentations involve the expenditure of substantial resources and involve innocent people,” Alegria said.
Prosecutors say Papini’s therapist tried to explain his criminal conduct and mitigate his blame for faking his abduction. But the court should also consider that Papini misled her former therapist for four years as she continued to provide details of an elaborate kidnapping that did not happen, Alegria said. Some of these sessions resulted in follow-up interviews with law enforcement, as Papini claimed to have had breakthroughs and could suddenly recall new details about her captors and the room she was being held in.
She also convinced her friends and family that she had been kidnapped and that the trauma lingered with her, Alegria said.
“Now that Papini is facing jail time, she has a motive to do whatever is necessary to avoid punishment, including making statements to her therapist and family members who she believes will benefit the most. clemency from the court,” prosecutors said. “Papini’s past trauma and mental health issues alone cannot explain all of his actions. Papini’s actions were well planned and deliberately considered. She was able to evade a nationwide manhunt, including combined FBI and local police forces, for 22 days until she staged her dramatic return.
Papini’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on recent filings in the case.
News
What sets Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson apart? ‘The ability to finish plays’
Kirk Cousins took a seat on the sideline next to Justin Jefferson during the Vikings’ season opener Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. He patted his star receiver on the back a few times and provided some words of affirmation as the sellout crowd of 66,959 erupted around them.
Asked about the particular exchange after the Vikings’ 23-7 victory over their biggest rivals, the Green Bay Packers, Cousins told reporters he was praising Jefferson for turning a long gain into a touchdown.
Though many were stunned by the way Jefferson found the end zone shortly before halftime — virtually uncovered on his route over the middle of the field, he broke free after catching the ball, then dove for the pylon to secure the score — Cousins has grown to expect that from his young teammate.
“There is a specific trait that I think is special,” Cousins said. “The ability to finish plays.”
This has been on display ever since the Vikings selected Jefferson out of LSU in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He burst onto the scene in Week 3 of his rookie season, torching the Tennessee Titans for 175 receiving yards and a touchdown. His lone scoring play that game encapsulated exactly what Cousins is talking about.
After hauling in a deep pass near the 40-yard line, Jefferson shook off a tackle from cornerback Johnathan Joseph, then made safety Kenny Vaccaro miss on the sideline. With nobody else in front of him, Jefferson hit “The Griddy” on his way into the end zone.
There are a lot of players who wouldn’t have scored in that situation. They would have gone out of bounds or been taken down in the open field.
And if that happens, “then we’re running out our red-zone plays and hoping and praying we get in,” Cousins said. “To finish it there and not leave it up for debate is big time.”
It was a similar story in Sunday’s game as Jefferson caught a pass from Cousins near the Packers’ 20-yard line, raced past safety Adrian Amos, who appeared to be caught flatfooted, then broke the plane a fraction of a second before cornerback Eric Stokes arrived to lay a hit.
MVP @JJettas2
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/dON294dXk8
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 11, 2022
It was a perfect example of Jefferson finishing a play. Just like Cousins talked about.
“On that play, a lot of guys go out at the 3-yard line, or get to the 1-yard line,” Cousins said. “The fact that he got in and got us six (points) so we don’t have to mess around with bringing out the goal-line offense, that’s elite, and it makes a difference for our team.”
That prowess for delivering the knockout blow is something fellow receiver Adam Thielen realized about Jefferson before they ever played in an actual game together. It was plain to see simply by the way Jefferson carried himself on the practice field at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
“He’s always that ability to make guys miss and finish those plays with a lot more yards than the normal receiver would,” Thielen said. “You could tell he had the movement skills and the body control to do those things — and do them at a high level.”
As for first-year Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, he noted that Jefferson’s dominance goes beyond his willpower to gain extra yards.
“When that ball goes up, he feels like it’s his,” O’Connell said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have a guy like Justin.”
Those ball skills were on display as the Vikings put the finishing touches on their win over Packers. With the offense struggling after halftime, Jefferson climbed the ladder and caught pass from Cousins at its highest point. That kept a drive alive and milked some additional time off the clock, Greg Joseph later nailed a field goal to put the game on ice.
“I live for these types of big games,” Jefferson said in the Vikings locker room after the game. “I was definitely excited to get out there. I’m glad I had this kind of start. I’ve just got to keep getting better and keep finding ways to get open.”
News
Ukraine seeks more weapons and closer ties with the West after taking ground from Russia
KHARKIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces have sought to maximize gains from a lightning-fast offensive in the northeast region of Kharkiv, pushing diplomatically for more weapons and deeper security ties with Western allies .
A senior adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, said on Tuesday they were drawing up a proposal to strengthen ties between Kyiv and its Western allies in a bid to ensure the flow of arms, intelligence, financial and training aid to the country. The document, they said, will not include a commitment similar to Article 5 of the NATO alliance, which obliges allies to intervene militarily if a member is attacked. Instead, officials said the document is modeled on guarantees between the United States and Israel, which ensures the flow of support is steady and unwavering.
wsj
News
Antonio’s Flying Pizza: 51 years of fun making dough fly!
Houston, TX — When you walk into Antonio’s Flying Pizza, things still look a lot like they did 51 years ago. The ingredients for New York-style pizzas are always the same, you’ll always see pizza dough flying through the air, and you’ll always see Antonio Rosa throwing pizzas.
“He comes every day. He will be there every day,” Antonio’s daughter Marilena Pickett said. “You’ll see him with a smile on his face. The same old Antonio. Customers always say, Antonio, you never changed.”
Rosa immigrated to the United States from Sicily when she was 18 and opened her first pizzeria in Brooklyn in 1959, selling slices for 15 cents each. In 1971 he moved to Houston and opened his now iconic restaurant, Antonio’s Flying Pizza, on Hillcroft. The family restaurant quickly became popular for hosting a show with flying pizza dough.
“The pizza toss, I used to do it in New York, so I brought it from New York,” Antonio said. “At that time, it was something new in America.”
Almost five decades later, Antonio is still stirring the dough and his daughters now help him run the restaurant.
“God gives me the need to work and get up in the morning and go to work and serve the public,” Antonio said. “I will do it until I die.”
For hours and a menu, visit Antonio’s Flying Pizza online.
ABC7
