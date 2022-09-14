Stephen Curry reportedly close to signing $1 billion lifetime deal with Baltimore-based Under Armour

PHILADELPHIA — If Jalen Hurts’ Week 1 performance against the Detroit Lions is any sign of things to come, there’s no cap for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

“He had total control of what was going on there. [Sunday]”, coach Nick Sirianni said of his quarterback. “He saw the field perfectly. He really did.”

Having “complete control” in this environment was no small feat. There was talk of the Lions Super Bowl going into Week 1, and it was kind of like that. Ford Field was discovered. Seemingly boosted by their team’s appearance on “Hard Knocks,” fans sold the building, forcing the Lions to offer standing room for the first time for a non-Thanksgiving Day game since 2017. Eagles players said they couldn’t hear a thing on offense over the roar of the domed crowd.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn added to the frenzy by taking the kitchen sink approach, dialing in 15 blitzes. Only Patrick Mahomes (21 blitzes) faced more Heat in Week 1. But Hurts frolicked, slid and threw in the mayhem, accounting for 73% of the Eagles offense with 333 yards (243 passes, 90 on the ground) and a touchdown en route to a 38-35 win at Philadelphia.

“He bailed us out a couple of times,” center Jason Kelce said. “There are a lot of blitz mics that we need to fix. That’s the advantage of having a guy with such versatility. If you have such an aggressive team like [the Lions] were and all of a sudden we just didn’t block it, no matter what, to have a guy like that to be able to get off the schedule and shake things up, that was great.”

Off-curriculum play is nothing new. It was the pitching pace that needed improvement in Hurts’ second year as a full-time starter for the offense to reach its potential. Sirianni called Hurts’ pocket play “really good” against Detroit. He’s averaging 2.55 seconds before the throw — the 13th fastest time in Week 1 — compared to his average of 3.12 seconds last season, which ranked last in the NFL. And his throws were generally on point, although the stats didn’t fully confirm that – his four throws to avoid sacks impacted his success rate (56.3%). Hurts passed 5 of 7 on passes that traveled more than 10 yards, tied for third-best in Week 1 at 71.4%. He had no turnover.

Choose NFL player accessories every week. Rack up more wins than Mike for the season and you could win $20,000! Make your choices

It helped to have AJ Brown, who Hurts targeted 13 times, resulting in 10 completions for 155 yards. Hurts’ drive down the right sideline to Brown late in the second quarter for a 54-yard completion was arguably his best pass as a pro.

“It was a penny,” Brown said. ” Fell from the sky.

But there are caveats and concerns to consider.

The caveats: It was against the Lions, who have a history of making opposing quarterbacks look good over the years. Last season, Detroit’s pass defense ranked 24th (allowed 244.7 yards per game). And it was only a week. Hurts has proven over 20 starts that he’s capable of coming out on top; it is the high level of consistency that has been elusive so far.

The concern: He was touched a lot. Hurts has absorbed 20 QB contacts, according to ESPN Stats & Information, the most in the league. (Bengals QB Joe Burrow was second with 17.) Sirianni’s responses after the game reflected tightrope teams with moving quarterbacks forever, saying you always want to limit shots and player safety is the top priority everything. noting that “If we have to run it 20 times to win a game, we will.” Aside from small bandages on his left forearm and hand as he stood on the podium late Sunday afternoon, Hurts appeared to come out of the game well – despite a late helmet-to-helmet hit from Detroit safety Tracy Walker III in the third quarter. following a slide from Hurts.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened, it’s probably not the last time it’s going to happen,” Hurts said. “It just comes with the game. Get up right away and continue on the next game.

That play led to Walker being ejected after he apparently took a swing towards receiver Zach Pascal, who had faced Walker with tight end Dallas Goedert after the illegal play. Sirianni suggested the late hit could have been down to frustration after Hurts cut through the defense with his legs all day.

“Everything he does frustrates defenses,” Kelce said.

The framing this season has largely been this: The Eagles have a strong enough roster to be legitimate NFC contenders, as long as Hurts makes the leap forward to quarterback – or, seen another way , as long as Hurts doesn’t hold their comeback. On Sunday, in a game where his defense was flailing (giving up 386 yards) and Lions defensemen were going over the walls, he not only hit that threshold, but carried the team well.

Testing will get tougher starting Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC), but if that level of play continues, the Eagles’ season reckoning will change.