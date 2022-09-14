News
Suns owner Robert Sarver hit with $10M fine, 1-year ban by NBA over ‘workplace misconduct’
The NBA has punished Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver to the tune of a $10 million fine and a one-year suspension from all basketball-related activity as a result of its investigation into Sarver’s workplace conduct.
According to the probe — spurred by a November 2021 ESPN report alleging racism and misogyny within the Suns organization — Sarver used the n-word “on at least five occasions” when recounting the statements of others, and engaged in “inequitable conduct toward female employees.”
More specifically, Sarver “made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women,” and “on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”
Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, cooperated fully with the investigation, the league said. The fine was the maximum allowed under NBA rules.
“The statements and conduct described in the finding of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement on Tuesday. “We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces.”
But the NBA’s statement regarding its independent investigation also contradicts the findings and appears to take the long-time real estate mogul off the hook for the bad behavior that was uncovered from a probe that included interviews with 320 current or former employees.
“The investigation made no finding that Mr. Sarver’s workplace misconduct was motivated by racial or gender-based animus,” the NBA’s statement reads after an independent investigation by an outside law firm.
Instead the report tries to portray the 60-year-old owner as something of an entitled frat boy.
“While it is difficult to identify with precision what motivated Sarver’s workplace behavior described in this report, certain patterns emerged from witness accounts: Sarver often acted aggressively in an apparent effort to provoke a reaction from his targets; Sarver’s sense of humor was sophomoric and inappropriate for the workplace; and Sarver behaved as though workplace norms and policies did not apply to him,” read the report from the New York-based investigating firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
During his suspension, Sarver will have to complete a training program focused on workplace conduct. The NBA will donate the funds from Sarver’s $10 million fine to organizations that address race and gender-based issues in the workplace.
Developing story, check back for details
()
News
Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen ‘likely’ out for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will “likely” miss the team’s Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Allen left the Chargers’ Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half with a hamstring injury.
While Allen left the door slightly open for him to play after Sunday’s win, the short week isn’t working in his favor and the team doesn’t want him to aggravate the injury.
An MRI revealed no major damage, a source told Fowler.
espn
News
Daughter Says QAnon Radicalized Walled Lake’s Dad Before Killing Mother, Dog and Injured Sister
MURE LAKE, Michigan. – The 21-year-old daughter of a man who police said they killed his wife, the family dog and seriously injured his 25-year-old daughter says his father was radicalized by QAnon.
QAnon is an online conspiracy that believes in an elite pedophile cult that planned the COVID pandemic and stole the election. Rebecca Lanis, 21, said QAnon radicalized her father and sent him to the brink.
“He started reading about the stolen election and Trump, then he started to dig deeper, and then when the vaccines came out and COVID, he started reading all that stuff,” Rebecca Lanis said.
Rebecca Lanis is the youngest of the Lanis family of fortified lake. She was at a birthday party this weekend when she learned her parents had died and her sister was hospitalized. She got the call from her grandmother on Sunday morning about four hours after the shooting. When Lanis arrived at her grandmother’s house, she was told of her father’s crimes and that he had been shot by police officers on the scene after opening fire on them.
A d
The filming occurred at 4:11 a.m. on September 11 at the Lanis home in Walled Lake. Police said Igor Lanis, 53, killed his 56-year-old wife and the family dog, and also shot his 25-year-old daughter.
Police were dispatched to the home after receiving a call from the 25-year-old saying her father had just shot her and she was unable to feel her legs. When deputies arrived at the home, Igor Lanis came out the front door with a Remington 870 shotgun and opened fire on officers at the scene, police say.
Police said officers returned fire, shooting and killing Igor Lanis. The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital and is in stable condition.
Read more: Neighbors shocked after Oakland County man killed by police after allegedly shooting his wife and daughter
A d
“It’s an incredibly horrible act” Michael Bouchard, Oakland County Sheriff said at a press conference on Sunday evening. “It’s so sad on so many levels, but thanks to the response and professionalism of our dispatch, Walled Lake officers and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies, at least one victim was saved. We will actively seek information to better understand what triggered this.
Hours after learning of the fatal shooting, Rebecca Lanis posted on a Reddit forum called “QAnon casualties” where people who have friends or family they believe are part of the virus conspiracy can learn how to heal, manage and “deprogram”.
In Rebecca Lanis’ Reddit post, she said the internet ruined her and how her dad got sucked into the conspiracy and got increasingly restless over the past two years. Rebecca Lanis also wrote that her father began to radicalize after the 2020 election.
A d
The Qanon conspiracy began in 2017 by claiming that global elites and members of the Democratic Party were members of a pedophile and satanic cult that trafficked children. In 2020, the conspiracy that reached mainstream American politics expanded to include the false conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen, former President Trump would be reinstated to begin executions of political opponents, and the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 was planned. The conspiracy also believes that vaccines are meant to be a form of population control.
Opinions have also become common for Trump supporters in Michigan, including at least one member of the Michigan House wearing a “Q” pin at a pro-Trump rally last year. Current GOP nominee for Secretary of State Kristina Karamo was also a guest speaker at a QAnon convention in 2021. Qanon members were also present during the Jan. 6 uprising.
“In 2021, I could see it starting to spiral. Then in 2022, it completely deviated. Every conversation we had, it had to bring up vaccines or COVID or 5G or EMF or something or just something ridiculous that you could think of,” Rebecca Lanis said. “If any of you have parents like this, you need to start watching them,” she said. “If they have guns, you should hide them or something because those people are dangerous.”
A d
Click here for a list of 12 places in Metro Detroit that will help victims of domestic violence.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All Rights Reserved.
Cnn
News
Judge Trump’s special fight against FBI research is a red herring
Since an alarmed and exasperated FBI finally executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, Trump has thrown wrench after wrench into the investigation. of the government on very sensitive government documents kept at Mar-a-Lago. There were statements of anger on Truth Social, outrage at the officers who took his passports (the location of the passports, in the drawer of the former president’s desk alongside classified documents, is proof of Trump’s knowledge of the classified document) and, most recently, a contested request that the court appoint a special master to review the documents seized for attorney-client and executive privileges.
Trump has thrown one wrench after another into the government’s investigation into highly sensitive government documents.
Trump’s tactic gained traction. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon approved the appointment of a special master and barred the government from reviewing the seized documents or using them in its investigation pending the special master’s review. According to the Department of Justice, this is an untenable position. The DOJ asked the judge to stay his injunction regarding the seized classified documents, arguing, reasonably, that the pre-existing classified government documents could in no way implicate solicitor-client privilege or executive privilege. The DOJ is ready to appeal its decision. Trump and his lawyers asked Cannon to ignore the DOJ’s request and keep the injunction in place.
So there’s a fight going on in West Palm Beach over who controls the government investigation. The DOJ? Asset? The tribunal?
At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. Donald Trump and the Florida court cannot change the fact that Trump wrongly had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Whether the DOJ will ultimately charge Trump with a crime will depend on a lot of things, but not the main special ruling.
Even Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, recently called Trump’s special main motion a “red fugue.” And he was right about that. A red herring is a fatty, smelly fish from the seas of northern Europe. When the dogs used by fox hunters in England to sniff out their prey got too good at their job, hunters had to find a way to prolong the thrill of the hunt. Eventually, they began trailing smelly red herrings, temporarily distracting the dogs from the scent of foxes.
With the mantle of his former position, Trump has plenty of red herrings he can use to distract and delay the government investigation. But when it comes to obstruction of justice and possession of sensitive government documents, the dogs will eventually find the foxes.
Cannon’s appointment of a special master, while frustratingly ambiguous and in dire need of clarification, is not going to change the final outcome of this investigation. The Justice Department was probably never going to press charges against anyone this close to the midterm elections. That election is now less than 60 days away, and bringing charges at a time that could impact the election would violate a longstanding DOJ policy that exists to prevent partisanship from arising.
Trump’s motion for a special master, and a court’s acquiescence, are part of a day’s work for the DOJ.
And, even setting aside the court-ordered special examination, it’s likely that the DOJ will still take several months to conclude its investigation. In its most recent filing, the DOJ argued that it has yet to determine precisely how the documents were removed from the White House, how they were stored (and possibly moved) at Mar-A-Lago, and the actions taken by Trump’s team to comply with the May 11, 2022 federal grand jury subpoena. This means the DOJ still has work to do to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.
The search warrant dispute has been a time-consuming distraction for the DOJ, but it’s not going to derail the investigation. FBI agents are investigators and DOJ attorneys are litigants. Investigations and litigation are always full of surprises – new witnesses report different facts, equipment breaks, judges make unexpected decisions, jurors declare themselves sick. Dealing with the unexpected is an integral part of the job. Trump’s motion for a special master, and a court’s acquiescence, are part of a day’s work for the DOJ.
But the debate over the special appointment of the master is itself a red herring in terms of what many Democrats might see as the bigger picture – charging Trump with a crime and barring him from running for president. in 2024.
There may be good reasons not to indict Trump, even if the evidence warrants it. For example, accusing Trump could deepen the country’s partisan divide, or risk having to leak highly classified national secrets in court.
More importantly, even a criminal conviction is unlikely to prevent Trump from being president again. Contrary to popular belief, just being a convicted felon does not disqualify someone from becoming President of the United States. While there are theories that some argue that Trump could be kicked out of the presidency, these theories give rise to an impressive array of legal challenges.
Ultimately, Trump’s victory as president will not hinge on Cannon appointing a special master to review the documents. It will come down to something far more fundamental to our democracy: whether Americans believe Trump is fit to be the leader of the free world.
nbcnews
News
Upstate New York village with restaurant, 9 houses ask for $4.2 million
You won’t be the mayor of this upstate New York village, but now, and for the first time in generations, you can own it.
Indeed, a far-from-ordinary offering — encompassing a small gated complex with its own restaurant and nine residences spread across leafy grounds — hit the market for $4.2 million, The Post has learned.
Located in the town of Oneonta — an hour and a half west of the state capital — the assembly spans more than 270 acres.
Additionally, the community features 46 bedrooms, 27.5 bathrooms, chicken coops, a fenced-in tennis court, expansive swimming pool, frog pond, and well-maintained Japanese garden. Meanwhile, his restaurant has been serving customers for more than 40 years, the listing notes.
Known as Emmons Farm, the estate was owned by Lee Peakes and two other branches of the family who now reside in Germany and Venezuela. The same family had owned most of the land since before 1835, the listing notes – and they are now looking for a new generation to take it all on.
It was first owned by Peakes’ great-grandmother, who took it upon herself to expand an already historic estate.
“Until 1964 it was strictly used as residential property for her,” Peakes told the Post. The years since have seen subsequent generations, six in total, spend time at the property – but with family members living abroad these days it’s only used for weekends casual together.
“Because this is such a beautiful historic property, our family has decided, after many years of deliberation, that it deserves new life,” Peakes added.
The main house, named Woodchuck Knoll, has 11 bedrooms and is the only residence that has never been rented out. Instead, it’s used by families who live overseas when they come to visit the United States, Peakes added.
The earliest building on it dates to the mid to late 1800s. The grounds further include the Carriage House, a stately four-family unit with wood-beamed ceilings; the Granary building; a duplex residence next door; a greenhouse, which has now been converted into three bedrooms; and a two-bathroom cottage, with vaulted ceilings and a stone patio.
The former dunghill is now a three-story, two-bedroom cottage known as the Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceilings. Then there is the Feedhouse – a one bedroom, one bathroom cottage with a terrace overlooking the expanse of land. Each residence has its own garage.
“When you sell a house, you want it to go to a good person because you are invested in it. You put your own life into this thing. You want it to go to someone who appreciates it,” Peakes said. “But once they’ve bought it, it’s theirs. I hope someone buys it and brings it back to life, especially my grandmother’s house. It’s the one sitting empty. If they want to incorporate the apartments as a business. That they want to develop more because there’s a ton of properties out there, we just didn’t have the money to develop it , nor the skills needed to make developments.
As it stands, residences are rented out to residents on year-to-year terms, including teachers who work in local schools.
“We’ve been busy for 25 years,” Peakes said. “We never had a vacancy.”
“Every summer, we took our children to visit Grandma on the farm. Jan Peakes, wife of Lee Peakes, added. “It was kind of a magical place. Swimming pool, tennis courts. It was then that they also met their German and Venezuelan parents.
Woodchuck Knoll, the main house, features a formal entrance, music room, sunken living room with stone fireplace, and dining room with wet bar. The kitchen still contains an original six-burner stove with a 1930s oven, as well as an original “Icebox” refrigerator. Modern devices were also installed in the years that followed. This main residence is located on 3.5 acres of land surrounded by pine trees for more privacy.
“Over the past 40 years, the family has reinvested all rental income from the buildings and income generated from the adjacent commercial property to maintain the quality and beauty of…Emmons Farm,” Peakes said. “We hope the new owner will have the same interest in preserving the beauty of this historic property.”
The Peakes, who now spend time between Martha’s Vineyard and Florida, described the home as once “Gatsby-ish” in the early days.
“I’ve seen photos of the Japanese garden with peacocks marching. It was a different lifestyle,” Jan said. “It is a very nice property. »
Steve Gold and Rich Vizzini of Corcoran Country Living own the list.
New York Post
News
US federal budget deficit for August 220 billion against 213.5 billion expected
- Last August there was a deficit of $170.6 billion
The trajectory is better than this data point indicates. The July figure was very strong with a surplus of $153 billion. There were probably changes to the payment schedule in July/August to balance it all out.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Twitter shareholders appear to approve $44 billion musk deal
Twitter shareholders appeared on Tuesday to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed a deal in the spring to buy the social network for 44 billion dollars. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders appear to have said they want it to continue.
At a special meeting, preliminary Twitter tabulations favored the acquisition, although final votes were still being counted. Under the deal, Musk would pay $54.20 per share for Twitter. The publicly traded company would also go private.
Shareholders had until Tuesday’s meeting to register their votes. The meeting itself went off without fanfare and without the leaders answering questions from the participants. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had no comment.
The shareholder approval is the latest development in a chaotic Twitter story that has unfolded over the past few months. Musk’s about-face on buying the social network has created uncertainty about Twitter’s future.
Twitter’s initial bid at $54.20 per share marked a 38% premium to the company’s stock price on April 1. Twitter’s stock is trading down about 1% from the opening bell on Tuesday, at $41.84 per share.
Musky Turbulences
When Musk unveiled his plan to buy Twitter, he painted himself as a savior of free speech which would free the social network from its self-imposed rules on content moderation. But at the beginning of July, he had changed his mind and announced that he was withdraw from the case.
Musk and Twitter have been locked in a legal battle since. Twitter alleges in a lawsuit filed over the summer that the Tesla and SpaceX executive no longer wants to buy the social network because his personal wealth has plummeted. Musk, on the other hand, has Twitter accused misrepresentation or omission of information, including the number of fake accounts and spam on its platform.
Separately, former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko filed a whistleblower complaint this summer about privacy and security issues he allegedly discovered while working for the company. The 84-page complaint, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the US Federal Trade Commission, outlines numerous security risks on Twitter. He also alleges that Twitter lied to Musk about the number of bots on the platform.
Musk’s lawyers are using the whistleblower’s complaint in the billionaire’s case to end the deal. Zatko, who denied filing charges to help Musk, testified before a Senate Committee earlier Tuesday. Twitter has disputed Zatko’s claims and says his complaint is inaccurate, inconsistent and lacks context.
Twitter and Musk are set to square off in a five-day trial in Delaware Chancery Court starting Oct. 17.
CNET
Suns owner Robert Sarver hit with $10M fine, 1-year ban by NBA over ‘workplace misconduct’
Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen ‘likely’ out for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City Chiefs
Zikbo’s COO on Crypto Betting and How the Company is Chasing New Frontiers
Daughter Says QAnon Radicalized Walled Lake’s Dad Before Killing Mother, Dog and Injured Sister
Judge Trump’s special fight against FBI research is a red herring
Upstate New York village with restaurant, 9 houses ask for $4.2 million
MetaMask Integration Announced by Opera Crypto Browser
US federal budget deficit for August 220 billion against 213.5 billion expected
Twitter shareholders appear to approve $44 billion musk deal
Ripple (XRP) Fails To Hit Double-digit Gain, What Could Be Wrong?
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed