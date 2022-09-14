News
Terra founder Do Kwon wanted in South Korea
When the TerraUSD stablecoins exited in May, it precipitated a $48 billion collapse of cryptocurrency luna. Four months later, on Wednesday, South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, according to South Korean publication Chosun Ilbo. Kwon’s Terraform Labs was behind the Terra blockchain, the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin, and the luna cryptocurrency.
Although Terraform Labs is based in Singapore, Kwon was born in South Korea and remains a South Korean citizen. Kwon is one of several Terra employees for whom an arrest warrant has been issued, reports Chosen Ilbo. Kwon is wanted for violating South Korea’s capital markets law, with prosecutors accusing UST and Luna of being classified as “investment contract securities”. This mirrors moves by the SEC to similarly designate several major cryptocurrencies as securities.
Terra was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.
Terra was known for its dual cryptocurrencies UST and luna. Like all stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, the UST was designed to always be worth $1. Terra encouraged people to put their savings in UST, offering a 19.5% rate of return, meaning that $10,000 deposited in UST would earn 19.5% interest per year. In May, however, the UST stablecoin pulled out after $2 billion was removed from the protocol. Once it became clear that the UST would not be able to maintain its footing, he and Luna, whose value is tied to the UST, fell apart. (Read a more detailed explanation here.)
Prior to the crash, Luna and UST had a combined market capitalization of just under $50 billion, according to data from CoinMaketCap. Crypto investment firm Three Arrows Capital has invested over $200 million in Luna, and eventually declared bankruptcy following. Its inability to repay its creditors led Voyager Digital, a lending platform, also declare bankruptcy.
When the home of Terra co-founder Daniel Shin was raided by South Korean authorities in July, Bloomberg reported that prosecutors were investigating whether Kwon evaded taxes by moving crypto profits to an offshore account.
CNET
News
FIFA ask Byron Castillo to attend hearing after it emerged he was in fact born in Colombia and left Ecuador at risk of being kicked out of the Qatar World Cup
EcuadorFIFA have asked Bryan Castillo to attend an appeals committee hearing as the team’s place at the World Cup is under threat.
It comes after revelations that Colombia-born Castillo falsified his birth documents.
Chile lodged a complaint with FIFA after Ecuador booked their place for the 2022 tournament and now Castillo’s presence at the governing body’s headquarters in Zurich is required.
The right-back featured eight times in his World Cup qualifying campaign before incredible claims emerged involving false identities and alleged cover-ups by the Ecuadorian FA.
However, FIFA rejected the Chilean FA’s complaint in June and ruled that Castillo was born in Ecuador.
The incredible story has taken many twists and turns since then, with Spanish publication Marca obtaining his Colombian birth certificate.
The Mail also published an audio recording of an interview with Castillo, conducted by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) investigation commission, four years ago.
He states that he was actually born in 1995 and not in 1998, as his Ecuadorian birth certificate indicates.
ambitious
Chelsea owner Boehly offers idea for Premier League All-Star game North vs South
DIRECT
Liverpool 2 Ajax 1 LIVE: Salah ends UCL goalscoring drought before Matip secures winner
BAD NIGHT
Lewandowski has a night to forget as Bayern laugh for the last time with win over Barca
reaction
Liverpool fans observe period of silence for Queen ahead of Ajax clash
last breath
Spurs collapse at Sporting Lisbon as two stoppage time goals end unbeaten streak
index
Pep suggests Arsenal game could be moved as Gunners try to avoid Europa League forfeit
He also confirmed that his real name is actually Bayron Javier Castillo Segura, as listed on his Colombian birth certificate.
Castillo also details how he left his hometown in Colombia to cross the border into Ecuador in order to have more opportunities to play football.
“I crossed the border because, you know, Tumaco teams play in San Lorenzo,” Castillo explained.
“I went to test at San Lorenzo, I remember it very well. I was never picked for any of the teams in those tries, but my friend who was picked never showed up, so I went instead.
He also revealed that Marco Zambrano, an Ecuadorian businessman and owner of NorteAmerica, who was suspended by the FEF in 2018, was behind the fake ID.
Chilean Football Federation president Pablo Milad said the recording confirmed his country’s claim.
“Now we will wait for what the Appeals Chamber decides with this summons that we have on September 15. I hope the player goes,” he said. “I believe he cannot deny what he himself said and the accusations he made against the Ecuadorian federation.
“We didn’t have the live background of this audio, we are surprised and happy that this recording came out. We had a story that this player was Colombian and he cheated the whole world.
Now FIFA have written that “the Ecuadorian Football Association is requested to ensure that player Byron David Castillo Segura is made available and assists”.
This could see Ecuador kicked out of the World Cup where the nation is set to face Qatar in the tournament’s first game on November 20.
If FIFA were to follow recent precedent, two 3-0 wins would be awarded to Chile following their complaints. They would drop from seventh to fourth and take Equator’s place.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
5 Reasons The Harry Potter Movies Are Still Worth Watching
After you’ve read the Harry Potter books more times than you can count, what’s left to do? Watch the movies of course! The first film came out in 2001 and was largely based on J.K Rowling’s first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Since then, Warner Bros has released eight films about the wizarding world, each one bringing back fond memories of potions class and Quidditch matches.
While there are certain aspects of the Harry Potter movies that seem outdated and cliche. There are also aspects that are still very enjoyable to watch today. Including these five reasons why Harry Potter movies are still worth watching years after their release.
Also Read: Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime To Get You Through Night
Reasons Why Harry Potter Movies Are Still Worth Watching:
1) Great Characters – Harry Potter
One of the most iconic aspects of the book series is its cast of compelling characters. Harry has so many flaws that make him a flawed hero, and he does not embody what you think is traditionally heroic in any way. It’s refreshing to see a protagonist who is not only flawed but not perfect. When I was growing up, my friends and I loved to pretend we were Hermione or Ron when playing pretend (or other games). They were always our favorite ones to be!
2) Interesting Plots
Even though the franchise has officially come to an end, it is worth watching the movies over and over again. I challenge you to watch them one more time and notice how many more details you pick up!
There are so many details that help to tell a wonderful story. Some of my favorite plot points happen right before something bad happens. Like when all of Ron’s brothers stop talking in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows – Part 1. Just before they are going to get on a dragon. Even though you know they don’t have time for chit-chat, it still makes me smile! There are also funny jokes that come up throughout all of them—like Hermione trying to talk to her cat in French or Hermione drinking butterbeer. Plus, some parts are pretty action-packed!
3) Interesting Locations – Harry Potter
Sitting at the top of the list is without a doubt, Hogwarts. The castle is a character all its own, each nook and cranny having an important role in the epic story that unfolds. One of my favorite parts of visiting Hogwarts is sitting on the steps leading up to it as I watch students passing by on their way to classes. Or vice versa with some passing out from being over-exhausted. It’s a perfect place for me to sit and reflect on all that I’ve seen so far in my life. To imagine what I want my future adventures to be like. What was your favorite scene in any movie? Let us know!
4) Excellent Soundtracks
One of the things that set the first film apart from others in its genre was its use of classical music to create an atmosphere. The score to The Sorcerer’s Stone combines orchestral instruments with some of John Williams‘ most memorable works. Including Hedwig’s Theme and The Mirror Montage.
You can still buy the soundtrack today, though it isn’t available digitally. Started as a children’s book: J.K Rowling published her novel for children as a story about a boy who went to the wizarding school when she needed something for her daughter on an airplane ride. She didn’t think anyone would read it because there were so many fantasy books out at the time, but instead, people all over the world loved it.
5) Amazing Special Effects – Harry Potter
As much as we love the creativity of J.K. Rowling. There’s no denying that the harry potter movie franchise has come a long way in terms of filmmaking and special effects. With over eight movies, as well as countless video games, you can explore Hogwarts and interact with its surroundings in more ways than ever before.
It also doesn’t hurt that the stories are timeless classics. As any fan will tell you, it takes time to read the books so if you want to see what happens next but don’t have time to read all 7 books, just watch the movie and enjoy the special effects!
They’re iconic, they’re inspiring, and they have all the makings of a classic. For those reasons, I believe that Harry Potter is still worth watching—if not now, then later. Plus there’s nothing better than re-watching them with friends or family to get everyone in the mood for upcoming festivities!
The post 5 Reasons The Harry Potter Movies Are Still Worth Watching appeared first on MEWS.
News
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban in Senate : NPR
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., has introduced a bill to create a federal ban on 15-week abortions in an effort to force Republicans into a party-wide consensus on the issue.
The move comes as Democrats have turned abortion into a rallying cry following the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Polls have consistently shown that a majority of voters oppose ending federal abortion protections.
Graham acknowledged at a press conference on Tuesday that the legislation has very little chance of becoming law in the near future, and that’s not just because Democrats control Congress and the White House. The proposed legislation includes exceptions for rape, incest and maternal health, but it has not received support from any GOP leader.
This effort is at odds with the views of many federally elected Republicans who have said the issue of abortion should be left to the states. Graham himself has said the matter should be left to the states before reversing his position with this legislation.
Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a long-awaited constitutional fix to allow state elected officials to decide matters of life.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2022
Graham told reporters he did not speak to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the bill. McConnell himself has largely avoided engaging in any discussion of a federal abortion ban. In the days following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn deera conservative victory that has been in the works for decades, McConnell explicitly downplayed the chances that such a ban would ever be enacted.
“It takes 60 votes in the Senate for either side to win on this issue,” McConnell said at an event in his home state of Kentucky. “So I think the democratic process on this issue is going to work at the state level.”
Democrats wasted no time trying to tie all Republicans to Graham’s plan
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement reaffirming Democrats’ commitment to restoring federal abortion rights protections.
“Republicans in Congress are focused on taking away the rights of millions of women,” Jean-Pierre said. “The President and Vice President are fighting for progress, while the Republicans are fighting to set us back.”
Democrats have warned for months that Republicans would press ahead with a federal abortion ban if they regain control in Washington – a message that has helped boost women’s voter registration in several states.
The dynamic is especially difficult for Republican candidates in places that aren’t GOP strongholds, like Joe O’Dea running for the Colorado Senate. In a recent interview with NPR, O’Dea said he doesn’t plan to support a federal ban on abortion.
“I believe the first five months the mother has a choice,” O’Dea said. “After that there should be exceptions, rape, incest, mother’s life. Those should be exceptions. And I’ll vote that way and I’ve been consistent about that.”
But Graham said he believes a federal abortion ban should be part of the campaign process and wants his bill to represent the consensus of the majority of groups opposed to abortion rights.
“We’re basically trying to normalize America here,” Graham said. “If we stay on it and keep talking about it, maybe a decade from now it will be the law.”
NPR News
News
Businesses, White House plan for possible nationwide railroad strike Friday – NBC Chicago
Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide railroad strike later this week as talks continue between America’s largest freight railroads and their unions.
The railroads have already begun to cut shipments of hazardous materials and have announced plans to stop transporting refrigerated goods before Friday’s strike deadline. Now companies that depend on Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Kansas City Southern and other railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished goods have started planning for the worst.
Meanwhile, Biden administration officials are scrambling to craft a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to try to keep the most crucial chemicals and other goods moving if the railroads stop rolling. But the White House is also keeping pressure on the two sides to settle their differences, and a growing number of business groups are pressuring Congress to be prepared to step in and block a strike if they fail. to an agreement.
“We have made it clear to interested parties the harm that American families, businesses, farmers and communities will suffer if they do not reach a resolution,” White House press secretary Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. Rock. She said a stoppage is “not acceptable”.
In addition to all the businesses that depend on the railways to deliver their goods, passenger railways are also affected as many of them operate on tracks owned by one of the freight railways. Amtrak has already canceled several of its long-distance trains because there would not be enough time for them to reach their destinations before a strike or lockout is allowed to begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Amtrak has already suspended its California Zephyr and Empire Builder lines that run from Chicago to the West Coast, and starting Wednesday it will stop operating its City of New Orleans, Starlight and Texas Eagle lines along with several others.
Commuter railroads would also be affected. In Chicago, Metra warned its users that it could not run most of its trains in the event of a strike.
The railroads have reached tentative agreements with most of their unions, including a ninth agreement announced on Tuesday, based on recommendations from an emergency presidential council appointed this summer by Joe Biden, who called for increases of 24% and $5,000 in premiums in a five-year deal that’s retroactive to 2020. The deal also includes an additional paid day off per year and higher health insurance costs.
But the 12 railway unions must agree to prevent a strike. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union, which represents engineers, and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, which represents conductors, want the railways to respond to some of their concerns about unpredictable work schedules and strict attendance. rules in addition to agreeing to recommended wage increases.
Ron Kaminkow, general secretary of the Railroad Workers United labor coalition, which includes workers from various railroad unions, said he doesn’t think the unions are demanding much at this stage – exactly the sort of thing most American workers already value the ability to take time off without being penalized.
“We have attendance policies that have become increasingly draconian. This provides very, very little wiggle room for workers who need time off for doctor’s appointments, to spend time with family, to rest,” Kaminkow said.
From Monday, all major railways suspended shipments of hazardous materials to ensure that these dangerous chemicals would not be blocked along the tracks in the event of a strike. Norfolk Southern has told customers it will also stop accepting shipments of intermodal containers full of freight from Wednesday evening as it prepares for “a controlled network shutdown”.
Some companies would probably be more affected than others by a rail shutdown. For example, almost all ethanol and coal and most grain is transported by rail.
Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington D.C.
NBC Chicago
News
When is ‘The Rings of Power’ episode 4 coming to Prime Video?
power rings follows an enticing weekly release schedule (like many great shows these days). We are now at three episodes. The fourth episode will air on Prime Video on Thursday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. PT.
The first two episodes dropped on September 1, before the release schedule adopted a more familiar format of one episode per week. Find the exact release time for your time zone below.
Rings of Power episode release schedule
Watch a new episode of the Lord of the Rings prequel series every week.
- 9:00 p.m. PDT — Thursdays
- 12:00 p.m. EDT — Fridays
- 1 a.m. Brazil — Friday
- 5am UK – Fridays
- 6:00 a.m. CEST — Friday
- 9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays
- 1pm JST – Fridays
- 2:00 p.m. AU — Fridays
- 4pm NZ — Friday
“Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and lovers of more intense lore,” wrote CNET’s Erin Carson of the expensive new series. The reviews were first positivebut less enthusiastic takes poured in.
Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth. They include the Forging of the Rings of Power, the Rise of Sauron, and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.
The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues through October 14.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Rob Page jokes he will send Prince William a bucket hat to convert him into a Wales fan ahead of England World Cup showdown
Prince William has a bit of a dilemma ahead of the 2022 World Cup… who will he support?
Wales manager Rob Page joked he would send him a bucket hat to win the loyalty of a man whose title is now Prince of Wales.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III ascended the throne, meaning William is now heir to the throne.
He is a huge football fan and has been chairman of the Football Association since May 2006, while regularly attending England matches.
William has attended the majority of the Three Lions’ games during their run to the Euro 2022 final.
But the newly minted Prince of Wales now has split loyalties, with both home nations drawn in the same World Cup group in Qatar.
Wales and England will face each other in the final Group B match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on November 29.
When asked if he could convert William into a Wales supporter in time for the World Cup, manager Page replied: “Absolutely. Who is he going to support?
ambitious
Chelsea owner Boehly offers idea for Premier League All-Star game North vs South
DIRECT
Liverpool 2 Ajax 1 LIVE: Salah ends UCL goalscoring drought before Matip secures winner
BAD NIGHT
Lewandowski has a night to forget as Bayern laugh for the last time with win over Barca
reaction
Liverpool fans observe period of silence for Queen ahead of Ajax clash
last breath
Spurs collapse at Sporting Lisbon as two stoppage time goals end unbeaten streak
index
Pep suggests Arsenal game could be moved as Gunners try to avoid Europa League forfeit
“We’ll have to send him a bob, huh?” »
The bucket hat has become a go-to accessory for Wales fans over the past decade.
Yellow, green and red hats are worn by the thousands by the so-called “Red Wall”.
Players turned pundits Ashley Williams and Danny Gabbidon both wore bucket hats on TV to celebrate Wales’ final World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine in June.
Wales boss Page also spoke about drafting actor Michael Sheen for the World Cup.
Sheen, famous for playing Brian Clough in The Damned United, gave an inspirational message to the Wales squad on A League of Their Own.
The clip went viral and Page invited him to Qatar.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Terra founder Do Kwon wanted in South Korea
FIFA ask Byron Castillo to attend hearing after it emerged he was in fact born in Colombia and left Ecuador at risk of being kicked out of the Qatar World Cup
5 Reasons The Harry Potter Movies Are Still Worth Watching
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban in Senate : NPR
Crypto Market Is About to Tilt for Institutional Investors
Businesses, White House plan for possible nationwide railroad strike Friday – NBC Chicago
When is ‘The Rings of Power’ episode 4 coming to Prime Video?
Rob Page jokes he will send Prince William a bucket hat to convert him into a Wales fan ahead of England World Cup showdown
a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Rosa; tremor felt throughout North Bay and area
Futures flat after US stocks suffer worst day since June 2020
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams