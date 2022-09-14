News
The truth about Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio after a recent outing
Once upon a time in Hollywood, we were talking about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid.
The Oscar-winning actor hung out with the model after his split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, multiple sources exclusively tell E! New.
Although the two have seen each other on several occasions, a source close to Leo says the 47-year-old isn’t exactly getting back into a serious relationship. “He likes being single,” the source notes, adding that Leo and Gigi, 27, are “not exclusive.”
Likewise, a source close to Gigi tells E! that “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment. “Gigi and Leo have hung out a couple of times and are in love with each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,” the second source said. “The majority of their hangouts are due to them being in the same social circles at various parties.”
Indeed, Leo has been out and about since his breakup with Camila. On August 30, the Don’t look up The star was spotted dining with friends at Il Buco in New York. For the casual lunch, Leo donned a white t-shirt and green shorts, along with a baseball cap and face shield.
Robert Dawson, accused of killing his wife while on honeymoon in Fiji, was held without bail
FIRST ON FOX: Bradley Dawson, the Tennessee groom accused of killing his fiancée on their honeymoon in Fiji, returned to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.
Lautoka High Court Judge Riyaz Hamza ordered his detention without bail. The judge also rejected Dawson’s two bail sponsors, who are Fiji residents, because they did not provide any details about how they know Dawson.
Dawson, 38, has pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of Christe Chen Dawson, 39, who Fijian police say was found brutally beaten to death in her room at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort on July 9. He arrived in court handcuffed in blue shorts. , flip flops and a tropical patterned shirt on Tuesday or early Wednesday local time.
Speaking in the I-Taukei language, Dawson answered shouted questions outside the courthouse, telling reporters “Hello” and that he was fine.
US WOMAN KILLED ON HONEYMOON IN FIJI HAS ‘HORRIFIC’ INJURIES THAT WERE NOT AN ACCIDENT: LAWYER
At the time of his arrest, police found him with over $1,000 in cash in his wallet, passport, driver’s license and credit cards belonging to himself and his deceased wife.
Prosecutors said Chen suffered a “cerebral hemorrhage” on July 9 and confirmed in court the claims of Chen’s family lawyer, who previously said she died of severe head trauma and multiple injuries. trauma to his body.
Dawson has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer Iqbal Khan is contesting the unsigned statements Dawson gave to police, known in Fiji as a “cautionary interview”, in which he allegedly confessed to killing Chen. After the interview, he refused to sign the document and, through his lawyer, maintained that he was innocent.
HONEYMOON MURDER IN FIJI: US BRADLEY DAWSON ‘NOT IN GOOD HEALTH’, SEEKS BAIL IN BRUTAL MURDER OF HIS WIFE
Judge Riyaz Hamza was due to rule on the bail request, and another hearing was already scheduled for September 26 as prosecutors and the defense argue over the unsigned cautionary interview.
Prosecutor Alvin Singh and attorneys for Chen’s family had opposed bail for Dawson, who they said was indeed a risk of leakage after he allegedly left his GPS watch and phone at the resort and fled with just his wallet and passport in the hours after Chen’s brutal death. Khan said the state was already in possession of Dawson’s passport, that he had consented to return it, and that he had no other passports or travel documents.
The medical examiner found “multiple blunt force injuries around the head and face,” Ronald Gordon, her family’s attorney, previously told Fox News Digital. When his parents visited him in the morgue, he added, his mother “was inconsolable with the injuries”.
According to the authorities, a woman who was staying on Turtle Island at the same time as the couple said Dawson and his wife seemed happy the night of the alleged fight. According to the police report, the holidaymaker said she later heard “loud banging noises” in the couple’s bedroom.
Dawson and Chen tied the knot in February after just a few months of dating and moved into a new home in Memphis, but Gordon said Dawson previously visited Fiji with an ex-wife just two years ago.
Fox News’ Tim Tava and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.
Dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use a rope to climb the border wall
Dozens of camouflage-clad migrants were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to the 500,000 “getaways” that have entered the United States so far this year.
The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants scaling a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past the barbed wire before fleeing onto US soil.
Fox reported that the operation, completed in broad daylight on Tuesday, lasted just 45 minutes and none of the migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol.
Several high-level Department of Homeland Security sources previously told the outlet that 2022 saw an estimated 500,000 “getaways,” migrants who illegally crossed the border but were never apprehended.
Dozens of immigrants entered Arizona illegally while dressing in camouflage on Tuesday as they scaled a border wall and maneuvered past barbed wire fences
The group used ropes to lower themselves safely when they reached American soil
The migrants then fled to Naco, Arizona, which saw an influx of around 160,000 undocumented immigrants in 2022
DHS officials said there have been around 500,000 ‘getaways’ so far this year
Naco, Arizona, (above) was at the forefront of illegal migrant smuggling in 2022
The man leading migrants through the Naco wall told Fox he conducts similar operations there every day, where DHS officials estimate about 160,000 “getaways” crossed the border.
The Border Patrol Union said in a statement that the high traffic in the area was the result of officers pulling out of the field to perform administrative and processing duties instead.
Tensions are high over increased border crossings through Arizona, where Governor Dough Ducey last month issued an executive order to create a makeshift border wall in Yuma to keep migrants out of the state.
Ducey also joined his Texas counterpart, Governor Greg Abbott, in busing undocumented migrants to left-leaning sanctuary cities to protest the Biden administration’s failures on the border.
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted the US-Mexico border was secure in a jumble of words during her ‘Meet the Press’ interview on Sunday
Tensions are running high over increased border crossings through Arizona, where Governor Dough Ducey (above) issued an executive order last month to create a makeshift border wall in Yuma
Pictured: A group of migrants sitting behind the wall in Yuma on August 23
Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to tackle the ‘root causes’ of immigration, but so far border agents have made more than 2 million border arrests, an all-time high. this exercise, which ends in October.
That number surpassed the already historic 1.7 million encounters in fiscal year 2021.
Despite the surge, Harris insisted the border was secure during a Meet the Press interview on Sunday.
“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially in the last four years before we arrived, and it needs to be fixed,” she said, blaming the administration. Trump.
“We have a secure border as a priority for any nation, including ours in our administration,” Harris added.
“But there are still a lot of issues that we are trying to address,” she said, calling for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
Latest figure shows there were nearly 200,000 border crossings in July
So far this year, more than 1.8 million immigrants have crossed the southern border
In July, there were nearly 200,000 encounters, a decline for the second consecutive month after four months of increases culminating in May with a record 241,116 encounters.
August figures are expected to be released soon.
With one month left in the exercise, nearly 750 cross-border workers have died making the dangerous journey north to the United States.
Eurostoxx futures -0.8% at the start of the European session
- German DAX futures -0.8%
- FTSE UK Futures -0.8%
The positive note for Europe is that markets closed before a second wave of selling hit Wall Street yesterday. But we are seeing some element of catching up from the heavy losses in the equity sector yesterday. In some context, the S&P 500 ended down 4.3%, the Nasdaq down 5.2% and the Dow Jones down 3.9%. Sore.
Messi’s form at PSG is excellent with Champions League and World Cup in sight
The stat says a lot about the type of season Lionel Messi is having so far. In the five major European championships, the No. 30 of Paris Saint-Germain, who faces Maccabi Haifa in Israel on Wednesday evening in the Champions League, is the player with the most successful dribbles this campaign with 30. Who is behind him? Jude Bellingham with 19!
In short, Messi is back and the stats show it. His performances show it too, with already three goals and seven assists and 22 chances created in just seven Ligue 1 appearances. His body language seems to show that he is happy with his football, his team and his life in Paris. The contrast with last season is quite strong, of course: despite his 14 assists in the league, his performance was still far from what was expected of him.
– O’Hanlon: Ranking of the Champions League field from 32 to 1 (E+)
This season is very different. At 35, he’ll never be the Messi he was ten years ago, as you’d expect, but he’s certainly playing at a level close to his best. His creativity is evident, he is more strategic when choosing to accelerate with the ball, and his dribbling in small spaces is more precise than ever. His energy level is high, which sometimes makes him breathtaking to watch.
Saturday, against Brest, in a match where PSG was sluggish and average, Messi was the only one to make things happen. His magnificent pass for Neymar on the Brazilian’s goal was worthy of his career highlight. The dynamic is real, and the Argentinian is enjoying himself again.
Last season was difficult at times because of all the changes precipitated by Barcelona’s departure after almost two decades. As well as assimilating into a new club, with a new manager and new teammates, there were the personal elements of moving to a new country, starting a new life, finding a new school for one’s children, and so on.
A year after this seismic change, Messi has had time to digest everything and adapt. Fellow Argentinians from the PSG squad, midfielder Leandro Paredes and winger Angel Di Maria, left the French capital in the summer – both men ended up joining Juventus, the former on loan and the latter on as a free agent – which meant Messi needed to open up a bit more with the rest of the squad, which he appreciates.
The change of manager was also important. He didn’t really get along with Mauricio Pochettino but likes working with Christophe Galtier. He thinks the new three-back system is a good idea, and he appreciates his more central position; last year, Pochettino continued to play it wide, which he can no longer do at his age with the same efficiency.
It’s obviously a very important year and season for him, and that’s probably the main reason why his start to the season has been so good.
The World Cup, his last, is fast approaching and Messi must be ready. Since making his debut for Argentina in 2005, scoring 86 goals in 162 caps, this is probably his best chance to win it. The Copa America triumph in 2021 lifted as much pressure off his shoulders as his first international trophy (aside from Olympic gold in 2008 with the Under-23s) and meant so much to him and to the whole country. What he has built with head coach Lionel Scaloni is a real team that defends and attacks together, with a renewed sense of unity and team spirit.
Julien Laurens plays down the idea that PSG’s star trio cannot be replaced.
Messi really believes he will win the World Cup with Argentina, and doing well with PSG until he leaves for Qatar on November 16 is very important. He is due to arrive in the first game against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in peak form.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Everything he does now is geared towards his World Cup dream, and PSG are taking advantage of that. The club are very happy with what Messi is showing and doing, sources say. Messi even returned early from his summer break and made himself very accessible to club sponsors during their pre-season tour of Japan; Since then, things have been going well on and off the pitch.
PSG bosses know that if winning the World Cup motivates him, winning the Champions League should have the same motivating effect on the second half of the season. Lifting the trophy for the fifth time is also a huge goal for him this season; Messi reportedly feels that PSG have something special this year and can go all the way.
In Paris, Galtier and PSG’s new sporting director Luis Campos would like Messi to stay for at least another season. He has the option of a third year in his contract, a year he and the club must agree on to trigger it. The idea at the club is that they want to offer him a new two-year contract – the optional year plus another – in order to extend his stay at the club. The Argentine didn’t say yes or no but instead told the executives he won’t talk about his future until the World Cup.
Until talks start over Messi’s preferred schedule, at least they can enjoy a bit more of his magic in the meantime.
latest news Man accused of nearly beheading woman in Northern California will undergo mental evaluation
A man accused of killing the mother of his child with a sword last week in Northern California will undergo a mental capacity test, putting the case on hold.
The defense requested an assessment of Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta during his arraignment Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court, where he is charged with murder, with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon and weapons. enhancements for causing serious bodily harm and a serious crime.
Landaeta, 33, was arrested Thursday afternoon after San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies were reported to San Carlos regarding an ongoing assault. Deputies found “an obviously dead woman” on the street, Lt. Eamonn Allen told a news conference on Thursday. She was later identified as 27-year-old Karina Castro.
Landaeta allegedly used a “samurai sword” to nearly decapitate the victim, San Mateo County Dist. Atti. Steve Wagstaffe said in an interview with The Times.
“This is a horrific murder because of the manner in which the victim lost his life,” Wagstaffe said.
Castro had a restraining order against Landeata at the time of his death, Wagstaffe said.
Castro and Landeata welcomed a one-year-old together, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Castro had another daughter, who is 7 years old.
Landaeta will be held without bond while the mental examination, which could take up to two months, Wagstaffe said.
If convicted, he faces up to 26 years to life in prison.
The crime scene in San Carlos, between San Francisco and San Jose, was shocking, and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department offered support to witnesses and first responders.
Many people saw the attack, which took place in the middle of the street, Wagstaffe said.
“I know the deputies who arrived on the scene first were a bit mobbed by the scene,” Allen said Thursday. “We provide them with peer support.
Everything you need to know before the elections in Brazil
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro listen to his speech at the ministry plaza on September 7, 2022 in Brasilia.
Getty Images | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is casting doubt on the validity of the country’s electronic voting system ahead of the first round of elections, raising fears he could refuse to accept defeat if the vote doesn’t go his way – a bit like his political idol, former US President Donald Trump.
The first round of Brazil’s presidential elections, scheduled for October 2, sees Bolsonaro come up against his political nemesis and leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in what has become Brazil’s most polarized race in decades.
Da Silva has always been comfortably questioned in front of the former far-right army captain in both the first round and an expected second round, although some opinion polls have shown the incumbent cut the deficit these last days.
“This trend of Bolsonaro closing the distance with Lula will likely continue in the coming weeks,” Adriano Laureno, political and economic analyst at consultancy Prospectiva in Sao Paulo, Brazil, told CNBC by phone.
Bolsonaro, who is running under the Liberal Party banner, has previously said he would be prepared to accept the election result regardless of who wins, but not if there are signs of voter fraud.
Since coming to power in early 2019, the scandal-hit president has faced widespread criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his environmental record, while also facing numerous impeachment calls.
Bolsonaro has been described as “the trump card of the tropics” by the country’s media.
Andre Borges | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Political analysts said Bolsonaro’s criticism of the country’s respected electronic voting system, which has never detected significant fraud, was likely designed to rally his supporters ahead of the first round of voting.
“Bolsonaro’s rhetoric has been that he will accept the result but only if the result is clean and transparent. So what he is really saying is that he is not relying on the electoral system, he is not does not rely on the Supreme Court and therefore does not seem to be in the mood to rely on the electoral system as a whole,” Laureno said.
Indeed, even after winning the 2018 election after a runoff, Bolsonaro vehemently made baseless allegations of voter fraud and suggested he should have won in the first round.
“Even an election he won, he wonders [the result]. So imagine what will happen if he loses,” Laureno said.
Bolsonaro has long embraced comparisons to Trump, being dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics” by the country’s media. And it is believed he could now draw inspiration from the former US president’s playbook in seeking to challenge the democratic process.
“Climate of hate”
A return to power of Da Silva, who ruled Latin America’s largest country from 2003 to 2010, would mark an extraordinary political comeback.
The former steelworker was jailed in 2017 amid a sweeping corruption probe that jailed dozens of the country’s political and business elites. Da Silva was released in November 2019 and his criminal convictions were later overturned, paving the way for him to return to the presidency.
Commenting on the violence during the election campaign, da Silva described a “climate of hatred in the electoral process which is completely abnormal”.
Michael Dantas | AFP | Getty Images
Ana Mauad, an assistant professor at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Colombia, told CNBC that Lula’s supporters and within his Workers’ Party expect him to win in the first round, although she doesn’t think that will happen.
Asked if she then expected Da Silva to take the second-round victory, Mauad replied: “Yes, definitely – if we have a second round. And I’m more pessimistic in that sense. because Bolsonaro calls out his supporters and increases the tension between supporters of the two candidates.”
In one of the latest cases of rising political tensions in Brazil, authorities reported last week that a Bolsonaro supporter stabbed 42-year-old Da Silva supporter Benedito Cardoso dos Santos to death. The incident happened in Mato Grosso, a large state in central-western Brazil.
Commenting on the violence, Da Silva told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Friday that there was a “climate of hatred in the electoral process which is completely abnormal”.
A new pink tide?
Brazil’s presidential elections come at a time when Latin America’s new so-called “pink tide” appears to be accelerating.
Centre-left candidates have won elections in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Honduras in recent years, while leftist leader Gabriel Boric won a historic victory in Chile last year and Gustavo Petro became Colombia’s first left-wing leader in June. The growing left bloc echoes a similar regional political shift seen two decades earlier.
“It’s a Latin American tradition, isn’t it? We had this left wave in the 2000s when Lula was Brazil’s first president in 2003,” Mauad said. “But what’s happening right now is a very different time for Latin America.”
Chilean left-wing leader Gabriel Boric rose to prominence during the anti-government protests.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Mauad said it’s hard to call Latin America’s leftist resurgence a new pink tide because the new group of presidents coming to power – inspired by Boric in Chile – places climate policies and gender issues at the forefront of their campaigns.
“It not only marks a generational difference, but also the perspective of what it means to be leftist and progressive in Latin America right now,” Mauad said.
“We had a more organic left if the first wave in the 2000s and 2010s because most of them were these charismatic leaders. They were this left based on ideas of industrialization and development of the region,” said she added.
“Boric represents that more progressive left in the region. I think Lula right now and parts of his party are saying, ‘look, we need to be closer to Boric and not Petro or [Argentinian President] albert [Fernandez].’”
The fate of the Amazon
In addition to major electoral issues such as rising inflation and the health of Latin America’s largest economy, the fate of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is front and center. That’s because deforestation in the rainforest, often referred to as the “lung of the Earth”, has exploded under Bolsonaro’s presidency.
Deforestation is reported to have broken all records in the first six months of 2022 amid a dramatic increase in the destruction of the Amazon and attacks on indigenous communities.
Da Silva has promised a major crackdown on crime in the Amazon if elected, while Bolsonaro – despite widespread criticism for his destructive policies – has presented proposals to stop deforestation in the rainforest.
Experts say the fires in the Amazon are mainly caused by illegal farmers, ranchers and speculators clearing land and burning trees.
Douglas Magno | AFP | Getty Images
“I think a lot of the debate is about the credibility of the candidate’s management of the company. The economy in Brazil is really starting to struggle now in the aftermath of the pandemic. Lula, of course, has a good track record. in that respect and Bolsonaro much less,” Marieke Riethof, lecturer in Latin American politics at the University of Liverpool, UK, told CNBC by phone.
“I think among low-income voters, the candidate’s ability to come up with some sort of social policy and financial compensation will also be very important,” Riethof said.
“Bolsonaro has offered compensation during the pandemic, but the question is would he continue to do so? Or are voters more likely to get it from Lula?”
