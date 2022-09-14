News
Thieves Charge Cartier $37,000 After Stolen Southern California Man’s Wallet While He Was Overpriced
TOPANGA, Calif. — Sean Harrington has been surfing Topanga for 40 years, but last week he experienced something that had never happened to him before – and it didn’t happen in the water.
“Parking my car in my usual spot and I hid my key in my usual spot. I’ve been doing that for years,” he said. “My boyfriend also put his key in the back of my car. We came back from surfing and I noticed my key wasn’t there. My car was locked. I was able to borrow a phone and call my wife to bring a spare key not knowing I had been robbed.”
EXCLUSIVE: The East Bay family who left California after a series of crimes targeted again
Harrington and his friend had their cell phones and wallets stolen and the keys are nowhere to be found.
When they drove to the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, they encountered two other surfers from the Topanga station wagon who had had the same thing happen to them.
“It’s beautiful here and I lost a lot of photos of my kids, my IDs, all my other cards. It shook me,” Harrington said.
He said he believed he was targeted because the suspects knew he would be in the water for a few hours.
EXCLUSIVE: Suspected thief leaves flyers on SF cars asking for money so they can stop ‘stealing’
Once he left his car to head for the water, they got inside and then rushed to as many shops as possible to spend as much money as possible before the cards were cancelled.
The suspects traveled to Beverly Hills and some charges were dismissed, but $37,000 was spent at Cartier, while thousands of dollars were spent at an Apple store. In addition, somehow money could have been transferred.
Harrington’s friend’s credit card was used to buy $40,000 worth of merchandise at The Grove.
“Nordstrom wouldn’t let them process the credit card, while Cartier processed my second credit card after the first card was declined at Cartier,” Harrington said. “So I’m a bit frustrated that Cartier would allow that to happen, especially when making a major purchase with someone who doesn’t look like me.”
VIDEO: Unknowingly buying stolen goods online? Here’s what to look for
Surfer Jessica Monty told our sister station ABC7 in Los Angeles that this happens to surfers all the time and her trick was to pay extra to have a valet key made that she could have on her when she was in water.
“I use a Toyota with a valet key, so with an alarm and a valet key that I wrap around my neck, they can’t break into my car unless they break the glass,” said Monty.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
DJ LeMahieu plans to return this season – The Denver Post
When the Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on the injured list with an inflamed toe, Aaron Boone expressed concern that the veteran might return this season.
However, the tide seems to have turned in the right direction. The 34-year-old could return as soon as the Yankees’ next homestand, which begins Sept. 22 against the Boston Red Sox.
“Yes, I plan to come back,” LeMahieu said. “It’s my project [to return during next homestand], and our plan. We haven’t decided on a fixed date yet, but we are thinking of sometime during the next homestand.
LeMahieu received a cortisone injection in his toe just as the All-Star broke. He cut .226/.305/.336 in 37 games after the break before being placed on the disabled list. As a career .297 hitter, it was clear something was wrong with the Yankees utility man.
“I just spin on my back foot swinging [I feel] pain,” LeMahieu said. “It got to a point where I wasn’t even filming anymore.”
LeMahieu added that there were no plans for off-season surgery at the time as it would be a “difficult” operation to perform. The plan is to begin ramping up baseball activities at some point during the upcoming road trip which begins in Boston on Tuesday.
RIZZO RELIEF
Anthony Rizzo returned to the Yankees dugout on Saturday. The first baseman was bedridden due to headaches caused by an epidural to treat back pain. Rizzo underwent a blood patch procedure which immediately relieved his symptoms.
“I think there’s some relief in his face and in his eyes,” Boone said. “The procedure he had the other day kind of gave him immediate relief. It was immediate, he said it was amazing. He got the procedure and it was literally straight away.
Boone added that Rizzo will start doing the basic exercises he usually does on Sunday. Rizzo hasn’t been in the lineup since Aug. 30 against the Angels when he hit his 30th homer of the season. The 33-year-old has missed several games this season due to back problems.
SOMERSET SUPERSTARS
The Yankees had several players in rehab with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday. Harrison Bader beat second as a DH. He went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk in his organizational debut. The Golden Glove center back is expected to travel to the Bronx at the next homestand.
Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Miguel Castro were also in Hartford on Sunday.
Chapman threw a scoreless frame, striking out three batters while walking just one.
Boone said Saturday that Chapman will make a few underage appearances as he recovers from an infected tattoo. The Yanks will evaluate Chapman after his appearances.
Britton retired the team in order during his rehab appearance, racking up two strikeouts. The southpaw started rehab on August 23 and it’s unclear when he’s expected to return to the big league club. Britton is recovering from Tommy John surgery which has kept him out since August 2021.
Castro followed suit as he withdrew the team in order to recover from a shoulder strain. All three Yankee relievers combined to allow one total baserunner
()
denverpost sports
News
Eagles pluck Janarius Robinson off Vikings’ practice squad in advance of Monday’s game
Another member of the Vikings’ 2021 draft class is out the door.
The Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday plucked defensive end Janarius Robinson off Minnesota’s practice squad heading into their home game Monday night against the Vikings. Robinson takes the spot on the 53-man roster of defensive end Derek Barnett, who was placed on injured reserve.
Robinson was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and spent his rookie year on injured reserve. He was waived before the start of this season and then added to Minnesota’s practice squad.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 draft under previous general manager Rick Spielman, and six are now gone. Quarterback Kellen Mond (a third-round pick), linebacker Chazz Surratt (third), guard Wyatt Davis (third), wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (fifth) and tight end Zach Davidson (sixth) all were waived last month.
Remaining with the team on the 53-man roster are tackle Christian Darrisaw (a first-round pick), edge rusher Patrick Jones II (third), running back Kene Nwangwu (fourth) and safety Camryn Bynum (fourth). And defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, a sixth-round pick, is on Minnesota’s practice squad after having been waived.
News
A man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents at Caprock Elementary School in Keller ISD reportedly received an email notifying them that an unknown person attempted to enter the campus on Tuesday morning.
The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual was claiming to be the parent of a student at the school.
The man was refused entry to school and was escorted off campus on Tuesday morning, according to the email.
Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly thereafter. The email said there was no evidence the man intended to do any harm, but they took all threats to the campus very seriously.
In a Facebook post, a parent claimed to have seen the man enter campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said.
The relative said he saw the vice principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until the police arrived.
Grub5
News
St. Paul City Council pondering last-minute changes to rent control exemptions
As the St. Paul City Council lines up votes on a series of amendments to the city’s rent control ordinance, Woodlawn Avenue resident Wendy Neurer is casting predictions on what a potential 20-year exemption for developers of new rental housing would mean for the city’s oldest and cheapest housing stock.
Neurer on Tuesday pointed to the example of Paster Properties’ proposed Highland River Parkway Apartments at 706 Mississippi River Blvd, a four story, 91-unit luxury apartment building that would replace a smaller apartment building dating to 1959. The existing structure spans 18 units at relatively affordable rents.
With residential property taxes rising but rents capped at 3 percent, “there is the high potential where owners of older apartment buildings in desirable neighborhoods … will be motivated or find it financially necessary to sell to new developers who have an exemption (from rent control),” said Neurer, in a recent letter to the city council. “New developers then will tear down the buildings and create luxury high-rise units. This drives out medium and lower-price renters and tears neighborhoods apart with imposing huge box apartments.”
In St. Paul, where some 80 percent of all structures were built before 1972, the prospect of incentivizing the demolition of older properties in favor of pricier new housing has alarmed historic preservationists and others concerned about losing some of the city’s most affordable residential units.
“The vast majority of the affordable housing that exists today is stuff that’s just older,” said Paul DeGeest, a development director with Rethos, a nonprofit preservation advocacy organization based in St. Paul.
On the flip side, city officials have pointed to a slowdown in housing construction since the ordinance was approved last November.
They say a lengthy exemption period for new construction will entice developers to start building again. New building permits issued in St. Paul are down by as much as 30 percent compared to their four-year average, depending upon the period studied.
The likelihood of a 20-year exemption for new construction — coupled with a 20-year lookback period that would end rent control protections for thousands of existing renters — has raised debate. But it’s not the only major ordinance change before the council.
The raft of amendments that could be voted upon Wednesday includes a provision that would allow landlords to raise rents to market rate once an apartment is vacant, a notable departure from the ordinance approved by voters in November 2021.
EXEMPT VACANT UNITS FROM RENT CONTROL?
The prospect of “full vacancy decontrol” for empty units has angered and surprised some housing advocates, leading to tense last-minute discussions that could delay a final council vote yet another week. While St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has repeatedly called for rent control exemptions for new construction, the mayor has yet to publicly weigh in on the prospect of full vacancy decontrol.
“I have huge concerns with it,” said Council Member Mitra Jalali, who voted against the vacancy decontrol amendment when it was presented to the council last week.
On Tuesday, Council President Amy Brendmoen said she would introduce a compromise amendment that would cap rent increases on vacant units, limiting them to 8 percent plus inflation, as measured by the consumer price index. If her amendment is approved, a final vote on the full package of changes to the rent control ordinance would take place Sept. 21.
Some call vacancy decontrol a fair give-back to small landlords who are counting on someday selling their rental properties for retirement income. With the option of hiking rents once a unit is empty, a conscientious small landlord might keep rents fairly steady, only to increase them later when the unit is vacant and a buyer is in the wings.
“This provision gives (landlords) the flexibility to maintain lower rents for current tenants, while encouraging long-term and stable tenancies,” said Council Member Jane Prince, who authored the amendment for full vacancy decontrol, in a written statement on Friday. “Upon vacancy, this provision allows landlords to upgrade and modernize units, incentivizing reinvestment in the city’s rental housing stock.”
Austin Altenburg, 28, owns seven rental units in St. Paul, including a duplex in the West Seventh neighborhood that until recently he occupied himself. He has no plans to raise rents this year on most of his units, in part because pricing out existing tenants would cost him time and money looking for new occupants he could trust.
“Mom and pop landlords are very connected to their tenants, in a different way than larger companies are, because they can be and they have to be,” said Altenburg. “You want to maybe not raise the rent at all for a period of time, but 10 years from now, if you want to sell it to somebody, your property value has to have rents to back it up.”
A SMALL LANDLORD SELL-OFF?
Altenburg said without vacancy decontrol exemptions for vacant units, small landlords will do one of two things. Some will sell off properties to large management companies, which are likely to be less attentive to their tenants’ needs and less forgiving about credit scores, criminal histories and other blemishes.
He said he’s already seen some peers begin the process of selling, though “who they’re selling to, I haven’t gotten into the weeds yet.”
Other small landlords will retain their properties but hike rents 3 percent annually, which is higher than they might otherwise without rent control in place, he said. “The key is to make sure people can maintain their retirement,” he said.
In other words, if landlords hike rents as much as they can because of rent control, the ordinance will have effectively undermined its own purpose.
“Vacancy adjustment with a voluntary or ‘just cause’ end of term would be better for renters than the way we have incentivized annual rent increases under rent stabilization,” said Brendmoen, in a written statement issued Friday.
She noted that vacancy decontrol is a common component of rent control in other cities.
“I think it’s important to to be clear that the 3 percent (rent) cap is intact,” said Brendmoen, noting rent control supporters assured voters last year that adjustments were possible if problems surfaced. “The ballot initiative passed 53-47. In making the case for a yes vote, vocal supporters including Mayor Carter qualified their support with their confidence that the city council would refine the ordinance language.”
News
Stock markets suffer biggest fall since June 2020 on dashed inflation hopes
NEW YORK — Stocks fell to their worst day in more than two years on Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,250 points, following Wall Street’s humble realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped.
Them&P 500 fell 4.3%, its biggest decline since June 2020. The Dow Jones fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq composite closed down 5.2%. The sell-off ended a four-day winning streak for major stock indices and erased an early rally in European markets.
Bond prices also fell sharply, pushing up their yields, after a report showed inflation slowed to just 8.3% in August, from the 8.1% expected by economists. .
The warmer-than-expected reading has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to eventually raise interest rates even higher than expected to fight inflation, with all the risks to the economy that entails. Fears over higher rates have sent prices plummeting for everything from gold to cryptocurrencies to crude oil.
“Right now, it’s not so much the journey that’s of concern as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to rise and hold, the big question is how high.”
Them&P 500 fell 177.72 points to 3,932.69. The decline hasn’t quite reversed its gains over the past four days. The index is now down 17.5% since the start of the year.
The Dow lost 1,276.37 points to 31,104.97 and the Nasdaq lost 632.84 points to 11,633.57. Big tech stocks faltered more than the rest of the market as the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 sank.
Most of Wall Street entered the day expecting the Fed to raise its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was rapidly falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.
The idea was that such a slowdown would allow the Fed to scale back the magnitude of its rate hikes through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through early 2023.
Tuesday’s report dashed some of those hopes.
“This data just hammers home that the Fed won’t have the data to do anything but continue on its rate hike path any longer,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. “It just increases the risk of a real recession.”
Many data points in the inflation report were worse than economists expected, including some the Fed pays close attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.
Markets focused on a 0.6% rise in those prices in August from July, double what economists expected, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at iShares.
Inflation numbers were so much worse than expected that traders now see a one in three chance of a full percentage point rate hike by the Fed next week. That would be four times the usual move, and no one in the futures market was predicting such a rise a day earlier.
The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.
“The Fed can’t let inflation persist. You have to do whatever it takes to keep prices from rising,” said Russell Evans, managing director of Avitas Wealth Management. “It indicates that the Fed still has a lot of work to do to bring inflation down.”
Higher rates hurt the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house, car, or anything else purchased on credit. Mortgage rates have already reached their highest level since 2008, creating difficulties for the housing industry. The hope is that the Fed can successfully walk the tightrope of slowing the economy enough to quell high inflation, but not so much as to create a painful recession.
Tuesday’s data puts hopes of such a “soft landing” under greater threat. In the meantime, higher rates also drive down the prices of stocks, bonds, and other investments.
Investments considered the most expensive or riskiest are the hardest hit by rising rates. Bitcoin fell 9.4%.
In the stock market, all but six of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology and other high-growth companies fell more than the rest of the market as they are considered most at risk from higher rates.
Granted, losses only return the S&P 500 close to where it was before its recent winning streak. This run was built on hopes that Tuesday’s inflation report would show a more comforting slowdown. The ensuing wipeout matches what has become a trend on Wall Street this year: stocks fall on inflation worries, rise in hopes the Fed might ease rates, then fall again when the data undermines those hopes.
Treasury yields immediately jumped on expectations of a more aggressive Fed. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track Fed stock expectations, climbed to 3.74% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate the direction of mortgages and other loan rates, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.
Expectations of a more aggressive Fed also helped the dollar add to its already strong gains for this year. The dollar surged against other currencies largely because the Fed raised rates faster and with wider margins than many other central banks.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Anycubic’s New Kobra Go 3D Printer Is Packed With Features And Is Just $189 Until October 3
Anycubic is well known for its 3D printers like the Vyper – often found at the top of our best 3d printer list — and the giant Kobra-Max, but these printers are almost complete. Four screws are normally enough to put them together, and while that’s great for beginners and those who want to get started right away, it doesn’t give you any idea how a 3D printer works.
The new $189 Kobra Go hopes to fill that gap with a budget kit you can build yourself. Most kits are either extremely high-end or lack modern features such as automatic bed leveling or power failure detection. The Kobra Go comes with Anycubic’s LeviQ automatic bed leveling system as standard and even has the option to purchase a filament sensor as an upgrade.
Having auto-leveling on a sub-$200 machine is frankly amazing and makes the Kobra Go worthy of the time it would take to build. Even the build volume is good at 220 by 220mm. It might not be the biggest printer, but it’s a reasonable size for such a cheap printer.
Right now, Anycubic has the Kobra Go available on its website as an early bird special for just $189 until October 3. After that, the price goes up to $209 – still a fantastic price. Plus, if you’re quick, you can cut an additional $20 if you use PayPal to process the payment, bringing the total cost down to just $169. That’s a great price for a 3D printer kit with these high-end features.
CNET
Thieves Charge Cartier $37,000 After Stolen Southern California Man’s Wallet While He Was Overpriced
DJ LeMahieu plans to return this season – The Denver Post
Eagles pluck Janarius Robinson off Vikings’ practice squad in advance of Monday’s game
A man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
St. Paul City Council pondering last-minute changes to rent control exemptions
Stock markets suffer biggest fall since June 2020 on dashed inflation hopes
Anycubic’s New Kobra Go 3D Printer Is Packed With Features And Is Just $189 Until October 3
latest news Prosecutors want Sherri Papini to serve 8 months for faking kidnapping
What sets Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson apart? ‘The ability to finish plays’
Ukraine seeks more weapons and closer ties with the West after taking ground from Russia
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams