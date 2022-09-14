Animal
Tips for Caring for an Older Dog
If your dog is going a little gray in the muzzle, it may be entering the senior stage of its life. While aging and life expectancy varies by breed, as your dog gets older, your furry friend may need a little more care and attention than when they were a puppy. As our dogs age, they become more susceptible to health problems and need to be given special consideration to keep them active and healthy. Let’s take a look at some tips for caring for your older dog.
Get pet insurance for older dogs.
As dogs age, they are more prone to developing health problems. This can lead to expensive veterinary bills, especially if your dog needs regular medication or treatment. Pet insurance can help you cover the costs of these bills, which can amount to thousands of dollars over a dog’s lifetime.
Most pet insurance policies have a cap on the amount they will pay out each year, so it’s important to choose a policy that will cover the costs of your older dog’s care. Policies also vary in terms of what they cover, so be sure to read the fine print before signing up.
One benefit of pet insurance for older dogs is that it can help you afford expensive treatments and medications. For example, if your dog needs surgery or radiation therapy, pet insurance can help pay for these treatments. It can also help cover the cost of regular medications, such as arthritis drugs or heartworm prevention pills.
Another benefit of pet insurance is that it can help you avoid financial hardship if your dog becomes ill or injured. Veterinary bills can quickly add up, and without insurance, you may have to choose between paying for your dog’s care and other important expenses like rent or groceries. The best pet insurance for older dogs can help you avoid this dilemma and ensure that your furry friend gets the care they need.
Keep your senior dog active.
Dogs need exercise as they age to maintain muscle mass, which is important for their metabolism and overall health. Without regular exercise, dogs can lose muscle mass and develop frailty syndrome, which accelerates the aging process. Muscle mass is the main driver of metabolism, and dogs that lose muscle mass have a harder time getting around and burning calories. Frailty syndrome is a collection of symptoms that include weakness, lethargy, poor balance, and reduced mobility.
It’s important for older dogs to get at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. This can be a walk around the block, playing in the park, or a romp in the backyard. If your dog is inactive, start slowly and work up to more strenuous activities as they get stronger. Just like people, dogs need regular exercise as they get older to stay healthy and active. Make sure your senior dog gets plenty of exercise to help them stay strong and mobile.
Make small changes to your home environment.
If you have a senior dog, there are a few things you can do around your home to make their life easier. Carpeting will allow your older dog an easier time when getting up. They will also be less likely to slip than on hardwood or tile floors. Additionally, dog socks with rubberized, non-slip soles will also help them get around better.
Many parents of older dogs have also found that ramps are a great aid. Ramps can help them get into cars, up and down stairs, and onto furniture. You might also want to reevaluate the food and water set up for your senior dog. You may need to get an elevated dog bowl for their food and water to provide extra comfort and ease of use.
If you need to take care of a dog who is older, making subtle changes to your dog’s routine, veterinary care, and home environment can help them live a healthier and more comfortable life. Purchasing a quality pet insurance policy will also give you peace of mind that you can take care of your pet as they age.
