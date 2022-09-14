News
Tom Brady says he’s ‘close to the end’ as he continues to hint at retirement
Tom Brady remarked on his last podcast appearance that he was “near the end” of his NFL career as he continued to hint at retirement.
Brady, now 45, had a tumultuous offseason, retiring in February only to later reverse that decision. Midway through August training camp, Brady took 11 days off to “take care of personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
Last week, Brady said: “As you get older, life changes a bit. Different responsibilities take shape in your life. There are different perspectives that you gain.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion, speaking on his regular “Let’s Go!” podcast with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday said he “felt more than things in the past for some reason” as he entered his 23rd season in the NFL.
“I feel my emotions really intensely,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Gray. “And I feel like I still have that, but I think when we get closer to the end – and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that, but there’s no decision to be made , it’s not like I have 10 years left, I definitely don’t have that.
“All of that, I’m never going to take for granted. The only time it really slapped me to say, ‘Don’t take it for granted’ was when I hurt my knee. And after that, I came back and said, ‘Winning is good. I love to win and I hated to lose, and I still do, but even if you lose and you leave the field healthy, there’s something to get out of it. The thing is, if you get injured and you can’t be there with your team, that’s really where it gets tough mentally and emotionally.
Brady and the Bucs opened the new season with a comfortable 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Although Brady said there’s a “simplicity to life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it,” he explained as he awoke Monday morning the day after a victory with bruises and cuts on his arm. “Holy shit, there were some hits,” he said.
“And you say, ‘OK, how much longer do I want to commit?’ And obviously I’ve made the commitment for this year and everything is going to be continuously assessed all of these different aspects at play.”
Brady explained that he now has “zero margin for error” as a 45-year-old quarterback compared to his 20 years his junior in terms of physical preparation and recovery.
When asked why he would consider retirement if he was still playing at a high level, Brady noted the impact of age on his priorities.
“When I was 25, there was a simplicity to life at 25,” Brady said.
“And I think when you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations that are very important to you – namely kids growing up and things that, I haven’t had a Christmas for 23 I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people I love who were born between August and the end of January And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings.
“I think there comes a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough and it’s enough and time to move on, to move on to other aspects of life.
The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
ASK IRA: Have Heat made a comparative case as best of their class?
Q: Hello, Ira. As a long-time Heat fan, I think it would be great to see a comprehensive “report card”-type article for the Heat and the three other expansion teams that came into the league with the Heat. To me, this team is under-appreciated and the fans may take for granted what has been accomplished since 1988. I believe the vast majority of Heat fans may need an objective comparison of accomplishments to really put in perspective just how great this team has been compared to those other three teams and probably compared to the majority of the other teams that were in existence when the Heat began play. – Jason.
A: For now, here’s an answer instead of an article: The Heat and the Charlotte Hornets entered the NBA together in 1988, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic entering in 1989. So there is a one-year age difference. Of those four, the Heat are the only team with an NBA championship, with three. As for appearances in the NBA Finals, there have been six by the Heat (2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2020, missing out by one game last season). By comparison, the Magic have appeared twice in the NBA Finals (1995, 2009), with no such appearances by the Timberwolves and Hornets. As for other pertinent comparatives, the Heat have won their division 15 times and have made the playoffs 23 times; the Magic have won their division six times and have made the playoffs 16 times; and the Timberwolves have won their division once and made the playoffs 10 times. It’s a little bit more difficult to quantify the Hornets, since they moved from Charlotte to New Orleans and then the NBA expanded to create a new team that became the current Charlotte Hornets. But for the original Hornets franchise which then moved to New Orleans and has been in the NBA since 1988, there have been no division titles and 10 playoffs appearances. So, yes, you are correct, the Heat’s sustained success is more than tangible by comparison.
Q: Will Jae Crowder push even harder to leave the Suns after the Robert Sarver suspension? – Chip.
A: I would think the Suns instead will express solidarity among themselves and with the coaching staff in light of the hideous revelations about Robert Sarver being confirmed by the NBA’s investigation. The bigger story might be whether future free agents shy from the Suns as long as they remain under Saver’s ownership umbrella. Then again, money tends to talk when it comes to such player deliberations.
Q: Pat Riley was the turning point for the franchise. – Juan.
A: This was in response to a “5 at 35″ entry summarizing the biggest offcourt moves for the Heat as they approach their 35th season. And in many ways I agree. But the reason I put it No. 2 was because if there was no No. 1, the Heat getting the franchise, there would have been no team for Riley to guide the championship heights.
Illinois mayor blasts Gov. JB Pritzker for ‘awful’ bail reform law
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau blasted Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his ‘awful’ new law that eliminates cash bail and insisted the governor ‘isn’t listening to us’ .
The new Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act – which comes into force on January 1 next year – is being slammed by critics for removing cash bail, which they say , will end up putting dangerous and violent criminals back on the streets almost as soon as they are caught.
Mayor Pekau took aim at Pritzker for deliberately crafting the law’s implementation to help his re-election campaign. And he criticized Pritzker for “not listening” to Illinois officials and voters.
“He doesn’t listen to us about it, and historically he really doesn’t listen to any of us,” Pekau said, according to Fox News. “He does what he wants. He did the same through COVID and didn’t listen to us, so it’s no surprise he’s not listening.
Pekau also questioned the timing of the act.
“And it’s also no surprise that they passed this in January of last year and waited until January 2023 to bring it into force,” exclaimed the mayor. “It’s because they knew the impact it was going to have and they didn’t want to hold an election after seeing the impact of such a horrible law.”
Like many other critics, Pekau warns that the SAFE-T law puts Illinois citizens at risk.
Bail rules bring statewide sentencing.
Illinois State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-118th District) recently told KFVS News, “There’s a whole list of violent crimes, burglaries, robberies, arson, kidnappings , of almost all drug offenses, even drug distribution, DUI offenses, even DUI offenses that involve death, which are not eligible for detention under Illinois security law To me, that means many people commit crimes and get released immediately, if not within days.”
Critics add that the law will spin up police departments and jails, putting dangerous criminals back on the streets almost as soon as police can arrest them.
“It clearly puts citizens and police at risk for violent criminals and puts us all at risk,” he said. “And that’s worse than just being released on bail.”
Pekau noted that even something that was once an easy situation for law enforcement would now become a potential problem for citizens.
“When this comes into effect in January 2023…a police officer will not be allowed to evict someone from your property for trespassing. They can move into your shed, your swimming pool, into a business, and all they can do is verbalize someone.
“According to the law, they will not be allowed to touch someone and take them out of these premises,” he added. “Think how dangerous it will be with people taking the law into their own hands.”
Many opponents of the law say that if the police cannot arrest trespassers and are forced to leave them where they were found, all sorts of problems can arise, including violence either by a landlord who takes matters into their own hands. hand, or by intruders who may be on the ground for nefarious reasons.
Pekau is not alone.
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said the law was “literally the end of days” for his constituents.
The law “will destroy the city and the state of Illinois,” Glasgow said. “I don’t even understand – the people who supported him – why they can’t realize that.”
Glasgow has warned voters that more than 600 felons will be released on January 1 in Will County thanks to the law.
The state’s attorney said 640 people held in the Will County Jail will have their bonds terminated Jan. 1, including 60 people charged with murder. Glasgow added that he will not be able to detain anyone for more than 90 days if he asks for a trial, after which he will be released, “whatever crime he has committed”.
Pekau concluded his comments by saying that the only way to solve this problem is at the ballot box.
“The most important thing voters can do is get these people back in office so that on January 3, when new lawmakers come into power, they can undo this awful law,” Pekau said.
Other voices: Sen. Cruz inserts a poison pill into an important bill to help journalism
The Journalism Competition and Protection Act is designed to rebalance the terribly tilted scales in America’s information economy. It would create a four-year safe harbor from antitrust laws for news organizations — newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations, no matter which way they tilt politically — to come together and negotiate better terms with social media behemoths.
As local journalism suffers all across America, the task is urgent. Which apparently makes the legislation a perfect target for mischief courtesy of a smart aleck senator from Texas.
It’s an accident of history that internet giants like Google and Facebook have been free to gobble up billions of dollars in advertising revenue using content they didn’t create, leaving news organizations to fight over crumbs. The JCPA would at long last give these Davids collective bargaining power to strike a better deal with the Goliaths.
In the House, the JCPA’s lead sponsor is New York’s Jerry Nadler. In the Senate, Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar. There’s strong bipartisan support, with 20 House Republicans (including Matt Gaetz and Joe Wilson) and seven Senate Republicans (including John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins and Rand Paul) joining Democrats.
Deepest shame on a man without any, Ted Cruz, for trying to drive a rift in the emerging consensus. In a committee markup Thursday, he inserted an amendment curbing social media platforms’ ability to moderate content. It’s got nothing to do with the purpose of the main bill — and happens to be an assault on the freedom of expression that Cruz pretends to treasure. Under the First Amendment, the government isn’t supposed to tell private companies what speech they can and can’t permit.
Thanks to Cruz, a good bill now looks fatally wounded. The guy’s got a talent for destroying things. What has he ever created?
Heinz will have to change packaging and reapply for royal warrant after Queen’s death
Heinz Ketchup will have to change the iconic sauce bottles and join brands like Gordon’s, Twinings and Bollinger in reapplying to King Charles III for their royal warrant after the Queen’s death
- Manufacture of giant faces to remove the coveted coat of arms from the packaging
- Trademarks have two years to phase it out or must reapply to King Charles III
- Businesses can display a symbol in return for providing goods to the royal household
- The image features a lion, unicorn and shield and says ‘by appointment with Her Majesty’
Heinz will be forced to change his iconic ketchup bottles after the Queen’s death.
The manufacturing giant, along with other top brands such as Gordon’s Twinings and Bollinger, are all to remove the late monarch’s coveted coat of arms from their packaging.
The distinctive image features the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters, together with the words ‘by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen’.
In the case of Heinz ketchup, this was displayed on the top and front of its bottles sold in the UK.
Businesses are allowed to display the symbol, known as the royal warrant, in return for providing goods or services to the royal household.
However, the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) says the document becomes void after the grantor – in this case, the Queen – dies.
Heinz will be forced to change his iconic ketchup bottles after the Queen’s death
Gordon’s is also among businesses that will have to reapply to King Charles III if they wish to retain their royal warrant, but must prove that they ‘provide goods or services on a regular and continuous basis to royal households for at least five years. years out of the last seven
Bollinger also holds a Royal Warrant which is now void after the death of Queen Elizabeth
Another brand that won the Royal Warrant was Twining’s, which makes English breakfast tea.
Supermarket giant Waitrose also proudly displays the symbol on one of its delivery vans
The coat of arms sits proudly above the Fortnum and Mason store as the business provides a number of goods and services to the royal household
The royal mandate: the small coat of arms which shows the products used by the royal house
Businesses are allowed to display the symbol, known as the royal warrant, in return for providing goods or services to the royal household.
However, the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) says the document becomes void after the grantor – in this case, the Queen – dies.
Recipients may continue to use the coat of arms in connection with their business for up to two years, provided there is “no significant change within the relevant business”.
The Royal Household will also consider warrant grants “in the event of a change of reigning sovereign”, and companies can reapply to King Charles III to keep the symbol on their products.
There are around 875 warrants, held by around 800 companies or individuals, across Britain, but this figure changes regularly. Between 20 and 40 are waived each year, and a similar number of new ones are granted.
The RWHA insists that carrying the warrant does not necessarily mean that these items are better than their competitors in the market, only that they are a “preferred” product or service.
Recipients may continue to use the coat of arms in connection with their business for up to two years, provided there is “no significant change within the relevant business”.
Brands must reapply to King Charles III and prove regular use by the royal house if they want to keep the benefits.
The RWHA said: “Among other things, applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan in place.”
Food and beverage companies that have won warrants from the late Queen Elizabeth II include Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Premier Foods, Unilever, British Sugar, Britvic, Martini, Dubonnet, Johnnie Walker, The Famous Grouse owner Matthew Gloag & Son, Gordon’s, Pimm’s.
Other companies affected are Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Barbour, Burberry, Boots, Clarins, Molton Brown, Hunter and Mappin & Webb.
The RWHA said it could reapply to the new king, but must prove that it ‘provides goods or services on a regular and continuous basis to royal households for at least five years out of the last seven’ .
The RWHA insists that carrying the warrant does not necessarily mean that these items are better than their competitors in the market, only that they are a “preferred” product or service.
The UK is currently in the midst of 12 days of mourning before the Queen’s state funeral, which will take place on Monday, and has been declared a public holiday.
The government says this will allow people, businesses and other organizations to pay their respects to Her Majesty while marking the final day of the national period of mourning.
This holiday will operate the same as any other, and workers have no legal right to leave for this, as employers may include public holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.
Former Green Beret, NFL player Nate Boyer offers hope for veterans, athletes struggling in retirement with ‘MVP’ film
With his new movie, former Green Beret and NFL player Nate Boyer tackles real-world issues affecting many members of both communities.
The ex-Seattle Seahawk directed and stars in “MVP” with the mission of showing there’s hope for military veterans and former athletes who struggle with mental health and finding purpose in society after retiring from their “glory days.”
“I hope it really helps us spread this narrative that you’re never alone, and you’re not broken just because you’ve gone through some tough stuff,” Boyer told the Daily News.
“Yeah, survivor’s guilt absolutely exists, but so does survivor’s responsibility. We have a lot of work to do. It’s up to us to live out those American Dreams of the men and women who didn’t come back from overseas, and we need to do that in an honorable way. And also, from the athlete’s side, bucking this narrative that they’re all just rich crybabies and they don’t know what it’s really like in the world.”
Premiering Wednesday in 35 cities, including all of the NFL markets, “MVP” stars Boyer as a former Marine and Mo McCrae as a newly retired NFL star who form an unlikely bond through their shared experience of feeling lost after leaving the only jobs they know.
The film draws inspiration from Boyer’s real-life nonprofit organization, Merging Vets & Players (MVP), which he created with Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer in 2015 to connect ex-military members and professional athletes facing challenges with their transitions.
Boyer, 41, served multiple tours with the U.S. Army before playing college football with the Texas Longhorns as a long snapper. He had a short stint with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
“When that ended, I came back to L.A. and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Boyer said. “Was I going to go back in the military? I just felt kind of lost, and Jay approached me with this idea. He said, ‘Hey, I want to start an organization that brings vets and athletes together.’
“I’d be on the phone talking to a buddy of mine from Special Forces, and he’d be talking to a former player on the phone, and they’d both be struggling, lost, asking us for advice, ‘What do we do next?’ The biggest thing they were missing was the locker room.”
Their MVP organization started in Los Angeles, with Glazer opening his Unbreakable Performance gym to athletes and veterans once a week to train together and talk through their common issues. It’s since expanded to include eight U.S. chapters, including New York City.
Boyer had appeared in multiple film and TV roles, typically playing a military member or football player, but didn’t have much experience behind the camera before making his directorial debut with “MVP.”
He says every military character in the movie is played by a veteran, and that the experiences detailed in the script are based on real stories.
“Most of that stuff was said on the mat during an MVP session,” Boyer said. “They wrote the story. They dictated and we wrote it down, and obviously made it into a cohesive script, but those are all real stories, real people.”
The film is executive produced by Sylvester Stallone and features appearances by former NFL stars including Michael Strahan, Tony Gonzalez and Howie Long.
Boyer has frequently served as a conduit between the NFL and military worlds, including advising Colin Kaepernick that kneeling during the National Anthem in his social justice protests before games would be more respectful than sitting.
He hopes “MVP” helps viewers understand athletes and veterans better.
“I just want people to relate a little bit with someone they may feel they have nothing in common with,” Boyer said. “That can be a viewer thinking about what they’re seeing on screen, a combat vet, a former professional athlete. Do I understand these people? Do I have some misconceptions about who they are?
“Outside of the movie, in the world, can you sit across from somebody, have a conversation, be respectful, and then maybe grow together and help one another, even if you have very little in common or believe very different things? I think it’s possible.”
Google loses most appeal of EU Android decision
BRUSSELS-Alphabet Google has lost most of its appeal to overturn the largest antitrust fine it has faced so far in the world, a boost to the European Union’s campaign to curb alleged anti-competitive behavior by big corporations technology companies.
The EU General Court in Luxembourg on Wednesday broadly upheld a 2018 ruling by the EU competition regulator that fined Google $4.33 billion for abusing the market dominance of its system Android operating system for mobile phones to promote and root its Google search engine and Chrome browser on mobile devices. .
