Tom Brady Says He's 'Close To The End' As He Continues To Hint At Retirement

Tom Brady remarked on his last podcast appearance that he was “near the end” of his NFL career as he continued to hint at retirement.

Brady, now 45, had a tumultuous offseason, retiring in February only to later reverse that decision. Midway through August training camp, Brady took 11 days off to “take care of personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

Last week, Brady said: “As you get older, life changes a bit. Different responsibilities take shape in your life. There are different perspectives that you gain.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, speaking on his regular “Let’s Go!” podcast with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday said he “felt more than things in the past for some reason” as he entered his 23rd season in the NFL.

“I feel my emotions really intensely,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Gray. “And I feel like I still have that, but I think when we get closer to the end – and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that, but there’s no decision to be made , it’s not like I have 10 years left, I definitely don’t have that.

“All of that, I’m never going to take for granted. The only time it really slapped me to say, ‘Don’t take it for granted’ was when I hurt my knee. And after that, I came back and said, ‘Winning is good. I love to win and I hated to lose, and I still do, but even if you lose and you leave the field healthy, there’s something to get out of it. The thing is, if you get injured and you can’t be there with your team, that’s really where it gets tough mentally and emotionally.

Brady and the Bucs opened the new season with a comfortable 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Although Brady said there’s a “simplicity to life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it,” he explained as he awoke Monday morning the day after a victory with bruises and cuts on his arm. “Holy shit, there were some hits,” he said.

“And you say, ‘OK, how much longer do I want to commit?’ And obviously I’ve made the commitment for this year and everything is going to be continuously assessed all of these different aspects at play.”

Brady explained that he now has “zero margin for error” as a 45-year-old quarterback compared to his 20 years his junior in terms of physical preparation and recovery.

When asked why he would consider retirement if he was still playing at a high level, Brady noted the impact of age on his priorities.

“When I was 25, there was a simplicity to life at 25,” Brady said.

“And I think when you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations that are very important to you – namely kids growing up and things that, I haven’t had a Christmas for 23 I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people I love who were born between August and the end of January And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings.

“I think there comes a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough and it’s enough and time to move on, to move on to other aspects of life.

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.