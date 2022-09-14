News
Trudy Rubin: Ukraine’s sudden breakthrough that should energize Western support
An elderly Ukrainian village woman comes to her garden gate and freezes as she watches a soldier approach. Then she puts her hand to her mouth, and begins to sob. As the soldier embraces her, she hugs him back, intensely.
He is Ukrainian, part of a force that has liberated numerous villages and the key city of Izium from Russian occupation over the weekend. The meeting between the soldier and the villager was captured in a video that went viral during the lightning counteroffensive in northeast Ukraine that drove Russian forces back from much of the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian military plans were kept so secret, and the advance was so speedy, that it stunned most foreign observers (myself included) and most Ukrainians I’ve spoken to since then.
This is the biggest military victory for Ukraine since its forces drove the Russians back from Kyiv in March, when it blocked Vladimir Putin’s plans to kill or capture President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “The strategic initiative is ours for the first time since the war started,” former parliament member Yehor Soboliev, who now serves in the army, told me via WhatsApp on Sunday morning.
The counteroffensive has propelled the war into a new phase in which Ukraine is regaining territory, instead of being stuck in a drawn-out war of attrition. This blitz happened even though Ukraine is still short of all the vital long-range weapons it needs to counter the rockets and missiles that destroy its cities and soldiers.
“The stalemate phase of the war is over,” said retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of the United States Army Europe, speaking by phone from Germany. “We are in a different phase of the conflict now.”
So how did this turnaround happen, and what does it mean for the future of the war?
Two main factors appear to be key:
First, Russian occupation forces collapsed across the front lines in the northeast. Hodges told me he was sure that Russian foot soldiers “would crack because they are exhausted, and are not being resupplied, and their officers are being killed. They don’t have cohesion in the ranks or the will to fight.”
Russian logistics supplies have been disrupted by the fairly recent delivery of advanced mobile rocket launchers from the United States, Britain, and Germany. (While very grateful for the weapons, many Ukrainians believe if they had had them sooner, the war might be almost over by now.)
So the Russian lines broke, while their troops fled or were captured, leaving behind enormous amounts of equipment, fuel, and ammunition. (This matches the stories I heard on my recent trip to Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops poured scorn on Russia’s unprofessional soldiers, who, they told me, often leave their dead behind.)
Even so, the scope of the rout was a shocker. “I am surprised at how the Russia army failed and is running away,” Odesa’s war-savvy member of parliament, Olexsiy Goncharenko, told me via WhatsApp on Sunday.
But equally key was the strategy and professionalism of Ukrainian military planners (helped greatly by shared U.S. intelligence information). They duped Russian generals into sending tens of thousands of their best forces south by heavily publicizing a planned counteroffensive to retake the strategic port of Kherson. That left northern Russian defense lines undermanned.
Meantime, the Ukrainians maintained operational silence about their plans for the north, an astonishing feat while moving masses of equipment without detection. Their blitz appeared to take Russian forces completely by surprise.
Ukrainians have no illusions that the war is over.
Putin still seems ready to absorb limitless military casualties and still has huge supplies of artillery and ammunition. Putin’s forces still occupy roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, along with most of its coastline. Russia continues to pound Ukrainian cities and troops with rockets and missiles that have caused tens of thousands of casualties. Putin will look for more ways to inflict pain.
“But such successes” — as this past weekend — “show us the way,” said Soboliev, whose WhatsApp line kept dying because he was speaking from a forest while serving with his unit.
Ukrainian forces, he says, have demonstrated that they can carry out fast, well-planned operations during which innovative junior officers think on their feet. The Russian military still suffers from a top-down system where lower cadres are afraid to act without orders. This cumbersome structure doomed Russian efforts to take Kyiv — and helped Ukrainians achieve their weekend triumph.
In this new phase of the war, Hodges says it is critical for the West to stick together in aiding Kyiv. Western leaders, he adds, should speed up delivery of the long-range precision systems that Ukraine needs to target Russian logistics and destroy their artillery.
If the Ukrainians get the weapons they need from America and Europe, and get them fast, Hodges believes “the Russians could be pushed back to the Feb. 23 lines by the end of the year.”
(Moscow occupied Crimea and part of the Donbas region after a 2014 invasion, before Putin’s second invasion started on Feb. 24.)
But, Hodges added, if Ukraine retakes more of its land in the south, “Crimea is feasible by early next year, although it could go faster. In warfare there is a psychological aspect. There is panic as a cascading effect sets in.”
This may be vastly over-optimistic, but the drama of the past weekend indicates it is not beyond imagination. The Biden team and its European allies should do their best to help make Hodges’ prediction come true.
How will the searing inflation in us affect India?
A rise in the cost of goods in the United States leads to a rise in the prices of those goods imported by India. Besides staples like edible oils and pulses, fuel prices are being affected by soaring inflation in the United States.
The Indian rupee depreciated 43 paise to 79.60 against the dollar on Wednesday following a sell-off in global markets following higher-than-expected inflation in the United States. The Indian currency opened at 79.58 against the greenback in the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday and fell to 79.60, down 43 paise from its last close, PTI reported. On September 13, the rupee appreciated 36 paise to close at 79.17 against the dollar.
Meanwhile, domestic gold prices extended losses on Indian exchanges on Wednesday, with MCX gold futures falling 0.19% to 50,043 rupees per 10 grams.
“Gold and silver dipped in a very volatile session after US CPI data and dollar index strength,” said Manoj Kumar Jain, head of commodities and stocks research. currencies at Prithvi Finmart. Jain added that gold and silver are likely to remain volatile during today’s session.
On September 13, the US government said inflation rose 8.3% year-on-year in August. In May, US inflation was 8.6% and reached 9.1% in June. It then fell to 8.5% in July. Even if inflation data in the United States were to show a downward trend, underlying inflation could continue to worry economists, analysts and stock investors.
Impact on investment portfolio
Historically, long-term inflation has caused a recession in the United States. Struggling to bring inflation down, the US Federal Reserve will consider raising interest rates. Stock market investors react strongly to changes in key rates. Therefore, Indian investors can expect a change in their investment portfolio. Growth stocks are primarily affected by changes in interest rates because their fund managers use a discounted cash flow model to assign values to these stocks. As interest rates rise, fund managers tend to assign less value to growth stocks.
Cost of goods
A rise in the cost of goods in the United States leads to a rise in the prices of those goods imported by India. Besides commodities like edible oils and pulses, fuel prices are affected by rising inflation in the United States. A rise in the price of energy is a concern for the government as India is a net importer of crude oil and has to pay huge bills to buy it.
Investors pull out
As interest rates rise, investors will begin to withdraw money from riskier investments like stocks, commodities and foreign markets. A flight of foreign portfolio investors (REITs) from equity and bond markets could further weaken the rupiah even as the dollar strengthens on rate hikes.
Should India be worried?
Earlier this month, Moody’s Investors Service maintained a sovereign rating on India at Baa3 with a stable outlook, saying the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war, high inflation and global financial conditions were unlikely to have an impact. impact on the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. .
“With higher capital buffers and greater liquidity, banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) pose far less risk to the sovereign than we previously anticipated, facilitating the ongoing recovery from the pandemic,” the rating agency said.
In a press note, the agency said that the country’s current economic environment could lead to a gradual reduction in the general budget deficit over the next few years. However, he cited increasing debt burden and low debt affordability as some risks.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Ravens vs. Dolphins preview: 3 questions with Miami beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi
After comfortable season-opening wins, the Ravens and Miami Dolphins will face off Sunday in Baltimore in one of the week’s most anticipated matchups.
To help break down the game, The Baltimore Sun asked former Sun reporter Daniel Oyefusi, now a Dolphins beat reporter for the Miami Herald, three questions about the Week 2 matchup.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was more aggressive throwing downfield in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots than he typically was last year. Does wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s arrival make that a viable approach in 2022, or is it more of a gamble with Tagovailoa’s arm strength?
There was a lot of debate throughout the offseason regarding whether Tagovailoa has the arm strength to maximize Hill’s speed. But for all the talk about that, two things weren’t often discussed. One, Hill’s average depth of target in his last season with the Kansas City Chiefs dropped to a career-low 9.1, according to Pro Football Reference. And two, the success of passing offenses isn’t really determined by what happens 20-plus yards downfield but more in the intermediate range of the field.
Tagovailoa has struggled in that area of the field, but Week 1 showed how Hill, paired with Jaylen Waddle, can aid him. His stats on throws between 10 and 20 yards against the Patriots were much better than his career averages. That’s the part of the field that first-year coach Mike McDaniel wants to live in, too, because he can optimize their yards-after-catch potential. Tagovailoa’s arm strength and ability to make off-platform throws consistently do remain questions, but Hill widens the margin for error.
The Dolphins blitzed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into submission in last season’s upset win. With McDaniel having replaced Brian Flores as coach, do you expect any significant changes in Miami’s game plan in the rematch?
Flores may be gone, but defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was retained, along with all 13 players who made at least five starts in 2021. Boyer has said the defense’s core philosophies will stay the same, and that appeared to be the case in Week 1. The team’s blitz rate (27.3%) against the Patriots was lower than last season’s figure (39.6%), but playing with a lead for most of the game and the absence of cornerback Byron Jones, who is on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, all could have been factors in the decline in blitzing.
Against Baltimore, I wouldn’t expect much to change: Crowd the line of scrimmage, key on the Jackson-led run game and get the Ravens into third-and-long situations, where they can unleash “Cover 0″ again. With a full week of preparation, as opposed to last season’s short turnaround, the Ravens should be better prepared, and the Dolphins will need to have counters ready. But why go away from what worked so well?
Where do the Dolphins have the biggest advantage over the Ravens, and where are they most vulnerable?
You never want to overreact to one game, especially a Week 1 game. But the Dolphins’ defensive line looks like it could again give the Ravens’ offensive line trouble. Miami has a deep front, led by players such as Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips and old friend Zach Sieler. Newcomer Melvin Ingram looked really good in his first game as a Dolphin. A lot of pressure will be on players such as center Tyler Linderbaum, left guard Ben Powers and potentially Patrick Mekari at left tackle to create push up front and give Jackson enough time in the pocket.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ upgraded offensive line looked solid but still appears to be a weak link in the new-look unit. The Dolphins rushed for only 65 yards, and protection broke down at times. Right tackle Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. McDaniel said the injury is serious enough that it’s something they’ll have to monitor throughout the week. New additions Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams should steady the young group, but left guard Liam Eichenberg will need to play better than he did in Week 1, or in last season’s matchup, for that matter. The Ravens got a good interior pass rush against the New York Jets, so that could be a key matchup Sunday.
Tom Brady says he’s ‘close to the end’ as he continues to hint at retirement
Tom Brady remarked on his last podcast appearance that he was “near the end” of his NFL career as he continued to hint at retirement.
Brady, now 45, had a tumultuous offseason, retiring in February only to later reverse that decision. Midway through August training camp, Brady took 11 days off to “take care of personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
Last week, Brady said: “As you get older, life changes a bit. Different responsibilities take shape in your life. There are different perspectives that you gain.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion, speaking on his regular “Let’s Go!” podcast with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday said he “felt more than things in the past for some reason” as he entered his 23rd season in the NFL.
“I feel my emotions really intensely,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Gray. “And I feel like I still have that, but I think when we get closer to the end – and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that, but there’s no decision to be made , it’s not like I have 10 years left, I definitely don’t have that.
“All of that, I’m never going to take for granted. The only time it really slapped me to say, ‘Don’t take it for granted’ was when I hurt my knee. And after that, I came back and said, ‘Winning is good. I love to win and I hated to lose, and I still do, but even if you lose and you leave the field healthy, there’s something to get out of it. The thing is, if you get injured and you can’t be there with your team, that’s really where it gets tough mentally and emotionally.
Brady and the Bucs opened the new season with a comfortable 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Although Brady said there’s a “simplicity to life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it,” he explained as he awoke Monday morning the day after a victory with bruises and cuts on his arm. “Holy shit, there were some hits,” he said.
“And you say, ‘OK, how much longer do I want to commit?’ And obviously I’ve made the commitment for this year and everything is going to be continuously assessed all of these different aspects at play.”
Brady explained that he now has “zero margin for error” as a 45-year-old quarterback compared to his 20 years his junior in terms of physical preparation and recovery.
When asked why he would consider retirement if he was still playing at a high level, Brady noted the impact of age on his priorities.
“When I was 25, there was a simplicity to life at 25,” Brady said.
“And I think when you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations that are very important to you – namely kids growing up and things that, I haven’t had a Christmas for 23 I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people I love who were born between August and the end of January And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings.
“I think there comes a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough and it’s enough and time to move on, to move on to other aspects of life.
The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
ASK IRA: Have Heat made a comparative case as best of their class?
Q: Hello, Ira. As a long-time Heat fan, I think it would be great to see a comprehensive “report card”-type article for the Heat and the three other expansion teams that came into the league with the Heat. To me, this team is under-appreciated and the fans may take for granted what has been accomplished since 1988. I believe the vast majority of Heat fans may need an objective comparison of accomplishments to really put in perspective just how great this team has been compared to those other three teams and probably compared to the majority of the other teams that were in existence when the Heat began play. – Jason.
A: For now, here’s an answer instead of an article: The Heat and the Charlotte Hornets entered the NBA together in 1988, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic entering in 1989. So there is a one-year age difference. Of those four, the Heat are the only team with an NBA championship, with three. As for appearances in the NBA Finals, there have been six by the Heat (2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2020, missing out by one game last season). By comparison, the Magic have appeared twice in the NBA Finals (1995, 2009), with no such appearances by the Timberwolves and Hornets. As for other pertinent comparatives, the Heat have won their division 15 times and have made the playoffs 23 times; the Magic have won their division six times and have made the playoffs 16 times; and the Timberwolves have won their division once and made the playoffs 10 times. It’s a little bit more difficult to quantify the Hornets, since they moved from Charlotte to New Orleans and then the NBA expanded to create a new team that became the current Charlotte Hornets. But for the original Hornets franchise which then moved to New Orleans and has been in the NBA since 1988, there have been no division titles and 10 playoffs appearances. So, yes, you are correct, the Heat’s sustained success is more than tangible by comparison.
Q: Will Jae Crowder push even harder to leave the Suns after the Robert Sarver suspension? – Chip.
A: I would think the Suns instead will express solidarity among themselves and with the coaching staff in light of the hideous revelations about Robert Sarver being confirmed by the NBA’s investigation. The bigger story might be whether future free agents shy from the Suns as long as they remain under Saver’s ownership umbrella. Then again, money tends to talk when it comes to such player deliberations.
Q: Pat Riley was the turning point for the franchise. – Juan.
A: This was in response to a “5 at 35″ entry summarizing the biggest offcourt moves for the Heat as they approach their 35th season. And in many ways I agree. But the reason I put it No. 2 was because if there was no No. 1, the Heat getting the franchise, there would have been no team for Riley to guide the championship heights.
Illinois mayor blasts Gov. JB Pritzker for ‘awful’ bail reform law
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau blasted Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his ‘awful’ new law that eliminates cash bail and insisted the governor ‘isn’t listening to us’ .
The new Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act – which comes into force on January 1 next year – is being slammed by critics for removing cash bail, which they say , will end up putting dangerous and violent criminals back on the streets almost as soon as they are caught.
Mayor Pekau took aim at Pritzker for deliberately crafting the law’s implementation to help his re-election campaign. And he criticized Pritzker for “not listening” to Illinois officials and voters.
“He doesn’t listen to us about it, and historically he really doesn’t listen to any of us,” Pekau said, according to Fox News. “He does what he wants. He did the same through COVID and didn’t listen to us, so it’s no surprise he’s not listening.
Pekau also questioned the timing of the act.
“And it’s also no surprise that they passed this in January of last year and waited until January 2023 to bring it into force,” exclaimed the mayor. “It’s because they knew the impact it was going to have and they didn’t want to hold an election after seeing the impact of such a horrible law.”
Like many other critics, Pekau warns that the SAFE-T law puts Illinois citizens at risk.
Bail rules bring statewide sentencing.
Illinois State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-118th District) recently told KFVS News, “There’s a whole list of violent crimes, burglaries, robberies, arson, kidnappings , of almost all drug offenses, even drug distribution, DUI offenses, even DUI offenses that involve death, which are not eligible for detention under Illinois security law To me, that means many people commit crimes and get released immediately, if not within days.”
Critics add that the law will spin up police departments and jails, putting dangerous criminals back on the streets almost as soon as police can arrest them.
“It clearly puts citizens and police at risk for violent criminals and puts us all at risk,” he said. “And that’s worse than just being released on bail.”
Pekau noted that even something that was once an easy situation for law enforcement would now become a potential problem for citizens.
“When this comes into effect in January 2023…a police officer will not be allowed to evict someone from your property for trespassing. They can move into your shed, your swimming pool, into a business, and all they can do is verbalize someone.
“According to the law, they will not be allowed to touch someone and take them out of these premises,” he added. “Think how dangerous it will be with people taking the law into their own hands.”
Many opponents of the law say that if the police cannot arrest trespassers and are forced to leave them where they were found, all sorts of problems can arise, including violence either by a landlord who takes matters into their own hands. hand, or by intruders who may be on the ground for nefarious reasons.
Pekau is not alone.
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said the law was “literally the end of days” for his constituents.
The law “will destroy the city and the state of Illinois,” Glasgow said. “I don’t even understand – the people who supported him – why they can’t realize that.”
Glasgow has warned voters that more than 600 felons will be released on January 1 in Will County thanks to the law.
The state’s attorney said 640 people held in the Will County Jail will have their bonds terminated Jan. 1, including 60 people charged with murder. Glasgow added that he will not be able to detain anyone for more than 90 days if he asks for a trial, after which he will be released, “whatever crime he has committed”.
Pekau concluded his comments by saying that the only way to solve this problem is at the ballot box.
“The most important thing voters can do is get these people back in office so that on January 3, when new lawmakers come into power, they can undo this awful law,” Pekau said.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston.
Other voices: Sen. Cruz inserts a poison pill into an important bill to help journalism
The Journalism Competition and Protection Act is designed to rebalance the terribly tilted scales in America’s information economy. It would create a four-year safe harbor from antitrust laws for news organizations — newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations, no matter which way they tilt politically — to come together and negotiate better terms with social media behemoths.
As local journalism suffers all across America, the task is urgent. Which apparently makes the legislation a perfect target for mischief courtesy of a smart aleck senator from Texas.
It’s an accident of history that internet giants like Google and Facebook have been free to gobble up billions of dollars in advertising revenue using content they didn’t create, leaving news organizations to fight over crumbs. The JCPA would at long last give these Davids collective bargaining power to strike a better deal with the Goliaths.
In the House, the JCPA’s lead sponsor is New York’s Jerry Nadler. In the Senate, Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar. There’s strong bipartisan support, with 20 House Republicans (including Matt Gaetz and Joe Wilson) and seven Senate Republicans (including John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins and Rand Paul) joining Democrats.
Deepest shame on a man without any, Ted Cruz, for trying to drive a rift in the emerging consensus. In a committee markup Thursday, he inserted an amendment curbing social media platforms’ ability to moderate content. It’s got nothing to do with the purpose of the main bill — and happens to be an assault on the freedom of expression that Cruz pretends to treasure. Under the First Amendment, the government isn’t supposed to tell private companies what speech they can and can’t permit.
Thanks to Cruz, a good bill now looks fatally wounded. The guy’s got a talent for destroying things. What has he ever created?
