Twitter Vs Elon Musk: Whistleblower To Testify in Court

- Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former top security officer, will testify in upcoming hearing.
- Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has also been invited to testify by senators.
The world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, has backed out of a $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter, citing a whistleblower as the reason. However, in an upcoming US Senate hearing, Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former top security officer, will testify on the platform’s security measures.
The Financial Times, claims that Zatko’s meeting with the Senate judiciary committee will have a significant impact on the ongoing legal dispute between Elon Musk and Twitter. The company’s former head of security said Twitter had lied about the bot data to its users and authorities.
Bots Playing the Game
According to Zatko, Twitter’s lack of cyber security standards has allowed foreign intelligence agencies to penetrate the network. On the other hand, worries about the robots were mentioned. Musk later referenced the whistleblower in a second termination letter to the social media behemoth.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has also been invited to testify by senators Richard Durbin and Charles Grassley. Indeed, the government have sent a barrage of inquiries about the system’s safety. However, the due date for answering these questions is September 26.
Noting that Twitter chose to remain silent over the letter, the report noted that fact. While it is also unknown whether Agrawal would be present for the meeting.
The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition has been a prime example of how unexpectedly large outcomes may arise from seemingly innocuous transactions. The social network company, however, has already been sued over the big $44 billion transaction. Musk said that finally, it failed to accurately predict the volume of robots attempting to take it down. Furthermore, it deceived the government agencies responsible for overseeing the industry.
