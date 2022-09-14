News
VP Harris to Participate in Roundtable on Reproductive Rights in Chicago – NBC Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to meet with Illinois state lawmakers and other local leaders in Chicago later this week, according to Harris’ office.
Harris’ visit is scheduled for Friday, September 16, where her focus on reproductive rights mirrors the mission of a trip to the Chicago area earlier this summer.
Harris made stops in Chicago and Plainfield on June 24, addressing the recent upset in Roe v. Wade who dramatically changed the legal scope of reproductive rights in much of the country.
Following the Jackson v. Dobbs, Illinois has become an island for abortion access as many neighboring states immediately enacted abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court ruling.
The vice president visited the Chicago area again on July 5, a day after a gunman opened fire during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, killing seven and injuring 48.
The trip to Chicago comes with just under eight weeks before the midterm elections. According to NBC News, Democrats have made steady gains in voter enthusiasm following the Jackson v. Dobbs decision, despite the midterm elections generally having unfavorable terms for the party that controls the presidency.
Harris’ office did not reveal whether the vice president had any other stops planned in Chicago, nor did he reveal the location of Friday’s roundtable. The other participants in the discussion are currently unknown.
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
The Ramsey County sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man who threatened a woman with a gun, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis and robbed her of cash.
The man then released the 61-year-old woman, who was uninjured.
Investigators say the man possibly targeted other people and they’re asking other victims or people with information about the suspect’s identity to call them at 651-266-9558.
On Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., the woman parked in an underground ramp for a business or office in the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills. An armed man accosted her, forced her back into her vehicle, and made her drive at gunpoint to East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis, said Steve Linders, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
The man made the woman withdraw cash from an ATM at a bank and ordered her to drive to Matthews Park, which is nearby. The suspect fled, leaving the woman and her vehicle. She called 911.
The Ramsey County sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a carjacking and kidnapping. They are processing the woman’s vehicle for evidence and retracing the route she drove to look for surveillance video, according to Linders. A high-quality photo of the suspect wasn’t available as of Wednesday.
Carjacking in the Twin Cities used to be a rare enough occurrence that law enforcement didn’t track them apart from robberies or auto thefts. As the numbers increased locally, some departments began keeping separate tallies. There were 55 carjackings reported in St. Paul in 2019, 73 in 2020 and 101 last year.
There have been 45 in St. Paul this year, compared with 77 at this time last year, according to the police department. Information wasn’t immediately available from the sheriff’s office about carjacking numbers in other parts of Ramsey County.
latest news A teenage girl dies of a fentanyl overdose in Hollywood high school; 3 others hospitalized
A teenage girl died Tuesday night of an apparent fentanyl overdose at Bernstein High School in Hollywood while three other students were hospitalized, authorities said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 9 p.m. to a possible overdose at the school, located in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place, according to a news release.
A student, who was suffering from a possible overdose, told her stepfather that his friend was in the girls’ bathroom, police said. The parent and a school employee found an unresponsive student inside the bathroom and attempted to save lives.
The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived and pronounced the student dead at the scene. The other student was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police said they believe the students purchased what they believe to be Percocet pills in Lexington Park and confirmed that two other students were found suffering from possible overdoses in the park area, located in the 5500 block of Lexington Ave.
All of the victims were students at Bernstein and other local high schools and were hospitalized under unknown conditions, according to the LAPD. Police are investigating whether the two overdoses at Lexington Park were linked to those at the school.
The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed that a student died on campus and said it was working with the LAPD on the ongoing investigation.
“The school will be open today and we will have bereavement counselors on site and available to support all students and staff,” school officials said in a statement. “As we work with the LAPD to uncover the details of this tragic situation, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of both students.”
The name of the deceased student has not been released pending notification from her family, but Bernstein students have confirmed that she was 15 years old. They also said several students overdosed in the first two weeks of school, including a boy who was hospitalized but eventually survived.
“It’s very easy to acquire and obtain drugs in high schools in general,” said Natalia Ruiz, 14, a ninth-grader at the school. “A child could take it like that and something bad could easily happen – another overdose.”
Chey Payne, also in ninth grade, said drugs were always a problem when she was in middle school, but since she started high school, overdoses have become more common.
“I know people don’t take it seriously and think it’s cool to do this stuff,” she said, “but it could really affect your family and others around you.”
Naomi Coarado, 14, said the overdoses had made her more cautious about who to trust.
“Just be careful if someone offers you something, because you never know what they put in there,” she said.
Dusty the Rapper, 40, whose 16-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter attend school, said he had never heard of Bernstein overdoses before.
“I was really, really surprised that this school wasn’t secure enough to let the kids go places, roam and do drugs,” he said. “I’m really surprised this happened and I’m shocked because my kids are athletes at this school, and I’m worried they might be under peer pressure to do drugs.”
He added that he hopes the school and parents will step in to ensure another overdose death does not occur at school.
“Hopefully we don’t just drop it and sweep it under the rug,” he said. “I hope we really address the issue and come together to come up with some sort of drug awareness program to tell when students are using drugs or feeling under the influence. We need to contact them early before it leads to this.
Police have warned that it is increasingly common for drug dealers to mix pills with fentanyl – a highly addictive synthetic opioid used in medical settings to treat extreme pain. The drug is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, making it very dangerous outside of medical settings.
Authorities urged anyone with information about the overdose investigation to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.
Chey said she was never curious about drugs due to her family history and the recent death made her even more worried.
“I’ve never really done drugs before and that only added to how scared I am to do it,” she said. “Especially too scared to trust anyone.”
High school sports notebook: Minnehaha Academy makes strong statement in girls soccer
The debate of “Who’s No. 1” in Class A of Minnesota high school girls soccer isn’t up for debate after Tuesday.
In a showdown featuring No. 1 vs. No. 2, the defending state champion Redhawks made a resounding statement with their 6-0 victory over second-ranked St. Paul Academy.
Junior star forward Berit Parten scored all six goals for the Redhawks, with Ayden Guild recording a five-save shutout in net. Through six games, Parten has 19 goals and seven assists.
— Stillwater girls soccer has now won 13 straight games, dating back to last season’s state title run. The Ponies, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, are 8-0 this fall.
BOYS SOCCER
River Falls topped Hudson 2-0 on Tuesday to end the Raiders’ 19-match Big River Conference winning streak. Hudson entered the game ranked sixth in Wisconsin’s Division I state poll. Zack Nye scored both goals for the Wildcats.
— Speaking of streaks, Hill-Murray boys soccer has yet to relinquish a goal this season. The Pioneers are a perfect 7-0, outscoring their opponents 25-0 this fall. That includes a 2-0 win Saturday over previously unbeaten Cretin-Derham Hall. Hill-Murray is to Orono in the Class 2A state poll.
VOLLEYBALL
Northfield ended Wayzata’s 65-match winning streak over the weekend with a 25-23, 28-26 victory over the Trojans in the semifinals of the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall. Northfield went on to win the tournament, and is the new top-ranked team in Class 4A. Wayzata moved down to No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeville South (No. 7) and Roseville (No. 9) are the lone east metro teams ranked in the most recent Class 2A coaches poll, with usual suspects Minnetonka, Rochester Mayo and Edina sitting among the top three.
The Skippers currently have the two top-ranked individuals in seniors Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips. They’re followed by third-ranked Cassandra Li, a freshman from Eagan. Lakeville North sophomore Kiera Kelly is ranked seventh.
NOTE: The high school sports notebook will appear in the Pioneer Press every Thursday. If you have any submissions for the notebook, email them to Jace Frederick at [email protected]
One of the benefits of high inflation: lower tax bills
One of the few benefits of high inflation could be a tax cut for millions of Americans.
Many workers will receive larger paychecks in January and will be able to accumulate more money in their retirement accounts when the Internal Revenue Service makes its annual adjustments for inflation on dozens of tax provisions. Normally these are small changes, but given the still strong August inflation data, tax experts estimate a significant impact on 2023 taxes.
wsj
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum off and running in lofty quest to be ‘best football player’ ever
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum said in April he’s “trying to be the best football player in history.” And he’s sticking to his story.
Five months later, Bynum has reached one goal, becoming a starter in his second season in the NFL. But he believes there is much more to come.
“People obviously call you crazy until it happens,” Bynum said of the reaction to his comments in April. “But that’s always the goal, and if you have any other goal but to be the best, I don’t know why you’re playing football. I’m not coming out here to be mediocre.”
Bynum wasn’t mediocre in Minnesota’s 23-7 win over Green Bay in Sunday’s opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. After Week 1, he is rated as the NFL’s No. 16 safety by Pro Football Focus out of 68.
Bynum also said in April that “I expect” to start at safety. That was the week before the Vikings selected safety Lewis Cine out of Georgia with the No. 32 pick in the first round.
Many expected Cine would win the starting job. As it turned out, the competition wasn’t that close. Bynum, who started two games as a rookie at safety when he still was adjusting to a new role after being a cornerback at California, showed he is continuing to make strides.
“I would just say execution, just competing,” Bynum said of being able to win the job. “At the end of the day, everything you do is a competition. But I’m just trying to get better myself, competing with myself, seeing my performance last year and knowing there’s a lot more to get better at.”
It isn’t just on the football field where Bynum seeks to make an impact. For three weeks in June, he went to the Philippines to help victims of Typhoon Megi, which hit the island of Leyte in April. More than 200 people died in the storm, more than 300,000 people were displaced and more than 11,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.
Bynum’s mother is half Filipino. He traveled with her and other family members while partnering with New Life Community Care Foundation.
“My biggest thing is I just live a life of service, so the biggest thing is being able to sacrifice my time to be able to help other people,” said Bynum, who said he raised a few thousand dollars for the Philippines and also donated an unspecified amount. “That’s a big deal for me.”
On Tuesday, Bynum did some community work in the Twin Cities. He joined a handful of teammates — edge rusher Danielle Hunter, tight end Irv Smith Jr., kicker Greg Joseph and safety Josh Metellus — in a project aided by the Vikings and Polaris to build a home for a Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity family in Richfield.
“This is something I love to do,” Bynum said. “Being a blessing to other people is just amazing. … That’s the biggest thing, being able to build somebody’s home one day. It’s more than a house, it’s a home for somebody.”
On Thursday, it will be back to practice for Bynum as the Vikings prepare to play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday night in their first road game. He wants to build on the team’s showing against the Packers.
“We got the first game of many,” he said. “The job’s not finished yet, so we’ve got to just keep stacking it.”
Though Bynum got good reviews for the opener, he said there is much work to do. After all, he is trying to be the best ever.
“There’s plenty of plays I left out there,” Bynum said. “I want to be 100 percent every time. Obviously, that’s not going to happen, but you strive for that.”
Ukrainian Zelenskyy visits strategic recaptured city – The Denver Post
By ELENA BECATOROS and HANNA ARHIROVA
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Hand in hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country’s flag rise above the recaptured town of Izium on Wednesday, making a rare foray outside the capital which highlights Moscow’s embarrassing withdrawal from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as soldiers from Kyiv continued a stunning advance that reclaimed large swaths of territory in Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region.
As Zelenskyy watched and sang the national anthem, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burning city hall. After nearly six months under Russian occupation, Izium was largely devastated, with apartment buildings blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes.
A gaping hole and piles of rubble stood where a building had collapsed.
“The sight is very shocking, but it’s not shocking to me,” Zelenskyy told reporters, “because we started seeing the same images of Bucha, of the first vacated territories…the same destroyed buildings, people killed.”
Bucha is a small town on the outskirts of Kyiv from which Russian forces withdrew in March. In the aftermath, the Ukrainian authorities discovered the bodies of hundreds of civilians thrown into the streets, courtyards and mass graves. Many bore signs of torture.
Prosecutors said they have so far found six bodies bearing signs of torture in recently recaptured villages in the Kharkiv region. The head of the Kharkiv prosecutor’s office, Oleksandr Filchakov, said bodies were found in Hrakove and Zaliznyche, villages about 60 kilometers (35 miles) southeast of Kharkiv city.
“We have a terrible picture of what the occupiers have done. … Towns such as Balakliia, Izium, are in the same row as Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin,” Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, listing places where Ukrainians alleged Russian forces committed atrocities.
Local authorities made similar statements in other areas previously held by Russia, but it was not immediately possible to verify their information. They have yet to provide evidence of potential atrocities on the scale described in Bucha, where the number and conditions of civilian casualties have prompted the international community to call on Russian officials to face war crimes charges. .
Moscow’s recent rout in northeastern Ukraine was its biggest military defeat since the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kyiv region months ago. On the northern outskirts of Izium, the remains of Russian tanks and vehicles lay in pieces along a road.
During Zelenskyy’s visit, his forces continued their counteroffensive, clearing retaken ground and investigating possible war crimes. He said “life is coming back” as Ukrainian soldiers return to previously occupied villages.
US President Joe Biden observed on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had made “significant progress” in recent days, but said: “I think it’s going to be a long time.”
While criticism of the invasion appears to be growing in Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that awareness has grown there. down now that it was a mistake to start this war.
Ukrainian governor of the eastern Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said Ukrainian forces were preparing to retake the region, which borders the Kharkiv region and had been mainly under Russian control since July. Mobile internet service was down and heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces continued, according to Haidai.
He told The Associated Press that Ukrainian guerrilla forces displayed Ukrainian flags in the towns of Svatove and Starobilsk.
But in Kreminna, another town where the Ukrainians hoisted their flag, the Russians returned on Wednesday and “took down the (Ukrainian) flags and demonstrably show that they are there,” Haidai said.
A separatist military leader has confirmed the Ukrainian advance on the Lugansk region. Andrei Marochko, a local militia officer, told Russian television the situation was “really difficult”.
“In some places the line of contact moved closer to the borders of the Luhansk People’s Republic,” Marochko said, referring to the independent state declared by the separatists eight years ago.
The counter-offensive left more weapons in Ukrainian hands.
Russian forces likely left behind dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers and other heavy weapons as they fled Ukraine’s eastward advance, a think tank said on Wednesday. Ukrainian.
The Center for Defense Strategies said a Russian unit fleeing the Izium region left behind more than three dozen T-80 tanks and about as many infantry fighting vehicles. Another unit left behind 47 tanks and 27 armored vehicles.
The center said Russian forces tried to destroy some of the abandoned vehicles with artillery fire as they retreated. As a rule, the armed forces destroy the equipment left behind so that their adversary cannot use it.
However, the chaos of the Russian withdrawal apparently forced them to abandon ammunition and weapons intact.
With recent Ukrainian gains, a new frontline has emerged along the Oskil River, which largely traces the eastern edge of the Kharkiv region, a Washington-based think tank, the Institute for study of war.
“Russian troops are unlikely to be strong enough to prevent further Ukrainian advances along the entire Oskil River, as they do not appear to be receiving reinforcements, and Ukrainian troops will likely be able to exploit this weakness to resume the counter-offensive across the Oskil if they wish. “, said the institute.
In other areas, Russia continued its attacks, claiming even more casualties in a war that has lasted nearly seven months.
Russian shelling of seven Ukrainian regions in the past 24 hours has killed at least seven civilians and injured 22, Ukraine’s presidential office reported Wednesday morning.
Two people were killed and three injured after Russia attacked Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles overnight, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said. Settlements close to the front line in the Mykolaiv region remain under fire.
The Nikopol region, across a river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was shelled three times overnight, with no injuries immediately reported, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said .
Fighting also raged in the eastern Donetsk region, where shelling killed five civilians and injured 16. Together, Lugansk and Donetsk form the Donbass, an industrial area that Moscow set out to conquer after an unsuccessful attempt to invade Kyiv.
Russian troops target critical infrastructure. Eight cruise missiles targeting the water supply system hit Kryvyi Rih, a town 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Dnipro. Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on his Telegram channel.
US President Joe Biden observed on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had made “significant progress” in recent days, but said: “I think it’s going to be a long time.”
While criticism of the invasion appears to be growing in Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that awareness has grown there. down now that it was a mistake to start this war.
Western military and economic support has kept Ukraine fighting since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, and the Ukrainian government received more aid on Wednesday.
An international group of creditors, including the United States, has finalized an agreement to suspend Ukraine’s debt service until the end of 2023, helping the country ease liquidity pressures and increase spending social, health and economic.
___
Arhirova reported from Kyiva. Associated Press reporter Jon Gambrell in Kyiv contributed.
___
Follow AP war coverage at
denverpost
