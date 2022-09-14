News
What sets Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson apart? ‘The ability to finish plays’
Kirk Cousins took a seat on the sideline next to Justin Jefferson during the Vikings’ season opener Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. He patted his star receiver on the back a few times and provided some words of affirmation as the sellout crowd of 66,959 erupted around them.
Asked about the particular exchange after the Vikings’ 23-7 victory over their biggest rivals, the Green Bay Packers, Cousins told reporters he was praising Jefferson for turning a long gain into a touchdown.
Though many were stunned by the way Jefferson found the end zone shortly before halftime — virtually uncovered on his route over the middle of the field, he broke free after catching the ball, then dove for the pylon to secure the score — Cousins has grown to expect that from his young teammate.
“There is a specific trait that I think is special,” Cousins said. “The ability to finish plays.”
This has been on display ever since the Vikings selected Jefferson out of LSU in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He burst onto the scene in Week 3 of his rookie season, torching the Tennessee Titans for 175 receiving yards and a touchdown. His lone scoring play that game encapsulated exactly what Cousins is talking about.
After hauling in a deep pass near the 40-yard line, Jefferson shook off a tackle from cornerback Johnathan Joseph, then made safety Kenny Vaccaro miss on the sideline. With nobody else in front of him, Jefferson hit “The Griddy” on his way into the end zone.
There are a lot of players who wouldn’t have scored in that situation. They would have gone out of bounds or been taken down in the open field.
And if that happens, “then we’re running out our red-zone plays and hoping and praying we get in,” Cousins said. “To finish it there and not leave it up for debate is big time.”
It was a similar story in Sunday’s game as Jefferson caught a pass from Cousins near the Packers’ 20-yard line, raced past safety Adrian Amos, who appeared to be caught flatfooted, then broke the plane a fraction of a second before cornerback Eric Stokes arrived to lay a hit.
It was a perfect example of Jefferson finishing a play. Just like Cousins talked about.
“On that play, a lot of guys go out at the 3-yard line, or get to the 1-yard line,” Cousins said. “The fact that he got in and got us six (points) so we don’t have to mess around with bringing out the goal-line offense, that’s elite, and it makes a difference for our team.”
That prowess for delivering the knockout blow is something fellow receiver Adam Thielen realized about Jefferson before they ever played in an actual game together. It was plain to see simply by the way Jefferson carried himself on the practice field at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
“He’s always that ability to make guys miss and finish those plays with a lot more yards than the normal receiver would,” Thielen said. “You could tell he had the movement skills and the body control to do those things — and do them at a high level.”
As for first-year Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, he noted that Jefferson’s dominance goes beyond his willpower to gain extra yards.
“When that ball goes up, he feels like it’s his,” O’Connell said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have a guy like Justin.”
Those ball skills were on display as the Vikings put the finishing touches on their win over Packers. With the offense struggling after halftime, Jefferson climbed the ladder and caught pass from Cousins at its highest point. That kept a drive alive and milked some additional time off the clock, Greg Joseph later nailed a field goal to put the game on ice.
“I live for these types of big games,” Jefferson said in the Vikings locker room after the game. “I was definitely excited to get out there. I’m glad I had this kind of start. I’ve just got to keep getting better and keep finding ways to get open.”
Ukraine seeks more weapons and closer ties with the West after taking ground from Russia
KHARKIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces have sought to maximize gains from a lightning-fast offensive in the northeast region of Kharkiv, pushing diplomatically for more weapons and deeper security ties with Western allies .
A senior adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, said on Tuesday they were drawing up a proposal to strengthen ties between Kyiv and its Western allies in a bid to ensure the flow of arms, intelligence, financial and training aid to the country. The document, they said, will not include a commitment similar to Article 5 of the NATO alliance, which obliges allies to intervene militarily if a member is attacked. Instead, officials said the document is modeled on guarantees between the United States and Israel, which ensures the flow of support is steady and unwavering.
Antonio’s Flying Pizza: 51 years of fun making dough fly!
Houston, TX — When you walk into Antonio’s Flying Pizza, things still look a lot like they did 51 years ago. The ingredients for New York-style pizzas are always the same, you’ll always see pizza dough flying through the air, and you’ll always see Antonio Rosa throwing pizzas.
“He comes every day. He will be there every day,” Antonio’s daughter Marilena Pickett said. “You’ll see him with a smile on his face. The same old Antonio. Customers always say, Antonio, you never changed.”
Rosa immigrated to the United States from Sicily when she was 18 and opened her first pizzeria in Brooklyn in 1959, selling slices for 15 cents each. In 1971 he moved to Houston and opened his now iconic restaurant, Antonio’s Flying Pizza, on Hillcroft. The family restaurant quickly became popular for hosting a show with flying pizza dough.
“The pizza toss, I used to do it in New York, so I brought it from New York,” Antonio said. “At that time, it was something new in America.”
Almost five decades later, Antonio is still stirring the dough and his daughters now help him run the restaurant.
“God gives me the need to work and get up in the morning and go to work and serve the public,” Antonio said. “I will do it until I die.”
For hours and a menu, visit Antonio’s Flying Pizza online.
Medical marijuana sales in Colorado hit lowest level since legalization
Colorado’s medical marijuana sales are at their darkest point, leaving the state’s cannabis industry “on the brink,” according to industry officials.
In July, the state’s recreational and medical marijuana sales reached nearly $154 million, according to figures from the Colorado Department of Revenue. This calendar year, total sales have reached over $1 billion so far.
However, July medical marijuana sales only reached just over $18 million – the lowest monthly figure on record since January 2014, when retail sales were legalized in the state.
“There is a dangerous perception that Colorado’s cannabis industry is a cash cow,” said Tiffany Goldman, chair of the Marijuana Industry Group board of directors. “This perception is wrong.”
Recreational marijuana sales fared better at over $135 million, a jump from April, May and June figures. Still, that’s significantly less than last July, at nearly $168 million.
The industry directly employs more than 41,000 people in the centennial state, but Goldman pointed to the closure of small cannabis businesses. Buddy Boy Brands’ seven metro-area dispensaries closed permanently in June, owner John Fritzel blaming “a tax balance”, a market downturn and high costs.
“Going forward, we hope lawmakers and elected leaders understand the sad reality that Colorado’s cannabis businesses are struggling and that we must work to protect an industry that provides well-paying jobs and tax revenue to our condition,” Goldman said in a statement.
However, other chains are growing, such as LivWell Enlightened Health. It is poised to dominate the Colorado market with 26 dispensaries after PharmaCann recently announced plans to acquire boutique dispensary chain The Clinic.
Ryan Shipp, retail manager at independent Native Roots Cannabis Co., disagrees that the state’s cannabis industry is globally on the brink, calling the medical and the recreational of “two completely different markets”.
Although both are down, it’s for a variety of reasons, he said. On the recreational side, more and more states are legalizing, so cannabis-related tourism is down.
On the medical front, “we expected a decline” in sales, he said, pointing to Bill 1317 as a contributing factor. The measure imposed more requirements on medical marijuana patients and limited the amount of concentrate a patient can purchase in a day to eight grams. For 18 to 20 year olds, the limit is increased to two grams.
“I don’t know if we expected such a big drop,” Shipp added in a phone interview. “It’s a little more complicated to get a medical card now than it used to be, so some of them are just choosing not to have to go through that process and just shop on the leisure side.”
He notes that Native Roots has seen a steady increase in the number of medical patients over the past two months, however, and describes himself as hoping the drop in sales has “stabilized”. The company is committed to developing its medical side, Shipp added.
Still, he doesn’t expect the medical market to rebound to its peak.
However, all hope is not lost for Colorado’s cannabis industry, which breathed a sigh of relief last week when a ballot measure to raise cannabis taxes in the Mile High City was withdrawn. .
On a larger scale, cannabis sales in the United States and around the world are on track to grow in the future, according to continued market forecasts from cannabis data firm BDSA.
In 2026, annual global cannabis sales are expected to climb to $57 billion from $30 billion last year, with the US market growing to $42 billion from $25 billion in 2021.
By the end of this year, the country’s legal cannabis sales are expected to reach $27 billion, a 7% increase over last year’s sales, according to data released Tuesday.
However, the BDSA points out that “the most dramatic sales declines” are likely to be seen in mature adult-oriented markets, such as Colorado, with newer markets boosting sales instead. He notes the downward trend in medical marijuana sales as “patients have access to increasing variety and lower prices in nearby adult markets.”
“The trend of ‘hockey stick’ sales growth seen in the early years of legal cannabis has passed, and economic and regulatory headwinds are putting pressure on legal cannabis markets,” said Roy Bingham, CEO of BDSA. “Although mature legal cannabis markets in the United States saw sales decline in 2022, the cannabis market is still expected to experience revenue growth in 2022, driven by strong sales in new and emerging markets. , such as the populated states of New Jersey and New York. ”
Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt doesn’t need surgery, expected to miss six weeks
Doctors determined Tuesday afternoon that Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt was not operating on his torn pectoral and the star pass thrower is expected to miss about six weeks, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Watt, who was injured in Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, had asked for second and third opinions on the injury.
watts on tuesday tweeted a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator character saying “I’ll be back”.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier Tuesday that the organization is “encouraged” by the defending defensive player of the year’s injury prospects.
“We’re probably in a much better situation than after the game,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “…I can definitely say that TJ won’t be playing this week [against the Patriots]but I will make no commitment beyond that.
“We’re encouraged, and we’ll just continue to review the situation and get opinions and do what’s appropriate.”
Watt appeared to suffer a torn left pectoral muscle in the closing seconds of regulation when he attempted to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and as he walked off the field he told medical staff that he tore his pec. Watt recorded a sack and an interception in Sunday’s game.
When asked if Watt would go to injured reserve, Tomlin was evasive on Tuesday. An injured reserve would rule out Watt for a minimum of four games. The Steelers can designate up to eight players to return from IR throughout the season, and each player can return twice.
In Watt’s absence, the team will look first to outside linebackers Malik Reed, acquired in a trade from the Broncos last month, and Jamir Jones, who the organization picked up on waivers. The Steelers signed veteran linebacker Ryan Anderson to their practice squad later Tuesday, but Tomlin didn’t commit to playing new faces on Sunday.
Last season, Watt had 22.5 sacks to tie the NFL’s single-season sack record. He has 73 sacks in his career.
ESPN’s Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.
“A Place Called Home” is a vivid childhood story by author David Ambroz
NPR’s Rachel Martin talks to David Ambroz about his memoir that delves into his childhood, his mother’s mental illness and abuse, hunger and homelessness, and deep love for his siblings.
Call for 1976 Wisconsin murder trial to continue even though convicted murderer is dead
An appeal of the conviction for the 1976 murder of a young couple in Wisconsin continues to make its way through the courts, even though the man convicted of the murders died in prison.
Lawyers for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven are trying to have his conviction overturned by challenging the way investigators obtained his DNA from him which was used to break the cold case.
Detectives obtained a sample of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from an envelope he licked while answering a bogus police performance survey.
28 WISCONSIN LAKES, OTHER SITES ON FEDERAL GROUNDS NAMED TO REMOVE RACIST WORD
Vannieuwenhoven, 85, died in June at Oshkosh Correctional Facility. He was convicted last year of shooting 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in a Marinette County park on July 9, 1976, in Silver Cliff.
In a brief filed Friday in support of the appeal, attorney Ana Babcock wrote that Vannieuwenhoven had an expectation of confidentiality with her DNA, WLUK-TV reported.
FORMER WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT JUSTICE WILL ATTEND COURT AGAIN NEXT YEAR
“Although the law tolerates some deception by the police (for example, the police may sometimes make false statements during interrogation), deception has no place in matters of voluntary consent,” wrote Babcock.
For decades, the widower and father of five lived quietly among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a town in northeastern Wisconsin surrounded by forests and small lakes.
WISCONSIN LEGISLATURES UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE $31 MILLION OPIOID SETTLEMENT SPENDING PLAN
The cold case was reignited in 2019 when a DNA sample from crime scene evidence was determined to come from a particular family. A criminal complaint says the samples tested on Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers did not match, but a sample of him obtained from the envelope did match.
