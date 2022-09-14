Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Throws During The First Half Against The Pittsburgh Steelers In Week 1 September 11 In Cincinnati. Burrow Would Go On To Have Five Turnovers On The Day — Four Interceptions And A Lost Fumble — In A 23-20 Loss.

Joshua A. Bickel/AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.

Abbie Parr/AP

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) had nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a big 23-7 division win over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11 in Minneapolis. This pass, however, was incomplete.

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson (3) prepares for a shot during a missed game September 12. It was Wilson’s first game in Seattle since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.

Rusty Jones/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries in a narrow 26-24 victory for the Browns.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Soldiers hold the American flag during the national anthem before the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints September 11 in Atlanta.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shields the Los Angeles Rams’ Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The declaration of victory on NFL Opening Day shows the Bills are serious title contenders in 2022.

Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Detroit Lions fans play catch with running back Jamaal Williams at Ford Field. The Lions narrowly fell in a late comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles – scoring 14 points in the 4th quarter – to lose 38-35.

Ben Liebenberg via AP

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo before the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors that day, he went viral after the Bills’ big win, Tweeter“Sheeesh…. The Bill Mafia??????”

Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta September 11. 27-26.

Daniel Bartel/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after the Bears’ 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Fields threw for two touchdowns on a rainy day in Chicago.