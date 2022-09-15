News
100,000 troops face dump over Biden’s vaccination mandate
Republican lawmakers, led by Reps. Mike Johnson (LA), Chip Roy (TX) and Thomas Massie (KY), are demanding answers on the vaccine mandate’s effect on military readiness in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin first obtained by Breitbart News.
“The Biden administration’s military vaccination mandate is clearly undermining military readiness by creating unnecessary recruiting and retention deficits,” Johnson said in a statement.
“And now, after the Pentagon tried, and failed, to make up the difference by lowering recruiting standards, more than 100,000 active military personnel — whom taxpayers paid to train — are at risk of being fired over the course of the worst recruiting year in the history of our army,” he said.
They expressed particular concern about the readiness of the US military, which will miss its recruitment target this September 30 by the thousands, but risks losing 8% of its force of one million soldiers due to the mandate. of the vaccine.
“If 75,000 soldiers are laid off, it raises the question of whether the military will be able to replace them,” the lawmakers wrote. “At the very end of the exercise, the Army has only reached 52% of its recruiting goal for fiscal year 22. How will it recruit an additional 75,000 soldiers beyond its annual goal to hold account of vaccine-related rejections?
They noted that thousands of service members who have applied for religious and medical exemptions have been left in limbo while their cases are tried, with some waiting nearly a year to find out if they will be forcibly removed for their religious beliefs. or their medical problems.
Roy called it a “de facto ideological purge”.
“Joe Biden’s message to young, healthy American patriots is clear: Unless you submit to taking a politicized and ineffective COVID-19 vaccine, you cannot serve in the armed forces,” a- he said in a statement. “Through its tyrannical military vaccination mandate, this administration is intentionally deporting thousands of brave men and women who sacrifice themselves to serve our country. This de facto ideological purge will continue to undermine our military preparedness for years to come. »
They also noted that those who received religious exemptions are those who were already leaving the military, and argued that those who receive exemptions will be “treated like second-class soldiers” for the rest of their careers, as they will need the approval of the Under Secretary of the Army to travel, change assignments, or take training courses away from their home station.
“The Department abused the trust and good faith of loyal service members by handling vaccine exemptions in a slow and dishonest manner,” the letter said.
Massie called the religious exemption process a “fraud”.
“Telling the military that they can apply for religious exemptions to COVID vaccination mandates while denying almost all requests received is fraud,” he said in a statement. “A blanket denial policy is unfair, especially when the COVID vaccines imposed on the military by the Secretary of Defense have not been approved by the FDA, as required by law for any mandatory vaccine.”
Forty-four Republican lawmakers also joined the letter: Representatives Elise Stefanik (NY), Rick Allen (GA), Jim Banks (IN), Jack Bergman (MI), Andy Biggs (AZ), Dan Bishop (NC), Tim Burchett (TN), Ben Cline (VA), Dan Crenshaw (TX), Warren Davidson (OH), Scott DesJarlais (TN), Jeff Duncan (SC), Scott Franklin (FL), Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmert ( TX), Bob Good (VA), Lance Gooden (TX), Garret Graves (LA), Mark Green (TN), Glenn Grothman (WI), Diana Harshbarger (TN), Vicky Hartzler (MO), Clay Higgins (LA) , Richard Hudson (NC), Ronny Jackson (TX), Doug Lamborn (CO), Debbie Lesko (AZ), Billy Long (MO), Tracey Mann (KS), Brian Mast (FL), Lisa McClain (MI), Mary Miller (IL), Markwayne Mullin (OK), Greg Murphy (NC), Ralph Norman (SC), Bill Posey (FL), Guy Reschenthaler (PA), Jason Smith (MO), Greg Steube (FL) and Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Robert Aderholt (AL), John Rutherford (FL), Chris Smith (NJ) and Pete Stauber (MN).
GOP lawmakers have said the vaccine mandate is the “root cause” of the military’s recruiting difficulties.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than forty percent of men aged 18 to 24 have refused vaccination against Covid-19. In the southern United States, a region responsible for half of the nation’s enlistments, that number is over fifty percent. From the outset, your vaccination mandate disqualifies over forty percent of the Army’s target population from service nationwide, and over half of individuals in the prime recruiting grounds,” they wrote. declared.
They argued that young, healthy military personnel have almost no chance of dying from coronavirus and that vaccinations have negligible or even negative efficacy against Omicron strains.
“You have in the past insisted that the Covid-19 vaccine mandate is a preparedness imperative, but growing amounts of data raise legitimate questions about your assertion,” they wrote. “We also know that natural immunity offers better protection against infection and death than existing Covid vaccines, but the Department still refuses to recognize it in place of vaccination.”
The lawmakers concluded:
The data is now clear. The Department of Defense’s Covid vaccine mandate is undermining the military’s readiness and ability to fight and win wars. The vaccine provides negligible benefits to young and fit members of our Armed Forces, and the imposition of the mandate clearly affects the Department’s ability to sustain combat formations and recruit future talent.
“We urge you to immediately revoke your Covid-19 vaccination mandate for all military, civilian personnel and contractors and to reinstate those who have already been released,” they said.
The Biden administration in August 2021 ordered all service members to be “fully vaccinated” or face punishment, including dismissal. So far, 7,444 service members have been involuntarily separated because they were not fully vaccinated, and thousands more from every branch are awaiting religious exemption rulings.
Ravens rookie DT Travis Jones returns to practice; three starters absent
Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones returned to practice for the first time in three weeks Wednesday.
Jones, a third-round draft pick who impressed in training camp, injured his knee in the team’s second preseason game and missed the Ravens’ season-opening win Sunday over the New York Jets.
Three starters were missing at practice Wednesday: fullback Patrick Ricard, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to meet with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
In Miami Gardens, Florida, the Dolphins were missing starting left tackle Terron Armstead and starting right tackle Austin Jackson at practice Wednesday. Jackson left Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots with an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return. Armstead left the game briefly with an undisclosed lower-body injury but returned.
Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter, running back Salvon Ahmed and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram were also missing at practice. Carter is in concussion protocol, while Ahmed was inactive for the opener with a heel injury.
Extra points
- The Ravens have placed offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James (Achilles tendon) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) on season-ending injured reserve. Both were hurt Sunday. The team also signed cornerback T.J. Carrie to its practice squad. Carrie, 32, played 11 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season and had 23 tackles and a fumble recovery.
This story will be updated.
Colorado natives Sam Vines and Ethan Horvath have been called up to the final roster for the United States Men’s National Team ahead of the World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just over two months away.
For a pair of Coloradans, now is the time to seize their moment and claim their place on the plane to Qatar.
On Wednesday, United States men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter called up 26 players for September’s final pre-FIFA World Cup international window, which runs from September 19-27, as the team is set to face Japan and Saudi Arabia. Europe. Former Colorado Rapids Homegrown left back Sam Vines of Colorado Springs and goaltender Ethan Horvath of Highlands Ranch were among those selected. Kellyn Acosta, a former Burgundy Boy, also got the nod.
Vines has had a remarkable start to the 2022 campaign with his club Royal Antwerp in Belgium. After not being featured for the USMNT since November 2021 in World Cup qualifying, he is now back in the picture due to his excellent form. This season he has played every possible minute in eight games as his side top the league, and in trying to help his side reach the UEFA Conference League he has already racked up a total of 1,081 minutes. .
With Fulham’s first-choice starter at left-back Antonee Robinson out with a sprained ankle, Vines will earn another shot to prove himself. The naturally southpaw left-back is likely to rival versatile full-back Joe Scally, who plays in the German Bundesliga. Berhalter couldn’t miss Vines’ meteoric rise this season and has a contingency plan in place.
“One of the things we are preparing for if Antonee can’t go, gets injured or is suspended in the World Cup is who can take his boots? Berhalter said in his availability to media. “With Sammy Vines I think it’s a great opportunity to watch him. He’s a guy who’s in the shape of his life. I’ve spoken closely with his coaching staff and they’ve been very impressed with The other option is to look at a right-footed player (at left-back), which I’m sure we’ll do at this camp.
Horvath, on loan at the English second tier with Luton Town at Premier League side Nottingham Forest, has made eight appearances and kept a clean pair of sheets. He was called up for the first time since a less than regular performance against El Salvador in June.
The goalkeeper position for the United States, normally its best asset, is currently up for grabs with four contenders. Zack Steffen will miss out with injury, while Arsenal No. 2 Matt Turner and New York City FC’s Sean Johnson have been called up to camp.
“I think Matt Turner is in good shape and like in a decent position. … But we have Ethan Horvath playing every week in Luton, Sean Johnson playing every week in New York. We have guys who are on the pitch,” a said Berhalter “Overall it’s something we’re up against that will put them in the best possible position to perform well for us.”
The United States will face fellow World Cup finalists Japan on September 23, with the game scheduled for an early kick-off at 6:30 a.m. MDT in Dusseldorf, Germany. Four days later, the United States will travel to Murcia, Spain to take on Saudi Arabia and kick-off will begin at 12:00 MDT.
Berhalter stressed that players not called up to camp who are in good shape will still have a good chance of making the roster. The United States will also have a camp in October for MLS players whose teams are not in the playoffs.
“It’s not decided and there is still time to earn their place in the team,” said Berhalter. “With that, I’m excited about the roster we have.”
The USMNT will face Wales, England and Iran in Group B of the World Cup with the opener against the Welsh on November 21.
Pedestrian fatally struck Wednesday in Minneapolis
A pedestrian was killed crossing a street in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened on West Broadway Avenue near Interstate 94 at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
A 2008 BMW X5 SUV had been traveling south on the interstate when it exited at West Broadway. The vehicle was going through the intersection to the southbound I-94 entrance ramp when it struck a pedestrian crossing the street, according to the State Patrol.
The identity of the pedestrian — a female — was not immediately known, the State Patrol said. The driver of the vehicle, Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, of St. Paul, was not injured.
Putin and Guterres discussed the export of grain from Ukraine and the Zaporozhye power plant – RT in French
During a telephone interview relating in particular to the export of cereals from Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Antonio Guterres underlined the importance of ensuring as a priority the food needs of the countries of the South, reports the Kremlin.
The sensitive issues of the export of grain from Ukraine and the site of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant were discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a telephone interview on September 14 .
According to the Kremlin, the conversation focused on the implementation of the agreements reached on July 22 in Istanbul – agreements between kyiv and Moscow, which made it possible to unblock Ukrainian wheat and corn exports which had been hitherto hampered by the Russian military offensive in the country, and which the Russian authorities now wish to discuss again.
In a press release, the Russian presidency affirms on September 14 that Vladimir Putin and Antonio Guterress “underlined the importance of ensuring as a priority the food needs of the countries of Africa, the Middle East and Latin America”.
Already on September 9, the Russian Head of State had declared that “it would be better to increase the volume of deliveries intended for the poorest countries”. Indeed, Russia had claimed that Ukraine’s grain exports went mostly to Europe and not to the poorest countries – which kyiv, among others, had called “lies”.
According to the Kremlin, “Antonio Guterres detailed the efforts made by the Secretariat and the specialized agencies of the United Nations to remove all obstacles to the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets, stressing that he had committed to remedying this problem.
Details to follow…
Ramesh Ponnuru: The pro-life movement needs to be realistic
For nearly 50 years, those of us who favor legal protection for children in the womb have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow abortion policy to be set through democratic debate. Now we’re having that debate, and strategists in both parties say we’re losing it.
We should be clear-eyed about the accumulating political evidence of public discontent with anti-abortion policies. Polling has shown an uptick in support for legal abortion since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats tell pollsters the issue is motivating their votes more than Republicans do. Republicans’ poll numbers have fallen overall. And voters in Kansas overwhelmingly defeated a referendum to let the state legislature increase restrictions on abortion.
Midterm elections typically go poorly for the party that holds the White House, likely in part because its supporters are complacent and its opponents aggrieved. The abortion decision, and the flurry of restrictions and proposed restrictions that followed it, have at least blunted the Republican advantage this year. On abortion, it’s the party out of power that is making controversial changes.
The debate has also focused on the issues where the public most favors legal abortion: on abortions early in pregnancy, on cases of threats to the mother’s life, on rape and incest. It’s not dwelling on the aspects of abortion that incline most people toward restrictions: whether it should be government funded, used for sex selection or allowed late in pregnancy.
Pro-lifers and Republicans should do what they can to change this focus, even before the elections are over. But that will require adjustments from two different groups. Passionate pro-lifers, in their impatience at what they recognize to be a grave injustice, are forgetting the need for patient persuasion of the public. Republicans who consider themselves pragmatists, on the other hand, are making a practical mistake in assuming that by not talking about their view of abortion, they can make the issue go away.
Both groups should converge on an approach that has served them well in the past: pro-life incrementalism.
Republicans should acknowledge that sustaining legal protections for unborn children requires a public consensus. They should declare that they will act to extend that protection where a consensus exists and try to build one where it doesn’t. In all but the bluest and reddest states, that should mean working in the near term to prohibit abortions late in pregnancy.
That’s not an abandonment of the goal of broader protections. It’s a step toward it — one that acknowledges the public isn’t there yet. The successful campaign for the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, a federal law, should be a model. Pro-lifers convinced many Americans who do not agree with us about abortion in general to prohibit one method of abortion that seemed particularly inhumane. But we did not stop thinking and saying that other methods of abortion should be restricted as well.
There’s more that pro-life Republicans can and should do to reassure ambivalent voters. One is worth doing in its own right, apart from any electoral considerations: State governments that have enacted bans on abortion at various stages of pregnancy ought to be much more active in offering legal guidance to doctors and hospitals, clarifying that they can exercise their best judgment in protecting pregnant women from harms to their physical health.
Pro-lifers should also refrain from self-defeating rhetoric. Some pro-lifers have made a point of claiming that abortion is never medically necessary. That’s because they don’t consider ending an ectopic pregnancy, for example, as a “direct abortion” — an intentional taking of human life. That’s needlessly confusing, and pro-lifers should simply say they’re for an exception in such cases.
They should also broaden their agenda to include measures to aid parents of small children — such as the proposals of various Republican senators to expand the child tax credit and to finance paid leave. Promoting a culture of life includes fostering the economic conditions that help it thrive.
As they correct course, though, Republicans need to maintain some perspective about the political challenge they face. The end of Roe was worth losing some congressional races. It is enabling an expansion of legal protection for unborn children this year, and will enable more in the future — especially if Republicans take the House, even narrowly, and so prevent Democrats from enacting a statutory version of Roe in the next Congress. Republican governors who have signed laws against abortion in battleground states such as Florida, Georgia, and Ohio are on track to win re-election.
For pro-lifers, the post-Roe debate is not going as well as it could. But it’s also just beginning.
VP Harris to Participate in Roundtable on Reproductive Rights in Chicago – NBC Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to meet with Illinois state lawmakers and other local leaders in Chicago later this week, according to Harris’ office.
Harris’ visit is scheduled for Friday, September 16, where her focus on reproductive rights mirrors the mission of a trip to the Chicago area earlier this summer.
Harris made stops in Chicago and Plainfield on June 24, addressing the recent upset in Roe v. Wade who dramatically changed the legal scope of reproductive rights in much of the country.
Following the Jackson v. Dobbs, Illinois has become an island for abortion access as many neighboring states immediately enacted abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court ruling.
The vice president visited the Chicago area again on July 5, a day after a gunman opened fire during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, killing seven and injuring 48.
The trip to Chicago comes with just under eight weeks before the midterm elections. According to NBC News, Democrats have made steady gains in voter enthusiasm following the Jackson v. Dobbs decision, despite the midterm elections generally having unfavorable terms for the party that controls the presidency.
Harris’ office did not reveal whether the vice president had any other stops planned in Chicago, nor did he reveal the location of Friday’s roundtable. The other participants in the discussion are currently unknown.
