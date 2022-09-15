100,000 troops face dump over Biden’s vaccination mandate

Republican lawmakers, led by Reps. Mike Johnson (LA), Chip Roy (TX) and Thomas Massie (KY), are demanding answers on the vaccine mandate’s effect on military readiness in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin first obtained by Breitbart News.

“The Biden administration’s military vaccination mandate is clearly undermining military readiness by creating unnecessary recruiting and retention deficits,” Johnson said in a statement.

“And now, after the Pentagon tried, and failed, to make up the difference by lowering recruiting standards, more than 100,000 active military personnel — whom taxpayers paid to train — are at risk of being fired over the course of the worst recruiting year in the history of our army,” he said.

They expressed particular concern about the readiness of the US military, which will miss its recruitment target this September 30 by the thousands, but risks losing 8% of its force of one million soldiers due to the mandate. of the vaccine.

“If 75,000 soldiers are laid off, it raises the question of whether the military will be able to replace them,” the lawmakers wrote. “At the very end of the exercise, the Army has only reached 52% of its recruiting goal for fiscal year 22. How will it recruit an additional 75,000 soldiers beyond its annual goal to hold account of vaccine-related rejections?

They noted that thousands of service members who have applied for religious and medical exemptions have been left in limbo while their cases are tried, with some waiting nearly a year to find out if they will be forcibly removed for their religious beliefs. or their medical problems.

Roy called it a “de facto ideological purge”.

“Joe Biden’s message to young, healthy American patriots is clear: Unless you submit to taking a politicized and ineffective COVID-19 vaccine, you cannot serve in the armed forces,” a- he said in a statement. “Through its tyrannical military vaccination mandate, this administration is intentionally deporting thousands of brave men and women who sacrifice themselves to serve our country. This de facto ideological purge will continue to undermine our military preparedness for years to come. »

They also noted that those who received religious exemptions are those who were already leaving the military, and argued that those who receive exemptions will be “treated like second-class soldiers” for the rest of their careers, as they will need the approval of the Under Secretary of the Army to travel, change assignments, or take training courses away from their home station.

“The Department abused the trust and good faith of loyal service members by handling vaccine exemptions in a slow and dishonest manner,” the letter said.

Massie called the religious exemption process a “fraud”.

“Telling the military that they can apply for religious exemptions to COVID vaccination mandates while denying almost all requests received is fraud,” he said in a statement. “A blanket denial policy is unfair, especially when the COVID vaccines imposed on the military by the Secretary of Defense have not been approved by the FDA, as required by law for any mandatory vaccine.”

Forty-four Republican lawmakers also joined the letter: Representatives Elise Stefanik (NY), Rick Allen (GA), Jim Banks (IN), Jack Bergman (MI), Andy Biggs (AZ), Dan Bishop (NC), Tim Burchett (TN), Ben Cline (VA), Dan Crenshaw (TX), Warren Davidson (OH), Scott DesJarlais (TN), Jeff Duncan (SC), Scott Franklin (FL), Matt Gaetz (FL), Louie Gohmert ( TX), Bob Good (VA), Lance Gooden (TX), Garret Graves (LA), Mark Green (TN), Glenn Grothman (WI), Diana Harshbarger (TN), Vicky Hartzler (MO), Clay Higgins (LA) , Richard Hudson (NC), Ronny Jackson (TX), Doug Lamborn (CO), Debbie Lesko (AZ), Billy Long (MO), Tracey Mann (KS), Brian Mast (FL), Lisa McClain (MI), Mary Miller (IL), Markwayne Mullin (OK), Greg Murphy (NC), Ralph Norman (SC), Bill Posey (FL), Guy Reschenthaler (PA), Jason Smith (MO), Greg Steube (FL) and Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Robert Aderholt (AL), John Rutherford (FL), Chris Smith (NJ) and Pete Stauber (MN).

GOP lawmakers have said the vaccine mandate is the “root cause” of the military’s recruiting difficulties.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than forty percent of men aged 18 to 24 have refused vaccination against Covid-19. In the southern United States, a region responsible for half of the nation’s enlistments, that number is over fifty percent. From the outset, your vaccination mandate disqualifies over forty percent of the Army’s target population from service nationwide, and over half of individuals in the prime recruiting grounds,” they wrote. declared.

They argued that young, healthy military personnel have almost no chance of dying from coronavirus and that vaccinations have negligible or even negative efficacy against Omicron strains.

“You have in the past insisted that the Covid-19 vaccine mandate is a preparedness imperative, but growing amounts of data raise legitimate questions about your assertion,” they wrote. “We also know that natural immunity offers better protection against infection and death than existing Covid vaccines, but the Department still refuses to recognize it in place of vaccination.”

The lawmakers concluded:

The data is now clear. The Department of Defense’s Covid vaccine mandate is undermining the military’s readiness and ability to fight and win wars. The vaccine provides negligible benefits to young and fit members of our Armed Forces, and the imposition of the mandate clearly affects the Department’s ability to sustain combat formations and recruit future talent.

“We urge you to immediately revoke your Covid-19 vaccination mandate for all military, civilian personnel and contractors and to reinstate those who have already been released,” they said.

The Biden administration in August 2021 ordered all service members to be “fully vaccinated” or face punishment, including dismissal. So far, 7,444 service members have been involuntarily separated because they were not fully vaccinated, and thousands more from every branch are awaiting religious exemption rulings.

Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on TwitterTruth Social or on Facebook.