5 Reasons Why Game Of Thrones Is the Best Show On Television

Game of Thrones comes to an end this Sunday, and like most fans, I’m devastated by the thought of saying goodbye to Westeros and its inhabitants forever. But it’s not all sorrow; in fact, I have five great reasons why Game of Thrones is the best show on television. If you haven’t watched it yet, consider this your spoiler warning, and be sure to watch before reading on! Here are five reasons why Game of Thrones is the best show on television.
Why Game Of Thrones Is The Best Show On Television
1) The Casting In Game Of Thrones
As if there were any questions, Game of Thrones has one of the best casts on television. Whether it be behind-the-scenes like our favorite director Neil Marshall, or front and center like Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage (the heartthrob!), HBO has made a point to assemble only top-tier talent. In addition to an incredible cast, though, they have also assembled an impressive list of directors who just add another layer to this exceptional series.
2) The Cinematography
This show is nothing short of captivating. While the dialogue might be subpar and there’s too much unnecessary sex, it’s difficult to complain when you can’t turn away from the screen. It is absolutely beautiful to watch. The cinematography captures everything you could hope for in a medieval show, from snow-covered peaks to sandy deserts; from ominous forests to vast green fields ripe with warriors who will clash and die. Even if it weren’t for this show I would have a deep appreciation for cinematography thanks to my favorite movie Skyfall directed by Sam Mendes.
3) The Action Scenes In Game Of Thrones
Ned Stark’s death, Jon Snow’s death, The Hound’s Death, Tyrion Lannister’s trial by combat, and the defeat of Gregor Clegane. Every episode is brutal in its own way. Watching these events unfold on screen are moments that define television itself. From Ned Stark losing his head to Bronn defeating The Mountain to Drogon breathing fire onto the army at King’s Landing. There isn’t a scene more heart-pounding than watching them all happen.
4) Everyone Is A Targaryen (Or At Least They Think They Are)
With every episode and season, Game of Thrones continues to please, frustrate, and enrage with new plot twists. The show is so popular because it offers characters that are so well-developed that viewers have a personal connection to them. It’s difficult not to fall in love with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, especially when they’re played by Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke respectively. Not only does this fantasy show offer incredible drama (just look at Cersei Lannister), but it also gives us spectacular visuals (Dany flying her dragon into battle). It seems like there’s no end in sight for this hit HBO series—which is what we want!
5) Good Luck Figuring Out Who Will Sit On The Iron Throne
The ultimate question on every Game of Thrones fan’s mind is who will win the game. Also, who will sit on the Iron Throne, only time will tell. Some think it will be Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen, others think it could be Cersei Lannister, but no one knows for sure who will claim victory in this epic saga. Here are some guesses:
Robert Baratheon was in control at first because he had a lot of resources to get him where he wanted to go. He won the tournament at Harrenhal and beat Rhaegar at Storm’s End. Unfortunately, his brother killed him with an arrow when Robert looked over Joffrey’s future queen during Robert’s coronation ceremony.
Whether you’re a fan or not, there’s no denying that Game of Thrones is one heck of a TV show. With so many different storylines, it’s almost impossible to find a character you don’t like. With complex storylines and interesting characters, it’s always hard to predict what will happen next.
GRES, Minn. – Banning State Park is said to be full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it’s not just the river path that catches your eye. It’s also the rocks.
Over thousands of years, Mother Nature molded, chiseled and shaped much of the park’s sandstone, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park superintendent Clarissa Payne.
“You can see the drill holes from when they blew them off the walls,” Payne said.
She says that before this was all a state park, it was actually a rock quarry that was teeming with workers. Many of them were European immigrants, who blasted and harvested the sandstone. If you look closely, you will find relics of this operation.
A nearly two-mile trail shows the path taken by a train, while hauling tons and tons of rocks. The company is long gone, but deep in the forest, the walls are still standing.
There is a spring inside that would power the steam engines. In each place, the stonemasons had a specific duty. An old building was called The Rock Crusher, and that’s what it sounds like. Here they would take stones and break them down into small pieces to use for concrete.
As business boomed, a community was forming, named after the quarry’s founder, William Banning. A town existed on the site for 20 years, from 1892 to 1912. At its peak, there were 300 people. There was a bar, a motel, a boarding house and a few houses.
The quarry and the city died due to a lack of high quality stone and an increased demand for steel. But some of the rock slabs are still in buildings in the nearby town of Sandstone. Today, hikers quickly see that what man left at Banning, Mother Nature has taken over.
“I think it’s cool to see it mixed together and nature reclaiming what we’ve given up, so it makes for some cool scenery for sure,” hiker Laura Garza said.
Banning State Park is also the site of a 10,000 foot thick natural geological fault. When the water is high, the park is also known for kayaking and rafting.
Prohibition will celebrate 60 years as a state park next year.
John Lauritsen
John Lauritsen is an Emmy Award-winning journalist from Montevideo, Minnesota. He joined WCCO-TV in late July 2007. Two days after he started, the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed.
Philadelphia authorities have released a video showing the moments leading up to the shooting death of a teenage girl who was walking her dog with another person over the weekend.
Surveillance video shows a hooded suspect stalking, looking through and around parked vehicles to watch 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, who was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday night in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.
The Philadelphia Police Department has yet to make an arrest and is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that may lead to an arrest.
Philadelphia police responded to the 5300 block of Harrock Street on Sunday after reports of gunfire.
FATHER-OF-7 ‘AMBUSED AND EXECUTED’ ON FRONT LAWN OF PHILADELPHIA HOME, POLICE SAID
Once there, officers found a seriously injured victim and transported him to Temple University Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m., police said.
The new surveillance video leading up to the fatal shooting provides additional details about the attack, including that at least two people were involved in carrying out the attack, as well as a general description of the suspect and identification of the getaway vehicle.
Investigators say the suspect observed the victims for several minutes before committing the attack and that the video footage seems to confirm this information.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
In the video, authorities said the suspect and at least one other person were in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger parked on the road next to the victims before seeing her park further down the street.
An unidentified suspect is chasing 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, who was shot just before 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. (Philadelphia Police Department)
Once the victim and the other individual have passed the Challenger, the suspect, dressed in all black clothing, exits and runs across the street toward them. The suspect appears to continue observing the victim behind a utility van for several moments before reentering the Challenger. The sports car then approaches the victims, the suspect gets out and shoots a gun at least three times.
Witnesses at the scene Sunday night claimed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 29 reported.
Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Jason Smith told a news conference on Monday that the victim was “specifically targeted.”
The Homicide Detective Division continues to investigate the incident, and the City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Authorities are warning not to approach the suspect but to contact 911 immediately.
Tips can be submitted by phone at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or by text at 215.686.TIPS (8477).
The madness continues. Stimulus to counter inflation. Yeah, ok guys, great idea!
A senior Japanese ruling party official said a stimulus package worth more than 30 trillion yen ($208.97 billion) was needed to deal with inflationary pressures on the Japanese economy, the daily reported. Sankei.
Koichi Hagiuda, the Liberal Democratic Party’s policy chief, called for a bold spending program to counter rising prices, a global economic slowdown and a weak yen at a party meeting on Thursday, according to the newspaper.
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that hundreds of Filipino workers at a US military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia could not leave due to a pay dispute between a US contractor and the Philippine government.
The Job said the Philippines had demanded in 2020 that wages be raised to the US federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, while workers said many were still being paid $5.25 an hour.
The report said the contractor, Kellogg Brown & Root, had chartered flights between the base at Camp Thunder Cove – “a highly strategic U.S. outpost that supports U.S. Navy and Air Force operations ” – and the Philippines about every three months, but that the flights have been suspended this year.
The Job Kellogg Brown & Root told the newspaper in statements that the suspension was not related to a pay dispute, but that the flights were canceled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and due to a lack of demand. .
The report quotes several workers saying they were reluctant to fly back to the Philippines, fearing they would not be allowed to return if the wage dispute persisted.
