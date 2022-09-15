5 Reasons Why Game Of Thrones Is the Best Show On Television

Pin 0 Shares

Game of Thrones comes to an end this Sunday, and like most fans, I’m devastated by the thought of saying goodbye to Westeros and its inhabitants forever. But it’s not all sorrow; in fact, I have five great reasons why Game of Thrones is the best show on television. If you haven’t watched it yet, consider this your spoiler warning, and be sure to watch before reading on! Here are five reasons why Game of Thrones is the best show on television.

Why Game Of Thrones Is The Best Show On Television

1) The Casting In Game Of Thrones

As if there were any questions, Game of Thrones has one of the best casts on television. Whether it be behind-the-scenes like our favorite director Neil Marshall, or front and center like Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage (the heartthrob!), HBO has made a point to assemble only top-tier talent. In addition to an incredible cast, though, they have also assembled an impressive list of directors who just add another layer to this exceptional series.

2) The Cinematography

This show is nothing short of captivating. While the dialogue might be subpar and there’s too much unnecessary sex, it’s difficult to complain when you can’t turn away from the screen. It is absolutely beautiful to watch. The cinematography captures everything you could hope for in a medieval show, from snow-covered peaks to sandy deserts; from ominous forests to vast green fields ripe with warriors who will clash and die. Even if it weren’t for this show I would have a deep appreciation for cinematography thanks to my favorite movie Skyfall directed by Sam Mendes.

3) The Action Scenes In Game Of Thrones

Ned Stark’s death, Jon Snow’s death, The Hound’s Death, Tyrion Lannister’s trial by combat, and the defeat of Gregor Clegane. Every episode is brutal in its own way. Watching these events unfold on screen are moments that define television itself. From Ned Stark losing his head to Bronn defeating The Mountain to Drogon breathing fire onto the army at King’s Landing. There isn’t a scene more heart-pounding than watching them all happen.

4) Everyone Is A Targaryen (Or At Least They Think They Are)

With every episode and season, Game of Thrones continues to please, frustrate, and enrage with new plot twists. The show is so popular because it offers characters that are so well-developed that viewers have a personal connection to them. It’s difficult not to fall in love with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, especially when they’re played by Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke respectively. Not only does this fantasy show offer incredible drama (just look at Cersei Lannister), but it also gives us spectacular visuals (Dany flying her dragon into battle). It seems like there’s no end in sight for this hit HBO series—which is what we want!

5) Good Luck Figuring Out Who Will Sit On The Iron Throne

The ultimate question on every Game of Thrones fan’s mind is who will win the game. Also, who will sit on the Iron Throne, only time will tell. Some think it will be Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen, others think it could be Cersei Lannister, but no one knows for sure who will claim victory in this epic saga. Here are some guesses:

Robert Baratheon was in control at first because he had a lot of resources to get him where he wanted to go. He won the tournament at Harrenhal and beat Rhaegar at Storm’s End. Unfortunately, his brother killed him with an arrow when Robert looked over Joffrey’s future queen during Robert’s coronation ceremony.

Whether you’re a fan or not, there’s no denying that Game of Thrones is one heck of a TV show. With so many different storylines, it’s almost impossible to find a character you don’t like. With complex storylines and interesting characters, it’s always hard to predict what will happen next.

