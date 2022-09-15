News
A dozen key numbers to know as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in prime time in Week 2
Well, well, well. Look at what we have here. The Chicago Bears are tied for the NFC North lead with the Minnesota Vikings at 1-0 while the reigning division champion Green Bay Packers and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers are looking up from their 0-1 hole.
Suddenly, a prime-time Week 2 matchup between the Bears and Packers has an added level of intrigue. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.
23-7
The score of the Packers’ Week 1 road loss to the Vikings, a game in which their offense committed two turnovers, allowed four sacks, went 3-for-9 on third down and scored only once on three trips to the red zone. It was a choppy effort that left coach Matt LaFleur feeling like his team looked unprepared.
38-3
The score of the Packers’ season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints last season in a game moved to a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans. Rodgers and the Packers rebounded the next week, however, with a 35-17 prime-time victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau. In that bounce-back win, the Packers scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions.
4-0
Packers record in Week 2 games with Rodgers as their starter after losing their opener. The average margin of victory in those games was 14 points. Rodgers’ average stat line: 26-for-36, 325 yards, three touchdowns and a 125 passer rating. He also threw only one interception in those four games.
16-3
Rodgers’ record in starts against the Bears over the last 10 seasons, including an active six-game winning streak. Rodgers has a well-documented 23-5 record against the Bears since becoming the Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That includes a 21-14 victory in the NFC championship game in January 2011. Bears coach Matt Eberflus will get his first crack at toppling Rodgers on Sunday night. His three predecessors — Matt Nagy, John Fox and Marc Trestman — all managed to beat Rodgers and the Packers in their first seasons in Chicago. Nagy, though, was 1-7 overall against Rodgers. Fox was 1-4. Trestman was 1-3. Lovie Smith went 2-9.
120
Receiving yards by the Packers receiving corps in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. That production came on 16 targets and 12 receptions. The Packers were without No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard, who missed the game with an ankle injury and remained limited during practice Wednesday. The team also is adjusting to the absence of Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March. In Week 1, rookie Romeo Doubs led all Packers receivers with 37 yards.
141
Receiving yards by Adams in his debut with the Raiders in a 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That production came on 17 targets and 10 catches, including a 3-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr in the fourth quarter. It’s a small sample size, but it left many around the league wondering if it will be far easier for Adams to transition to life without Rodgers than it will be for Rodgers to adjust to life without Adams.
2
Touchdown passes thrown by Bears quarterback Justin Fields in Sunday’s 19-10 upset of the San Francisco 49ers, marking just the second time in 11 career starts that Fields has thrown multiple TDs in a game. The only other time he had done so was in Week 13 of last season in a 45-30 Bears loss to the Packers.
0
Touchdown passes thrown by Rodgers in the Packers’ Week 1 loss. It was just the 12th time in Rodgers’ last 100 regular-season starts he didn’t have a TD pass. Rodgers was also held below 200 passing yards. Notably, he also went without a touchdown pass in the Packers’ 13-10 postseason loss to the 49ers in January. So he has gone 21 consecutive drives and 63 passes, including the playoffs, since his last TD toss, which was a 29-yarder to Lazard in the first half of the 2021 regular-season finale.
204
Total yardage by the Bears in Week 1, the lowest total of any team in its season opener this season and 39 yards behind the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who sputtered in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills and ranked 31st in Week 1. The Packers, meanwhile, rank 19th in total offense after posting 338 yards against the Vikings. The Colts lead the league in after amassing 517 yards in their comeback to tie the Houston Texans.
6-3-1
Record in Week 1 of teams with a new head coach in 2022. The Bears were one of the six victors, pulling an upset in Matt Eberflus’ debut at Soldier Field. The other winners were Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins, Dennis Allen of the Saints and Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Pederson, Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels and Denver Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett all lost their openers while former Bears coach Lovie Smith helped his Texans to a 20-20 tie with the Colts.
10-4
The Bears’ record in September since the start of 2018, including the win over the 49ers. Fast starts are nothing new to the Bears, who have been at .500 or above after eight games 11 times in the last 21 seasons. The team, however, has had a losing record in its final eight contests 12 times in that span.
34-20
Average score of the last five Bears-Packers games played in prime time at Lambeau Field, all Bears losses. The Bears also lost the kickoff game of the NFL’s 100th season in prime time at Soldier Field in Week 1 of 2019 by a score of 10-3. They haven’t beaten the Packers in a road night game since a 17-13 triumph on Thanksgiving in 2015.
Roberto Clemente’s legacy celebrated in N.Y., Puerto Rico 50 years after his 3,000th hit and untimely death
It didn’t take 3,000 hits to cement Roberto Clemente’s legacy as a baseball icon.
The groundbreaking Hall of Famer’s tireless efforts as a humanitarian and activist off the field were just as prolific as his dominance on it, and his impact remains bigger than ever 50 years after his untimely death.
Events honoring the former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder are taking place throughout September in New York and his native Puerto Rico, while MLB players and coaches get the chance to wear his No. 21 on Sept. 15 for the league’s annual Roberto Clemente Day.
“He was a complete human being,” says Mariela Vallines, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, which organized Clemente celebrations throughout the island.
“He was a great father. He was a great husband. He was a great player. He was a great humanitarian. At the end of the day, that’s what Puerto Ricans aspire to be — just a great human being.”
Clemente died at age 38 on Dec. 31, 1972, in a plane crash on his way to deliver aid packages to Nicaragua following a devastating earthquake in the country’s capital of Managua.
His death occurred just three months after he recorded the 3,000th and final hit of his career in a game in Pittsburgh against the Mets, making him the 11th player to reach the milestone.
The Mets host the Pirates this year on Roberto Clemente Day, with Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano set to sing the National Anthem at Citi Field.
A domino tournament using handmade, limited-edition domino sets featuring No. 21 will take place before the game at Terrace on the Park in Queens. A hundred participants are expected to compete from 1-4 p.m. in the event billed as the #WeAre21 VIP Domino Tournament.
“We are a family,” Manuel Oquendo, president of the nonprofit Dominousa, told Viva. “We are 21. Everyone is No. 21 on that day.”
A painting of Clemente by Puerto Rican artist Pablo Marcano Garcia will appear in New York City subway stations this month and is also included as a poster in the latest edition of Viva. The painting shows Clemente surrounded by butterflies to represent his “transformation,” and fish to pay homage to his coastal hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Marcano Garcia told Viva.
“Always, he was trying to be better, but he becomes a symbol of humanity, of love to the neighbor,” Marcano Garcia said. “He proved that when you put the best of you, you can transform and reach your goals.”
Festivities in Puerto Rico are already underway, with an exhibit at the Puerto Rican Convention Center displaying items from Clemente’s career through Oct. 15. A 20-foot-by-20-foot painting of Clemente will be inaugurated at the convention center this month and will be permanently displayed there.
A light show depicting key moments from Clemente’s career will take place at the governor’s mansion in San Juan every night from Sept. 15-30, while a viewing party for the documentary “3,000 Reasons” is scheduled for Sept. 30. Local TV stations will also air Clemente-related content on Sept. 30 at the exact time he picked up his 3,000th hit on that day five decades ago.
“As governor of Puerto Rico, I am honored to applaud Roberto Clemente’s legacy, 50 years after he became the first Hispanic with 3,000 hits as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi told Viva.
“He embodied Puerto Rican pride, and if his success on the baseball diamond was exceptional, it was his character and service towards those less fortunate that best describe the man he was.
“Roberto Clemente paved the way for many Puerto Ricans in Major League Baseball, he set an example in the sport for many to follow, and his name continues to inspire the same pride today than it did that great day in September of 1972,” Pierluisi added. “His name is synonymous with excellence in sports and social responsibility in life. Clemente lived and played like a champion, and died as a hero. Our hero.”
Clemente began his professional baseball career in Puerto Rico, debuting with Cangrejeros de Santurce as an 18-year-old in 1952. He made his MLB debut in 1955 with the Pirates and spent each of his 18 seasons with the team.
Although he didn’t boast the prodigious power of Hank Aaron or Willie Mays, Clemente quickly established himself as one of his era’s best all-around players — a rare five-tool talent who impacted games with his hitting, defense and speed.
Clemente was a four-time National League batting champion, a 15-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glove winner and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1966, making him the first player from the Caribbean and Latin America to win the honor. He batted over .300 during 13 of his seasons, and led the Pirates to World Series championships in 1960 and 1971.
His arrival came just eight years after Jackie Robinson became the MLB’s first Black player. The Jim Crow Laws that demanded racial segregation were still in place when he debuted. Clemente, who was Afro-Latino, championed the push for inclusion.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Clemente in 1973, shortly after his death, making him the first inductee from the Caribbean and Latin America. Players aren’t eligible for enshrinement until five years after retiring, but the Hall changed its rule for Clemente to allow posthumous inaugurations after six months.
The Pirates retired Clemente’s No. 21 in 1973. A public campaign for Clemente’s number to be permanently retired throughout the MLB — like Robinson’s No. 42 was in 1997 — continues to gain supporters.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred downplayed the possibility of a league-wide number retirement in 2016, pointing instead to the existence of the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which recognizes a player’s contributions to his sport and community.
Clemente’s legacy “transcends generations,” Vallines says.
“He’s just a legend,” she told Viva. “No matter how you analyze it, no matter how you see his career and the person that he was, there’s just no way for you not to admire him, and not to want to grab whatever great attributes he had and make them your own.”
Chick-fil-A worker in Florida praised for helping woman with baby who was being stolen from car, deputies say
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is praising a Chick-fil-A employee in Florida who they say rushed to the aid of a woman who was the victim of a carjacking.
The woman was pulling a baby out of her vehicle outside the Fort Walton Beach restaurant when a man wielding a baton approached and asked for her keys, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.
The man then grabbed the keys from the waistband of the woman’s pants, opened the vehicle door and walked inside, the statement said.
Hearing the woman’s calls for help, an employee rushed to intervene, deputies said.
The employee, identified by the Chick-fil-A operator as Mykel Gordon, got into a physical fight with the suspect, who punched Gordon in the face, the statement said.
As the two tangled in the parking lot, others came to help subdue the suspect, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office credits the employee for being a good Smartian who stopped the suspect from getting away.
“A big shout out to this young man for his courage,” the department said in the post.
Matthew Sexton, the Chick-fil-A branch operator, told CNN he was relieved everyone was safe.
“I am grateful to my incredible team member, Mykel Gordon, who has so selflessly involved himself in stepping up and helping our guests. I couldn’t be more proud of his incredible act of care,” Sexton said. .
The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was arrested and charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery, the sheriff’s office said.
The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
“Evil” mom has extreme regrets
Dear Amy: I am married and have two children – a 15 year old daughter and a five year old younger one.
Sometimes I am a mean mother. I’m impatient and I yell – often during fights or when my big kid challenges me or doesn’t listen to me. It makes her cry.
It happens almost every day, and has for years.
I am not proud of my actions. I am filled with shame and sadness over the way I handled things and the emotional damage I caused.
I’m afraid it made her insecure and not as outgoing or happy as she might have been with a kinder mother.
I feel like once she gets to college, I will have missed my chance to heal my relationship and help her feel more confident and have better self-esteem.
I think if I hadn’t been so mean, she would have become a more confident young woman.
I also think she suffers from depression.
Every time I make her cry, I feel bad.
What should I do?
— Bad Mom in the Midwest
Dear Bad Mom: The first step to change is recognizing your negative pattern. Then you need to do something about it.
Yelling isn’t necessarily the heart of the problem. What you say has more impact than how loud you say it.
Personal bashing will be etched in your daughter’s heart, and if you do this, you need to stop immediately.
When you’re frustrated, use “I” statements: “I get so frustrated when it seems like you’re not listening,” as opposed to, “You never listen. That’s why your grades are so bad.
Your daughter is crying because she’s upset and doesn’t have the language—or doesn’t feel safe—to describe her feelings. She should be screened for depression.
I shared your question with Kimberly Kopko, Ph.D., director of the Parenting Project at Cornell University.
She replies, “It’s not too late to try to make amends and navigate a new way of communicating. Knowing that you are sorry and determined to make changes will probably be the most powerful message you can send to him.
“I highly recommend a parenting course for teenage parents. These classes are usually offered at community service organizations or local schools.
“The benefits of parenting education are well documented and include improvements in parents’ confidence, competence and parenting satisfaction and increases in positive language and discipline practices. Your daughter will benefit from improved interactions with you, which will help regulate her behavior.
“You may not feel like you have much influence over your daughter, but her behavior is strongly correlated to the bond she has with you.
You can also discuss your situation with a family therapist and include your daughter in the sessions.
Finally, don’t lose hope! Your commitment to change is commendable.
Dear Amy: Last month our only child, my 32 year old daughter, suffered a brain injury due to a birth defect.
She was in a coma and is now a walking miracle.
Her work family has been so helpful and supportive.
Her boss opened a GoFundMe account for her and also organized emergency funds for her.
How do we thank everyone?
Some donors are also anonymous.
– Grateful
Dear grateful: GoFundMe.com has a helpful guide to thanking every donor. You should do so quickly and personally through the site, acknowledging the donation, expressing your deep gratitude and letting the donor know how their donation was used: “Thanks to your generosity, we were able to pay for her rent and medical bills. . A huge weight has been lifted from our family and we are so grateful. We know Madeline loves her work family and she can’t wait to thank you in person.
Plus, post updates to the site so donors can follow your daughter’s progress.
You should also send a handwritten note to her boss, expressing your deep appreciation for her compassion and kindness, and asking her to share this with others in the office. Let them know that they all share the joy of your daughter’s miracle.
Dear Amy: “Wife Looking for Answers” has a husband who is passive-aggressive and controlling and doesn’t care about his wife except to the extent that she tolerates his nonsense.
Personally, I’d tell her we’re in therapy or we’re breaking up. Then follow.
Anyone can change and grow if they are willing to do the work.
— A better answer
Dear Better: Amen. I agree!
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Moment Land Rover Discovery flips onto its side after rolling into the back of a parked car
Moment Land Rover Discovery flips onto its side after driving into the back of a parked car as it travels along a shopping street
- The driver crashed into a stationary Renault Clio in South Yorkshire on Sunday
- The Land Rover was moving surprisingly slowly for the scale of the crash
- A Tik-Tok video of the crash has over 240,000 views with thousands of likes
- South Yorkshire Police said there were no serious injuries from the crash
CCTV footage captured the moment a Land Rover Discovery slammed into the back of a parked car and flipped onto its side.
Video shows the clumsy driver colliding with a stationary Renault Clio in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on Sunday.
Footage shows the black Discovery driving down the road at moderate speed as it begins to veer off course and veer towards a row of cars parked across the road.
Traveling surprisingly slowly for the scale of the crash, the left of the vehicle’s bonnet then slams into the rear of the Clio, lifting the Land Rover’s front and rear wheels off the ground.
Tilted at a 45-degree angle, the luxury four-by-four then looks crushed along the side and top of the Clio.
The Land Rover then crashed sideways, but not before slamming into the back of another parked car before coming to a stop.
After smashing several windows in the crash, the vehicle lay motionless on its side among shards of broken glass.
The video was shared on TikTok by a local seller on Monday, who wrote, “There may be delays in our store today, beware of overturned vehicles.”
The footage shows the black Discovery driving down the road at moderate speed, when it begins to veer off course
The left of the vehicle’s bonnet then slams into the rear of the Clio, lifting the Land Rover’s front and rear wheels off the ground.
Tilted at a 45-degree angle, the luxury four-by-four then looks crushed along the side and top of the Clio.
The Land Rover then crashed sideways, but not before slamming into the back of another parked car before coming to a stop.
The video has now garnered over 240,000 views with thousands of likes and dozens of comments from TikTok users mixed in their replies.
One said, “Flipping the hell how did the driver pull this off?”
Another wrote: ‘How, how? All that road and they crashed, laughing my a** off.
A third replied: ‘Bro tried to do the Range Rover ad again.
Speaking today, a member of staff at the takeaway who wished to remain anonymous said: ‘The car was traveling at a very slow speed.
“I was driving past and noticed the car had rolled over.
“I went to the store and was a bit shocked to see it again.
“One side of the car was all smashed because it was on the ground.
“He was on the side for about 40 minutes.
“Everyone was fine, no one was injured at the scene.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said there were no serious injuries from the crash.
The Orioles are nearing a record turnaround. Brandon Hyde’s players believe he should be AL Manager of the Year.
When Jordan Lyles’ free agency began pointing toward Baltimore, he started hearing insights about his potential new manager from connections they shared in the game. His initial impressions of Brandon Hyde had been “hard-nosed” and “a little rough around the edges,” gained from a distance last year as the veteran right-hander watched highlights of Hyde having a swear-filled spat with Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray.
The eventual American League Cy Young Award winner, Ray seemingly believed the Orioles, who homered twice off him in early September while mired in a season that reached 110 losses, were stealing signs, and Hyde took exception to the accusation that gamesmanship was the only way his team could have success against a pitcher of Ray’s caliber. That back-and-forth, which Hyde quickly apologized for, was the byproduct of something Lyles has learned is central to the Orioles’ manager: He cares about his players.
“He’s all about the player,” Lyles said. “I haven’t heard one negative thing about him.”
A year later, Ray is a member of the Seattle Mariners, and Hyde’s Orioles are chasing his former team, his current one and the Tampa Bay Rays for a wild-card playoff spot in what could be the major leagues’ most remarkable turnaround since the turn of the 20th century. Even if the Orioles do not secure a postseason berth, Lyles and many of his teammates believe what the club has achieved under Hyde’s guidance makes him the logical, if not only, choice to be the American League Manager of the Year.
“I’d kind of be surprised if he didn’t win it,” center fielder Cedric Mullins said. “Just one of those things where he’s had to manage tough teams in the past. For the turnaround to be as quick as it has been this year for us, that definitely makes him deserving of that, for sure.
“We’ve kind of shocked the world a little bit.”
Inheriting a team that lost 115 games in 2018, Hyde suffered at least 108 losses in his first two full seasons as the rebuilding organization handed him rosters built with meager payrolls and fringe major leaguers. The only reprieve was the shortened 2020 season, in which Baltimore was in playoff contention until late in the year but still managed one of the majors’ five worst records.
This year was expected to be more of the same, with a payroll still among the league’s lowest. Instead, after sweeping a two-game series with regional rival Washington, Baltimore is 75-67, four games behind the Rays for the American League’s third wild-card spot. Since 1900, only one team has won more games the season after a campaign with at least 110 losses. The Orioles have 20 games left to catch the 2005 Arizona Diamondbacks’ 77 victories.
“I think he should be the front-runner for American League Manager of the Year, for sure,” Lyles said. “Especially what was expected or thought of from people outside the clubhouse about this team.”
Added reliever Dillon Tate, who has played under Hyde longer than any active Orioles pitcher: “In terms of how people have viewed this organization and this team for the last few years, there isn’t anybody that’s more deserving for that award than Hyder.”
Hyde said patience and positivity are the most important traits a manager can have amid a rebuild, and his players said he’s continually displayed both. In discussing the club’s improved performance, Hyde has often directed his joy toward his players, knowing how much the success means to them after many troubled seasons.
“We’ve come a long way in a few years in a short amount of time,” Hyde said. “I don’t think people really understand how hard that is. … If you look around, we don’t have guys making much money compared to the rest of the league. We have guys playing hard and playing to win, and they’re exciting to watch.”
Both Lyles and right-hander Tyler Wells praised how Hyde has handled pitchers’ workloads, giving players the best chance to succeed by ensuring they’re well rested. Wells said Hyde is consistently in communication with pitching coaches and training staff about his workload as he comes off two lost seasons, another spent as a reliever and now an oblique injury.
“He’s paid such attention to the small details,” Wells said. “His dedication to that communication and that attention to detail has really shown up in these games and put us in the position that we’re in right now.”
Among Hyde’s most significant duties this season has been welcoming many of the organization’s top prospects to the majors and helping them handle the expectations associated with that status. No player arrived facing greater pressures than Adley Rutschman, the catcher whose selection with the first overall draft pick during Hyde’s first season supplied a central building block in Baltimore’s rebuild.
During Rutschman’s early days as a major leaguer, Hyde continually publicly expressed how he just wanted the game’s No. 1 prospect to be himself and not try to be any more than that. That’s an example of the “feel” Rutschman said Hyde has repeatedly displayed as his manager, consistently knowing what players need in the moment. Rutschman said Hyde is “as deserving as he can be” for Manager of the Year.
“I got nothing but positive things to say about him,” Rutschman said. “He just does a great job with the guys, the interactions, managing the game and having that feel, how to talk to guys. He has a good feel for the clubhouse and the guys in it. You can tell he knows what he’s doing. Everyone has a ton of respect for him and what he does.”
That includes the players who endured that losing with Hyde. Many holdovers from past seasons noted that Hyde is largely managing the team the same way he has in the past, but the availability of better players has helped him display his capabilities in the role.
“He’s got a lot of pieces in that bullpen to maneuver with now, and you can see night in and night out, the guys come through in any situation they put them in,” outfielder Austin Hays said. “We’ve got a lot of depth on this team on the bench. You can see how he’s maneuvering the lineups just to put guys in the right spots and in the right situations, and it’s working out.
“I think it just shows you that he’s built to be on a team that has depth and has pitching and can change the lineup in a lot of different ways.”
His personality, meanwhile, remains the same.
“One of the best things about Hyder is that he’s consistent,” Wells said. “He’s a consistent person. We’re always having fun. He’s in the mix of it and he’s always sitting there joking with guys, talking with guys. Very, very personable, but he’s also a leader. He’ll tell you what he needs to tell you, given certain circumstances. When times get tough, like what we’ve been through the last few years, he’s been the same guy as what he has been this year.”
Lyles said Hyde has routinely asked the team’s handful of veterans for a pulse of the clubhouse and is always open to their input. What he’s seen from Hyde daily lines up far more with what he heard during free agency than in last season’s highlight.
“He just wants it to be a tight-knit group where everyone believes in one another and just you can be open to come to him at any time, baseball wise or personal life stuff,” Lyles said. “He’s very comfortable to be around.
“With how young this clubhouse is, it can be intimidating for player versus manager, especially a rookie or young guy, second-, third-year guy, but he’s thrown that out the door.”
Perhaps Hyde’s most important impact this season was guiding the Orioles through a trade deadline that saw them lose two significant contributors in first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini, the club’s longest-tenured player, and All-Star closer Jorge López as the club’s forward-thinking process continued even with the team unexpectedly contending. Hays said in a team meeting that followed those trades, Hyde told the players that his nightly focus was to win games in the present and he expected the same of them. The Orioles have gone 24-16 since trading Mancini on Aug. 1.
“He’s done a tremendous job just trying to keep us together and keep us focused on one goal, which is winning games,” Mullins said.
Other candidates for the award, voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America, are Seattle’s Scott Servais, Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash and Houston’s Dusty Baker. But each is leading a team that won at least 90 games last year and entered this one perceived as capable of doing so again. They may well lead their team to the playoffs while Baltimore comes up short, but that the Orioles are in this position at all is, to Hyde’s players, a tribute to him.
“Given what everyone thought this year was going to be for us and considering it another ‘rebuilding’ year,” Wells said, “I would most certainly say that he’s done a hell of a job.”
The award-winning high school ensemble carries on the mariachi tradition
Houston, TX — Mariachi is more than music. For the 25 young performers of Mariachi Los Pasajeros de Kinder HSPVA, it’s a way of life – and a tradition that transcends generations.
The mariachi experience didn’t start in the classroom for most of them. Many students learned to play at home, embracing the music their parents and grandparents grew up with.
Mariachi Los Pasajeros is known for one of the best mariachi programs in the state, earning top honors at the Texas UIL State Mariachi Festival. The set earned a top score in Division 1, which is the highest score possible. They are the only group from Houston to earn this honor.
The ensemble is made up of 25 musicians playing guitar, guitar, trumpet, violin, vihuela and harp. They perform frequently across the city at places like the Houston Public Library and at local schools.
“They know it makes a difference in people. They know it really emboldens a side of the audience’s soul,” director Antonio Roca said. “Every time I hear them and just see the audience reaction and they connect with them, I’m the proudest in the world.”
