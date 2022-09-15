Connect with us

A tale of two halves: After go-ahead bloop double, Orioles’ Austin Hays hopes for some consistency

15 seconds ago

A Tale Of Two Halves: After Go-Ahead Bloop Double, Orioles’ Austin Hays Hopes For Some Consistency
For all the balls Austin Hays has hit into gloves of late, the sight of a fluttering blooper falling between defenders in shallow right field for an RBI double Tuesday night was a relief for the Orioles outfielder.

The ball had an expected batting average of .120, according to Statcast, yet it produced the go-ahead run for the Orioles in a 4-3 series-opening win against the Washington Nationals.

“I was glad to see it hit some grass,” Hays said.

That hasn’t been the case for Hays across the second half of the season. He exploded before the All-Star break, became the sixth Oriole to hit for the cycle and seemed poised to continue that breakout performance deep into summer and early fall.

Instead, after his cycle on June 22, Hays entered Sunday with a .197 batting average and .575 OPS. His power numbers are down, his groundballs up and his search for a solution ongoing. After June 22, Hays’ hard-hit rate has fallen about 10 percentage points. His groundball and popup rates have risen.

Hays is a streaky hitter who seeks to replicate his mechanics. As he watches video from the second half, he notices how they’ve wavered, with Hays getting out in front of pitches when he should be driving them. It’s that area in which Hays hopes to improve most, and with four hits in his last two games, perhaps he’s found his way again.

“The consistency of the good mechanics, it hasn’t been nearly as consistent as what it was in the first half,” Hays said. “I’ll have a stretch of a week and a half where everything is really good, solid. And then I have a couple days where it’s just groundball, groundball, groundball, groundball, and I try to reset it and get back to where I was at.”

It’s easier said than done. As manager Brandon Hyde watched Hays recently, he noticed how the outfielder has a tendency to chase more. Of the pitches he sees out of the zone, Hays is swinging at a career-high 37% of them.

Hyde said Hays is “really jumpy right now,” and “more lungey than normal.” It’s part of a stretch that includes four multi-hit games in his previous 29 games entering Sunday. Then on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss against the Boston Red Sox, he managed two hits. Hays added a pair Tuesday, too, with that bloop double and a sharp single to left.

When Hays looks back on last season, his swings against first pitches and offerings over the heart of the plate are too low for his liking. He’s risen both this season, with a career-high 37.2% first-pitch swings. He’s not taking as many middle-middle pitches, either.

“If I’m getting a meatball, which is in the middle part of the zone, if I’m getting that meatball in the first pitch of the at-bat, that’s a good one to hit, and that’s going to result in hard contact,” Hays said. “So for me, just focusing on, if the game allows it, swinging at that first pitch.”

The results haven’t followed in earnest. But last week, Hyde wondered aloud how a bloop to right field that lands might be all Hays needs to get going again.

That bloop double came Tuesday, a potential sign that Hays could be breaking out of his slump — and be getting some much-needed luck. For a player who has lost his feel at random moments, he’ll take a soft hit now and again.

“Just for whatever reason, it seems to show up every now and again,” Hays said. “It’s baseball. If you knew why, it would never happen. It is what it is.”

News

Federal judge says Alabama must stop being vague about use of nitrogen hypoxia in next week’s execution

18 mins ago

September 15, 2022

Federal Judge Says Alabama Must Stop Being Vague About Use Of Nitrogen Hypoxia In Next Week'S Execution
A federal judge has told Alabama to stop being vague and give a firm answer by Thursday night if the prison system is ready to use the untested nitrogen hypoxia execution method during of an execution next week.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. gave the state a deadline to file an affidavit, or statement, stating whether the state might attempt to execute inmate Alan Miller by nitrogen hypoxia on September 22 if the use of lethal injection is blocked. The order came after the state hinted at the possibility during a Monday court hearing that it was prepared to become the first state to attempt an execution with nitrogen hypoxia.

Nitrogen hypoxia is a proposed method of execution in which death would be caused by forcing the inmate to breathe only nitrogen, thereby depriving them of the oxygen needed to maintain bodily functions. It is licensed as a method of execution in three states – Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi – but has never been used.

ALABAMA ATTORNEY REJECTS EX-ESCAPEE CASEY WHITE’S REQUEST FOR PRISON TO JAIL TRANSFER

The state provided “vague and imprecise statements regarding willingness and intent to proceed with an execution on September 22, 2022, by nitrogen hypoxia,” Huffaker said.

The judge asked the state on Monday whether it was willing to use the method when executing Miller. A state attorney responded that it was “very likely” he could use nitrogen hypoxia next week, but said the state prison commissioner has the final decision.

Officials escort murder suspect Alan Eugene Miller away from Pelham City Jail in Alabama in 1999. Miller, who was to be put to death by lethal injection on September 22, 2022, for a workplace shooting in 1999 that killed three men, says the state lost the documents it returned choosing another method of execution.
“No later than September 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. CDT, the defendants shall file an affidavit or statement from Commissioner John Q. Hamm, Attorney General Steve Marshall, or other appropriate official with personal knowledge, concluding whether or not the Defendants may execute plaintiff by nitrogen hypoxia on September 22, 2022,” the judge wrote in a Tuesday order.

Miller is seeking to block his planned execution by lethal injection, saying prison staff lost documents he turned over in 2018 by choosing nitrogen hypoxia as the method of execution.

ALABAMA YOUTH ATTACKED FOR CAPITAL MURDER, CHARGED WITH KILLING FATHER, STEPMOM, 3 BROTHERS AND SISTERS

Miller testified Monday that he had a fear of needles, so he signed a form selecting nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution. He said he left the form on the tray of his cell door for a prison officer to retrieve. The state said there was no evidence to support its claim.

Miller, a delivery truck driver, was convicted of the 1999 workplace shootings that killed Lee Holdbrooks, Scott Yancy and Terry Jarvis in suburban Birmingham. Miller shot Holdbrooks and Yancy in one business, then drove to another location to shoot Jarvis, evidence shows.

A defense psychiatrist said Miller suffered from serious mental illness, but his condition was not serious enough to form the basis of an insanity defense under state law.

In 2018, Alabama lawmakers approved legislation allowing nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative method of execution, although lethal injection remains the primary method of carrying out death sentences. State law gave inmates a brief window to select nitrogen as a method of execution. A number of inmates chose nitrogen.

ESCAPE FROM ALABAMA PRISON: INMATE CASEY WHITE, GUARD VICKY WHITE SHARED NEARLY 1,000 PHONE CALLS

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not respond to an email seeking comment on the status of the proposed new method of execution or what it would look like.

The state has disclosed little information about the new method of execution. The Alabama Department of Corrections told a federal judge last year that it had developed a “system” to use nitrogen gas, but did not describe it.

News

Column: The Chicago White Sox need Elvis Andrus at shortstop — even when Tim Anderson returns

26 mins ago

September 15, 2022

Column: The Chicago White Sox Need Elvis Andrus At Shortstop — Even When Tim Anderson Returns
Elvis Andrus always knew Tim Anderson would develop into an All-Star shortstop.

But Andrus never envisioned being Anderson’s teammate — let alone playing so well at short that Anderson’s absence from the Chicago White Sox lineup has been minimized.

Now that Anderson is ramping back from surgery to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and possibly returning next week, the question of whether to keep Andrus at short looms large down the stretch.

“Right now Elvis is the shortstop,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said Tuesday. “When Tim comes back, he will be put at shortstop. That’s his position.”

Well, that answers that question.

But is it the right answer?

No one should lose his job because of an injury, though Sox fans seem to be fine with manager Tony La Russa losing his after his heart ailment. But Anderson is a much different story. The Sox also could use Anderson as the primary designated hitter and keep Andrus at short, an option that’s a bit complicated because of the need for Eloy Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal to DH on occasion.

Andrus said he knows he’s a seat-holder at short for Anderson and agrees with the decision.

“I understand that part, I think we all understand that part,” Andrus said before Wednesday game against the Colorado Rockies at Guaranteed Rate Field. “That’s his position, and he’s earned it, every bit of it. So when he comes back, we’re all going to be more than happy to have him back.

“We know the impact he makes when he’s healthy and in the lineup. So whenever that happens I’ll be more than happy to give his position back. And wherever the manager believes I should be where I can help the team win, I’ll be more than happy to do it.”

So it’s a done deal? Maybe.

“Keep in mind, Tim’s going to have missed six-plus weeks or at least six weeks (if he returns next week),” general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “So throwing him right back in there every day might not be the best call.

“So it’s good to have some alternatives, and in both Elvis and TA, (we have) guys who are fundamentally looking to help the team win and somehow contribute to that. Knock on wood, if we get to the point where they’re both healthy and active and contributing, we’ll have one of those good problems about how to incorporate them both into the offense.”

The operative word is “offense,” because defensively Andrus has the edge.

The 14-year veteran has made an instant impact since signing last month after his release from the Oakland A’s. Andrus was hitting .305 with five home runs and 20 RBIs entering Wednesday. Just as important, he has been perfect in the field with no errors in 23 games. Anderson committed 12 errors in 79 games at short and was part of an overall defensive collapse that prevented the Sox from going on a run. Now they’re on one, and Andrus and Romy Gonzalez have been big reasons why.

Cairo can pair Anderson and Andrus together in the field by moving Andrus to second base. Andrus said he hasn’t worked out at second yet and doesn’t feel the need to unless told.

“Whenever we have that conversation, I’ll be down for working at second or third or whatever,” he said. “It’s not really that different (at second). Just different angles. The last few years because of the shift I’ve been able to play a lot of second base (while at shortstop), so I don’t think it will be that hard.”

Anderson is one of the team leaders and the face of the organization. It wouldn’t be an easy conversation for Cairo to convince him Andrus should remain as the primary shortstop for the time being. But that’s an option the Sox should consider. Factoring in the hand injury, Anderson should be understanding if the Sox believe it’s in the best interest of the team. He certainly would have the job full time again in 2023.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens once TA gets back because obviously you’re talking about one of the premier players in the leagues, and Elvis is absolutely fantastic,” closer Liam Hendriks said Tuesday. “He’s exactly what this team has needed, and it’ll be an interesting concept for the front office to figure out what goes on there, in my eyes anyway. To fit them both out there would be fantastic because they bring an energy level, they bring an excitement level you don’t see very often around the league.

“I can tell you my performances tend to be a little bit better when Tim’s out there just because he yells at me enough. I need that.”

It’s no coincidence Andrus’s arrival has coincided with the recent Sox surge. He said it was “refreshing” to be back in a playoff race and knows it’s Anderson’s spot when he’s ready.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Tim,” said Andrus, who led off Wednesday. “I’ve known Tim since he got to the big leagues. He’s one of those guys that you don’t want to play against. He’s always asking questions, and you could see he wanted to learn every day to be a better player and a better person. I don’t think he needs too much advice from me. I’m probably the one who needs to ask him for advice.

“It’s been really good talking to him, and now I see why he’s such a good player.”

Things can change in the next week. Maybe Cairo won’t even have to choose between his All-Star shortstop and the Sox’s stretch-run MVP. But Cairo has been consistent in one thing — getting through today is the only thing on his mind.

“Today is important,” Cairo said Wednesday morning. “Tomorrow, we wait to get there.”

News

US concerned about media restrictions in Pakistan

32 mins ago

September 15, 2022

Us Concerned About Media Restrictions In Pakistan
Washington—

The United States has expressed concern over media restrictions in Pakistan, citing the silence of a television network favorable to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We continue to be concerned about the significant restrictions on media and civil society in Pakistan,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

“We are concerned that restrictions on media and content, and the lack of accountability for attacks on journalists, undermine the exercise of freedom of expression…and informed citizenship,” he said. .

Price cited the example of ARY News, which was recently taken off the air, in response to a question from a network reporter.

The network is sympathetic to Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April and replaced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Authorities have also blocked online access to speeches by Khan, who is seeking a political comeback.

The United States is a historic ally of Pakistan, but the two nations have had a rocky relationship, particularly when it comes to dealings with the Afghan Taliban, with Khan in particular critical of U.S. military operations.

The United States has pledged more than $50 million to Pakistan in recent weeks as it grapples with the worst floods in its history that left a third of the country under water.

President Joe Biden’s administration also greenlighted a $450 million sale to Pakistan to refurbish its F-16s, a mainstay of its air force, despite growing US relations. with Pakistan’s rival, India.

USA voanews

News

Texts: Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

38 mins ago

September 15, 2022

Texts: Mississippi Governor Knew Of Welfare Payment To Favre
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and spent on a new volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended.

The texts from 2017 show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades.

The texts were in court documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. The messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant.

The texts showed discussion between Favre and New about arranging payment from the Mississippi Department of Human Services through the nonprofit to Favre for speaking engagements, with Favre then saying he would direct the money to the volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre played football at the university in Hattiesburg before going to the NFL in 1991, and his daughter started playing on the volleyball team there in 2017.

According to court documents, Favre texted New on Aug. 3, 2017: “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

New responded: “No, we never have had that information publicized. I understand you being uneasy about that though. Let’s see what happens on Monday with the conversation with some of the folks at Southern. Maybe it will click with them. Hopefully.”

Favre responded: “Ok thanks.”

The next day, New texted Favre: “Wow, just got off the phone with Phil Bryant! He is on board with us! We will get this done!”

Favre responded: “Awesome I needed to hear that for sure.”

Attorneys for Favre did not immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday from The Associated Press.

In a July 11 court filing, New’s attorney wrote that Bryant directed her to pay $1.1 million in welfare money to Favre through the education center for “speaking at events, keynote speaking, radio and promotional events, and business partner development.”

In July, a Bryant spokesperson said allegations that the governor improperly spent the money are false and that Bryant had asked the state auditor to investigate possible welfare fraud.

Bryant served two terms as governor and could not run again in 2019 because of term limits. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

New and her son, Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit, pleaded guilty in April to charges of misspending welfare money. They await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

In May, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars. The lawsuit said the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

About 1,800 Mississippi households received payments from the program in 2021, according to the Department of Human Services. A family of three must have a monthly income below $680 to qualify for help, and the current monthly benefit for that family is $260. Payments are allowed for up to five years.

In pleading guilty, Nancy and Zachary New acknowledged taking part in spending $4 million of welfare money for the volleyball facility.

The mother and son also acknowledged directing welfare money to Prevacus Inc., a Florida-based company that was trying to develop a concussion drug. Favre has said in interviews that he supported Prevacus.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre was paid for speeches but did not show up. Favre has repaid the money, but White said in October that he still owed $228,000 in interest.

In a Facebook post when he repaid the first $500,000, Favre said he didn’t know the money came from welfare funds. He also said his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

News

Cypress massacre cold case arrest: Feng Lu arrested 8 years after Maoye Sun, his wife and 2 young sons were killed

44 mins ago

September 15, 2022

Cypress Massacre Cold Case Arrest: Feng Lu Arrested 8 Years After Maoye Sun, His Wife And 2 Young Sons Were Killed
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) — The person responsible for a horribly horrific tragedy in a quiet Cypress neighborhood more than eight years ago may have been found.

At one point, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office had no leads or suspects in a January 2014 massacre that resulted in the deaths of two parents – father Maoye Sun and his wife Mei Xie – and their two young children – Timothy, 9 years old. and Titus, 7 years old.

But on Tuesday, investigators announced a breakthrough with the arrest of 58-year-old Feng Lu.

It’s a case that many in Houston’s Chinese-American community feared they had forgotten.

“Knowing that they stayed on it, that someone was under suspicion and that they waited for the right moment to make an arrest, is very gratifying. I will speak on behalf of the community. I know when the word gets out and more and people hear, this will definitely restore our faith in law enforcement,” said community leader Rogene Gee Calvert.

Lu was taken into custody in the San Francisco Bay Area when he arrived on a flight from China. San Francisco police, US Customs and Border Patrol and the Homeland Security Investigations Division arrested him, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

He was transported to San Mateo County Jail in California, where he is being held pending extradition to Texas on capital murder charges.

The sheriff did not say how investigators linked Lu to the murders.

Four members of the Sun family were found shot dead in their Cypress home in January 2014.

Investigators believe the Suns were shot dead in their Coles Crossing home on Friday January 24, 2014. Their bodies were not discovered until the father failed to show up for work the following Monday.

The killings have particularly shaken Houston’s Chinese community, with some residents expressing frustration at the lack of information a year later.

“I think the Chinese community members won’t feel safe. They won’t know why it happened. What’s the motivation, until we have answers,” said Yinging Sun, the chief of the unrelated citizens’ group Houston Chinese Alliance. to victims, ABC13 said in 2015.

The two youngest victims were specifically commemorated in the neighborhood where they once felt safe. Two saplings were planted outside the community pool by the Cub Scout pack to which Timothy and Titus belonged.

Under each, a small stone memorial reads “In Loving Memory…Always in Our Hearts”.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

News

Online education platform used by South Washington County Schools compromised with ‘inappropriate image’

50 mins ago

September 15, 2022

Online Education Platform Used By South Washington County Schools Compromised With ‘Inappropriate Image’
Seesaw, a California-based education learning platform used by younger students across the nation and beyond, reported on Wednesday that it temporarily shut down its messaging feature after an incident involving an “inappropriate image” and an “outside actor.”

In the Twin Cities, South Washington County Schools was one of the school districts affected.

“SeeSaw experienced an event of unauthorized access to its messaging system,” wrote Bob Berkowitz, the director of the district’s technology department, in a statement. “This unauthorized access generated messages with an inappropriate image sent from parent accounts to staff accounts. Parents could view this message in their sent mailbox. There is no evidence of student accounts receiving any inappropriate messages.”

Sheletta Brundidge has three students in the school district. She was logging onto Seesaw on Wednesday morning to update her fifth-grader’s reading log when she noticed a strange message within the education platform.

“It looked like a spam message,” she said. “Something wasn’t right.”

She didn’t click on the link, but instead moved along with her busy day as a mom of three. Later, she saw the message from the school district about what had happened.

“It just shows how vulnerable these systems are,” she said.

Seesaw is designed to assist schools and teachers with the education of students from preschoolers through fifth grade. It also provides a way for parents to track their students’ assignments, progress and more.

In July, Seesaw posted a video on YouTube introducing one app that connected teachers, students and families.

In a statement posted online on Wednesday, Seesaw said “we take this incident extremely seriously” and was providing statements and updates on Twitter as well as its website.

So what happened?

“It was brought to our attention that a link to an inappropriate image was being shared via the Seesaw Messages feature,” the company said in its statement. “It appears that specific accounts were compromised by an outside actor.”

While Seesaw said it was still “up and running,” the messaging feature was temporarily turned off for all users “while we investigate, to prevent further spread of this image from being sent or seen by any Seesaw user.”

Seesaw did not disclose the nature of the message.

In an update posted early Wednesday afternoon, Seesaw reported that the problematic links are no longer accessible, passwords for affected individuals have been reset and the Messages feature has been enabled.

“We are continuing to monitor and investigate the situation,” the company said.

One person on Twitter, identifying as a parent from Texas, said they were one of the compromised accounts.

“You would think a platform with thousands of minors would have better security!” he tweeted to Seesaw.

Parents with questions can reach out to their school districts, or to Seesaw directly at [email protected] Updates at status.seesaw.me/.

