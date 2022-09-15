News
After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt
By COLLIN BINKLEY
WASHINGTON (AP) — Building on President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation plan, House Democrats on Thursday proposed new legislation that would increase federal student aid, lower interest rates on loans and take other steps to make college more affordable.
The bill is being pushed as a complement to Biden’s plan, which promises to wipe away student debt for millions of Americans but does little to help future students avoid heavy levels of debt. Democrats say their plan would tackle the root causes behind America’s $1.6 trillion in federal student debt.
“Simply put, by making loans cheaper to take out and easier to pay off, the LOAN Act will help improve the lives of student loan borrowers — both now and in the future,” said Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chair of the House Education and Labor Committee.
But similar to Biden’s loan cancellation plan, the proposed legislation does not address the rising cost of college itself, which has continued to increase for decades.
The election-season bill has dim odds of passage in the House and virtually no hope in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim 50-50 edge and Republican votes would be needed even to take the bill up. Still, it spells out Democratic priorities as both parties vow to address the nation’s ballooning student debt.
Much of the proposal focuses on expanding federal Pell Grants, which are given to low-income students but have failed to keep pace with inflation and tuition rates. When the Pell program was started in the 1970s, the grants covered nearly 80% of tuition, fees and housing at a typical public university, according to federal data. Today, they cover about a quarter of those costs.
The legislation would double the maximum Pell Grant, to $13,000, over a five-year span, and then make sure it stays even with inflation. Families that receive food stamps or Medicaid would automatically get an additional $1,500 per year. And students would be able to use Pell Grants for up to 18 semesters, up from 12 now.
Interest rates on new federal student loans would be lowered starting in July 2023 to match the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, and all federal student loans would be capped at a 5% interest rate. Current caps vary depending on the type of loan but can reach as high as 10.5%. Older loans would be eligible for refinancing at the lower interest rates.
Democrats also aim to permanently relax the rules for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was created to help public servants get their student debt forgiven but has been marred by complex rules.
The proposal would allow public workers to get their debt cancelled after making 96 monthly payments, down from 120, and it would allow certain periods of non-payment to count, including military service or time in the Peace Corps. The Education Department recently loosened some rules during the pandemic, but the changes are set to expire at the end of October.
Several of the bill’s components are perennial aspirations for Democrats, who have long sought to increase Pell Grants and fix the loan forgiveness program. But those goals have been thwarted by a deeply divided Congress — Biden has repeatedly sought to double Pell Grants but had to settle for a $400 increase this year as part of a bipartisan budget bill.
House Republicans unveiled their own student loan proposal in August, looking to scale back lending — especially for costly graduate school programs — and rein in debt forgiveness.
The Republican legislation would eliminate the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program entirely, and allow students to borrow no more than $100,000 in federal student debt for graduate school, down from an existing $138,500 cap. Additionally, it would allow students to use Pell Grants for short-term programs that focus on job training.
In a direct shot at the Biden administration, the GOP bill also sought to limit the education secretary’s ability to cancel student debt.
Biden’s cancellation plan, announced last month, promises to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for individuals with incomes less than $125,000 a year or families below $250,000. Those who received Pell Grants to attend college get another $10,000.
The Education Department says an application will be available by early October. Whether borrowers actually see the relief depends on whether the plan survives legal challenges that are almost certain to come.
Although the broad details of the plan have been available for weeks, many with student debt have been left to wonder about exactly how it will be carried out.
Long before Biden announced his plan, the Education Department said borrowers could get refunds for payments made during the pandemic. But could borrowers undo those payments and then apply to get the debt canceled? Officials didn’t say, sowing confusion about what borrowers should do.
Answers started to emerge this week as the Education Department quietly updated a website with details on the plan.
According to the agency, borrowers who made payments during the pandemic will automatically get that money refunded if they apply for Biden’s cancellation — but only if their previous payments left them with a loan balance lower than the $10,000 or $20,000 they’re getting canceled.
The department offers an example: If someone is eligible for $10,000 in cancellation but made a $1,000 payment that left their balance at $9,500, they would get a refund of $500.
Borrowers who paid off their loans during the pause will need to request a refund first, then request cancellation, the department said.
Many Democrats applauded Biden’s plan, but some have said it does little to stop future students from piling on student debt. Even Biden’s education secretary, Miguel Cardona, acknowledged the limited scope of a one-time debt cancellation.
Talking to reporters last week, Cardona said it would be “short-sighted” to think the cancellation will solve the student debt problem.
Instead Cardona drew attention to on a new, more generous loan repayment plan that was unveiled alongside the cancellation. Under that proposal, borrowers’ monthly bills would be capped at 5% of their earnings, down from 10% now, and any remaining balance would be forgiven after 10 years, down from 20 years now.
“It’s not as flashy,” Cardona said of the repayment plan, “but it has generational impact.”
Democratic lawmakers agree that cancellation is only part of the solution. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., a sponsor of the new bill, said it’s up to Congress to make sure borrowers don’t sink into debt again, especially students of color who are more likely to borrow debt and struggle to repay it.
“This legislation brings together some of the most forward-thinking and innovative proposals into one comprehensive proposal so that this generation is the last to experience America’s student loan debt crisis,” Wilson said.
___
Find more on AP's coverage of student loans at
___
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Erling Haaland’s sensational finish completes Manchester City’s 2-1 comeback against former side Borussia Dortmund
CNN
—
Before kick-off, all eyes were on Norway star Erling Haaland as he lined up against the team he left just a few months ago.
And the Manchester City striker did not disappoint, scoring an acrobatic volley with the outside of his boot late against Borussia Dortmund to win the game for City, who have now broken an English record 21 appearances at home unbeaten in the Champions League.
After another scoring goal for Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, City left him late to make a comeback. John Stones scored a rocket in the 80th minute before Haaland grabbed the winner four minutes later.
After a minute’s silence held in respect for Queen Elizabeth II, the two typically thrilling teams played out a nervous first half.
Neither side was able to create clean chances and it wasn’t until Bellingham latched onto a Marco Reus cross that either team threatened.
By scoring his fourth Champions League goal, Bellingham leapfrogged a host of players to become the competition’s highest-scoring English teenager.
Dortmund retreated deeper and deeper in a bid to hold on to their lead, and it looked like they would hold out for an important victory in Group G.
An unlikely hero stepped in for the home side in John Stones, who scored a spectacular goal from outside the box, with a finish reminiscent of former City captain Vincent Kompany’s famous strike against Leicester in 2019.
Just four minutes later, Stones would inevitably be overtaken by Haaland who once again stole the show.
Following intense pressure on the Dortmund defence, João Cancelo played a mark now outside the center of the boot into the box.
The ball was apparently too high and too far for anyone to notice, but Haaland, as is now routine, wowed the fans in attendance by finishing acrobatically with the outside of his left boot past an Alexander Helpless Meyer.
Pep Guardiola was quick to praise the finish. “The moment he scored I thought ‘Johan Cruyff’,” Guardiola said before drawing a comparison to another icon.
“I remember my dear friend [Zlatan] Ibrahimović had this ability to put his leg on the roof and Erling is quite similar on that.
“I think it’s his nature. He’s springy, he’s flexible and has the ability to make contact and put the ball in the net.
Haaland has now scored 13 goals in his first nine games for the Citizens and should be a transcendent force for City in the months and years to come.
It was another example of the ruthless nature of a 22-year-old who was anonymous for most of the game but looked set to score every time he got close to the ball, a now consistent theme.
It’s an idea Haaland embraces, as after the game he told BeIn Sports: “To touch the ball five times and score five times is my biggest dream.”
Haaland threatened to score early on when Riyad Mahrez’s cross was taken off the Norwegian’s header by Niklas Süle.
In the second half, with his first decent chance, he hit the outside of the post from a tight angle before scoring again almost a tap-in only for Dortmund defender Mats Hummels to make a final interception on the cross.
But the Norwegian would not be denied, scoring his 26th Champions League goal in 21 appearances and continuing his unrivaled rise to stardom. No one has even come close to Haaland’s record in the competition, including the tournament’s all-time top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t score his first goal in the competition until his 26th appearance.
There’s an understandable reluctance to put Haaland in the same category as Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, but if the striker continues to score at the same rate he’ll be far ahead of the two greatest players the Champions League has ever seen.
Mets looking to move forward after being swept by lowly Cubs: ‘Let’s turn the page’
The sky isn’t quite falling on the Mets, but it definitely feels a little lower than it was in July or August.
On Wednesday, after getting swept by the Cubs, manager Buck Showalter said that he hopes his players are pressing, because it’s human nature to want to fix a less-than-favorable situation. Even one of the team’s best players acknowledged that the Mets are pushing themselves to the brink and having a tough time breaking through.
“We’re in a situation where we all want to get it done,” Francisco Lindor said on Wednesday. “We want to get it done desperately, and we’ll do whatever it takes to get it done. We just aren’t coming through. I come up with people on base, I hit into a double play. I come up with people on base, I strike out. I come up with people on base, I get one single. The consistency that was there earlier in the year, I’m not seeing it in the last couple of days.”
For the last 15 days, the Mets have stood in a strange place. One foot is comfortably in the postseason, keeping an air of lightness in the clubhouse. The other foot, though, is being gnawed at by the Braves and the very apparent fact that the team is playing terribly, especially on offense.
“The most beautiful thing that’s happening is that we’re all sticking together,” Lindor said. “We’re all pushing each other, motivating each other, and we’re not pointing fingers.”
The shortstop is trying to play mediator between his emotions and those of his teammates. Everyone, to some degree, gets pissed off about losing. But again, the anger level is diminished by the 89 wins they’ve already tucked away, which could very well be enough for a wild card spot even if they lose every single game the rest of the way. That’s obviously not part of the plan, but it’s let the recent losing get easily flushed away.
“I have my days where I dwell a little bit longer than I normally do, but the guys pick me up, and vice versa,” Lindor explained. “There’s some guys that dwell a little bit longer and I go up and say, ‘It’s OK. Let’s turn the page. Tomorrow’s another day. We’ll come back, we’ll do it together and we’ll win.’ If we don’t win, we continue to move forward.”
Lindor did confess that if he’s being honest, it is “kind of hard” to turn that page this late in the season. While they won’t say it, the Mets are ready to turn the page straight into the postseason and fast forward through the remaining regular season games. The Braves nipping at their heels has made that impossible, though, and has forced the Mets to straddle the line between remaining cool and trying to keep a high level of intensity.
“You can want it more than anybody on the field,” Lindor said. “But if you don’t stay within yourself, it’s going to be a little harder to get it done. My game is to hit the ball gap-to-gap, not to try and hit home runs. If they go out, great. Staying within myself is finding a good pitch and driving it back up the middle.”
Baseball famously does not care what you’re trying to do. Showalter has said upwards of 200 times this year that if you want to make the baseball gods laugh, you should tell them your plans. For hitters, trying too hard is often the worst approach.
“There are times when I close my eyes, I hit the ball and it’s a base hit,” Lindor said kiddingly.
None of that luck showed up in the recent Cubs series, in which the Mets went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. They scored just three times in the seventh inning or later, a bit of an embarrassment considering the Cubs sent four veteran relievers to other teams at the trade deadline. They’re tired of hearing about it, but the truth is, the Mets have been punked all month by players far below their skill level.
“It was a great opportunity, but at the end of the day they’re big league teams,” said Lindor, who tipped his proverbial hat to the Cubs for flat out playing better than the Mets. “Somebody said to me earlier in my career, ‘The other pitchers, they gotta eat too. They drive nice cars. They have nice houses.’ It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side, we have to respect our opponent.”
Starting on Thursday, the Mets have 18 games left before the playoffs, 12 of which are against teams that have already been eliminated from postseason contention. The key to getting over this final hump, which is the first big one Mets have encountered all year, has been in their pocket the whole time.
“It’s about shortening the bad times and stretching out the good times,” Showalter said. “I remember every great thing these guys have done this year and will do again. The last thing they need is somebody to be looking at them like you’ve forgotten what they’re capable of.”
“With the amount of professional players that we have here, we pick each other up,” Lindor repeated. “We move forward.”
Men’s T20 World Cup: Tickets for India v Pakistan match sold out
Men’s T20 World Cup: Tickets for India v Pakistan match sold out
Dubai, Sep 15: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan has been sold out with just over a month left for the mega event in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed on Thursday.
Tickets for the Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan will meet at Melbourne on October 23 were sold within minutes, “with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale,” the ICC said in a statement.
Fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG, the ICC informed.
A key reason for this enthusiasm for purchasing tickets, according to the ICC, is the accessible pricing for families that has seen over 85,000 children’s tickets sold. Tickets for kids are priced at just $5 for all First Round and Super 12 matches while those for adults start from $20.
The ICC said many other matches too have been sold out for the marquee event that will kick off with qualifiers from October 16.
“Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on October 27 featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available,” the ICC said.
It said an official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value.
Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on November 3.
Tickets are still available for most matches, the ICC said asking fans to act now to secure their seats at t20worldcup.com.
ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available.”
Michelle Enright, CEO, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was elated with fans’ response to ticket sales.
“The response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year.
“We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue.
“We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup.
“There are still some great tickets available, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event.”–(IANS)
The post Men's T20 World Cup: Tickets for India v Pakistan match sold out appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections.
Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on Wednesday to hammer out a deal, as there was a risk of a strike starting on Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.
Biden made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. Wednesday as the talks were ongoing after Italian dinner had been brought in, according to White House officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the conversations. On speakerphone, the president told the negotiators to get a deal done and to consider the harm to families, farmers and businesses if a shutdown occurred, the officials said.
What resulted from the back and forth was a tentative agreement that will go to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks. One union had to wake up its board to move forward on the agreement, which involved 50 calls from White House officials to organized labor officials.
The president brought the union leaders to the Oval Office on Thursday morning and hailed the deal in remarks in the White House Rose Garden.
“These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned,” Biden said. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”
The strike would also have disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight rail lines, because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads. Amtrak had already canceled a number of its long-distance trains this week, and said the rest of its long-distance trains would stop Thursday ahead of the strike deadline.
Following the tentative agreement, Amtrak said it was “working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures.”
The five-year deal, retroactive to 2020, includes the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses that a Presidential Emergency Board recommended this summer. But railroads also agreed to ease their strict attendance policies to address some of the unions’ concerns about working conditions.
Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized under railroad attendance rules. Previously, workers would lose points under the attendance systems that the BNSF and Union Pacific railways had adopted, and they could be disciplined if they lost all their points.
The unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive the trains had pressed hard for changes in the attendance rules, and they said this deal sets a precedent that they will be able to negotiate over those kinds of rules in the future. But workers will still have to vote whether those changes are enough to approve the deal.
The threat of a shutdown had put Biden in a delicate spot politically. The Democratic president believes unions built the middle class, but he also knew a rail worker strike could damage the economy ahead of the midterms, when majorities in both chambers of Congress, key governorships and scores of important state offices will be up for grabs.
That left him in the awkward position on Wednesday. He flew to Detroit, a stalwart of the labor movement, to espouse the virtues of unionization, while members of his administration went all-out to keep talks going in Washington between the railroads and unionized workers.
As the administration was trying to forge peace, United Auto Workers Local 598 member Ryan Buchalski introduced Biden at the Detroit auto show as “the most union- and labor-friendly president in American history” and someone who was “kickin’ ass for the working class.” Buchalski harked back to the pivotal sit-down strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.
In the speech that followed, Biden recognized that he wouldn’t be in the White House without the support of unions such as the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, saying autoworkers “brung me to the dance.”
But without a deal among the 12 unions in talks back in Washington, Biden also knew that a stoppage could halt shipments of food and fuel at a cost of $2 billion a day.
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers. The ramifications could have extended to control of Congress and to the shipping network that keeps factories rolling, stocks the shelves of stores and stitches the U.S. together as an economic power.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking aboard Air Force One as it jetted to Detroit, said a rail worker strike was “an unacceptable outcome for our economy and the American people.”
Biden faced the same kind of predicament faced by Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel — how do you balance the needs of labor and business in doing what’s best for the nation? Railways were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods flowing and prevent strikes.
Union activism has surged under Biden, as seen in a 56% increase in petitions for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board so far this fiscal year.
With the economy still recovering from the supply chain disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s goal was to keep all parties so a deal could be reached. Biden also knew a stoppage could worsen the dynamics that have contributed to soaring inflation and created a political headache for the party in power.
Eddie Vale, a Democratic political consultant and former AFL-CIO communications aide, said the White House pursued the correct approach at a perilous moment.
“No one wants a railroad strike, not the companies, not the workers, not the White House,” he said. “No one wants it this close to the election.”
Sensing political opportunity, Senate Republicans moved Wednesday to pass a law to impose contract terms on the unions and railroad companies to avoid a shutdown. Democrats, who control both chambers in Congress, blocked it.
The economic impact of a potential strike was not lost on members of the Business Roundtable, a Washington-based group that represents CEOs. It issued its quarterly outlook for the economy Wednesday.
“We’ve been experiencing a lot of headwinds from supply chain problems since the pandemic started and those problems would be geometrically magnified,” Josh Bolten, the group’s CEO, told reporters. “There are manufacturing plants around the country that likely have to shut down. … There are critical products to keep our water clean.”
By 5:05 a.m. Thursday, it was clear that the hard work across the government, unions and railway companied had paid off as Biden announced the deal, calling it “an important win for our economy and the American people.”
AP writer Josh Funk contributed.
As Lakhimpur Rape-Murder Shakes India, Dark Clouds Hover Over Women’s Safety – Some Statistics
mini
Interestingly, while Kolkata had the fewest reported rape cases and the lowest rape rate among cities, West Bengal was fourth in crimes against women, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). . Delhi was the least safe city for women.
A day after two Dalit sisters, aged 14 and 17, were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, district police managed to nab the six main defendants in the case. While five of the accused were arrested on Wednesday September 14, the police arrested the sixth today (September 15) after a clash. The teens’ autopsy report confirmed the rape and death by strangulation.
While the Lakhimpur rape case has once again shocked the conscience of the country, multiple past instances of atrocities in Unnao (2017), Kathua (2018), Ranaghat (2015), the gang rape case of Mumbai (2013), the Delhi gang rape case (2012) and the Delta Meghwal case (2016), among many others, has repeatedly called into question the safety of women in India. It is also well known that many cases go unreported or unrecorded by the police.
The latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that the number of reported rapes increased by nearly 20% between 2020 and 2021. A total of 31,677 rape cases, or about 87 per day, were reported in 2021. A total of 4,28,278 crimes against women were reported in 2021, an overall increase of 13.2%.
The most dangerous cities for women
Delhi was the least safe city for women, with 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021, an increase of over 40% from the previous year. Of these, nearly 1,000 cases were rape.
Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, reported the second highest number of rape cases with 409, with the state reporting the highest number of cases with 6,337 cases.
Mumbai, India’s financial capital, recorded the third highest number of rape cases in any city with 322 cases, with Maharashtra reporting 2,506 rape cases.
Indore was the fourth most dangerous city for women in terms of sexual violence in India, with 128 rape cases, and the state of Madhya Pradesh recording the second highest number of rapes in the country with 2,947 cases.
Bangalore was the fifth most dangerous city for women with 108 rape cases.
Uttar Pradesh remained the most dangerous state for women, with 56,083 cases of crimes against women.
Rajasthan follows in second place with 40,738 recorded cases.
Maharashtra was third with 39,546 cases of crimes against women.
Although Kolkata had the fewest rape cases and the lowest rape rate among cities, West Bengal was in fourth place with 35,884 cases.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
latest news Unexpected humor and ‘a bit of gin’: Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Sacramento remembered
The story of Queen Elizabeth II sipping gin in the California State Capitol needs fleshing out. And here it is:
It was the story of Ronald Reagan’s late aide, Mike Deaver. He told me this shortly after Her Majesty visited storm-ravaged California in the winter of 1983.
The story was then confidential. But now all the main players are dead: The Queen, Prince Philip, Governor George Deukmejian, President Reagan, First Lady Nancy Reagan and Deaver. Nothing is hidden forever.
So I reported Deaver’s story in my previous column about the grace and courage displayed by the Queen on her adventurous 10-day journey.
But two other players from the gin episode who are still with us remember it a little differently than what Deaver silently told me. And one of them called me after my column aired.
For one thing, the queen and prince apparently drank more than a few sips.
Does it really matter? No. It’s a simple anecdote. But since history gives us a quick glimpse into the private side of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, a historical figure for the ages, that might as well be a clear picture.
Deaver was arguably Reagan’s most trusted aide. It definitely belonged to Nancy Reagan. He had been a close adviser throughout Reagan’s two terms as governor of California and served as the White House’s deputy chief of staff. The President entrusted him with the task of arranging the Queen’s trip and escorting her throughout the state.
He booked a day trip to Sacramento and a meeting at the Capitol with the governor and legislative leaders.
A few days after the visit, this is what Deaver told me: He and the queen met in his old office in the Capitol. “I could use a gin stain,” she said. The former assistant to the governor used to keep a small bottle of gin in his office. And, of course, he was still there. He found a glass and poured a glass for the grateful queen.
OK, that apparently wasn’t quite accurate and there was more to it – more gin, for one thing.
After reading the column, former Deukmejian Chief of Staff Steve Merksamer called with the full story. I confirmed this with the second participant, former Deputy Chief of Staff Sal Russo.
“I never told the story. Deaver said it was a state secret. If he came out, it would be embarrassing for the country and for the president,” said Merksamer, who heads one of Sacramento’s most successful political and lobbying law firms.
Russo, a Republican political consultant, also kept his mouth shut.
“Mike said, ‘I don’t want to read this into a story until Ron and Nancy are dead. “”
Merksamer says the queen and her entourage arrived at the governor’s office around 9:30 a.m. Deukmejian and his top aides chatted in the cabinet room with the queen and prince for a few minutes.
“There was a certain protocol,” recalls Merksamer. “Don’t talk until she says hello. You don’t have to curtsy because you’re American. Don’t touch her. She touches you first.
He adds: “I thought she was great. Very kind. Just charming. Very nice to my wife. Not stuck.
And Prince Philip?
“He was funny as hell,” Merksamer says. “Very irreverent. A little color. Not booked at all. There she was, just some kind of queen. Very regal.
“He was always funny,” Russo says.
And, of course, that’s not quite the image we’ve all seen on TV.
After a few minutes, the queen “wanted to relax,” Merksamer says. Thus, they gave him the cabinet room and adjoining governor’s office.
Both Merksamer and Russo say the Queen never entered Deaver’s old office, which Russo occupied at the time. Deukmejian, Merksamer, and Russo retreated there while the queen and prince relaxed in the governor’s digs. Deaver had been in and out.
“Deaver comes running, ‘Oh, Sal, Steve, the queen needs a gin and tonic,’” Merksamer recalled. “Do you have any gin and tonic?” I said, ‘We don’t have alcohol here.’
Unlike governors before and after, Deukmejian prohibited alcohol in the governor’s office suite.
But with the Queen asking for a drink, Russo said, “I finally said, ‘George, if you get off that credenza, I can solve the problem. “”
Russo had stocked a bar there and had gin and tonic. But it was cheap gin with a department store label.
“We can’t give him Gemco gin,” he said.
Deaver replied, “The Brits think all American gin is inferior. She expects an inferior gin. So give him some Gemco gin.
“I stirred the drinks with my finger,” Russo says.
They were sent to the Queen and the Prince – and were clearly acceptable.
“Deaver comes running back a few minutes later and says, ‘I need two more gin and tonics for the queen and the prince,’” Merksamer recalled. “Russo said, ‘Here, take the bottle.’”
After the queen left, Russo returned for the bottle.
“There was only about an inch left in it,” he said.
Her Majesty walked to the west balcony of the Capitol and greeted thousands of people. She was later invited to lunch with the governor and lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda.
“We all walked with her. She was perfectly fine. Not drunk at all,” Merksamer says.
I did a Google search to find out about the queen’s drinking habits. One website, citing a cousin, said she regularly drank four glasses a day: a gin and Dubonnet cocktail in the morning, wine with lunch, a dry martini before dinner, then a glass of champagne.
And at least two gin and tonics in the provincial capitals.
