Bet £20 to get him back in cash if he loses in the Premier League with Paddy Power

Premier League schedule
Friday
- AstonVilla against Southampton
- Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Saturday
- Wolves v Manchester City
- Newcastle v Bournemouth
- Tottenham v Leicester City
Sunday
- Brentford v Arsenal
- Man United v Leeds United (postponed)
- Everton v West Ham
- Chelsea v Liverpool (Postponed)
Title
Canelo vs GGG III odds: Bet £10 on the trilogy and get £50 free bet with bet365
950/1 WINNER
Late Matip winner sees lucky punter win £4,659.90 from 950/1 Bet Builder
best bets
talkSPORT racing tips Wednesday: Daily picks from Sandown and Kelso
edge
Premier League sack race: Klopp is just as likely to face the ax as Lampard
UCL COUNCIL
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic Betting Offer: Get €50 Free Bets With Bet365
Global shipping companies now also want to fly their goods
French company CMA CGM launched its air cargo division in March 2021.
Urbanandsport | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Ocean freight companies are adding air freight to their business as shippers seek a “one stop shop” to move goods around the world.
“We are finding more and more that our customers really need an end-to-end logistics solution,” Michel Pozas Lucic, global head of air cargo at Moller Maersk, said in a phone call with CNBC.
“They’re looking for that one-stop-shop that not only takes the complexity out of logistics, but also makes it a streamlined, effective and efficient solution,” he added.
Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, launched an air cargo division in April and now has a fleet of 15 planes, while rival CMA CGM launched its air division last year and will have 12 aircraft in service by 2026.
Supply chain disruptions have created a need for freight transportation, Pozas Lucic said.
“For most of our customers, air is part of their needs, either because of the speed they need for their specific products, or because of a disruption… [and] ocean freight wouldn’t be ideal because it takes too long, so we realized it was important to look in the puzzle,” he told CNBC.
Air cargo demand is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the International Air Transport Association, up 2.2% for the first half compared to 2019 levels.
“No one really cared about supply chains”
The pandemic has raised the profile of supply chains, according to Marc Zeck, an analyst at wealth management firm Stifel. “The last three years have shown many companies that their logistics divisions are not up to the task,” Zeck told CNBC by phone.
“Nobody really cared about supply chains…before the pandemic started. Now it’s an issue or a boardroom issue,” he added.
“In pre-pandemic times… [if companies] need to ship stuff by ocean, then you go to the shipping carrier and book the shipment… it arrives, and the job is done. Now it’s not,” Zeck said.
Chinese factories closed in 2020. Then demand for goods skyrocketed in 2021 as lockdowns began to be lifted, causing widespread supply chain disruptions.
This disruption has continued this year, with sailings being canceled recently due to congestion at North American ports and strikes at European ports causing delays.
“Awash in Money”
Planes are an attractive buy for ocean shippers, according to Morningstar senior equity analyst Michael Field.
“A lot of these ocean freight companies are awash with cash right now, having had a bumper few years, and they’re looking for ways to spend it – and buying air capacity is certainly one of those ways,” did he declare. CNBC by phone. Airlines, meanwhile, had a tough pandemic and needed cash, Field added.
Maersk said it expects free cash flow of more than $19 billion this year in its latest forecast, and is expected to deliver seven Boeing 767s (three of which are buying and four on lease) by the start. of the month of November. The aircraft will fly Asia-US and Asia-Europe routes. Maersk will also purchase two Boeing 777s, scheduled for delivery in 2024, a company spokesperson said in an email to CNBC. Maersk also acquired freight forwarding company Senator International last year.
CMA CGM, the world’s third largest shipping carrier, signed an agreement with Air France-KLM in May to share cargo space and said it would buy a 9% stake in the airline.
But is now the right time for a shipper to buy aircraft?
“The air capacity was increased anyway during the pandemic. Now the demand for ocean freight is going down over the last few months, as we’ve seen. So the pressure is going down, so it’s probably not the best time to go and buy airlines now,” Field said.
“Can they make money in the longer term? Yeah. Is this a good idea in terms of upselling? [to customers]? Yes,” he added.
What awaits us
Companies shipping goods are also planning ahead, Field said. “The carriers told them, if you want the capacity, you have to lock yourself in for a year or two with us and they will guarantee that capacity…I think we’ll see a continuation of that,” he said.
“Customers…view these shippers as more of a partner rather than someone you just call when you need something. This will definitely benefit shippers in the long run in terms of the actual planning process as well, and can -be making sure that the supply -demand imbalance doesn’t get out of whack like we’ve seen over the last decade,” Field added.
– CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco contributed to this report.
My fiancé refuses to get help for his mentally ill son
DEAR ABBY: After three years together, my fiancé and I are planning to get married next year. While we have the usual couple things, a concern makes me consider postponing the wedding or ending the engagement. My fiancé has a son whose mental illness caused him to drop out of high school at 16. He hasn’t done anything since. He does not work and his father did not treat him for his problems.
I made it clear early in our relationship that I didn’t want us to be lifelong guardians to someone who refuses to help themselves. He does not want to tell his son to leave. Nobody wants to take him in and he constantly oscillates between wanting to be treated and not wanting to be treated. I told my fiancé he had until the end of the year to figure out what to do about it or we’d have to postpone the wedding. He said if we postponed now, what would stop me from rescheduling again in the future?
He mentioned that we should resolve this issue as a couple and get married with this unresolved issue, if necessary. I told her it was a big issue that needed to be resolved before the wedding. I applaud him for being a single father and raising his son from an early age. Please give me your opinion on the situation. — BIG DILEMMA IN INDIANA
DEAR DILEMMA: When a person marries into a family, he marries into his problems. (No family is without them.) If you don’t want to share responsibility for her mentally ill son, you shouldn’t marry this man. Rather than making him choose between the two of you, take responsibility for making the decision.
If your fiancé isn’t already familiar with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), he should find out. NAMI understands families with the same issues he faces, and it might help him learn what has worked for them. His website is nami.org. If you decide to get married, you should also consider joining.
DEAR ABBY: At what age do you stop holding hands while walking? I say never, but my boyfriend thinks we’re too old to hold hands because it’s a teenager thing. I’m 61 and he’s 60. I just started dating again and I love the feeling of holding his hand. I never had that in my two marriages.
I am white and he is black. He says it’s just something black people don’t do. I’m not sure because I’ve seen a lot of couples of different ages and races holding hands. How do I make him understand that holding hands comforts me and makes me feel good? — AFFECTIVE IN NEW YORK
DEAR AFFECTIVE: If you’ve told your boyfriend you need it and he responds by apologizing and ignoring you, then face him, he’s not receptive. Is he also reluctant to hold hands in private? Holding hands is not uncommon in black culture. Many African American couples of all ages hold hands and love to do so. From where I’m sitting, your boyfriend isn’t affectionate or hesitant to show affection in public because you’re an interracial couple and he’s concerned about unwanted attention.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
NASA’s James Webb Telescope sees cosmic clouds of hot sand over mysterious world
NASA’s New Mighty James Webb Space Telescope continues to take a closer and more detailed look at corners of the universe, and so far some of the results are just plain weird. Like the brown dwarf where the atmosphere seems filled with clouds of hot sand.
A brown dwarf is an object whose mass is between a giant planet like Jupiter and a very small star. This one is called VHS 1256b, it is 72 light years away and almost 20 times more massive than Jupiter. Most brown dwarfs have characteristics of both stars and planets – they give off heat and light like a star but cool and often form atmospheres closer to that of a planet.
If you imagine a world where a planetary dust storm kicks up planetary clouds filled with fine grains from the beach or desert, it’s actually weirder than that. The toasted sand clouds are likely the product of the planet being hot enough to vaporize some of the minerals that form the rocks, and these silicate materials then swirl around in the atmosphere.
A new study detailing findings from VHS 1256b is part of the Webb Early Science Release Program, which aims to make data from telescope observations available to the public as soon as possible. The research team, led by astronomer Brittany Miles of UC Santa Cruz and UC Irvine with a group of global contributors, submitted the work for publication to the journals of the American Astronomical Society, but it is not has not yet been peer reviewed. it might be worth taking the results with a grain of sand for now. Still, the research is intriguing because it’s the first time astronomers have directly observed an atmosphere like this.
On Earth, clouds typically form from the sun heating water which then evaporates, and the resulting water vapor drifts into the atmosphere where it coalesces into clouds before finally fall to the surface as precipitation. Scientists have long speculated that, under the right conditions, a similar process could take place with silicates rather than liquid water.
The sky on VHS 1256b isn’t all sand in your eyes, though. The research team also reported detecting water, methane, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sodium and potassium.
The article ends with a nod to the Webb Telescope itself and its potential to help us better understand brown dwarfs and other more mysterious objects in the universe.
“This observatory will be a pioneer, pushing our understanding of atmospheric physics in planetary companions, brown dwarfs and exoplanets for years to come.”
Michigan, 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose; family says “no one gives us answers”
Jeremy Thompson Jr. died in June, three days after completing first grade at a Grand Rapids school; his family recently learned the cause of his death. He died while in a flat with his mother, who relatives said had recently come back to life after being kicked out.
BT Sport apologize as Celtic fans display ‘f*** the Crown’ banner in Champions League clash with minute’s silence dropped after Queen’s death
BT Sport were forced to issue an on-air apology after Celtic fans unveiled a banner which read ‘f*** the Crown’.
The Hoops were playing in Poland against Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League clash, which ended 1-1.
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, all UK clubs playing in Europe this week have been permitted to observe a minute’s silence.
However, it was agreed that the silence would be lifted for the Shakhtar vs Celtic match despite the players wearing black armbands as a sign of respect.
Just before kick-off, visiting fans unfurled the banner which read, “F*** the Crown”, which saw the broadcaster apologize if any viewers took offense.
Then, while the Champions League music was playing, they revealed another banner that read ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’.
Michael Fagan rose to notoriety in 1982 when he managed to scale the walls of Buckingham Palace and slip into the Queen’s bedroom.
The schizophrenic spent about 10 minutes talking to the monarch before being tackled by a footman.
UCL
Man City 2-1 Dortmund LIVE REACTION: Haaland seals win over ex-club
stars
Haaland scores superb goal against Dortmund, while Bellingham breaks UCL record
gesture
Salzburg fans pay poignant tribute to Queen with silent march to Chelsea and banner
tribute
Rangers fans sing the national anthem and display the Queen mosaic ahead of the UCL game
choices
Chelsea and Man United men dropped, Dier in…England XI if World Cup starts now
cash
No Arsenal, Man United star – Most valuable XIs for Boehly’s North v South game
In the game itself it was a good performance from Celtic and they would have felt like they should have taken all three points.
The Scottish champions had several chances even before Artem Bondarenko went into his own net in the 10th minute following a penetrating run from Reo Hatate.
Shakhtar equalized out of the blue in the 29th minute after an inside pass from Josip Juranovic gave left winger Mykhaylo Mudryk a clear run on goal.
Former Celtic winger Marian Shved was disallowed for offside and forced a good save from Joe Hart as Shakhtar enjoyed a rebound until half-time.
But Postecoglou’s men regained control immediately after the break and substitutes Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda missed the best of a series of chances.
WhatsApp Orders First Entertainment Project, A Movie Starring Nigerian NBA Star
WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by tech giant Meta, is dropping its first original entertainment project later this month – a short film starring NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents, was named the 2021 NBA All-Star MVP and led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA Finals title that year. In the 12-minute film, titled ‘Naija Odyssey’, the professional basketball player “tells his multi-cultural origin story as he reconciles his roots, birthplace and sense of belonging between cross-cultural worlds”. according to whatsapp description. The athlete signed an endorsement deal with WhatsApp in February this year.
Narrated by Antetokounmpo and his mother, Veronica, “Naija Odyssey” is loosely based on the classic Greek epic poem “The Odyssey,” depicting different moments in his life. “In Greece, my teachers told stories of travelers struggling against the sea, fighting to get home – to find themselves,” says Antetokounmpo in the voiceover of the film’s trailer (look below). “I was on the same trip.”
“Naija Odyssey” is directed by filmmakers Nono Ayuso and Rodrigo Inada and edited by Mikkel EG Nielsen, who won the 2021 Oscar for Film Editing for Amazon Studios’ “Sound of Metal.” WhatsApp will stream the film on September 21 on its social media channels, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.
Why did WhatsApp order the film? The project is very much a piece of branded content seeking to capitalize on Antetokounmpo’s global fame and communicate the message that WhatsApp can bring people together. “‘Naija Odyssey’ is a story that reinforces how WhatsApp helps us embrace our multi-faceted lives,” said Vivian Odior, Global Head of Marketing, WhatsApp. “In navigating relationships, identity and even adversity, WhatsApp is there – allowing you to embrace all sides of you by connecting with those who matter most.”
The uplifting message of ‘Naija Odyssey’ appears in part designed to counter the narrative that WhatsApp has helped fuel the spread of misinformation and deepen societal divisions – which in some cases has led to violence around the world real.
Meta (formerly Facebook) acquired mobile messaging app WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion. WhatsApp now has over 2 billion monthly users. The WhatsApp deal is cited in the FTC’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit against its parent company, with the agency alleging the acquisition was part of Facebook’s anti-competitive activity. modus operandi to buy out potential competitors. Meta said the FTC’s claims are “an effort to rewrite antitrust laws and upend established expectations for merger review.”
