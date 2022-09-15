Biden could soon put a floor on falling oil prices. It’s good for our energy stocks

US officials told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that Iran was not cooperating with the Biden administration’s reckless efforts to revive former President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The grim assessment was the latest of many signs that the Iran nuclear deal may be dead – at least until after the US midterm elections.

“We are ready to quickly implement an agreement on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. What we lack is a willing partner in Iran,” the Biden administration said. Told the IAEA Board of Governors in an official statement, according to Reuters.

The previous meeting of the Board of Governors of the 35 nations in June Posted a resolution of “deep concern” for Iran’s lack of cooperation with investigators, and urged the Iranians to correct course “without delay”.

The IAEA said on Tuesday there had been no progress with Iran since then, so the US, UK, France and Germany proposed a new resolution calling on Tehran to “act immediately to fulfill its legal obligations” and to “clarify and resolve all outstanding warranties”. problems.”

Foremost among these problems was the Discovery of uranium particles at three undeclared sites in Iran. The Iranians regularly insist on their full cooperation, but they refuse to answer questions about these three sites, one of which the Israelis have described as a “secret atomic warehouse” in which research on nuclear weapons was carried out in violation of the JCPOA.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims Monday, he was ready to cooperate with the IAEA, but “expects constructive action” in return, and retains “rights” that must be respected.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken complained that Iran was taking “a step backwards” and making the prospects of a revived nuclear deal “unlikely”.

“Iran appears to be unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement, and they continue to try to introduce extraneous issues into the negotiation that make an agreement less likely,” he said. he declares.

France, Germany and the UK issued a relatively exasperated statement statement who said Iran continues to sabotage the negotiations by introducing “separate issues” and making demands that raise “serious doubts about Iran’s intentions and commitment to a positive outcome”.

“Given Iran’s failure to get the deal on the table, we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation and lack of cooperation,” the statement said.

angry iran denounced the statement as “unconstructive” and said its three signatory nations should become “more active in seeking solutions to the few remaining differences of opinion”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry sneered that the Europeans were “taking a step towards Israel, which wants the nuclear talks to fail” with their “rash” statement.

The latest round of US sanctions against Iran, for sell drones to aid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and launch Wanton cyberattacks on Iranian expat communities are another sign that the Biden team may give up on reviving the JCPOA. Such sanctions infuriate the Iranians, who have long demanded the unilateral lifting of all sanctions as a condition for reinstating the nuclear deal.

The United States also angered Iran in late August by bombing raid Syrian militias affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), after the militants launched rockets at US bases. Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the airstrikes as “a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

European diplomats, who seem rather stunned that Iran is putting a spanner in the works after months of negotiations by refusing to answer questions from the IAEA, said Politics Monday, they believe the JCPOA will enter a “deep freeze” until after the US midterm elections.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi added that his agency had no high-level meetings with the Iranians scheduled for the near future.

According to the latest IAEA estimates, Iran is in possession of 55.6 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, close to military quality, 12.5 kilograms more than in May. Iran is not supposed to enrich uranium beyond 3.67% under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The IAEA added that monitoring Iran’s enrichment activities has become very difficult because Iran disabled several of its surveillance cameras in June.

A senior Israeli official who accompanied Prime Minister Yair Lapid to Berlin on Monday said the JCPOA was ‘dead’, so the US and Europe should start working on a ‘longer and stronger’ deal with the JCPOA. Iran.

“We gave information to the Europeans which proved that the Iranians are lying while the talks are still ongoing,” the anonymous official told the Israel time. “There are no talks at the moment with Iran. There is no one in Vienna.