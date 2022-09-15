News
Biden pushes electric cars at the Detroit Auto Show
President Joe Biden announced $900 million on Wednesday to build a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in 35 states, part of his administration’s ambitious effort to have 50% of vehicles sold in the United States be electric. ‘by 2030. Patsy, White House Bureau Chief Widakuswara has the report.
USA voanews
Ravens vs. Dolphins scouting report for Week 2: Who has the edge?
The Ravens never could figure out the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense last year as they suffered a 22-10 upset in Miami. Lamar Jackson will try to make Miami pay for its dares this time around while a revamped Ravens secondary faces the dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game:
Ravens passing game vs. Dolphins pass defense
Lamar Jackson needed almost two quarters to get rolling in the Ravens’ 24-9 opening victory over the New York Jets, but once he did, he resembled the quarterback who punished defenses by throwing over the top in the early weeks of last season. Jackson completed just 17 of 30 passes and threw an interception in garbage time, but he led all quarterbacks in air yards per attempt in Week 1, and his aggression paid off with a pair of touchdown passes to Devin Duvernay and a 55-yard score to Rashod Bateman.
The Ravens had hoped one of their incumbent receivers would step forward as a running mate for Bateman, and Duvernay did just that, catching all four passes thrown his way. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet game by his standards (5 catches on 7 targets, 52 yards) but remains Jackson’s top target. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely struggled in his debut, catching zero passes on four targets and setting the Ravens back with a holding penalty. Jackson’s line did a solid job protecting him against the Jets but suffered another setback when left tackle Ja’Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter. Patrick Mekari, a dependable pass blocker, will fill in while they await the return of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley (ankle). The Ravens will face a sterner test than they did against the Jets.
The Dolphins tormented them with blitzes, real and feigned, in an upset last season. Jackson took four sacks and threw an interception in that loss as the Ravens failed to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Miami changed coaches but retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, so the Ravens can expect more of the same. The Dolphins ranked second in the league in blitz percentage last season, and they trust cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Nik Needham to press on the outside. Jackson will have to beat them with big plays to achieve a different result this time around. The Dolphins, led by Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah upfront, will bring pressure from every angle to try to rattle him.
EDGE: Dolphins
Dolphins passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
There aren’t many players more divisive than Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who played efficiently (23 of 33, 270 yards, 1 touchdown) in the Dolphins’ 20-7 opening win over the New England Patriots. New coach Mike McDaniel seems determined to play to Tagovailoa’s strengths, asking him to connect with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on timing routes that can turn into bigger plays. He was 10th in air yards per attempt in Week 1 after ranking 29th last season.
Hill, the former Kansas City Chiefs star who caught eight passes on 12 targets in his Miami debut after the Dolphins traded for him in the offseason, remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in football. Waddle caught 104 passes on 140 targets as a rookie in 2021, and though he averaged just 9.8 yards per catch, he punished the Patriots with a 42-yard touchdown in Week 1. Tagovailoa also likes to target Chase Edmonds out of the backfield. Miami could be without starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) also missed practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins will try to keep their momentum going against a Ravens pass defense that appeared rejuvenated against the Jets. The front seven dominated, with Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh combining for 11 pressures off the edges and Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce creating relentless push from the interior. Safety Marcus Williams celebrated his Ravens debut with a team-high 12 tackles and an interception, while Chuck Clark, freed up to play closer to the line of scrimmage, made nine tackles and forced a fumble.
The team’s secondary depth took a hit when veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL late in the game, but the Ravens could fill that hole and then some if former All-Pro Marcus Peters (knee) returns against Miami. Second-year cornerback Brandon Stephens will also be asked to do more. Regardless of who plays, the Ravens’ defensive backs and linebacker Patrick Queen, who played every down against the Jets, will have their hands full with Hill and Waddle.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens running game vs. Dolphins run defense
The Jets went all out to stop the Ravens on the ground, and the bad news for offensive coordinator Greg Roman was that they succeeded. The Ravens, using recently signed Kenyan Drake as their primary ball carrier, ran for 63 yards on 21 attempts, their second-worst rushing performance of the Jackson era. Drake did not have much room to work with as missed assignments and subpar run-blocking performances from most of the team’s offensive linemen (rookie center Tyler Linderbaum shined in this area) added up to a bleak picture. Jackson, still the team’s top running threat in a pinch, carried just six times for 17 yards, with his biggest gain coming on a scramble rather than a designed run. J.K. Dobbins, the team’s No. 1 running back when healthy, has said he hopes to play against Miami.
The Dolphins’ aggressive play stifled the Ravens’ run game last year, and they held the Patriots to 78 yards on 22 attempts in Week 1. Former Raven Zach Sieler has grown into the top interior run defender for a productive front seven. With Boyer’s defense crowding the line of scrimmage, this will not be an easy week for the Ravens to get their ground attack on track.
EDGE: Even
Dolphins running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Dolphins are a pass-first team. Edmonds carried just 12 times for 25 yards against the Patriots, and Tagovailoa is not much of a scrambling threat.
Despite strong performances from Pierce, Madubuike and Broderick Washington, the Ravens gave up more double-digit runs than they would have liked against the Jets. Running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter combined for 83 yards on just 16 carries. Veterans Josh Bynes and Calais Campbell, both key to the Ravens’ No. 1 run defense in 2021, played below their standards.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Dolphins special teams
The Ravens finished first in Football Outsiders’ special-teams DVOA in 2021, and they thoroughly outplayed the No. 2 team from last year, the Jets, in Week 1. All-Pro Justin Tucker made his only field-goal attempt, and rookie Jordan Stout punted well in his debut, putting three of his six kicks inside the New York 20-yard line.
The Dolphins finished 29th in special-teams DVOA last season, struggling in most areas. Kicker Jason Sanders made both of his field-goal attempts against the Patriots after hitting on just 23 of 31 in 2021. Former Raven Raheem Mostert was a dangerous kickoff returner early in his career, so perhaps he can give the Dolphins a jolt.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Dolphins intangibles
The Dolphins won eight of their last nine games in 2021 and beat the Patriots decisively in their opener, so they will come to Baltimore a confident team, especially given their defensive performance against the Ravens last November. It’s too early to know much about McDaniel as a coach, but he’s a respected offensive mind.
The Ravens probably felt some relief when they handled the Jets in Week 1 after losing their last six games in 2021, but they know the Dolphins will test them more aggressively in areas where they faltered down the stretch last year. Jackson will not want to live through another rough game against a blitz-happy opponent. The Ravens still aren’t fully healthy as they wait for Peters, Dobbins, Stanley and other reinforcements to bolster their cause.
EDGE: Dolphins
Prediction
This is the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from every angle at the line of scrimmage and dare Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll count on Hill and Waddle to run wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. This would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will hit on enough downfield throws to pull them through at home. Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Starting Friday, Chicago will see sunset hours after 7 p.m. – NBC Chicago
The return of pumpkin spice lattes may be the unofficial start of fall, but there’s no escaping it anymore: the days are officially getting shorter and it’s getting darker, earlier.
And on Thursday, Chicago will see its last sunrise after 7 p.m.
According to NBC 5 Storm Team, the sun will set at 7:01 p.m. Thursday. A day later on Friday, sunset will set at 6:58 p.m.
At this point in the year, the city loses nearly three minutes of daylight each day, according to Sunrise-Sunset.
The city first crossed that threshold on St. Patrick’s Day in March, but after six months of luxuriously long days, the change in season means darkness will come earlier and earlier for the rest of the year. year.
In fact, at the end of September, sunset will occur just after 6:30 p.m., and from September 27 there will be less than 12 hours of daylight per day.
The reason why the autumnal equinox, which falls on September 22 at around 8:04 p.m., will feature slightly more daylight than at night is due to a variety of factors, including the refraction of sunlight by the atmosphere. earthly. This causes the light to linger for several minutes after sunset below the horizon, and therefore leads to more than 12 hours of daylight at the equinox.
October 23 will mark the first time the sun sets before 6 p.m., and sunset will continue to occur earlier and earlier until December 9, when it will set at 4:21 p.m. summer will end on November 6. , drawing sunset times earlier by a whole hour.
After that, the days will continue to get shorter due to later sunrises, but the sun will technically start staying out a little later each day, giving the region its first steps into spring 2023.
NBC Chicago
‘The Rings of Power’: Here’s Exactly When Episode 4 Comes to Prime Video
power rings follows an enticing weekly release schedule (like many great shows these days). We are now at three episodes. The fourth episode will air on Prime Video on Thursday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. PT.
The first two episodes dropped on September 1, before the release schedule adopted a more familiar format of one episode per week. Find the exact release time for your time zone below.
Rings of Power episode release schedule
Watch a new episode of the Lord of the Rings prequel series every week.
- 9:00 p.m. PDT — Thursdays
- 12:00 p.m. EDT — Fridays
- 1 a.m. Brazil — Friday
- 5am UK – Fridays
- 6:00 a.m. CEST — Friday
- 9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays
- 1pm JST – Fridays
- 2:00 p.m. AU — Fridays
- 4pm NZ — Friday
“Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and lovers of more intense lore,” wrote CNET’s Erin Carson of the expensive new series. The reviews were first positivebut less enthusiastic takes poured in.
Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth. They include the Forging of the Rings of Power, the Rise of Sauron, and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.
The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues through October 14.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
Thomas Partey returns, Oleksandr Zinchenko starts and Gabriel Jesus looking for more goals
Arsenal will look to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season at Manchester United, when they travel to Brentford on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta’s men kicked off the season with five straight wins but a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford two weeks ago put a damper on the Gunners’ winning run.
A much-changed XI from Arsenal beat FC Zurich in Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League victory but Arteta is expected to bring back his big guns for Sunday’s clash.
The Spaniard will quickly see if the defeat left any scars on his frontrunners when they visit the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday lunchtime – live on talkSPORT.
Despite the defeat at Old Trafford, the Gunners are still top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
Sunday’s game is the perfect opportunity for Arteta’s men to get back on track with a busy schedule ahead of them.
They face key matches against Tottenham and Liverpool over the next month which will provide a real test of their title credentials.
Arteta’s plans ahead of Sunday’s game are said to have been turned around following news that Thursday’s Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven has been postponed, due to police resource limitations ahead of the Queen’s funeral.
unit demonstration
Rangers fans challenge UEFA with Queen tribute anthem and McCoist loved it
see
BT Sport apologize after Celtic fans unfurled ‘f*** the Crown’ banner as silence was dropped
UCL
Man City 2-1 Dortmund LIVE REACTION: Haaland seals win over ex-club
stars
Haaland scores superb goal against Dortmund, while Bellingham breaks UCL record
gesture
Salzburg fans pay poignant tribute to Queen with silent march to Chelsea and banner
choices
Chelsea and Man United men dropped, Dier in…England XI if World Cup starts now
By the time Arsenal kicked off against Brentford, many of Arteta’s starting XI would have been out of competitive football for two weeks.
For midfielder Thomas Partey, it has been four weeks since he put on an Arsenal shirt after suffering a thigh injury.
The Ghanaian is back in full training and would be in contention for the London derby this weekend.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to return after being rested for the Europa League clash last week.
Oleksandr Zinchenko came off the bench at Zurich but will return to his starting spot at left-back with Ben White back at right-back.
Centre-back William Saliba is set to be recalled to the starting line-up in place of Rob Holding and will continue his blossoming partnership with Gabriel.
Granit Xhaka has been ubiquitous this season and could return to midfield duties alongside the in-form Partey.
Arteta is expected to field his killer attacking quartet of Gabriel Martinelli, club captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus leading the Gunners.
Arsenal are the league’s third top scorer with 14 goals behind Manchester City (20), with Sunday’s opponents Liverpool and Brentford both on 15 for the season.
Jesus, Martinelli and Odegaard lead the way for the north London side, having all scored three times this season.
Arsenal line-up against Brentford
Sports
Biden could soon put a floor on falling oil prices. It’s good for our energy stocks
US President Joe Biden announces that the United States will release a record amount of oil from US Strategic Petroleum Reserves to help bring down the cost of oil in the South Court Auditorium next to the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2022.
Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images
cnbc
News
US says Iran not a ‘willing partner’ in reviving Obama nuclear deal
US officials told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that Iran was not cooperating with the Biden administration’s reckless efforts to revive former President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The grim assessment was the latest of many signs that the Iran nuclear deal may be dead – at least until after the US midterm elections.
“We are ready to quickly implement an agreement on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. What we lack is a willing partner in Iran,” the Biden administration said. Told the IAEA Board of Governors in an official statement, according to Reuters.
The previous meeting of the Board of Governors of the 35 nations in June Posted a resolution of “deep concern” for Iran’s lack of cooperation with investigators, and urged the Iranians to correct course “without delay”.
The IAEA said on Tuesday there had been no progress with Iran since then, so the US, UK, France and Germany proposed a new resolution calling on Tehran to “act immediately to fulfill its legal obligations” and to “clarify and resolve all outstanding warranties”. problems.”
Foremost among these problems was the Discovery of uranium particles at three undeclared sites in Iran. The Iranians regularly insist on their full cooperation, but they refuse to answer questions about these three sites, one of which the Israelis have described as a “secret atomic warehouse” in which research on nuclear weapons was carried out in violation of the JCPOA.
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims Monday, he was ready to cooperate with the IAEA, but “expects constructive action” in return, and retains “rights” that must be respected.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken complained that Iran was taking “a step backwards” and making the prospects of a revived nuclear deal “unlikely”.
“Iran appears to be unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement, and they continue to try to introduce extraneous issues into the negotiation that make an agreement less likely,” he said. he declares.
France, Germany and the UK issued a relatively exasperated statement statement who said Iran continues to sabotage the negotiations by introducing “separate issues” and making demands that raise “serious doubts about Iran’s intentions and commitment to a positive outcome”.
“Given Iran’s failure to get the deal on the table, we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation and lack of cooperation,” the statement said.
angry iran denounced the statement as “unconstructive” and said its three signatory nations should become “more active in seeking solutions to the few remaining differences of opinion”.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry sneered that the Europeans were “taking a step towards Israel, which wants the nuclear talks to fail” with their “rash” statement.
The latest round of US sanctions against Iran, for sell drones to aid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and launch Wanton cyberattacks on Iranian expat communities are another sign that the Biden team may give up on reviving the JCPOA. Such sanctions infuriate the Iranians, who have long demanded the unilateral lifting of all sanctions as a condition for reinstating the nuclear deal.
The United States also angered Iran in late August by bombing raid Syrian militias affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), after the militants launched rockets at US bases. Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the airstrikes as “a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.
European diplomats, who seem rather stunned that Iran is putting a spanner in the works after months of negotiations by refusing to answer questions from the IAEA, said Politics Monday, they believe the JCPOA will enter a “deep freeze” until after the US midterm elections.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi added that his agency had no high-level meetings with the Iranians scheduled for the near future.
According to the latest IAEA estimates, Iran is in possession of 55.6 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, close to military quality, 12.5 kilograms more than in May. Iran is not supposed to enrich uranium beyond 3.67% under the 2015 nuclear deal.
The IAEA added that monitoring Iran’s enrichment activities has become very difficult because Iran disabled several of its surveillance cameras in June.
A senior Israeli official who accompanied Prime Minister Yair Lapid to Berlin on Monday said the JCPOA was ‘dead’, so the US and Europe should start working on a ‘longer and stronger’ deal with the JCPOA. Iran.
“We gave information to the Europeans which proved that the Iranians are lying while the talks are still ongoing,” the anonymous official told the Israel time. “There are no talks at the moment with Iran. There is no one in Vienna.
Breitbart News
