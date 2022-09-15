News
Biden: tentative railroad labor deal reached, averting strike
WASHINGTON– President Joe Biden said on Thursday that an interim railroad labor agreement had been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike ahead of the crucial midterm elections.
He said the tentative agreement “will keep our essential rail system running and avoid disrupting our economy”.
The deal is “an important victory for our economy and the American people,” Biden said in a statement. “This is a victory for tens of thousands of railroad workers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to ensure American families and communities receive deliveries of what has kept us going through these difficult years.”
Biden said railroad workers will enjoy better pay, better working conditions, and “peace of mind about their hard-earned healthcare costs: all of them.”
He called the deal “a win for the railroads” and said they would be able to “retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden believes unions built the middle class. He also knows that a strike by railway workers could harm the economy ahead of the midterm elections.
That left him in the awkward position Wednesday of espousing the virtues of organizing in Detroit, a mainstay of the labor movement, while members of his administration scrambled to keep talks in Washington between the railroads and the unionized workers in hopes of avoiding a shut down.
Ryan Buchalski, a member of United Auto Workers Local 598, introduced Biden at the Detroit auto show as “the most union- and worker-friendly president in American history” and someone who “kicked the ass of the working class”. Buchalski recalled the crucial strikes by autoworkers in the 1930s.
In the speech that followed, Biden acknowledged that he wouldn’t be in the White House without the support of unions like the UAW and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, saying autoworkers “m’ brought to the dance”.
But back in Washington, his administration officials were in tense negotiations to prevent a strike — one of the most powerful sources of leverage unions have to bring about change and improve working conditions.
A shutdown could begin as early as Friday if the two sides fail to agree on a deal. Of the 12 unions involved, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers of District 19 rejected a deal but agreed to extend talks until September 29. This saved some time, but not necessarily more certainty as a stoppage is always possible. could halt food and fuel shipments at a cost of $2 billion a day.
Much more is at stake than sick leave and wage increases for 115,000 unionized railroad workers. The ramifications could extend to congressional control and the transportation network that spins factories, stocks store shelves, and assembles the United States as an economic powerhouse.
That’s why White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking aboard Air Force One as it headed for Detroit, said a strike by railroad workers was “a result unacceptable to our economy and the American people.” Railway companies and their workers’ representatives “must stay at the table, negotiate in good faith to resolve outstanding issues and reach an agreement”, she said.
Biden faces the same sort of predicament as Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 with coal and Harry Truman in 1952 with steel – how do you balance the needs of labor and business while doing what’s best for the nation? The railroads were so important during World War I that Woodrow Wilson temporarily nationalized the industry to keep goods moving and prevent strikes.
Inside the White House, aides see no contradiction between Biden’s dedication to unions and his desire to avoid a strike. Union activism has increased under Biden, as evidenced by a 56% increase in petitions for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board so far this fiscal year.
A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations on the issue, said Biden’s mindset going into the debate was that he was the president of the whole country, not just organized labor.
As the economy is still recovering from the supply chain disruptions of the pandemic, the president’s goal is to keep all parties at the table until a deal is finalized. The person said the White House views a commitment to continue to bargain in good faith as the best way to avoid a shutdown while exercising the collective bargaining principles Biden holds dear.
Biden also knows a shutdown could worsen the momentum that has contributed to soaring inflation and created a political headache for the ruling party.
Eddie Vale, Democratic political consultant and former AFL-CIO communications aide, said the White House was pursuing the right approach at a perilous time.
“Nobody wants a railroad strike, not the companies, not the workers, not the White House,” he said. “Nobody wants her this close to the election.”
Vale added that the sticking point in the talks was “essentially respect — sick leave and bereavement leave,” issues Biden has supported in his speeches and with his policy proposals.
Jake Rosenfeld, a sociologist at Washington University in St. Louis, noted that sticking points in the talks involve “greater schedule predictability and the ability to take time off to deal with routine medical procedures as well as ‘to emergencies”.
Politically, the administration generally backs these demands, diminishing their “willingness to really play hardball with unions that haven’t settled yet,” said Rosenfeld, who wrote the book “What Unions No Longer Do “.
Sensing a political opportunity, Senate Republicans moved on Wednesday to pass legislation imposing contract terms on unions and railroads to avoid a shutdown. Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, blocked it.
“If a strike occurs and cripples food, fertilizer and energy deliveries across the country, it will be because the Democrats blocked this bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch. McConnell, R-Ky.
The economic impact of a possible strike was not lost on members of the Business Roundtable, a Washington-based group that represents CEOs. It released its quarterly economic outlook on Wednesday.
“We’ve had a lot of headwinds from supply chain issues since the start of the pandemic and those issues would be geometrically magnified,” Group CEO Josh Bolten told reporters. “There are manufacturing plants all over the country that probably have to close. … There are essential products to keep our water clean.
The roundtable also held a board meeting on Wednesday. But Bolten said Lance Fritz, chairman of the board’s international committee and CEO of Union Pacific Railroad, would miss it “because he’s working hard to try to resolve the strike.”
Back at the Labor Department, negotiators ordered Italian food as the talks dragged on Wednesday night.
ABC News
News
The Ethereum merger: how to invest in it? How to trade it?
The September 15 Ethereum merger reduces Ethereum’s power consumption by around 99%, making it greener than Bitcoin. This significant update to a leading crypto coin may soon boost the price of Ether and boost mainstream acceptance.
Ethereum Merge: An interesting buying spot?
Many wonder if it’s time to buy. I can’t answer that question, although my personal opinion is that it’s worth it, in terms of REWARD vs RISK. How do we do that? Watch the technical analysis of Ethereum below, on the day of the merger!
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money.
After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a “$250 million guaranteed contract.”
“Fully guaranteed?” Jackson asked, grinning. “No. No, there’s no truth to that.” His postgame news conference ended there, and Jackson returned to the Ravens’ locker room.
Guaranteed money proved an intractable issue during the last round of negotiations, which were halted Friday. According to a team source who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, Jackson was seeking a fully guaranteed deal as he entered the final year of his rookie contract.
Jackson told ESPN after Sunday’s game that he turned down an extension that had $160 million to $180 million guaranteed. The total value of the reported five-year offer was more than $250 million, a higher average annual value than the extensions signed this summer by two Pro Bowl quarterbacks, the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson and Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray.
Both megadeals established new benchmarks for contract value behind the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, whose $50.3 million-per-year deal leads all quarterbacks. In July, Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension ($46.1 million annually). On Sept. 1, Wilson finalized a five-year, $245 million extension ($49.5 million annually).
Perhaps just as important as the size of the market-setting contracts was the size of their guarantees. Murray got $160 million in guaranteed money. Wilson, whom the Broncos had traded away significant draft capital to acquire in March, affording them little leverage in contract talks, got $165 million guaranteed.
A lot of guaranteed money, yes, but not fully guaranteed. In the four-plus years since Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins signed the NFL’s first lucrative, fully guaranteed contract — a three-year, $84 million deal — only one quarterback has signed a top-of-the-market deal with total financial security. If Jackson doesn’t ultimately sign a similar long-term contract, the five-year, $230 million deal that Deshaun Wilson received from the Cleveland Broncos in March could prove anomalous.
“If you just look at it, we’ve got a large number of deals done over the last, say, three years,” former Philadelphia Eagles team president and Cleveland Browns CEO Joe Banner said in an interview. “There’s been a large number of deals done in the last few months. And we only have one deal that’s fully guaranteed.
“Now, you can fight for it if you want, but you’re obviously the one not kind of accepting the market as a whole. It’s just cherry-picking one deal that reflects what you would like to get. Which you have every right to do. You can’t really argue that, ‘I’m just waiting for what the market is.’ No, the market had a lot of large number of deals over a few years, and even a group of deals over a few months, that tells us what the current market is. And they say: Deshaun Watson is the exception when it comes to guaranteed money, not the rule.”
Banner, a co-founder of The 33rd Team, a “football think tank” featuring former league executives, coaches and players, said the percentage of contracts that teams are willing to guarantee has increased in recent years. All 32 first-round picks in April’s draft reportedly received fully guaranteed four-year deals.
But unlike in the NBA, where most deals are fully guaranteed, NFL veterans without long-term contract security can be released before their contract expires. When the Ravens cut safety Tony Jefferson after the 2019 season, for instance, they did not owe him the final $7 million in salary left on his four-year, $34 million contract. Their only penalty was the $4.7 million charge they incurred in “dead money.”
Jackson has shrugged off suggestions that he’s taking a financial risk by playing this season without an extension secured. Barring a calamitous injury, the Ravens are expected to designate Jackson with a franchise tag next offseason — the exclusive tag would be worth about $45 million in 2023 — if they can’t agree on a deal when talks resume.
But Banner said the threat of injuries in a sport as violent as football is a persistent obstacle to guaranteed contracts.
“If you have players in a very physical sport that get hurt, that naturally descend [in performance] with age, and the effect on the quality of play can be further affected by frequency of injuries in the sport, then it’s totally different than baseball and basketball,” Banner said. “And that needs to be accounted for in how the deals are done and structured.”
While Jackson is representing himself in contract negotiations, a rarity for a player of his stature, the NFL Players Association has reportedly advised Jackson that, given his performance (two Pro Bowl appearances and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player honors) and age (25), he is justified to demand a fully guaranteed contract.
Jackson declined to comment Wednesday on his discussions with the players’ union, but his negotiations could have outsize ramifications. Banner said another fully guaranteed deal could “nudge” the market for player contracts forward, helping future generations of players earn a higher share of guaranteed money.
Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, said Jackson could help “pave the way” for NFL contracts, as Larry Bird and Magic Johnson did for the NBA.
“Every [NBA] contract’s guaranteed because of the people that came before them,” Campbell said Wednesday. “That’s kind of a really cool setup when you learn the history. It’s like, ‘Yo, it really came down to star players demanding guaranteed contracts, and then everybody else kind of followed suit. That became the norm.’ And same thing in baseball.
“So I think that it does take the quarterbacks to kind of create that environment where everything is fully guaranteed. And Kirk Cousins has done it. And so I think the more people that do it … with Watson getting it done, I think that’s impressive. So if Lamar can get it done, that’d be even better for the overall concept of athletes and guaranteed contracts.”
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2
()
News
‘F*** sake, mate’ – Jude Bellingham perfectly sums up Erling Haaland’s form after Man City’s acrobatic winner against former club Borussia Dortmund
Jude Bellingham has summed up how all Borussia Dortmund fans felt after Erling Haaland returned to haunt them in the Champions League.
Let’s be honest, it was always going to happen. With the form Haaland is in at the moment, he was a banker to score again for Man City.
The 22-year-old striker scored a winning overhead effort six minutes from time.
He left Dortmund in the summer having scored 86 goals in 89 games. So fans knew how deadly he was in the box.
Bellingham hugged his former team-mate after the game and could be seen on camera saying, “F*** sake, mate.”
Yes, that sums it up pretty well.
And after the game he was even more exasperated when he learned City had scored with their first shot on target.
He told BT Sport: “Are you kidding me? Stop… That’s what great teams can do. Erling isn’t always in the game but you give him a half sniff and he can score a goal.
unit demonstration
Rangers fans challenge UEFA with Queen tribute anthem and McCoist loved it
Bellingham himself was impressive in the Champions League clash, scoring the game’s opening goal.
The 19-year-old appears to be spearheading a World Cup spot in Qatar and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he started every game.
He received huge praise from City boss Pep Guardiola after his performance on Wednesday night.
Guardiola said: “I was impressed with his goal. He’s 19 now? I was impressed when he was 17, now he’s 19, he’s grown up.
“He is able to follow defensively [Ilkay] Gundogan or Kevin [De Bruyne] and win duels. Have sense of second position in the box and score.
“Outstanding player. I think everyone knows that, not because the Man City manager is going to tell you that. Everyone knows.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Pakistan flood death toll nears 1,500
ISLAMABAD — Unprecedented floods in Pakistan, which have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian nation, have killed nearly 1,500 people, according to data released Thursday, as authorities sought to step up relief efforts for the million people affected by the disaster.
Flooding from record monsoon rains and melting ice in the northern mountains affected 33 million out of a population of 220 million, washing away homes, transport, crops and livestock with estimated damage at $30 billion.
The death toll stands at 1,486, including around 530 children, the National Disaster Management Authority said, as it released its first national total since September 9, a period that saw 90 more deaths. .
In recent weeks, authorities have erected barriers to prevent floodwaters from reaching key structures such as power stations as well as homes, while farmers who stayed to try to save their livestock faced to a new threat as fodder began to run out.
The government and the United Nations have blamed climate change for the rising waters, following record summer temperatures, which have driven thousands of people from their homes to live in tents or along open highways.
Pakistan received 15.4 inches of rain, almost 190% more than the 30-year average, in July and August. This figure jumped to 466% for one of the most affected regions, the southern province of Sindh.
Aid flights from the United Arab Emirates and the United States arrived in the country on Thursday, the foreign ministry said. The United Nations assesses reconstruction needs.
nbcnews
News
Judge refuses to force release of Hunter Biden’s gun purchase records
U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras, appointed by President Barack Obama, ruled on Tuesday against plaintiff David Codrea’s request to release federal records relating to Hunter Biden’s 2018 gun purchase.
On March 27, 2021, Breitbart News highlighted reports that Hunter Biden may have given false information on an ATF 4473 background check form when purchasing a handgun in 2018.
Form ATF 4473 is the basic background check form that every potential firearm buyer fills out when they go to a retail store to purchase a firearm. Once the form is completed, a Federal Firearms License (FFL) holder calls the FBI and the background check is performed.
One of the questions on Form 4473 asks:
Are you an illegal or addicted user of marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic or other controlled substance? Disclaimer: The use or possession of marijuana remains illegal under federal law whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medical or recreational use in the state where you reside.
On March 25, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Hunter Biden may have lied about his drug history when filing Form ATF 4473 for the purchase of firearms.
Politics reports that Ohio-based blogger David Codrea has sued to force the publication of relevant information about Hunter Biden’s gun purchase, including recordings related to answers Hunter gave on the background check form.
On Tuesday, Judge Contreras ruled against Codrea, citing privacy concerns for Hunter Biden.
Contreras wrote: “The interest in privacy here is remarkably strong”,
He also noted, “The disclosure would reveal whether Hunter Biden has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the ATF. An individual’s public disclosure of information that could be potentially incriminating in a general sense does not diminish their right to privacy as to whether they have been the subject of a particular federal criminal investigation by a particular agency.
The case is Cordea vs. ATF in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 21-2201, File No. 8.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history from Texas Tech University. His PhD focuses on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
Vedanta rallies after Anil Agarwal pumps more Rs 25,000 Crore from Odisha for expansion
mini
Vedanta-Foxconn recently chose Gujarat for its new semiconductor plant. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has now announced further investment in Odisha. As of 12:40 p.m., Vedanta shares were trading at Rs 311, up 2.1% from the previous close on BSE.
Shares of Vedanta hit an intraday high of Rs 320.9, up 5.06% from the previous BSE early morning close after the company announced it had invested 80,000 crore of Rs in Odisha and plans to invest another Rs 25,000 crore to expand its aluminum, ferrochrome and mining businesses in the state.
With this amount of investment, Odisha will now contribute almost 4% to the total GDP of Odisha State through its operations (direct and indirect), the company said in a statement.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal in Mumbai on the sidelines of the Make in Odisha 2022 road show.
Patnaik also met several industrialists and bankers during his visit to Mumbai, before the curtain-raising of the third edition of a business conclave. He urged captains of industry to invest in Odisha and called on bankers to extend their support for the state’s financial growth, as reported by news agency PTI.
“We (Vedanta) bear witness to what is possible if you do in Odisha. It is one of India’s most favorable investment destinations, ably led by Shri’s stable governance, leadership and vision. Naveen Patnaik Ji, which is reflected in the state’s Ease of Doing Business ranking,” Agarwal said.
He also said the company had “new investments of more than Rs 25,000 crore in line with the expansion of its aluminum, ferrochrome and mining businesses, which will create more employment opportunities and revenue for the state”. Citing Agarwal, a statement said the company has created over 500,000 livelihood opportunities and supported hundreds of MSMEs in the state.
We are also setting up one of the largest aluminum parks in the country near our Jharsuguda smelter to boost the national downstream aluminum ecosystem, Agarwal said, adding that the rich culture, Skilled labor and the natural resource sector of Odisha have contributed significantly to the increase in the country’s GDP. nation.
Shares of Vedanta have gained over the past six days and are up more than 18%.
First post: Sep 15, 2022, 12:38 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Biden: tentative railroad labor deal reached, averting strike
The Ethereum merger: how to invest in it? How to trade it?
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
‘F*** sake, mate’ – Jude Bellingham perfectly sums up Erling Haaland’s form after Man City’s acrobatic winner against former club Borussia Dortmund
ETH Merge Will Reduce Global Electricity Consumption by 0.2%
Pakistan flood death toll nears 1,500
Judge refuses to force release of Hunter Biden’s gun purchase records
Thailand SEC Announces New Rules For Crypto Operators
Vedanta rallies after Anil Agarwal pumps more Rs 25,000 Crore from Odisha for expansion
Daily horoscope for September 15, 2022
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet