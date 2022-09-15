Binance’s CZ Delivers Keynote Address During Blockchain Event

- Binance hopes to recruit two hundred new employees before the end of the year.
During Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022, Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) gave a keynote address. During his talk, CZ praised the planned MiCA (Market in Crypto Assets) regulations for Europe, calling them “fantastic.” The laws may be too stringent in regards to stablecoins, according to the founder of the biggest crypto exchange in the world.
CZ emphasized that “USD-based stablecoins which have 75% of the liquidity in the market” are not included in the drafts. However, CZ anticipates that the European regulations will be used as the international benchmark.
Eyeing Europe as Key Region
Paris has been dubbed “the financial hub for crypto in Europe and the larger part of the world” by Binance’s CEO. Within the next five years, according to CZ, France’s cryptocurrency sector will boom. But he did remark that simplified employment rules and reduced taxes will help sustain the increase. Employment in France has always been difficult to enter and exit due to the country’s heavy hand in regulating the market.
Binance’s application to become a registered Digital Asset Service Provider with the French capital market authority, the AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers), was approved in May. Binance was granted the legal authority to store digital assets, facilitate their purchase, sale, and exchange, and operate a trading platform, all thanks to this registration.
Furthermore, Binance hopes to recruit two hundred new employees before the end of the year. Already, 150 people have been employed to run the exchange in Paris. Despite the crypto winter and mass layoffs across the industry, Binance does not seem to halt its expansion.
