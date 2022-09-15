Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Returns After Abysmal Phase

17 seconds ago

Bitcoin Etf
The outflows from bitcoin ETFs in the last couple of months suggested strong bearish sentiment among institutional investors. However, there seemed to be a change in the tide last week when a remarkable inflow trend was recorded over a three-day period. These inflows into the BTC ETFs that provide long exposure showed that investors were expecting further upside for the digital asset, and the decline in short BTC exposure speaks truth to this. 

ProShares Outflows And Inflows

The ProShares Bitcoin ETFs are the most popular in the market. The BITO ETF is one that offers long exposure, while the much newer BITI ETF allows investors to capitalize on short exposure. BITI, being launched in a bear market, grew quickly in terms of BTC exposure. However, the past week has shown a reluctance on the part of investors to bet against the price of bitcoin.

BITI outflows for last Friday came out to a total of 1,060 BTC in a single-day period, the largest outflows the ETF has recorded since it launched. Furthermore, the outflows would continue into the new week, when BITI saw another 425 BTC leave. This brought the total exposure of BITI down to 3,580 BTC as of Monday.

BITO ETF records inflows | Source: Arcane Research

As for the BITO, it has been all shades of good news in the last week. A consecutive three days of inflows saw 1,650 BTC flow into the ETF. This follows a month of outflows for the ETF, showing more demand for long exposure to the digital asset. 

While BITI had seen 1,050 BTC in outflows on Friday, BITO had recorded inflows of 700 BTC on the same day. It suggests that investors are pulling out of their short positions and putting them into long positions.

Bitcoin Not Out Of The Woods

Even though there have been a lot of inflows into long bitcoin ETFs, the numbers still do not suggest a complete shift to the bullish sentiment among investors. BITI’s BTC exposure shows that even though there might be some movement to long ETFs, betting against the price of bitcoin still remains on the minds of investors.

Bitcoin Price Chart From Tradingview.com

BTC declines to $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

BITI’s current total exposure sits at 3,850 BTC, the same as it was back at its June and July peaks. So even though there have been outflows, there is still a strong sentiment to continue to short the digital asset.

BITO had recorded its strongest single-day inflows back on Friday, but it is yet to reverse the bearish trend completely. Even with such high inflows, the ETF is currently sitting at a three-month low. However, a positive from the three-day inflows was a recovery on the CME basis.

Featured image from CryptoPotato, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Accelerates By 3,000%, Will It Impact Price?

17 mins ago

September 15, 2022

Shiba Inu
The meme coin currently under the spotlight for its token-burning campaign hit a new burn rate high this Monday. Shiba Inu, the dog crypto, burned close to 200 million coins within the last 24 hours. According to SHIB Burn data, the burn rate of Shib tokens has spiked by about 3000% in the space of 1 day. 

Furthermore, most of the tokens sent to Shiba Inu’s burn wallet are from individual whale accounts. This burn initiative has taken off big since the beginning of this month. More than 500 million tokens went out of circulation in the first week. At this rate, it is possible the burn rate might hit 5000% in a few days. 

Related Reading: Solana (SOL) Heats Up 7% In Last 24 Hours As Helium Eyes Merge

Whale Accounts Invest Massively In Shiba Inu

Even as the Shiba Inu tokens burn rate skyrockets, the token is drawing massive investments from individual whale accounts. Last weekend, two whales took up positions worth millions in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The first one bought 702 billion SHIB coins costing close to a whopping $8.7 million. Another whale, in a first-time transaction, purchased 541 billion tokens worth almost $7 million, according to Ethescan.io data. Nonetheless, the newest whale on Shiba Inu continues to be anonymous, one of the benefits of decentralized finance.

Will The Increased Burn Rate Have Any Effect On SHIB Price?

As the number of tokens burned on the Shiba Inu protocol spikes, will it positively affect the price of SHIB tokens? This question remains on many minds as millions of SHIB tokens continue to go out of circulation.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001233 after briefly dipping to 0.00001198 yesterday. The coin is doing quite well for itself amid the general crypto bear market, up about 93% in 1 year. It had hit an unprecedented all-time high of $0.00004217 close to the end of October 2021. However, it continued to drop amid general market volatility coming to rest at its current price. It is unclear if the increase in token burning will push the token any closer to its October 2021 peak. 

SHIB’s price is currently trading around $0.000012. | Source: SHIBUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Shiba Inu Grows Closer to Its Trillion Token Burn Benchmark

This recent burn benchmark brings the meme coin protocol closer to its goal of burning trillions of tokens. It will be an integral part of the launch of ShibaSwap 2.0 and the anticipated Shibarium Layer 2. As it stands, Shiba Inu devs are continually seeking innovative options to burn the tokens. 

Related Reading: NEAR Bulls Charge Their Way Past $4.7 Amid Lack Of Spike In Volume

Finally, the dog token still has a lot of challenges to overcome in the coming days if its price is to climb. The soaring inflation, coupled with the scheduled CPI report release and next week’s FOMC meeting, is also part of it. In fact, SHIB’s price may plateau or even dip in the coming days despite the massive amount of coins burned.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Bitcoin Retests $20K While CEL Holds Gains Amidst Market Bleeding

1 hour ago

September 15, 2022

Bitcoin
The world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had an eventful week as it briefly hit the $22,500 benchmark on Friday. The crypto has been having a hard time for the past month, trading below $20,000. Detractors even went so far as to predict a $12,000 drop for the token amid the broader market’s bearish turn. Yet it rallied last week, breaking the $22,000 resistance mark before dropping again. Today, Bitcoin has climbed back and is currently trading around the $20,000 mark.

Meanwhile, as the crypto ecosystem undergoes bearish turns in the throes of inflation, the Celsius price dropped 17%. The CEL token had soared by 13% on Sunday only to dip from a $1.7 high to $1.43 on Monday. At the time of writing, the crypto is holding steady in the $1.70 price range. 

Related Reading: Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline

Multiple Events Clash With Each Other, Causing Extreme Volatility In Crypto Market

This season is a highly volatile one for the crypto market as several significant events seem to be clashing. On the one hand, there is the Ethereum Merge, a movement from the protocol’s PoW consensus to the energy-efficient PoS. The much-anticipated event has been the subject of much hype and market movements. It will take place this November 15th after multiple postponements due to several hitches in the development process.

Another event analysts expect to affect the crypto market is the CPI release on September 13. Some have said that CPI, more than the Ethereum Merge, would determine the price of crypto in the coming days. These, coupled with the spiking inflation rates, have caused the entire crypto ecosystem to convulse continuously.

Bitcoin’s price is currently trading around $20,000. | Source: BTCUSD price chart from TradingView.com

The Wider Crypto Market Is Bleeding

For now, the market is bleeding after the weekend gains. Ethereum is down 5%, currently trading at $1,581. As for the native currency of Cardano, it barely cleared $0.4783 after trading at $0.5209 last weekend. DOGE price is down about 7% from its weekend spike. It is currently trading at $0.06067. As for XRP, it has declined sharply from Friday’s $0.3606 gain, dropping to its current $0.3371.

Related Reading: WATCH: Bitcoin Bear Market Corrective Patterns Examined | BTCUSD September 14, 2022

Most Altcoins are down at least 8% amidst the current crypto bear market. It is also possible that Bitcoin will follow if it drops below $20,000. As things stand, there are mixed feelings among investors and traders about the King coin. Some believe it can soar back to $22,000, while others predict it will hit an even lower zero mark. $12,000 is the most popularly quoted as the expected zero mark for Bitcoin.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline

2 hours ago

September 15, 2022

Ta- Price Of Cardano Bounces From Support, Gears For A Bullish Run
The Cardano price has been following the general market sentiment and trended to the downside in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is on the verge of implementing a major upgrade via its “Vasil” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, but the current price trend hints at bad news for bullish investors.

At the time of writing, the Cardano price trades at $0.47 with a 3% profit over the last seven days. The cryptocurrency lost its position in the top five by market capitalization but has managed to preserve some of the wins for the past few days outperforming Ethereum and others.

ADA’s price trends to the downside on the 4-hour chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

This Trader Forecasted Bad News For The Cardano Price

On low timeframes, the Cardano price was moving sideways over the past few months, coming off from a major downtrend. In early 2022, the cryptocurrency finally broke below the $1 price point which triggered more losses and sent Cardano into its 2020 levels.

At that time, the Cardano price moved sideways and experienced a relief rally to $1.20 which was immediately followed by a steeper decline. Legendary trader Peter Brandt believes ADA’s price might be forming a pattern hinting at a similar move.

Via his Twitter account, Brandt wrote the following while sharing the image below:

This is a fractal chart construction known as a descending triangle. If it continues in the fractal, $ADA should have one more significant decline. “Should,” not “must”.

Cardano Price Ada Adausdt 1
Source: Peter Brandt via Twitter

As the image shows, the Cardano price is forming a bottom at around $0.4 with a series of higher lows hinting at a downtrend. If ADA’s price continues to compress into its current levels, the cryptocurrency might break below and re-test the area around $0.35, according to Brandt’s prediction.

Cardano Price Ada Adausdt 2
Source: Peter Brandt via Twitter

 What Could Prevent Further Losses For The Cardano Price

Data from Material Indicators shows a stack of ask liquidity at around $0.48. This could prevent ADA from breaking about this area, on lower timeframes.

In addition, Material Indicators show a spike in selling pressure from retail investors. They have been dumping their ADA on the market as the Cardano price trends to the upside.

Fewer “paper hands”, short-term investors, on the market might lead to a long-term bullish trend. On September 22, the Cardano network will undergo its most important update in 2022 and will implement improvements to its scalability, decentralization, and performance, according to its lead developer Input Output Global (IOG).

Time will tell if the cryptocurrency completes the descending triangle into new lows, as Brandt predicted, or if the upcoming HFC event will invalidate it.

Blockchain

Trust Wallet Announces Addition of Solana Dapps Support

2 hours ago

September 15, 2022

Trust Wallet Announces Addition Of Solana Dapps Support
