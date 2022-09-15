Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Crashed Amidst Wider Sell Off, This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report.
The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%.
The annual increase was expected to be 8.1%. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin registered a 4% loss.
Given that the market is undergoing an extended sell-off, a further fall in BTC’s value could be expected. The technical outlook for the coin was bearish as buyers left the market at the time of writing.
Bitcoin price has been struggling at $18,900 for the past month, but it has managed to break through this price level in the last week.
Bitcoin has soared past the $22,000 level. The recent blow from the CPI report has pushed the coin downwards.
Indicators have chosen to side with the bears given how sellers are dominating the market at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is at $1.04 trillion, with a 2.5% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was trading at $20,200 at the time of writing. The plunge from the $22,000 mark was sudden due to the unanticipated number from the CPI report.
Immediate resistance for Bitcoin price was at the $21,000 mark. If BTC manages to topple this level, it can get back to trading above the $22,000 price mark.
Local support for BTC was at $19,200. However, with the intense sell-off, the coin could fall to trade near the $18,900 support line.
The amount of Bitcoin traded in the past session grew slightly, indicating that there was an influx of buying strength.
Technical Analysis
BTC has registered a sharp fall in buying strength over the last 24 hours. This fall in buyers has further pushed the price near the nearest support line.
The Relative Strength Index was seen below the half-line, indicating strong selling strength and, therefore, bearishness.
Over the past few trading sessions, RSI noted a small uptick, indicating that the buying strength increased slightly.
Bitcoin price just fell through the 20-SMA line, which was also a sign that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
BTC displayed buy signal despite the market registering a tiny buy signal after buying strength displayed an appreciation.
The Awesome Oscillator depicts the overall market strength and the direction of the price. AO climbed above the half-line, indicating that buyers could act on this price action.
Even if buyers act on the buy signal, the price of the asset would hardly notice an upward movement. The Directional Movement Index signals the price direction and momentum.
DMI was negative as the -DI (orange) line was above the +DI (blue) line. The Average Directional Index (red) was above the 20 mark, which means that the present price direction has gathered strength.
Blockchain
20+ Projects Participate in KCC Beowulf, One-Stop Experience With KuCoin Web3 Ecosystem
KCC, KuCoin Community Chain, together with KuCoin Wallet and Windvane, announced that they would be holding the first Web3 major event – KCC Beowulf, a 7-week interacting activity. KCC Beowulf will be officially launched during the 5th anniversary of KuCoin. More than 20 projects deployed on KCC, including decentralized exchanges (DEX), lending protocols, wallets, cross-chain bridges, and other web 3.0 protocols, will participate.
The KCC Beowulf event is inspired by the epic poem and the nordic hero, Beowulf. Challengers will grow in the KCC Web3 world and fight against dragons by collecting various NFTs. According to KCC officials, the KCC Beowulf event is divided into 6 parts. First, challengers shall all mint an initial character NFT. Then, they will go through a 4-round of web3 project interaction. In the final part, challengers must craft final profile picture (PFP) NFTs and choose a side of two parties. To reward the challenger, Beowulf has also set up a ladder prize pool on top of the basic prize pool, which will gradually be increased as the number of challengers increases.
The KCC Beowulf event is not only the first joint event of the KuCoin Web3 ecosystem but also an important part of the Web3 venue of the KuCoin 5th anniversary. Furthermore, the launch of the Beowulf event at this special time also demonstrates KuCoin’s ambition and attempt at the Web3 ecosystem led by KCC.
At the beginning of this year, KuCoin decided to support the development of the Web3 ecosystem. KCC co-release KCS Whitepaper with the KCS Management Foundation and KuCoin on March 29, 2022. The paper notes that the KCS ecosystem will provide more and more sources to support the Web3 ecosystem led by KCC in the future. At the same time, in July 2022, KuCoin secured a 10-million US dollar strategic investment from Susquehanna International Group (SIG), one of the largest quantitative trading firms. And it publicly stated that it would use a portion of the funding to support application developers on KCC and expand its product line, such as crypto wallets, DeFi projects, NFT platforms, etc. Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, said in a media interview, “We will use the SIG investment to further improve the leading status of KuCoin in the decentralized exchange and enrich the integrity of the Web3 ecosystem.”
Leandre, the core member of KCC GODAO Foundation, said, “As the first joint event of KuCoin’s Web3 ecosystem, we hope that more users can have their first on-chain experience on KCC in a fun and easy-to-play way. Furthermore, with the migration from Web2 to Web3, decentralized finance will gradually become the main battlefield of finance in the future, and users who participate in KCC Beowulf have the opportunity to become the backbone of the DeFi world.”
About KCC
KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by KCS’ developer community, solving the network latency and high gas fees of the Ethereum network. KCC is Ethereum-based and compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine and smart contracts to provide community users and developers a higher-speed, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experience.
Visit https://bit.ly/newsbtc-kcc to learn more.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Sets Itself Across Zero Line Now, Says Analyst
Dave the Wave, the analyst who accurately foretold the collapse of Bitcoin in 2021, is back with another market forecast. The prominent crypto trader shared some charts on a Twitter Thread this Monday. Dave claims that the world’s foremost cryptocurrency is about to flip bullish, judging from previous cycles.
The pseudonymous crypto analyst took to Twitter to share MACD charts that prove his predictions with over 100,000 followers. According to the Tweet, Bitcoin has hit its bottom and is ready to start its journey upward once again. Dave is basing his predictions on the past years’ trends depicted on the chart (2012, 2015, and 2019).
Related Reading: Bitcoin Hash Rate Skyrockets Amid 55% Hike In 2 Months
BTC is About To Swing Into An Upward Movement According to MACD Chart
MACD is a market movement tracker that shows how two in-motion averages relate to one another. It operates based on trends and allows traders to calculate the points at which market momentum is likely to reverse.
Based on Dave’s wave, Bitcoin’s MACD has swung below the zero line and is over-sold in a similar movement to 2019. Hence “there is a good chance that we will also see the first contracting Histogram on the Bitcoin monthly chart.” Judging by previous trends, the king of crypto is about to go on a bull run.
Another Crypto Analyst Disagrees With Dave
Interestingly, not everyone shares Dave the Wave’s bullish sentiments as regards Bitcoin. Another popular crypto analyst, Bluntz, shared his own chart describing it as ugly. He affirms that he does not desire to purchase Bitcoin anytime soon unless it drops below $17000.
Bluntz, the smart contractor on Twitter, is the analyst who successfully forecasted Bitcoin’s bearish low in 2018. If his chart is anything to go by, BTC still has a few more lows to weather before any relief arrives. This is according to a thread the crypto analyst shared on Twitter in mid-August.
Bitcoin’s Current Price Movements
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading below $21,000, down about over 8% within the last 24 hours. Although BTC price has again lost its gains of above $22K, it has gained a 10% upward swing from the foremost cryptocurrency’s $19,000 position of the previous week. However, these movements are still far from Bitcoin’s all-time high of 61,000, a 65% difference.
Related Reading: FTX (FTT) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed
Dave the Wave believes now is the time to buy, not sell BTC, while the Smart Contractor wants to wait. Each of them has a record of making a correct prediction concerning the crypto market. It remains to be seen who is right this time as their predictions seem to clash.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
ATOM Maintains “Market’s Biggest Mover” Tag, Sustains 4-Month High
Cosmos’ native crypto continues its bullish run up to a 40% bullish gain while other cryptos ebb and flow; NEAR follows with a multi-week high.
The native coin of Cosmos protocol, ATOM continues to move upward, hitting new highs every day. At the time of writing, the crypto is trading at $14 after briefly hitting $16 earlier today. It had hit a 4-month high of $13.92 on Thursday amidst the broader crypto market bounce back.
That was after the Wednesday dip when ATOM price dropped to just below $12. Ever since the $6 dip in the middle of June, Cosmos token (ATOM) has been on an upward gliding triangle. Notably, ATOM has broken the Relative Strength Index (RSI) barrier and briefly hit $16.
Related Reading: TA: Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase
As of Thursday, crypto sites were still speculating if ATOM would hit the $15 mark as it continued to rise. Most of these sites opined that it would have to break its Relative Strength Index (RSI) barrier to achieve that. According to them, this hurdle would appear as a ceiling at 63.30.
However, ATOM cleared the barrier early this morning, trading at $16 before dropping to its current price, $14. This bullish run makes it a 40% gain ($10) within the space of 3 months.
Other Cryptos Rally in The Wake of Sell-odd On Wednesday
Additionally, this event comes alongside the wider market rallying from the ongoing massive crypto sell-off. The increasing strength of the dollar impacted crypto values negatively, causing a considerable market sell-off. This drove the price of tokens, like Ethereum Classic and Aave, to drop dangerously. ETC dipped by 12%, while Aave dropped by 7% on Tuesday. Another crypto Celsius fell by 11% as well.
However, by Wednesday afternoon, the affected coins were on the rise once again. In fact, Aave was trading at a higher position than before the dip. Analysts traced this recovery to a sharp drop in the US dollar Index around the same time.
NEAR Protocol Is Not Left Out In The Bullish Run
Another remarkable protocol amid these market movements is the NEAR network which reached a multi-week high coinciding with ATOM’s surge. Still, the NEAR token didn’t break its own hurdle remaining in the same $5 range. The token is currently trading at $4.55, according to data from Tradingview.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Takes A Blow After It Falls Below $22,000, Any Chances For A Bull Run
Nonetheless, COSMOS’ ATOM remains the “Biggest Mover” on the market at the moment. Amidst market volatility, the token continues to make significant headway. While other cryptos struggle with volatility from the rising US dollar index, the crypto has hit a 4-month high. As a result, ATOM has earned applause from numerous crypto sites.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Returns After Abysmal Phase
The outflows from bitcoin ETFs in the last couple of months suggested strong bearish sentiment among institutional investors. However, there seemed to be a change in the tide last week when a remarkable inflow trend was recorded over a three-day period. These inflows into the BTC ETFs that provide long exposure showed that investors were expecting further upside for the digital asset, and the decline in short BTC exposure speaks truth to this.
ProShares Outflows And Inflows
The ProShares Bitcoin ETFs are the most popular in the market. The BITO ETF is one that offers long exposure, while the much newer BITI ETF allows investors to capitalize on short exposure. BITI, being launched in a bear market, grew quickly in terms of BTC exposure. However, the past week has shown a reluctance on the part of investors to bet against the price of bitcoin.
BITI outflows for last Friday came out to a total of 1,060 BTC in a single-day period, the largest outflows the ETF has recorded since it launched. Furthermore, the outflows would continue into the new week, when BITI saw another 425 BTC leave. This brought the total exposure of BITI down to 3,580 BTC as of Monday.
BITO ETF records inflows | Source: Arcane Research
As for the BITO, it has been all shades of good news in the last week. A consecutive three days of inflows saw 1,650 BTC flow into the ETF. This follows a month of outflows for the ETF, showing more demand for long exposure to the digital asset.
While BITI had seen 1,050 BTC in outflows on Friday, BITO had recorded inflows of 700 BTC on the same day. It suggests that investors are pulling out of their short positions and putting them into long positions.
Bitcoin Not Out Of The Woods
Even though there have been a lot of inflows into long bitcoin ETFs, the numbers still do not suggest a complete shift to the bullish sentiment among investors. BITI’s BTC exposure shows that even though there might be some movement to long ETFs, betting against the price of bitcoin still remains on the minds of investors.
BTC declines to $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
BITI’s current total exposure sits at 3,850 BTC, the same as it was back at its June and July peaks. So even though there have been outflows, there is still a strong sentiment to continue to short the digital asset.
BITO had recorded its strongest single-day inflows back on Friday, but it is yet to reverse the bearish trend completely. Even with such high inflows, the ETF is currently sitting at a three-month low. However, a positive from the three-day inflows was a recovery on the CME basis.
Featured image from CryptoPotato, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Accelerates By 3,000%, Will It Impact Price?
The meme coin currently under the spotlight for its token-burning campaign hit a new burn rate high this Monday. Shiba Inu, the dog crypto, burned close to 200 million coins within the last 24 hours. According to SHIB Burn data, the burn rate of Shib tokens has spiked by about 3000% in the space of 1 day.
Furthermore, most of the tokens sent to Shiba Inu’s burn wallet are from individual whale accounts. This burn initiative has taken off big since the beginning of this month. More than 500 million tokens went out of circulation in the first week. At this rate, it is possible the burn rate might hit 5000% in a few days.
Related Reading: Solana (SOL) Heats Up 7% In Last 24 Hours As Helium Eyes Merge
Whale Accounts Invest Massively In Shiba Inu
Even as the Shiba Inu tokens burn rate skyrockets, the token is drawing massive investments from individual whale accounts. Last weekend, two whales took up positions worth millions in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.
The first one bought 702 billion SHIB coins costing close to a whopping $8.7 million. Another whale, in a first-time transaction, purchased 541 billion tokens worth almost $7 million, according to Ethescan.io data. Nonetheless, the newest whale on Shiba Inu continues to be anonymous, one of the benefits of decentralized finance.
Will The Increased Burn Rate Have Any Effect On SHIB Price?
As the number of tokens burned on the Shiba Inu protocol spikes, will it positively affect the price of SHIB tokens? This question remains on many minds as millions of SHIB tokens continue to go out of circulation.
SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001233 after briefly dipping to 0.00001198 yesterday. The coin is doing quite well for itself amid the general crypto bear market, up about 93% in 1 year. It had hit an unprecedented all-time high of $0.00004217 close to the end of October 2021. However, it continued to drop amid general market volatility coming to rest at its current price. It is unclear if the increase in token burning will push the token any closer to its October 2021 peak.
Shiba Inu Grows Closer to Its Trillion Token Burn Benchmark
This recent burn benchmark brings the meme coin protocol closer to its goal of burning trillions of tokens. It will be an integral part of the launch of ShibaSwap 2.0 and the anticipated Shibarium Layer 2. As it stands, Shiba Inu devs are continually seeking innovative options to burn the tokens.
Related Reading: NEAR Bulls Charge Their Way Past $4.7 Amid Lack Of Spike In Volume
Finally, the dog token still has a lot of challenges to overcome in the coming days if its price is to climb. The soaring inflation, coupled with the scheduled CPI report release and next week’s FOMC meeting, is also part of it. In fact, SHIB’s price may plateau or even dip in the coming days despite the massive amount of coins burned.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Retests $20K While CEL Holds Gains Amidst Market Bleeding
The world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had an eventful week as it briefly hit the $22,500 benchmark on Friday. The crypto has been having a hard time for the past month, trading below $20,000. Detractors even went so far as to predict a $12,000 drop for the token amid the broader market’s bearish turn. Yet it rallied last week, breaking the $22,000 resistance mark before dropping again. Today, Bitcoin has climbed back and is currently trading around the $20,000 mark.
Meanwhile, as the crypto ecosystem undergoes bearish turns in the throes of inflation, the Celsius price dropped 17%. The CEL token had soared by 13% on Sunday only to dip from a $1.7 high to $1.43 on Monday. At the time of writing, the crypto is holding steady in the $1.70 price range.
Related Reading: Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline
Multiple Events Clash With Each Other, Causing Extreme Volatility In Crypto Market
This season is a highly volatile one for the crypto market as several significant events seem to be clashing. On the one hand, there is the Ethereum Merge, a movement from the protocol’s PoW consensus to the energy-efficient PoS. The much-anticipated event has been the subject of much hype and market movements. It will take place this November 15th after multiple postponements due to several hitches in the development process.
Another event analysts expect to affect the crypto market is the CPI release on September 13. Some have said that CPI, more than the Ethereum Merge, would determine the price of crypto in the coming days. These, coupled with the spiking inflation rates, have caused the entire crypto ecosystem to convulse continuously.
The Wider Crypto Market Is Bleeding
For now, the market is bleeding after the weekend gains. Ethereum is down 5%, currently trading at $1,581. As for the native currency of Cardano, it barely cleared $0.4783 after trading at $0.5209 last weekend. DOGE price is down about 7% from its weekend spike. It is currently trading at $0.06067. As for XRP, it has declined sharply from Friday’s $0.3606 gain, dropping to its current $0.3371.
Related Reading: WATCH: Bitcoin Bear Market Corrective Patterns Examined | BTCUSD September 14, 2022
Most Altcoins are down at least 8% amidst the current crypto bear market. It is also possible that Bitcoin will follow if it drops below $20,000. As things stand, there are mixed feelings among investors and traders about the King coin. Some believe it can soar back to $22,000, while others predict it will hit an even lower zero mark. $12,000 is the most popularly quoted as the expected zero mark for Bitcoin.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Crashed Amidst Wider Sell Off, This Could Be The Next Stop
Did Phil Jones play the last game for Manchester United? The Red Devils defender LEFT of the Premier League squad for the 2022/23 season by Erik ten Hag
Ukrainian Zelenskyy visits newly liberated towns
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust violations: NPR
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘hasn’t been satisfied at all’ after Week 1 as he prepares for Ravens
Coloradons rank highest in road rage according to national survey by Forbes Advisor
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as throngs pay respects
Surveillance video shows man violently attacked with bat in Miami-Dade
Chicago White Sox fall 4 games behind in the division with a 3-0 loss entering Thursday’s makeup game in Cleveland
20+ Projects Participate in KCC Beowulf, One-Stop Experience With KuCoin Web3 Ecosystem
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet