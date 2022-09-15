News
Chris Perkins: Remember the blitzes from last year’s Baltimore game? Dolphins defensive players recall something else
When most of us remember last year’s Dolphins-Baltimore game, it’s the constant onslaught of all-out, hair-on-fire blitzes the Dolphins threw at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Dolphins defensive players have memories of the blitzes, but they have memories of something else, too.
What they remember is their swarming mentality.
“That was the big thing,” linebacker Jerome Baker said. “You pop on the film, no matter if it was a simple ‘out’ route, whatever it was, we all ran to the ball. It’s just fun to watch when we watch the tape. That’s the key to it.”
He’s right. Take a look at the game video from the Dolphins’ 22-10 victory over the Ravens.
There are numerous snapshots of multiple Dolphins defenders around the ball. Tackling. Making hits. Ripping at the ball. You didn’t just see this with blitzes on Jackson. It was anyone with the ball. The Dolphins came at the Ravens in ravenous pods.
The defensive aggressiveness went way beyond blitzes, and that must be the case again Sunday when the Dolphins (1-0) visit the Ravens (1-0).
“The main thing for us is we ran after the ball last year,” Baker said.
It’s always important to remember the devastation and confusion the Dolphins can bring with those blitzes.
Last week, safety Brandon Jones had the NFL’s fastest blitz, according to NFL NextGen Stats, at 2.14 seconds. It resulted in New England quarterback Mac Jones fumbling and Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram scooping up the loose ball and running it in for a 6-yard touchdown. It would have been the fifth-fastest sack in the NFL last season.
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was tied for fourth-fastest blitz, getting to Jones in 2.67 seconds. The 20th fastest sack last season was in 2.57 seconds.
These guys can get there. Fast.
The Dolphins blitzed 27.3 percent of the time last week against New England, which tied for ninth in the league.
And when considering whether the Dolphins should be blitz-heavy again, disregard the argument about Jackson playing for a contract. You could argue it both ways. You can contend he won’t run because wants to avoid contact and stay healthy just as much as you could contend he will run because he wants to have a great year so he can get the big money.
Focus on the Dolphins.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said every team in the league will study past games, so he expects Baltimore to be well-schooled in how it got schooled by the Dolphins last year. Boyer said said there’s a balance between repeating a successful strategy and having the element of surprise. But he said the key is putting your players in a position to succeed.
“Ultimately, that’s what it’s really about,” he said.
So as everyone debates whether the Dolphins defense will throw those all-out blitzes at Jackson once again, go back to Baker’s words about the swarming defense and consider the damage the defense can do aside from blitzes.
Turn on last year’s Baltimore video.
In the first quarter you see defensive back Eric Rowe strip the ball from Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and although the Ravens recovered the fumble, you see five other Dolphins defenders —cornerbacks Byron Jones and Justin Coleman, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelan Phillips, and safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones — around the ball.
In the second quarter there was a swing pass to running back D’Onta Freeman, and although cornerback Xavien Howard was there for the tackle, Holland and Rowe were also on the scene.
Even a third-quarter 9-yard gain was an example of a swarming defense. After Freeman caught the pass and ran upfield, you saw defensive lineman Christian Wilkins tracking him down from behind and linebackers Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley and Brandon Jones waiting in front.
On and on it goes.
The Jets didn’t send a lot of blitzes at Jackson last week. They blitzed 20.7% percent of the time and it resulted in two sacks, four pressures and two quarterback knockdowns.
The Jets also didn’t consistently pressure Jackson, and as a result he had a good-enough-to-win performance at 17 for 30 for 213 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 98.3 passer rating.
One way or the other, the Dolphins will put pressure on Jackson.
“Everybody pursuing, everybody flying to the ball, that’s really one of the only ways to contain him, just to have a bunch of hats on the ball at all times,” linebacker Jaelan Phillips said.
There’s reason to think the Dolphins might deviate from their blitzing strategy of a year ago. Recall that Baltimore had numerous injuries. That made a strategic difference for the Dolphins and Jackson.
“Let’s just say he didn’t have all of his weapons,” Baker said, “so he couldn’t do a lot of the things he usually does.”
The Ravens might have running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) make their season debuts this week. That could make a difference in the Dolphins’ approach.
Taking everything into account, the best insight into the Dolphins’ defensive strategy against Jackson and the Ravens might come back to what Baker said about being a swarming defense, and what linebacker Elandon Roberts said about the Dolphins’ defensive mentality.
“We’re big hitters,” Roberts said. “I don’t think you can name one guy that isn’t hitting. I think that’s what we do best is fly around and hit.”
Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking
A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is praised for his heroic actions when he stopped a man from hijacking a woman and her baby.
The employee, Mykel Gordon, was working at a location in the Fort Walton Beach area on Wednesday afternoon when the woman began screaming for help, according to statements from Chick-fil-A and the county sheriff’s office. from Okaloosa.
The woman was getting out of her car in the restaurant parking lot when the suspect, William Branch, approached her “waving a stick and asking for her keys,” authorities said.
Branch then grabbed the keys from the woman’s seat belt, opened her car door and walked inside, authorities said.
“As the victim started screaming for help, a Chick-fil-A employee ran to intervene,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
Branch punched Gordon in the face but did not seriously injure him. Cellphone video taken by a witness showed Gordon and Branch wrestling to the ground before more people crashed. Gordon then restrains Branch.
Police say Gordon told deputies that Branch had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking.
Branch, 43, of DeFuniak Springs, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. It is unclear if he has obtained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
The Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A called Gordon a “hero” for helping the woman. “At Chick-fil-A our mission is to ‘Serve’ and today Mykel went further…to ‘Save’,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
This isn’t the first time Gordon has helped a client. In 2018, he helped two teenage girls after a truck failed to negotiate a bend and crashed into the girls’ car, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.
“God is resonating out there. It’s a miracle in many ways how this happened. But just for people like this to step forward and make things happen, I know not everyone is going to do something like this,” said the father of one of the girls. the newspaper.
This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com
Terron Armstead returns to Dolphins’ Thursday practice, but Austin Jackson still missing
It turns out Terron Armstead’s Wednesday absence from Miami Dolphins practice may have been more about the veteran rest than the toe injury.
Armstead, the Dolphins’ three-time Pro Bowl left tackle that was acquired in free agency this offseason, was back at the team’s practice on Thursday. He missed Wednesday drills with both a toe injury, which caused him to miss two snaps in Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, and veteran rest listed as reasons on Miami’s injury report.
Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson, who left Sunday’s game in the second quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return, was not seen for a second consecutive practice.
Miami could be in for another game, on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens, where backup tackle Greg Little is called upon. The Dolphins had a number of contingency plans on the offensive line tested against the Patriots as Little, who practiced fully on Wednesday with an ankle injury, left momentarily, as did Armstead later.
“You always want to create consistency up front through guys playing their position, communicating with each other, and then when injuries occur, basically you’re moving through Plan A, B, C, D all the way up until you don’t have anybody left at the position,” said offensive coordinator Frank Smith on Thursday morning.
“We’re always evaluating what’s the variable going on and who do we believe are the guys. Sometimes, it might not be the combination that would be the most obvious, but to us, it’s already been drilled in practice.”
Along with Armstead, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (toe), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) also returned to Thursday drills.
Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) was still not seen back at practice on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
How about that $20 billion Figma-Adobe deal? • TechCrunch
Paying 50x ARR is cool again
Bloomberg reported this morning that Adobe was about to buy Figma, a former startup and private market design unicorn, for around $20 billion. The Photoshop maker then confirmed the deal with a statement and a short presentation to investors. TechCrunch’s coverage of the announcement is here.
Adobe shares fell more than 15% after the news.
The transaction is massive in terms of dollars, which is worth unpacking. Below, we’ve collected information on Figma’s size in terms of revenue, reviewed its cash position, and discussed what the transaction could mean for other similarly sized companies awaiting the current IPO drought. .
Before I do all that real work, though, can I just say that I’m oddly disappointed in the case?
The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
Read it every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.
Figma is something of a classic startup and venture capital success story. Following a seed round in 2013, Figma attracted steady outside investment with a mid-2021 Series E worth $200 million that valued the software startup at around $10 billion, according to Crunchbase data. At one point, selling for only double a final round would be a lower exit price than investors would have expected when they executed the investment. But! A doubling of a 2021-era valuation in 2022 is a massive win, given how far tech company valuation ranges have shifted over the past year.
South Elgin teen battling cancer surprised with weekend trip to see Bears take on Packers in Green Bay
As Kaylah Gonzalez got off the school bus Wednesday afternoon, she wondered why there were so many people gathered outside her South Elgin home. Then Chicago Bears mascot Staley Da Bear walked across the lawn to greet her with a hug.
Staley surprised the 14-year-old with an all-expenses-paid trip this weekend to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and tickets to see the Bears/Packers game Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
The surprise was “crazy,” said Kaylah, who’s a big Bears fan like her dad, Luis.
“I’m just ready to go to a game. I’ve never been to a game so I’m excited,” the South Elgin High School freshman said.
Kaylah was recommended for the trip by her doctor at Advocate Children’s Hospital, whose parent company, Advocate Health, is partnering with the Bears on the surprise.
The teen will undergo her last chemotherapy session in November after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two and a half years ago. It’s been a long journey for her, during which she lost her hair twice and developed kidney stones, her family said.
“Whenever I see Kaylah, I can always count on her to give me a smile,” Dr. Daniel Choi, pediatric hematology/oncology at Advocate Children’s Hospital, said in a news release.
“Whether she feels great or terrible from her chemotherapy, she always gives you a smile. It speaks volumes about her amazing spirit and the loved ones she is surrounded by. It always brightens my day to see that smile,” he said.
Patients who are chosen as Advocate All-Stars are presented with a trip to a Bears game, said Cristina Enea, a spokeswoman for Advocate Health.
“This is a good opportunity for her to have joy after her long (cancer) journey,” Enea said. It’s also a chance for her family, who’ve been on that journey as well, to relax and celebrate the end of Kaylah’s treatment, she said.
“Cancer is horrible, and no child should have to endure it,” her mother, Damaris Gonzalez, said. “She’s a warrior,” she said.
Gonzalez said she’s tried to be strong for her only daughter, but Kaylah saw her crying one time. “She said, ‘Mom, why are you crying? God has healed me. There’s nothing to worry about. I got this,’” her mom said.
Kaylah is very strong, Luis Gonzalez said, and that strength has helped the family. As she nears the end of her treatment, “we are going to see a miracle,” he said. “God answers prayers.”
Gloria Casas is a freelance reporter for The Courier-News.
Starbucks recalls espresso drink sold in Illinois stores for ‘possible metal fragments’ – NBC Chicago
A Starbucks espresso drink sold in seven states, including Illinois, is being recalled due to possible foreign object contamination, according to an alert from the Federal Drug Administration.
According to the FDA, the products being recalled in 15 oz. bottles of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverage. Items were sold in Illinois, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
The recall is due to possible contamination by foreign objects, specifically “metal fragments”, the FDA alert says.
A total of 221 cases are being recalled.
According to NBC News, the product is distributed by PepsiCo Inc., which makes a number of food, snack and beverage brands.
Mets should steal bases, not faces – The Denver Post
Baseball may bill itself as America’s pastime, but it’s hard to imagine anything more un-American than going through an Orwellian face scanner to watch a baseball game. But that’s the new reality for us New York Mets fans.
The Mets are a special team, particularly good at disappointing their fans. There are a lot of bad teams, but most are bad enough that fans know not to get their hopes up. That’s not the case with the Mets, who always know what potential to show before they blast it. We’re over 140 games into the 2022 season, and the Mets are in first place, with a clear path to the playoffs. This year they decided things were going too well on the pitch, so they just had to blow the pitch.
After tickets, a pretzel, and a few $12 beers, you’ll be spending a lot of change in an average game. But now, seeing the Mets won’t just cost you an arm and a leg — it could cost you your identity. Citi Field has already tried questionable technology, from fingerprint tickets to player facial and temperature scans during the pandemic. Now, the Mets have become the first Major League team to implement a facial recognition ticketing system. In partnership with Wicket, a computer vision company, the Mets are encouraging fans to upload selfies to MLB.com to record their faces, then check in at the gates of Citi Field. (It’s completely opt-in, at least for now.)
Mets management techno-solutionists say their new “face ticketing” is the latest innovation, a way to get fans to our seats a little faster. They have also expressed interest in extending the biometric system to other uses, such as payment for concessions and entry into limited-access clubs at the ballpark. But how will all of this actually affect fans?
First, there’s the fact that facial recognition often doesn’t work in real-life situations, especially if you’re not male or white. Facial recognition software was found to be 10 to 100 times more error-prone for blacks and Asians, especially women. Additionally, surveillance technology often struggles to identify faces when people are wearing hats — not that anyone is wearing one at any ballpark. At the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium, management shared plans to deploy Wicket’s “age verification” facial recognition sensors for fans trying to purchase alcohol. It’s terribly hard to imagine software that malfunctions at the sight of a hat working well enough to tell a 20 year old from a 21 year old.
Even though the facial recognition works well, it’s just not worth the price. A face scan might buy you seconds at the door, but it could put your biometrics at risk for life. If these databases are hacked or breached, Mets fans will be even more unlucky than usual. You can change your credit card number if it’s stolen, you can replace your computer if it’s hacked, but that’s very, very difficult to replace your face.
We also don’t know what the Mets and Wicket really are. what to do with that data once the games are over, even though they claim it will be protected. What we do know is that Wicket is becoming a facial recognition ticketing empire, recently striking a deal with Verizon, the NFL’s official 5G network provider, rapidly expanding its footprint just in time for the season. of football.
How can we be sure our faces won’t be sold to the highest bidder promising a home run on corporate profits? Could ICE get its hands on the data and find undocumented New Yorkers who plan to attend home games and wait for them to arrive? Is this how the Mets want to reward their dedicated, die-hard fans? Ya gotta believe we can do better than that.
Van Doran is director of development at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), a civil rights and privacy advocacy group based in New York City. Siffert is Legal Director at STOP
