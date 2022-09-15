Colorado natives Sam Vines and Ethan Horvath have been called up to the final roster for the United States Men’s National Team ahead of the World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just over two months away.

For a pair of Coloradans, now is the time to seize their moment and claim their place on the plane to Qatar.

On Wednesday, United States men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter called up 26 players for September’s final pre-FIFA World Cup international window, which runs from September 19-27, as the team is set to face Japan and Saudi Arabia. Europe. Former Colorado Rapids Homegrown left back Sam Vines of Colorado Springs and goaltender Ethan Horvath of Highlands Ranch were among those selected. Kellyn Acosta, a former Burgundy Boy, also got the nod.

Vines has had a remarkable start to the 2022 campaign with his club Royal Antwerp in Belgium. After not being featured for the USMNT since November 2021 in World Cup qualifying, he is now back in the picture due to his excellent form. This season he has played every possible minute in eight games as his side top the league, and in trying to help his side reach the UEFA Conference League he has already racked up a total of 1,081 minutes. .

With Fulham’s first-choice starter at left-back Antonee Robinson out with a sprained ankle, Vines will earn another shot to prove himself. The naturally southpaw left-back is likely to rival versatile full-back Joe Scally, who plays in the German Bundesliga. Berhalter couldn’t miss Vines’ meteoric rise this season and has a contingency plan in place.

“One of the things we are preparing for if Antonee can’t go, gets injured or is suspended in the World Cup is who can take his boots? Berhalter said in his availability to media. “With Sammy Vines I think it’s a great opportunity to watch him. He’s a guy who’s in the shape of his life. I’ve spoken closely with his coaching staff and they’ve been very impressed with The other option is to look at a right-footed player (at left-back), which I’m sure we’ll do at this camp.

Horvath, on loan at the English second tier with Luton Town at Premier League side Nottingham Forest, has made eight appearances and kept a clean pair of sheets. He was called up for the first time since a less than regular performance against El Salvador in June.

The goalkeeper position for the United States, normally its best asset, is currently up for grabs with four contenders. Zack Steffen will miss out with injury, while Arsenal No. 2 Matt Turner and New York City FC’s Sean Johnson have been called up to camp.

“I think Matt Turner is in good shape and like in a decent position. … But we have Ethan Horvath playing every week in Luton, Sean Johnson playing every week in New York. We have guys who are on the pitch,” a said Berhalter “Overall it’s something we’re up against that will put them in the best possible position to perform well for us.”

The United States will face fellow World Cup finalists Japan on September 23, with the game scheduled for an early kick-off at 6:30 a.m. MDT in Dusseldorf, Germany. Four days later, the United States will travel to Murcia, Spain to take on Saudi Arabia and kick-off will begin at 12:00 MDT.

Berhalter stressed that players not called up to camp who are in good shape will still have a good chance of making the roster. The United States will also have a camp in October for MLS players whose teams are not in the playoffs.

“It’s not decided and there is still time to earn their place in the team,” said Berhalter. “With that, I’m excited about the roster we have.”

The USMNT will face Wales, England and Iran in Group B of the World Cup with the opener against the Welsh on November 21.