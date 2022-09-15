Cpd Questions Harvey Mayor Security Over Shots Fired At Robber In Old Town

Why take the risk?

About the recent article “3M spinning off health care division that would be its own Fortune 500 company. Where will it land?”

My question is to St. Paul city leaders, including the mayor, why would the health care division consider the city of St. Paul? The news article mentions some pros but doesn’t mention the record murder rates and violent crimes in downtown St. Paul and its environs. Why take the risk to have a business in St. Paul? Buses and LRT are not safe for employees to utilize, not to mention the high crime rates around the downtown including the main LRT transit station.

It’s unfortunate that St. Paul and Minneapolis have a serious crime problem that makes businesses look elsewhere, and people move away from these high-crime locations to other safer cities.

I know I’m one of them who moved out of the Twin Cities for a safer environment.

Bobby Reardon, Pelican Lake Township

A ‘threat to democracy’ test

Perhaps it would help the writer of “Confession” (Letter to Editor, Sept. 8) decide if he’s a fascist if he would listen to, or read the text of, President Biden’s speech. In it Biden states, “Now, I want to be very clear, very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.”

So, I made a possible checklist for deciding if one could be a threat to democracy. If you support the former president’s cavalier attitude toward classified documents, if you think that the Jan. 6 riot was legitimate political discourse, if you believe the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and if you use the word “woke” as a pejorative, then President Biden could be referring to you.

Otherwise, the president was asking for help from all sides in getting the Republican Party back to being the party of traditional conservative values like those listed in the “Confession” letter.

Ken Thielman, Woodbury

Paper fell short

This past Sunday was Sept. 11. When I opened the Pioneer Press, the first mention of the attacks on America was on page 5.

Page 5 had an article about the 9/11 fund. That’s it … page 5.

On September 11, 2001, America was changed forever. History was made with the loss of thousands of lives. History can never be erased nor should it be. The Pioneer Press fell very short on remembering the event that changed the world forever.

Jody Schwab, Hugo

Can they do the job or not?

An article in the Sept. 13 Pioneer Press recaps a report by the Minnesota Senate Education Finance and Policy Committee from the Education chair and four members, Republicans. It concerns “tens of millions of dollars in fraud” that was reported to have been committed against the Minnesota Department of Education in a pandemic-related program providing free meals for children. According to numbers provided, that could amount to 20% of the total 2021 program for the particular nonprofit in question.

Even though fraud was suspected in 2020, the department reportedly did not react until 2021. The department is reported to have stood by its assessment of appropriate response in past queries. This, even though the federal programs have definite rules about monitoring expenditures of federal funds.

Meanwhile, the article also states that “Minnesota’s Education Department said stay-at-home orders and telework policies from Gov. Tim Walz made it difficult to oversee the program.” So, which is it, especially in view of extended working-from-home practices? Are off-campus employees actually able to perform the functions of their employment outside the office and public work environment? Or not?

Art Thell, West St. Paul