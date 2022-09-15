Crowds line up for Queen’s casket as Charles has a quiet day – The Denver Post

By JILL LAWLESS, MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners spent hours queuing for minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state inside a Parliament building on Thursday and as King Charles III spent the day in private reflecting on his first week on the throne.

The queue to pay homage to the late Queen at Westminster Hall stretched for 7 kilometres, past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the Thames, then over a bridge to Parliament. People online said they didn’t mind the wait.

“I’m glad there was a queue because it gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,” said healthcare professional Nimisha Maroo. “I wouldn’t have liked it if I had to rush.”

Buckingham Palace released details of plans for the Queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state from around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people attending the funeral of the ‘Westminster Abbey. A smaller funeral service is scheduled for later Monday at Windsor Castle.

At the end of the day, the Queen will be buried in a private family service in Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

After a day of great ceremony and emotion on Wednesday as the Queen was carried in a somber procession from Buckingham Palace, the King spent the day working and in ‘private reflection’ at his residence in Highgrove, west of England. Charles has had calls with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and is addressing a host of world leaders – many of whom will come to London on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

Heir to the throne, Prince William and his wife Kate visited the royal family’s estate at Sandringham in eastern England to view some of the tributes left by well-wishers. The couple walked slowly along the metal barriers receiving bouquets from the public and chatting with well-wishers. Other members of the Royal Family fanned out across the UK to thank people for their support, with the Queen’s son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie visiting Manchester and his sister Princess Anne in Glasgow.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday, carried by carriage and greeted by cannons and the sound of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped and crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall .

Charles, his siblings and sons walked behind the coffin, which was topped with a wreath of white roses and its wreath rested on a purple velvet pillow.

The motorcade marked Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state as the process of national mourning moved to the grand boulevards and historic monuments of the British capital.

The 900-year-old Westminster Hall is now at the center of events as the Queen remains in state until Monday.

The mass bereavement display is a huge logistical operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) route lined with first aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any one time, and 30 religious leaders of various faiths to stop and speak to those queuing.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words ‘Faith Team’ as he spoke to mourners.

Welby, who led a service for the Royal Family when Elizabeth’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall, paid tribute to the Queen as “someone you could trust totally, completely and absolutely, whose wisdom was remarkable”.

Thousands of people have already paid their respects, filing past the coffin draped in the royal standard and topped with a diamond-encrusted crown.

People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and trainers, marched in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens held magnificent medieval banquets and where previous monarchs lay in state.

After passing the coffin, most of the mourners stopped to look back before exiting through the room’s large oak doors. Some have wiped away tears; others bowed their heads or curtsied. One dropped to one knee and blew a goodbye kiss.

Keith Smart, engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the room. He had waited over 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.

“Everyone in the crowd behaved impeccably. There was no malice, everyone was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. this room and seeing this, I just collapsed in. I didn’t bow – I knelt on the floor, on my knees, I bowed my head to the queen.

The late night silence was broken when one of the guards watching around the coffin collapsed and fell forward from a raised platform. The man, his chest adorned with medals, could be seen on live streams of the queen’s coffin lying in state rocking on his feet before darting to the ground. Two police officers rushed to her aid.

Crowds lined the route of the Queen’s coffin each time it was moved on its long journey from Scotland – where the monarch died on September 8, aged 96 – to London .

On Tuesday evening, thousands of people braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the coffin, drove slowly from an airbase to Buckingham Palace.

Earlier in Edinburgh, around 33,000 people marched silently past his coffin in 24 hours at St Giles Cathedral.

___

