Dave Hyde: It’s a sprint, not a marathon, for Miami Dolphins roster built on speed

During the tedium of preseason camp, one of Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin’s pre-snap checks was peculiar and reminded defensive coordinator/linebacker coach Joe Rossi of pro wrestling.

Sori-Marin’s arm movements reminded Rossi of the 1990s World Wrestling Federation tag team known as the Bushwhackers; part of their act was alternating swinging arms up and down in front of their bodies. But when the 43-year-old coach mentioned the old-school reference to his linebackers, no one knew what the heck he was referring to — not even current pro wrestling fans such as Josh Aune and Derik LeCaptain.

“I showed my age,” Rossi recalled Wednesday. But to relate to players less than half his age, Rossi pulled up grainy footage on YouTube during that position group meeting.

Sori-Marin was enthralled, and the Gophers captain immediately thought: “That is perfect for us.”

The linebackers became the “Bush-backers,” and started using the move the very next practice. The Gophers secondary and defensive linemen soon learned what they were up to during a defensive meeting.

For Tyler Nubin, it was love at first sight “because we love to have fun out there,” the safety said.

“Goofy,” added defensive end Thomas Rush.

The Bushwhacker celebration is now embraced by the whole Gophers team and has been spotted after big plays — which have been aplenty — through the opening two blowout victories this season. Don’t be surprised to see that funky revelry when Minnesota (2-0) plays host to Colorado (0-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in their final nonconference game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“It took on a little bit of a life of its own,” Rossi said.

Offensive leaders Chris Autman-Bell and Tanner Morgan, however, were not fans of the Bushwhacker when they first saw it in August.

“It’s nice to see it now,” Morgan said after the 62-10 win over Western Illinois on Saturday. “In fall camp, that was —.”

Autman-Bell interjected: “I hate the defense during fall camp. But to watch those guys fly around in games, it’s fun to see. I’m a huge fan of those guys.”

During one preseason practice, the linebackers started doing the Bushwhacker during the Ski-U-Mah drill — a three-level rushing, blocking and tackling drill during which the whole team encircles the participants. Regardless of the new celebration or not, the drill often gets pretty rowdy.

“By the end of the drill everybody on the defense was doing it,” Sori-Marin said. “We were getting defensive stops, and it was cool. We were watching it on film the next day and laughing about it.”

Again, not everyone thought it was so funny, especially during the taxing practices in the summer heat.

“There were times where we were going back and forth with the offense, and I would get in their face and hit the Bushwhacker,” Sori-Marin said. “They started doing it back on us. It got a little personal there for a minute.”

Rossi added, “I could see (Sori-Marin) having a career in professional wrestling. He’s a little bit of that type of guy.”

During one fall camp practice open to media members, Nubin and Trey Potts got into a scuffle that didn’t appear to have any sort of Bushwhacker connection. It looked more to be the tipping point of high-level competitiveness coming at a time when players are sore from the grind of camp and have grown tired of hitting the same color jerseys day after day after day.

“Sometimes that boils over to some emotions,” Nubin explained. “We’ve worked on having emotion on the field, but not being emotional, being stupid after the play. That is a learning experience all players can learn from. It was all competition.

“There is no beef between me and Trey,” Nubin continued. “That is my guy; I love him. But it’s just competition, man. To go against the best, you have to bring your best. That’s what we both do.”

Immediately after that brouhaha, Fleck called the players over for a private chat. Earlier this week, Fleck was asked by the Pioneer Press about walking the fine line between him seeking a deeply connected yet ultra-competitive team.

“You want to make sure that players can have a lot of fun,” Fleck responded. “They can be themselves and they can express themselves how ever. The personalities can shine, but we are still all one team. There is a balance to that of when that (celebration) can happen, how that happens, where it happens, how much you do it.”

During another preseason practice, Sori-Marin and Brevyn Spann-Ford exchanged trash talk under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium. That’s also around the time when the Gophers tight end didn’t care much for the Bushwhacker.

“If I’m being honest, I hated it,” Spann-Ford said Wednesday. “But that’s just because Mariano is one of those players, he will get under your skin. We will jaw back and forth always. But you know it’s out of love. Seeing those guys make plays on Saturdays, that’s when you love the Bushwhacker. I’ll break it out a couple of times, if I have to.”

Spann-Ford said that on a Zoom call with reporters and couldn’t help but do a version of the Bushwhacker on the spot.

Last year, the Gophers adopted a “knock” mantra after a scene from the TV show “Breaking Bad,” in which Walter White tells his wife, Skyler, he is not in danger as drug dealer. “I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? Naw. I am the one who knocks.”

Rossi said the TV show was used from January 2021 as an opportunity to make that unit tougher, and it remains part of what they do this season. That was a planned theme, while the origins of Bushwhacker were “organic.”

“Meetings are long and you try to keep some focus and add some levity at times,” Rossi said. “… It’s a hard game, a demanding game, but there has to be fun to it. If football is no fun, then what are we doing it for?”