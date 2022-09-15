News
Dave Hyde: It’s a sprint, not a marathon, for Miami Dolphins roster built on speed
Too many times the Miami Dolphins entered a season like an old car that by November was huffing and puttering to the side of the road with smoke pouring out the hood. There was 2012, when General Manager Jeff Ireland said of his playmaking positions, “We got talent, just not enough speed.”
There was 2018, when coach Adam Gase answered a mid-season question about his team by saying, “It’s a good thing football isn’t just a foot race.”
On Sunday, the Dolphins won their opener in a manner that showed the pathway to more wins. They’re fast. It’s not just a one-man-showstopper that caused Philadelphia cornerback K’Von Wallace to say in preseason about new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill: “I’ve never seen anyone that fast in my life.”
These Dolphins are stacked with such high-end speed no one even mentions their fastest player in any conversation about guessing their fastest player.
“I just stand there, saying nothing,’ cornerback Keion Crossen says. “I’m just a workhorse. I don’t go around hollering how fast I am. If you know, you know. If you don’t, you’ll find out.”
Crossen recorded the second-fastest speed (22.05 mph) by any NFL player in the first weekend’s games, according to NextGen Stats. He’s recorded the most times above 22 mph in each of the previous two seasons in his usual role as a punt team’s gunner. But he understands why no one mentions this in the locker room.
“People look at speed on offense, at the guys running with the ball,’ he said. “And we’ve got guys like that.”
Receiver Jaylen Waddle recorded the fifth-fastest time with the ball Sunday (20.3 mph) on his 42-yard touchdown that opened up the win against New England. Hill had the 10th-fastest time for a ball carrier Sunday, even if he didn’t hit his top-end speed.
Then there’s the re-made running-back room that didn’t get loose Sunday. That’s the bottom-line that has to budge. The Dolphins’ 13 points and 302 yards of offense wasn’t much, suggesting an new offensive system still finding its way.
Coach Mike McDaniel gave a list to scouts of skills he wanted for his zone-blocking scheme. Speed evidently was high on the list. Running back Raheem Mostert ran with the ball over 23 mph for San Francisco in 2020, the only ball-carrier to break that barrier since recording speed began in 2016.
Chase Edmonds topped speeds of 15 mph on nearly a quarter of his carries in Arizona last year, the most by any NFL back with 100 attempts. Receiving is his strength, too.
“That’s something that I feel like is kind of my niche,’ he said Wednesday. “I feel like I can separate myself around other running backs in the NFL, just with my ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.”
All this speed, like big size or strength, only matters when part of a larger tool box. Ted Ginn Jr. had electric speed, but the Dolphins first-round pick in 2007 took a few NFL seasons to add the route-running component. Clyde Gates, a fourth-round pick in 2011, never harnessed his speed, much to the disappointment of the front office.
“It’s wonderful tool and resource, assuming you can’t just be a fast guy,’ McDaniel said. “When you’re fast and play strong and you have a diverse route tree, [speed] is an issue because you can expand the field in the same amount of time more than other teams. So that puts stress on the defense.”
As Crossen puts it: “What’s Spider-Man say? ‘With great power comes great responsibility?’ With great speed comes the need for great discipline as well. Even though you have the speed to make up errors, you still need the discipline to be in the right spot and make the right decisions every play.”
Winning teams need something exceptional. Some are big. Most are physical. For these Dolphins to go anywhere, it’s the roster-changing speed they added this offseason. They know. Undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou was a unheralded star of the day with a few big plays, including an open-field hit that made New England receiver Nelson Agholor fumble.
But when Kohou met his father after the game, he didn’t want to talk about his son’s special day.
“All he talked about was how fast Tyreek Hill was,’ he said.
People in sports like to say an NFL season “isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon.” But for the Dolphins, this marathon is a sprint.
News
3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Justin Fields embracing ‘the cycle of the snap’
The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday at Halas Hall, eager to build on their 19-10 season-opening upset of the San Francisco 49ers.
Thhe Bears hit the road this week to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The rivalry game offers the Bears a chance to improve to 2-0 and put a two-game cushion between them and the Packers.
Here’s what else we learned Wednesday in Lake Forest.
1. Justin Fields’ resolve and emotional steadiness continue to make an impression.
Fields probably won’t win many more games in which he completes only eight passes and throws for fewer than 125 yards. Sunday’s wet conditions obviously factored into his early struggles. And those struggles were pronounced in the first half, when he posted a 2.8 passer rating and completed only 3 of 9 attempts for 19 yards.
But when Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked Wednesday what impressed him most about Fields’ 2022 debut and can be carried forward, he quickly highlighted the second-year quarterback’s mental toughness.
The lack of early offensive production, Eberflus noted, didn’t shake Fields. The ugly weather didn’t either.
“He was able to move all those things aside,” Eberflus said, “figuring out how he was going to grip the ball better, how he was going to operate and then figuring out the game as the game went on and moving the ball down the field.
“What an outstanding thing for a young quarterback to have that mental toughness, with all of those things going on and to be able to (have a) laser-like focus and get the job done.”
Eberflus talks often with his players about “the cycle of the snap,” reminding them to treat every play as its own entity, independent of anything that has come before or will come after. Fields seems to have a handle on that concept and has shown the steadiness to work through difficulties.
“That’s an important piece for him and for every player on our team,” Eberflus said. “You just turn the page. You only play one play at a time and you can’t play them all at once. And there are going to be six or seven plays that come in each game that make a difference, and we don’t know when those are. That’s why you have to be focused within every single play.
“I think that was in his mind. That’s what he did the whole game.”
Fields has emphasized the importance of his composure for the entire group. He said the offense’s overall energy after the rough start was remarkably strong at halftime.
“Everybody was so positive,” he said. “(Offensive coordinator) Luke (Getsy) had a smile on his face at halftime. I think just that little body language brought everybody to their feet and kind of encouraged everybody to come out differently in the second half.”
The Bears responded with three consecutive touchdown drives in the second half to turn a 10-point deficit into a two-score win.
2. Lucas Patrick is excited for his return to Lambeau Field.
Patrick was designated as the Bears’ honorary captain for Week 2 as he prepares to head to Green Bay, where he spent the first six seasons of his career. He acknowledged that storyline after practice and noted his familiarity with the setting.
“I definitely know where the play clock is. I definitely know where the scoreboard is,” Patrick said. “I understand the stadium runs north to south, just off Oneida Street across from the Rev Center. So when we’re pulling up, I can kind of circumnavigate myself to find the place if the bus gets lost.”
Patrick played 27 snaps at right guard in the Week 1 win over the 49ers, splitting time with Teven Jenkins. He’s working his way back from surgery on his right hand early in training camp. But Patrick is feeling better with each week and each practice and, for now, remains comfortable with whatever rotation the Bears use.
He expects to feel a few added emotions before kickoff Sunday.
“Speaking honestly, probably a lot of gratitude,” Patrick said. “I’m not going to sit here and bash (that) organization because I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the opportunity afforded to me.
“I had a lot of memories there with close family and friends. I know you guys probably don’t like to hear this, but we have personalities and feelings. And I have some friends still there. So, yeah, I’ll definitely have some gratitude and some emotion. But at the end of the day, I have a job to do.”
3. The Bears placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list.
Two weeks after the Bears claimed him off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders, Leatherwood’s assimilation into the offense hit a snag. Eberflus said the 2021 first-round pick has an illness that necessitated his move to the NFI list.
To fill that hole on the 53-man roster, the Bears re-signed veteran guard Michael Schofield, whom they cut on Aug. 30.
In other injury news, rookie receiver Velus Jones returned to practice but remained limited with a lingering hamstring issue. Offensive tackle Riley Reiff (shoulder) also was limited.
In Green Bay, receiver Allen Lazard returned to practice after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury. Lazard was limited Wednesday, as were offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee). Guard Jon Runyan missed practice as he deals with a concussion.
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ run game struggled vs. Patriots, but Miami isn’t worried
At halftime of the Dolphins’ 20-7 victory over New England they amassed 21 yards rushing on 10 carries, and that included runs of seven and six yards. That means their other eight first-half carries totaled eight yards.
Clearly, the running game needs work. But no one is worried. The Dolphins say they’re closing in on getting it right.
“We’re one technique away and one hand placement away from busting a long one,” reserve tackle Greg Little said.
Things improved a bit in the second half when, in the words of left tackle Terron Armstead, the Dolphins got better with their communication and identification.
But they still only ended up with 65 yards rushing on 23 carries (2.8 yards per carry). That was 28th in the 32-team NFL.
The Dolphins’ run game, which is led by a work-in-progress offensive line, remains a work in progress. The Dolphins think they’ll see more progress Sunday at Baltimore.
“I think we had a couple of miscues with communication,” guard Robert Hunt said. “That’s everybody. I didn’t see some plays that I wish I would have told [center] Connor [Williams]. Or Connor didn’t see a play. It’s a back and forth deal.”
Run games often take time to develop. There are lots of elements to blend. You know the Dolphins’ deal — new coach, new offense, new offensive coordinator, two new offensive linemen, two new running backs. And they’re building upon a foundation of a run game that ranked 30th (92.2 yards per game) last season.
Coach Mike McDaniel, hired largely because of his offensive prowess, leans heavily on the run game. We saw that in San Francisco, where he was offensive coordinator last year. The 49ers were seventh in rushing (127.4 yards per game).
So, yeah, in the pass-happy NFL you still need a running game.
How much you need to run, however, is up to each team.
“The whole idea of the offense in general is not to have a ton of yards rushing every week, it’s to win, to have productive offense and to take advantage of what the defense is giving you,” McDaniel said.
But if the defense doesn’t give you much you need to be able to take something, and the Dolphins aren’t yet at that stage with their running game.
It should happen at some point this season but there’s no indication it’ll happen soon. Again, no one seems worried.
After all, they got help. On the offensive line it was the addition of Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and Williams, the team’s highest-graded lineman vs. the Patriots.
The offseason search for running back improvement resulted in a coveted asset — speed.
But newly-acquired running backs Chase Edmonds (12 carries, 25 yards) and Raheem Mostert (five carries, 16 yards), who are both burners, did little damage in the opener with 41 yards rushing combined.
Those guys are plenty fast enough to hit a hole but they couldn’t manage to do it last week, largely because the holes weren’t there.
NFL NextGen Stats measures efficiency, which is basically defined as the total distance a ball carrier travels on a carry. The lower the number, the better the runner is at heading upfield, or going north. Edmonds had a 7.27 in efficiency, which ranked 30th in the league. By comparison, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and D’Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions tied for first at 2.31.
The combination of Dolphins wide receivers Cedrick Wilson (one carry, eight yards), Jaylen Waddle (one carry, eight yards), Tyreek Hill (one carry, six yards) and fullback Alec Ingold (one carry, two yards) fared better than the running backs, combining for 24 yards on four carries, an average of 6.0 yards per carry.
“We’d like to do a little better in the run game, but I think that’s what the first week is for,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “We got all the jitters out.”
Now, the Dolphins must take the next step and be effective, and that’s where things get tricky.
McDaniel only has a very general benchmark for team rushing attempts in a game.
“In your mind, you’re trying to get mid-20s to 30 runs,” McDaniel said, “but you’d never just commit to that because you’ve got to do what’s best.”
McDaniel said his requirements for the run game are on a case-by-case basis.
That means there isn’t a baseline of, say, 100 yards per game. Even with that in mind, everyone comes to the same conclusion about last Sunday’s rushing performance.
“It wasn’t up to our standards,” Edmonds said.
And everyone comes to the same conclusion about the prospects for the running game.
“You’ve got to work out the kinks,” Little said. “To us, we didn’t feel like we played that bad. It’s just one block here or one technique here away. We’re just going to improve every week.”
News
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending
St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard has fired his finance chief, Marie Schrul, whose transparency about the district’s missteps made her popular with district watchdogs but less so among fellow administrators.
Schrul, 49, started working for the district in 1998 as an accountant, rising to controller and then chief financial officer in 2014. Her most recent title was chief of finance and business affairs, one of five positions on Gothard’s senior executive leadership team.
The district on Aug. 24 listed an opening for a new position, executive chief of financial services, and Gothard told Schrul on Monday she was not chosen. Gothard told employees on Wednesday the new job – which was open for just five days – went to Tom Sager, business services director for Mankato Area Public Schools.
Sager, along with a new human resources director, “will be instrumental in propelling our district forward and streamlining internal processes to center equitable teaching and learning as our primary focus,” Gothard said in the announcement. “I’d like to thank Marie Schrul for her years of service as CFO.”
In response to an interview request Wednesday, district spokeswoman Erica Wacker said Gothard was “not available to discuss personnel matters.”
Schrul said in a brief interview Wednesday that her dismissal was “pretty traumatic,” adding that it was not for “performance reasons.” She declined further comment after speaking with an attorney.
STAFF ‘IN MOURNING’
Business office management assistant Laurie Niblick called Schrul one of the best bosses she’s worked for.
“This was an absolute slap in the face to us in the business office,” she said Wednesday morning. “There are just a lot of people in mourning.”
Niblick said Schrul has raised concerns about overspending on construction projects and questionable spending by the nutrition department, but district leaders never seemed to prioritize doing anything about it.
Arleen Schilling, a Schrul ally who recently retired as controller, said Gothard didn’t like Schrul’s insistence that the district follow state and federal regulations when spending public money.
“The reason Marie is gone is because she’s insisted on compliance,” Schilling said. “She upheld the highest ethical standards, and it is a complete shock that she has been removed.”
Joe Nathan, who served with Schrul on a now-defunct budget advisory committee, called her “a model of transparency, clarity and integrity.”
“There were some things that some administrators were not eager to share, and she made sure that members of the committee … had the information,” he said.
“That did not always make her popular at 360,” Nathan said, referring to the address of the district’s central office on Colborne Street.
SPENDING QUESTIONED
About the time Gothard was hired as superintendent in 2017, Schrul and others working in district finance were clashing with then-Facilities Director Tom Parent over some high-cost school construction projects he was moving forward, without the necessary financing in place.
A consultant’s subsequent review found a pervasive lack of coordination and communication between the facilities and finance departments. While Schrul now is out of a job, Parent recently was promoted to executive director of operations and administration.
Schrul’s finance office also closely watched how the nutrition services department spent federal funds during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, due in part to a special forensic accounting review initiated by the finance office, the district was forced to transfer $1.9 million from its general fund to the food service fund to cover improper spending. Some of that was for continuing to pay salaries and benefits for hundreds of employees who stopped working once the schools closed in 2020.
More recently, Schrul has warned that Gothard’s school construction campaign – inherited from predecessor Valeria Silva – is rapidly racking up debt. She told the school board in May that by 2026, the district’s total outstanding debt is projected to reach $860 million, up from $393 million a decade prior, which will mean higher taxes on property owners.
Schilling said Gothard picked a bad time to replace his finance chief. The annual audit is underway, and the district must certify next year’s property tax levy by Sept. 30.
Under Schrul, the St. Paul district routinely has been recognized by the Minnesota Department of Education for timely and accurate financial reporting. Schilling isn’t convinced that will happen this year.
“You don’t fix something that isn’t broken,” she said. “Right now in the district, there’s a whole lot that needs to be fixed. Finance wasn’t one of those things.”
Gophers’ Bushwhacker celebration loved by defense, hated by offense, now embraced by all
During the tedium of preseason camp, one of Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin’s pre-snap checks was peculiar and reminded defensive coordinator/linebacker coach Joe Rossi of pro wrestling.
Sori-Marin’s arm movements reminded Rossi of the 1990s World Wrestling Federation tag team known as the Bushwhackers; part of their act was alternating swinging arms up and down in front of their bodies. But when the 43-year-old coach mentioned the old-school reference to his linebackers, no one knew what the heck he was referring to — not even current pro wrestling fans such as Josh Aune and Derik LeCaptain.
“I showed my age,” Rossi recalled Wednesday. But to relate to players less than half his age, Rossi pulled up grainy footage on YouTube during that position group meeting.
Sori-Marin was enthralled, and the Gophers captain immediately thought: “That is perfect for us.”
The linebackers became the “Bush-backers,” and started using the move the very next practice. The Gophers secondary and defensive linemen soon learned what they were up to during a defensive meeting.
For Tyler Nubin, it was love at first sight “because we love to have fun out there,” the safety said.
“Goofy,” added defensive end Thomas Rush.
The Bushwhacker celebration is now embraced by the whole Gophers team and has been spotted after big plays — which have been aplenty — through the opening two blowout victories this season. Don’t be surprised to see that funky revelry when Minnesota (2-0) plays host to Colorado (0-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in their final nonconference game at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“It took on a little bit of a life of its own,” Rossi said.
Offensive leaders Chris Autman-Bell and Tanner Morgan, however, were not fans of the Bushwhacker when they first saw it in August.
“It’s nice to see it now,” Morgan said after the 62-10 win over Western Illinois on Saturday. “In fall camp, that was —.”
Autman-Bell interjected: “I hate the defense during fall camp. But to watch those guys fly around in games, it’s fun to see. I’m a huge fan of those guys.”
During one preseason practice, the linebackers started doing the Bushwhacker during the Ski-U-Mah drill — a three-level rushing, blocking and tackling drill during which the whole team encircles the participants. Regardless of the new celebration or not, the drill often gets pretty rowdy.
“By the end of the drill everybody on the defense was doing it,” Sori-Marin said. “We were getting defensive stops, and it was cool. We were watching it on film the next day and laughing about it.”
Again, not everyone thought it was so funny, especially during the taxing practices in the summer heat.
“There were times where we were going back and forth with the offense, and I would get in their face and hit the Bushwhacker,” Sori-Marin said. “They started doing it back on us. It got a little personal there for a minute.”
Rossi added, “I could see (Sori-Marin) having a career in professional wrestling. He’s a little bit of that type of guy.”
During one fall camp practice open to media members, Nubin and Trey Potts got into a scuffle that didn’t appear to have any sort of Bushwhacker connection. It looked more to be the tipping point of high-level competitiveness coming at a time when players are sore from the grind of camp and have grown tired of hitting the same color jerseys day after day after day.
“Sometimes that boils over to some emotions,” Nubin explained. “We’ve worked on having emotion on the field, but not being emotional, being stupid after the play. That is a learning experience all players can learn from. It was all competition.
“There is no beef between me and Trey,” Nubin continued. “That is my guy; I love him. But it’s just competition, man. To go against the best, you have to bring your best. That’s what we both do.”
Immediately after that brouhaha, Fleck called the players over for a private chat. Earlier this week, Fleck was asked by the Pioneer Press about walking the fine line between him seeking a deeply connected yet ultra-competitive team.
“You want to make sure that players can have a lot of fun,” Fleck responded. “They can be themselves and they can express themselves how ever. The personalities can shine, but we are still all one team. There is a balance to that of when that (celebration) can happen, how that happens, where it happens, how much you do it.”
During another preseason practice, Sori-Marin and Brevyn Spann-Ford exchanged trash talk under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium. That’s also around the time when the Gophers tight end didn’t care much for the Bushwhacker.
“If I’m being honest, I hated it,” Spann-Ford said Wednesday. “But that’s just because Mariano is one of those players, he will get under your skin. We will jaw back and forth always. But you know it’s out of love. Seeing those guys make plays on Saturdays, that’s when you love the Bushwhacker. I’ll break it out a couple of times, if I have to.”
Spann-Ford said that on a Zoom call with reporters and couldn’t help but do a version of the Bushwhacker on the spot.
Last year, the Gophers adopted a “knock” mantra after a scene from the TV show “Breaking Bad,” in which Walter White tells his wife, Skyler, he is not in danger as drug dealer. “I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? Naw. I am the one who knocks.”
RELATED: How a scene from ‘Breaking Bad’ became the theme for Gophers’ ‘scary’ defense
Rossi said the TV show was used from January 2021 as an opportunity to make that unit tougher, and it remains part of what they do this season. That was a planned theme, while the origins of Bushwhacker were “organic.”
“Meetings are long and you try to keep some focus and add some levity at times,” Rossi said. “… It’s a hard game, a demanding game, but there has to be fun to it. If football is no fun, then what are we doing it for?”
Robert Saleh sticking with Joe Flacco despite ugly offensive performance vs. Ravens
Fans were chanting for Mike White during Sunday’s 24-9 ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium.
Despite the displeasure from fans in the stands and on social media, the Jets are sticking with their Week 1 starter.
Joe Flacco will start against the Cleveland Browns Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Jets coach Robert Saleh foreshadowed Flacco starting again during his Monday press conference and officially announced the move Wednesday before practice.
“There was no thought of serious change with Joe,” Saleh said. “It’s one game. I know the quarterback gets a lot of the positives and the negatives … there was a lot of things we can do as a team to help him out during the game too.
“When you look back at the game when he had a clean pocket, he was very efficient. It is the offensive line’s responsibility to give it to him and for him to deliver the ball where it needs to be and get off certain reads.
“I thought he handled the huddle well, we just stalled in the sense of when the pocket collapsed and things were off, especially in the first half.”
Flacco and the Jets’ entire offense struggled against the Ravens as Gang Green couldn’t find the end zone until just over a minute left in the game.
Flacco dealt with decision-making and accuracy issues at times. He also was a sitting duck behind an offensive line that allowed three sacks and hadn’t played together prior to Sunday’s contest.
The Jets placed starting left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve before the Week 1 game after he hurt his shoulder in practice. That forced George Fant to move back to left tackle. That also inserted rookie fourth-round pick Max Mitchell to right tackle.
The offensive line results were not good as Fant recorded a 56 grade in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Mitchell (50.1) also yielded less than stellar results.
Then there’s Laken Tomlinson, who was signed during the offseason.
In his first game with the Jets, Tomlinson had an overall grade of 38.6, which was tied for the lowest offensive grade of any offensive player (Lawrence Cager).
Flacco did complete 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards. However, a lot of that was during garbage time when the game was already decided. Flacco will likely get one more start in Week 3 as starting quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss the next two games after a meniscus trim last month.
Flacco understands what needs to change, but he is confident the Jets will play better as the season progresses.
“I felt like those guys did an awesome job fighting and doing that for a full 60 minutes,” Flacco said about the offense. “Little details will come together as we come along.
“As long as the foundation of the toughness part of it and getting after people is there and being able to fight for the whole game, then all of those little parts will come as we come in here every week and get ready for our opponent.”
This week won’t get any easier for Flacco and the offense. Cleveland’s defense was solid in its 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Browns only allowed 261 yards in the win, which was the fifth fewest among all teams in Week 1.
Cleveland also sacked Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield four times, which included two from defensive end Myles Garrett. Since entering the league in 2017, Garrett has amassed 60.5 sacks.
So the Jets and Saleh know they will have their hands full trying to slow down Garrett and the Browns pass rush.
“You have Myles, you have [Jadeveon] Clowney, their interior is really good,” Saleh said. “They fly around, their secondary is tight in coverage, their linebackers are fast.
“It is going to be a tremendous challenge as it looks like Myles is on a mission. It definitely has everyone’s attention.”
