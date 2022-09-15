News
Dave Hyde: Ryan Fitzpatrick calls Tua ‘limited’; Sean Payton’s view is worse
By now, there’s only one person who can change the conversation around Tua Tagovailoa, and it’s not coach Mike McDaniel, try as mightily as the new Miami Dolphins coach did this offseason.
Only Tua can, by throwing more passes like Sunday’s fourth-and-7 strike to Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown. The Dolphins quarterback has to lead this offense to more than 13 points, no matter the Sunday win.
He has to be better than decent, as he was in the opener, and far better than the underwhelming player of his first two years if this three-year Dolphins rebuild comes out he other side.
But don’t listen to me.
Listen to Wednesday interviews with the former Dolphins quarterback who worked closest with Tua, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the first hope as Dolphins coach this offseason, Sean Payton.
Fitzpatrick was Dolphins quarterback for the Tank-for-Tua year of 2019 and was suddenly replaced by him a month into the 2020 season. He doesn’t say anything shocking about Tua. He offers a good, critical analysis from 17 years as an NFL quarterback and a seat beside Tua.
“If you’re a top-10 quarterback, you have to have at least one trait that’s absolutely special, something you can do that no one else can do,’ Fitzpatrick said on the podcast “Pardon My Take.” “[Buffalo quarterback] Josh Allen, I think, we see the arm talent. We see the way he can scramble and run, the hits he can take, the hits he can deliver.”
“[Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin] Herbert, physically, the same thing. With Tua, it’s not the the arm strength, it’s not the ability to run or scramble or get out of trouble.
“What is it? People say, ‘Well, he’s a winner.’ Tyreek [Hill] says, ‘He’s the most accurate I’ve ever seen.’ When I first saw Tua, what pops out for me, because it’s hard for a young quarterback to come in and do this: anticipation and accuracy.
“Those are the things he has to be elite at. I think he’s very, very good at — very accurate and can anticipate. The problem is you sometimes have to create. He’s not going to be able to scramble – he’ll be able to scramble and get out of trouble and get you 5 yards.
“But he’s not going to be able to scramble around, escape the pocket and make the big plays down the field. So he has to take what he has that [can become] elite. That’s accuracy and, as he gets older, that’s decision-making.
“He has to be the best in the NFL at it, because he’s limited in some of those other ways.”
And Payton? The Super Bowl coach who was on his way to the Dolphins this offseason told Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he sees eight teams that will replace underachieving quarterbacks this year.
“I think at some point we’ll see Tua [benched] in Miami,’ he said. “I think at some point — and they played well [Sunday] with Tua. But Teddy Bridgewater, I’ve had before, he’s an outstanding player.”
There’s a belief void around Tua. That’s the only way to say it, and it’s not in a column or on ESPN’s First Take. It was inside the Dolphins when owner Steve Ross tried to replace him with Deshaun Watson and 45-year-old Tom Brady.
Now Fitzpatrick, who is doing broadcast work on Amazon’s Thursday night NFL package, offers a lukewarm-at-best critical breakdown of him, and Payton flatly says he’ll be replaced.
Tua, as always, conducts himself well. He’s grounded and focused. He said he “hasn’t been satisfied at all,” with Sunday’s performance. He completed a healthy 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards. Those are good numbers. But the 13 offensive points say something more was needed.
Nor did his Sunday earn respect inside football circles — and Fitzpatrick knows about getting no respect. He thinks Brady was referring to him in an HBO interview when Brady got turned down by a team in 2019 and said, “‘You’re sticking with that mother f——-?” Brady never mentioned the quarterback, but …
“It had to be me,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “No, zero respect. He’d never shake my hand. It just — he just pissed me off.”
One day maybe Tua will unleash such words. For now, there’s only one forum to change much of the football world’s thoughts on him. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore.
How to Recover Recently Deleted Texts with iPhone iOS 16 Update
Cheaters and wandering teenagers beware: The latest iPhone update gives owners — and anyone who can access their phone — the ability to find and recover recently deleted text messages.
The latest version of iMessage, which now gives users the ability to edit and ‘unsend’ texts, stores deleted texts for 30 days, similar to the ‘recently deleted’ folder in the iPhone Camera Roll .
The new features are rolling out as part of iOS 16, which was made available for download on Monday.
To recover recently deleted messages, iPhone users with iOS 16 can tap the “Edit” button on the top left corner of the iMessage app. They can then tap a “View Recently Deleted Messages” button to see all deleted messages in the last 30 days.
From here, users can choose to recover the messages on the main screen of the messaging app, leave them in the recently deleted folder, or immediately delete them forever.
Messages in the Recently Deleted folder will automatically be permanently deleted after 30 days.
“Conversations show days left until deletion,” Apple says. “After this time, messages will be permanently deleted.”
The iOS 16 update was released with Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup, but is also available on many older devices.
The new operating system comes with a variety of other features, including the ability to “edit” and “undo” iMessages, create deeply personalized lock screens, and more precisely manage notifications.
The software update also introduces enhanced security features.
New York Post
Crowds line up for Queen’s casket as Charles has a quiet day – The Denver Post
By JILL LAWLESS, MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners spent hours queuing for minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state inside a Parliament building on Thursday and as King Charles III spent the day in private reflecting on his first week on the throne.
The queue to pay homage to the late Queen at Westminster Hall stretched for 7 kilometres, past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the Thames, then over a bridge to Parliament. People online said they didn’t mind the wait.
“I’m glad there was a queue because it gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,” said healthcare professional Nimisha Maroo. “I wouldn’t have liked it if I had to rush.”
Buckingham Palace released details of plans for the Queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state from around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people attending the funeral of the ‘Westminster Abbey. A smaller funeral service is scheduled for later Monday at Windsor Castle.
At the end of the day, the Queen will be buried in a private family service in Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
After a day of great ceremony and emotion on Wednesday as the Queen was carried in a somber procession from Buckingham Palace, the King spent the day working and in ‘private reflection’ at his residence in Highgrove, west of England. Charles has had calls with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and is addressing a host of world leaders – many of whom will come to London on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.
Heir to the throne, Prince William and his wife Kate visited the royal family’s estate at Sandringham in eastern England to view some of the tributes left by well-wishers. The couple walked slowly along the metal barriers receiving bouquets from the public and chatting with well-wishers. Other members of the Royal Family fanned out across the UK to thank people for their support, with the Queen’s son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie visiting Manchester and his sister Princess Anne in Glasgow.
The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday, carried by carriage and greeted by cannons and the sound of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped and crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall .
Charles, his siblings and sons walked behind the coffin, which was topped with a wreath of white roses and its wreath rested on a purple velvet pillow.
The motorcade marked Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state as the process of national mourning moved to the grand boulevards and historic monuments of the British capital.
The 900-year-old Westminster Hall is now at the center of events as the Queen remains in state until Monday.
The mass bereavement display is a huge logistical operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) route lined with first aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any one time, and 30 religious leaders of various faiths to stop and speak to those queuing.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words ‘Faith Team’ as he spoke to mourners.
Welby, who led a service for the Royal Family when Elizabeth’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall, paid tribute to the Queen as “someone you could trust totally, completely and absolutely, whose wisdom was remarkable”.
Thousands of people have already paid their respects, filing past the coffin draped in the royal standard and topped with a diamond-encrusted crown.
People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and trainers, marched in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens held magnificent medieval banquets and where previous monarchs lay in state.
After passing the coffin, most of the mourners stopped to look back before exiting through the room’s large oak doors. Some have wiped away tears; others bowed their heads or curtsied. One dropped to one knee and blew a goodbye kiss.
Keith Smart, engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the room. He had waited over 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.
“Everyone in the crowd behaved impeccably. There was no malice, everyone was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. this room and seeing this, I just collapsed in. I didn’t bow – I knelt on the floor, on my knees, I bowed my head to the queen.
The late night silence was broken when one of the guards watching around the coffin collapsed and fell forward from a raised platform. The man, his chest adorned with medals, could be seen on live streams of the queen’s coffin lying in state rocking on his feet before darting to the ground. Two police officers rushed to her aid.
Crowds lined the route of the Queen’s coffin each time it was moved on its long journey from Scotland – where the monarch died on September 8, aged 96 – to London .
On Tuesday evening, thousands of people braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the coffin, drove slowly from an airbase to Buckingham Palace.
Earlier in Edinburgh, around 33,000 people marched silently past his coffin in 24 hours at St Giles Cathedral.
___
Follow Queen’s AP coverage at
denverpost
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Ravens
1. Dolphins approach to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson: Last season the Dolphins sent the house at Jackson with a variety of blitzes. They’ll likely pressure Jackson as much as possible again, but with Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James (Achilles) sidelined the blitzes might not be necessary. Dolphins edge rushers Melvin Ingram and Jaelan Phillips might be able to win matchups and get to Jackson. But you can bet the blitzes, probably primarily from safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, will still be there.
Last season the Dolphins blitzed on 39.6% of downs, which was second in the NFL behind Tampa Bay’s 40.8%, according to Pro Football Reference. Last Sunday the Dolphins blitzed 27.3% of the time, tied for ninth in the league. By the way, Jackson mostly stayed in the pocket last Sunday, totaling 17 yards on six carries while attempting 30 passes (completing 17 for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and a 98.3 passer rating).
2. Tua Tagovailoa quickly getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers: The Dolphins didn’t ask their third-year quarterback to throw the deep ball last Sunday against New England and that trend should continue all season. Tagovailoa got the ball in the hands of his playmakers quickly, which plays to his accuracy and helps with pass protection.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (eight receptions, 94 yards) had six receptions within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and two between 20 and 25 yards of the line of scrimmage. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (four receptions, 69 yards, one touchdown) had two receptions within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and two within 15 yards, one being an 11-yard reception that he turned into a 42-yard touchdown.
3. Ravens will target cornerback Nik Needham (or the cornerback opposite All Pro Xavien Howard): Last Sunday Needham, who started for the injured Byron Jones, was targeted five times and the Patriots completed four passes for 79 yards, according to Pro Football Reference. The average depth of the targets was 22.4 yards, meaning the Patriots thought Needham was vulnerable deep.
Conversely, Howard was targeted twice and didn’t allow a completion. Ravens wide receivers Devin Duvernay (four receptions, 54 yards, two touchdowns) and Rashod Bateman (two receptions, 59 yards including 55-yard touchdown reception) had success last Sunday against the New York Jets. The Dolphins will use pressure up front to reduce coverage time on the back end. But the Ravens will attack Needham, and others, in the passing game because teams pay the price when they go at Howard.
4. Can the Dolphins improve their offensive line play? This is crucial on a few levels and health, for now, is the biggest key. Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), who has missed an average of 5.5 games per season due to injury during the past six seasons, and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) are injury concerns. That’s big. Beyond that, pass protection and the running game are concerns. The Dolphins must keep Tagovailoa upright or they risk his sometimes poor decision-making, which surfaced last Sunday and fortunately didn’t turn into fumbles or interceptions.
The run game (23 carries, 65 yards last Sunday) needs holes to run through, and that starts with the offensive line. Center Connor Williams, Armstead and left guard Robert Hunt graded well, according to Pro Football Focus. But as Armstead said, communication and identification were issues early. And as coach Mike McDaniel said, if only three of the five linemen execute their assignments problems will surface. Stunts were clearly an issue. Injuries were also a factor. The Ravens will have linebackers Patrick Queen (1/2 a sack, three pressures) and Justin Houston (1.0 sack, two pressures) ready to attack in the passing game. And don’t forget about lineman Calais Campbell (four tackles, 1.0 sack, four quarterback hits). The Dolphins’ offensive line must be better.
5. Can Dolphins win on the road? The Dolphins are 0-4 at M&T Bank Stadium. On top of that, three of the first five games are on the road with games at Cincinnati (Thursday, Sept. 29) and at the New York Jets (Oct. 9) lurking. The only other home game among the first five is against Buffalo (Sept. 25), a Super Bowl favorite that has beaten the Dolphins seven consecutive times.
So it’d be nice if the Dolphins, who were 3-5 on the road last season, could win one of these road games. The most likely road victory is the Jets, but the Ravens game is winnable for the Dolphins.
the Medef sounds the alarm – RT in French
Regretting insufficient national measures for businesses, the president of Medef calls for an agreement to be found “very quickly” at European level. Otherwise, production in France could be severely affected.
“There are many companies – and not just a few glassmakers as we have seen – which will either slow down or stop their production”: Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, president of Medef, launched a “warning call” this September 15 from the set of BFMTV / RMC. Asked about the renewal of the tariff shield in 2023, the employers’ representative said that the price of electricity should be capped, because due to energy prices that are too high, many companies will choose to lower or even stop their output.
🎙 “The energy aid system for companies will not work. I am issuing an alert: many companies will either slow down or stop their production”
Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux answers questions from Apolline de Malherbe in the #Face to facepic.twitter.com/6CylupUabw
— RMC (@RMCInfo) September 15, 2022
“Many companies that make industry, but not only, have futures contracts. And there these futures contracts come to an end, and the prices are multiplied by ten or fifteen”, he develops. “When your costs increase by 15, 20, 25%, you cannot increase your prices by 25% overnight. You have customers behind.
He takes the example of a “major aluminum producer” who, buying part of his energy on the markets, had to reduce his production by 40%: “Therefore reduction in production, which means a recession in reality and in a certain case total stop.
Words that are reminiscent of the situation of ArcelorMittal. Deploring an “exorbitant” rise in energy prices, coupled with poor economic prospects, the steelmaker announced in early September the shutdown “until further notice” of several of its blast furnaces in Europe.
The CEO of Arcelor-Mittal Europe warns that the shutdown of the steel industry 🇪🇺 will be that of metallurgy, construction, shipbuilding, aeronautics and even the military industry.
But who is Mr. Macron waging war against?
— France Jamet (@FranceJamet) September 14, 2022
For Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the announcements made at the level of the tricolor executive are far from sufficient for companies. Because beyond individuals, condominiums and HLMs, the price shield remains reserved for “smaller businesses” announced Elizabeth Borne during a press conference on September 14.
Business aid: facing Brussels, limited Paris
During his own speech, Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, specified that these would be companies with a turnover of less than 2 million euros and employing no more than ten employees. The latter will also have to prove that their energy bill represented more than 3% of their turnover, that it has increased compared to 2021 and that during the previous month their profits have fallen.
“It’s not enough, Bruno Le Maire himself has recognized it: out of a projected spending budget of 3 billion, only 10 million have been requested” deplores the boss of the French bosses who sees a “gas plant”. “I think that this device will not work”, he insists before castigating “conditionalities which have been imposed by Europe”. “Let’s be fair, it was not Bercy who imposed them”, assures Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux.
In order not to distort free competition, State interventions with companies remain scrupulously framed by European texts. For the president of Medef, it is therefore at this supranational level that an agreement must be found “before the end of the month”.
“We have to do what the Spaniards did, what the Portuguese did, who had the authorization to do it with Europe, that is to say cap the price of electricity” declares he, announcing that the Italian and German employers “are on the same line”. “There are projects in Europe, but we have to move quickly, because otherwise we are really talking about stopping production” he hammered.
RT All Fr Trans
