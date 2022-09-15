News
Dave Hyde: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sean Payton dish on Tua Tagovailoa — and it’s not pretty
By now, there’s only one person who can change the conversation around Tua Tagovailoa, and it’s not coach Mike McDaniel, try as mightily as the new Miami Dolphins coach did this offseason.
Only Tua can, by throwing more passes like Sunday’s fourth-and-7 strike to Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown. The Dolphins quarterback has to lead this offense to more than 13 points, no matter the Sunday win.
He has to be better than decent, as he was in the opener, and far better than the underwhelming player of his first two years if this three-year Dolphins rebuild comes out he other side.
But don’t listen to me.
Listen to Wednesday interviews with the former Dolphins quarterback who worked closest with Tua, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the first hope as Dolphins coach this offseason, Sean Payton.
Fitzpatrick was Dolphins quarterback for the Tank-for-Tua year of 2019 and was suddenly replaced by him a month into the 2020 season. He doesn’t say anything shocking about Tua. He just has 17 years as an NFL quarterback and a seat beside Tua to back up his words.
“If you’re a top-10 quarterback, you have to have at least one trait that’s absolutely special, something you can do that no one else can do,’ Fitzpatrick said on the podcast “Pardon My Take.” “[Buffalo quarterback] Josh Allen, I think, we see the arm talent. We see the way he can scramble and run, the hits he can take, the hits he can deliver.”
“[Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin] Herbert, physically, the same thing. With Tua, it’s not the the arm strength, it’s not the ability to run or scramble or get out of trouble.
“What is it? People say, ‘Well, he’s a winner.’ Tyreek [Hill] says, ‘He’s the most accurate I’ve ever seen.’ When I first saw Tua, what pops out for me, because it’s hard for a young quarterback to come in and do this: anticipation and accuracy.
“Those are the things he has to be elite at. I think he’s very, very good at — very accurate and can anticipate. The problem is you sometimes have to create. He’s not going to be able to scramble – he’ll be able to scramble and get out of trouble and get you 5 yards.
“But he’s not going to be able to scramble around, escape the pocket and make the big plays down the field. So he has to take what he has that [can become] elite. That’s accuracy and, as he gets older, that’s decision-making.
“He has to be the best in the NFL at it, because he’s limited in some of those other ways.”
And Payton? The Super Bowl coach who was on his way to the Dolphins this offseason told Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he sees eight teams that will replace underachieving quarterbacks this year.
“I think at some point we’ll see Tua [benched] in Miami,’ he said. “I think at some point — and they played well [Sunday] with Tua. But Teddy Bridgewater, I’ve had before, he’s an outstanding player.”
There’s a belief void around Tua. That’s the only way to say it, and it’s not in a column or on ESPN’s First Take. It was inside the Dolphins when owner Steve Ross tried to replace him with Deshaun Watson and 45-year-old Tom Brady.
Now Fitzpatrick, who is doing broadcast work on Amazon’s Thursday night NFL package, offers a lukewarm-at-best critical breakdown of him, and Payton flatly says he’ll be replaced.
Tua, as always, conducts himself well. He’s grounded and focused. He said he “hasn’t been satisfied at all,” with Sunday’s performance. He completed a healthy 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards. Those are good numbers. But the 13 offensive points say something more was needed.
Nor did his Sunday earn respect inside football circles — and Fitzpatrick knows about getting no respect. He labeled himself as the Dolphins quarterback in 2019 that Brady said in an HBO interview he told a team, “ ‘You’re sticking with that mother f——-’ over him?
“It had to be me,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “No, zero respect. He’d never shake my hand. It just — he just p—– me off.”
One day maybe Tua will unleash such words. For now, there’s only one forum to change much of the football world’s thoughts on him. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore.
()
News
Microsoft’s Activision deal catches UK watchdog’s attention
The UK competition regulator has said it will step up its investigation into whether Microsoft planned acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard could harm competition in the video game industry, adding uncertainty to the $75 billion deal in one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment markets.
Earlier this month, the Competition and Markets Authority asked companies to answer questions to address competition concerns. The regulator, which began its investigation into the deal in July, said on Thursday the investigation would now enter a second phase involving a panel of independent reviewers.
wsj
News
Who has the edge? Dolphins at Ravens, looking to flip recent history in Baltimore
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (1-0) and Baltimore Ravens (1-0) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: The debut of the Mike McDaniel rushing attack and the wide-zone blocking scheme in Miami left much to be desired in Week 1. The Dolphins produced just 65 rushing yards on 23 attempts for a 2.8 average.
Chase Edmonds had 25 yards on 12 carries, although he was active in the passing game. McDaniel said he wanted to get Raheem Mostert (five carries, 16 yards) more touches. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson each had one rushing play designed for them, which keeps the defense honest.
The Ravens had the No. 1 run defense last year, holding opponents to 84.4 yards per game on the ground. Despite the six-game losing streak to cap 2021, they held opponents to 100 rushing yards or fewer in their last nine games. Baltimore brought back big nose tackle Michael Pierce and still has defensive end Calais Campbell and second-year linebacker Patrick Queen. Nonetheless, the New York Jets were able to find running room in the opener, going for a 4.9 yards-per-carry average (83 yards on 17 attempts), but that’s probably not representative of what this run defense truly is. Edge: Ravens
When the Ravens run: Baltimore has been a top-3 rushing attack in each of the four seasons quarterback Lamar Jackson has been there. It’s no surprise as the Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High grad is arguably the NFL’s most electric, dynamic talent.
He puts the defense in a lot of stress, either on the read-option or scrambling from the pocket. Running back J.K. Dobbins was hopeful he’d be ready for the start of the season after an ACL tear in the 2021 preseason, but he did not play in the opener. Ex-Dolphins tailback Kenyan Drake figures to get most of the work again if Dobbins can’t go.
Miami seemed to figure something out in its upset of Baltimore last year, attacking Jackson with the zero blitz, bringing its safeties and daring Jackson to win with the pass. The Dolphins also picked up their run defense throughout the opener against New England. After allowing 42 rushing yards in the first quarter, they surrendered just 36 on the ground the rest of the way. Expect safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones and linebacker Jerome Baker, moving inside and out, to be active in the box. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Miami could be preparing for a scenario where both starting tackles in Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson are out on Sunday. Neither practiced on Wednesday as the week of preparation got started. That’s a bad sign for a Dolphins offensive line that already struggled to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Patriots in Week 1.
Tagovailoa will have to make quick decisions to handle the Ravens pass rush. The easiest way is to get the ball in space to Hill or Waddle underneath in space and let them go for yards after catch. Hill was targeted 12 times for eight receptions and 94 yards while Waddle got five targets for four receptions, the 42-yard touchdown on fourth down before halftime one of them. McDaniel said he wants to get both Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki (one reception on one target for 1 yard) more involved.
The Ravens will be without cornerback Kyle Fuller in the secondary, but have Marlon Humphrey holding down one side and Marcus Williams at free safety. Baltimore can bring the pass rush between Campbell, Queen, Odafe Oweh, Justin Madubuike and Justin Houston. Edge: Ravens
When the Ravens pass: If the Dolphins remain consistent with their game plan that was effective against Jackson last year, much of the coverage will be dependent solely on the cornerbacks with how heavily Miami blitzes Jackson, including with the safeties. Expect Jones and Holland to be in the box plenty and coming after Jackson.
The difference from last year, though, is Miami doesn’t have Byron Jones paying opposite Xavien Howard. Jones is out for at least the first four games on injured reserve. Nik Needham will have to step up again, and it was good to see undrafted rookie Kader Kohou had a big debut against the Patriots. The moment isn’t too big for him.
Jackson was 17 of 30 for 213 yards and three touchdowns, including a 55-yarder to receiver Rashod Bateman, in the opening win at the Jets. The other two touchdowns went to Devin Duvernay. He found his top target, tight end Mark Andrews, five times on seven targets for 52 yards. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the NFL’s all-time leader in field-goal percentage (91.1 percent). He connected on one field goal in the opener after hitting 35 of 37 in 2021. Punter Jordan Stout averaged 48.5 yards on six punts against the Jets with three inside the 20. Duvernay handles returns for Baltimore.
The Dolphins got a great Miami debut from punter Thomas Morstead, and gunners Justin Bethel and Keion Crossen put on a clinic with him. Kicker Jason Sanders made his first two field-goal attempts of the season after a subpar 2021. Tucker for Baltimore could be the X-factor, though. Edge: Ravens
Intangibles: M&T Bank Stadium is a building that has presented the Dolphins with the worst of fortunes. Miami hasn’t won in Baltimore since 1997, a four-game losing streak with the past two coming by a combined 72 points. And it’ll be McDaniel’s first road game as a head coach. Edge: Ravens
PREDICTION: Ravens 23, Dolphins 20
()
News
Biden pushes electric cars at the Detroit Auto Show
President Joe Biden announced $900 million on Wednesday to build a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in 35 states, part of his administration’s ambitious effort to have 50% of vehicles sold in the United States be electric. ‘by 2030. Patsy, White House Bureau Chief Widakuswara has the report.
USA voanews
News
Ravens vs. Dolphins scouting report for Week 2: Who has the edge?
The Ravens never could figure out the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy defense last year as they suffered a 22-10 upset in Miami. Lamar Jackson will try to make Miami pay for its dares this time around while a revamped Ravens secondary faces the dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game:
Ravens passing game vs. Dolphins pass defense
Lamar Jackson needed almost two quarters to get rolling in the Ravens’ 24-9 opening victory over the New York Jets, but once he did, he resembled the quarterback who punished defenses by throwing over the top in the early weeks of last season. Jackson completed just 17 of 30 passes and threw an interception in garbage time, but he led all quarterbacks in air yards per attempt in Week 1, and his aggression paid off with a pair of touchdown passes to Devin Duvernay and a 55-yard score to Rashod Bateman.
The Ravens had hoped one of their incumbent receivers would step forward as a running mate for Bateman, and Duvernay did just that, catching all four passes thrown his way. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet game by his standards (5 catches on 7 targets, 52 yards) but remains Jackson’s top target. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely struggled in his debut, catching zero passes on four targets and setting the Ravens back with a holding penalty. Jackson’s line did a solid job protecting him against the Jets but suffered another setback when left tackle Ja’Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter. Patrick Mekari, a dependable pass blocker, will fill in while they await the return of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley (ankle). The Ravens will face a sterner test than they did against the Jets.
The Dolphins tormented them with blitzes, real and feigned, in an upset last season. Jackson took four sacks and threw an interception in that loss as the Ravens failed to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Miami changed coaches but retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, so the Ravens can expect more of the same. The Dolphins ranked second in the league in blitz percentage last season, and they trust cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Nik Needham to press on the outside. Jackson will have to beat them with big plays to achieve a different result this time around. The Dolphins, led by Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah upfront, will bring pressure from every angle to try to rattle him.
EDGE: Dolphins
Dolphins passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
There aren’t many players more divisive than Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who played efficiently (23 of 33, 270 yards, 1 touchdown) in the Dolphins’ 20-7 opening win over the New England Patriots. New coach Mike McDaniel seems determined to play to Tagovailoa’s strengths, asking him to connect with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on timing routes that can turn into bigger plays. He was 10th in air yards per attempt in Week 1 after ranking 29th last season.
Hill, the former Kansas City Chiefs star who caught eight passes on 12 targets in his Miami debut after the Dolphins traded for him in the offseason, remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in football. Waddle caught 104 passes on 140 targets as a rookie in 2021, and though he averaged just 9.8 yards per catch, he punished the Patriots with a 42-yard touchdown in Week 1. Tagovailoa also likes to target Chase Edmonds out of the backfield. Miami could be without starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) also missed practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins will try to keep their momentum going against a Ravens pass defense that appeared rejuvenated against the Jets. The front seven dominated, with Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh combining for 11 pressures off the edges and Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce creating relentless push from the interior. Safety Marcus Williams celebrated his Ravens debut with a team-high 12 tackles and an interception, while Chuck Clark, freed up to play closer to the line of scrimmage, made nine tackles and forced a fumble.
The team’s secondary depth took a hit when veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL late in the game, but the Ravens could fill that hole and then some if former All-Pro Marcus Peters (knee) returns against Miami. Second-year cornerback Brandon Stephens will also be asked to do more. Regardless of who plays, the Ravens’ defensive backs and linebacker Patrick Queen, who played every down against the Jets, will have their hands full with Hill and Waddle.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens running game vs. Dolphins run defense
The Jets went all out to stop the Ravens on the ground, and the bad news for offensive coordinator Greg Roman was that they succeeded. The Ravens, using recently signed Kenyan Drake as their primary ball carrier, ran for 63 yards on 21 attempts, their second-worst rushing performance of the Jackson era. Drake did not have much room to work with as missed assignments and subpar run-blocking performances from most of the team’s offensive linemen (rookie center Tyler Linderbaum shined in this area) added up to a bleak picture. Jackson, still the team’s top running threat in a pinch, carried just six times for 17 yards, with his biggest gain coming on a scramble rather than a designed run. J.K. Dobbins, the team’s No. 1 running back when healthy, has said he hopes to play against Miami.
The Dolphins’ aggressive play stifled the Ravens’ run game last year, and they held the Patriots to 78 yards on 22 attempts in Week 1. Former Raven Zach Sieler has grown into the top interior run defender for a productive front seven. With Boyer’s defense crowding the line of scrimmage, this will not be an easy week for the Ravens to get their ground attack on track.
EDGE: Even
Dolphins running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Dolphins are a pass-first team. Edmonds carried just 12 times for 25 yards against the Patriots, and Tagovailoa is not much of a scrambling threat.
Despite strong performances from Pierce, Madubuike and Broderick Washington, the Ravens gave up more double-digit runs than they would have liked against the Jets. Running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter combined for 83 yards on just 16 carries. Veterans Josh Bynes and Calais Campbell, both key to the Ravens’ No. 1 run defense in 2021, played below their standards.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Dolphins special teams
The Ravens finished first in Football Outsiders’ special-teams DVOA in 2021, and they thoroughly outplayed the No. 2 team from last year, the Jets, in Week 1. All-Pro Justin Tucker made his only field-goal attempt, and rookie Jordan Stout punted well in his debut, putting three of his six kicks inside the New York 20-yard line.
The Dolphins finished 29th in special-teams DVOA last season, struggling in most areas. Kicker Jason Sanders made both of his field-goal attempts against the Patriots after hitting on just 23 of 31 in 2021. Former Raven Raheem Mostert was a dangerous kickoff returner early in his career, so perhaps he can give the Dolphins a jolt.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Dolphins intangibles
The Dolphins won eight of their last nine games in 2021 and beat the Patriots decisively in their opener, so they will come to Baltimore a confident team, especially given their defensive performance against the Ravens last November. It’s too early to know much about McDaniel as a coach, but he’s a respected offensive mind.
The Ravens probably felt some relief when they handled the Jets in Week 1 after losing their last six games in 2021, but they know the Dolphins will test them more aggressively in areas where they faltered down the stretch last year. Jackson will not want to live through another rough game against a blitz-happy opponent. The Ravens still aren’t fully healthy as they wait for Peters, Dobbins, Stanley and other reinforcements to bolster their cause.
EDGE: Dolphins
Prediction
This is the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from every angle at the line of scrimmage and dare Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll count on Hill and Waddle to run wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. This would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will hit on enough downfield throws to pull them through at home. Ravens 24, Dolphins 20
()
News
Starting Friday, Chicago will see sunset hours after 7 p.m. – NBC Chicago
The return of pumpkin spice lattes may be the unofficial start of fall, but there’s no escaping it anymore: the days are officially getting shorter and it’s getting darker, earlier.
And on Thursday, Chicago will see its last sunrise after 7 p.m.
According to NBC 5 Storm Team, the sun will set at 7:01 p.m. Thursday. A day later on Friday, sunset will set at 6:58 p.m.
At this point in the year, the city loses nearly three minutes of daylight each day, according to Sunrise-Sunset.
The city first crossed that threshold on St. Patrick’s Day in March, but after six months of luxuriously long days, the change in season means darkness will come earlier and earlier for the rest of the year. year.
In fact, at the end of September, sunset will occur just after 6:30 p.m., and from September 27 there will be less than 12 hours of daylight per day.
The reason why the autumnal equinox, which falls on September 22 at around 8:04 p.m., will feature slightly more daylight than at night is due to a variety of factors, including the refraction of sunlight by the atmosphere. earthly. This causes the light to linger for several minutes after sunset below the horizon, and therefore leads to more than 12 hours of daylight at the equinox.
October 23 will mark the first time the sun sets before 6 p.m., and sunset will continue to occur earlier and earlier until December 9, when it will set at 4:21 p.m. summer will end on November 6. , drawing sunset times earlier by a whole hour.
After that, the days will continue to get shorter due to later sunrises, but the sun will technically start staying out a little later each day, giving the region its first steps into spring 2023.
NBC Chicago
News
‘The Rings of Power’: Here’s Exactly When Episode 4 Comes to Prime Video
power rings follows an enticing weekly release schedule (like many great shows these days). We are now at three episodes. The fourth episode will air on Prime Video on Thursday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. PT.
The first two episodes dropped on September 1, before the release schedule adopted a more familiar format of one episode per week. Find the exact release time for your time zone below.
Rings of Power episode release schedule
Watch a new episode of the Lord of the Rings prequel series every week.
- 9:00 p.m. PDT — Thursdays
- 12:00 p.m. EDT — Fridays
- 1 a.m. Brazil — Friday
- 5am UK – Fridays
- 6:00 a.m. CEST — Friday
- 9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays
- 1pm JST – Fridays
- 2:00 p.m. AU — Fridays
- 4pm NZ — Friday
“Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and lovers of more intense lore,” wrote CNET’s Erin Carson of the expensive new series. The reviews were first positivebut less enthusiastic takes poured in.
Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth. They include the Forging of the Rings of Power, the Rise of Sauron, and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.
The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues through October 14.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
Dave Hyde: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sean Payton dish on Tua Tagovailoa — and it’s not pretty
Ethereum Merge Completes and Next is Cardano Vasil Hard Fork
Microsoft’s Activision deal catches UK watchdog’s attention
Who has the edge? Dolphins at Ravens, looking to flip recent history in Baltimore
Bitcoin Price Has Strong Potential To Hit $25,000, Weekly Analysis Suggests
Biden pushes electric cars at the Detroit Auto Show
Ravens vs. Dolphins scouting report for Week 2: Who has the edge?
Starting Friday, Chicago will see sunset hours after 7 p.m. – NBC Chicago
Ethereum Merge is Finally Completed, Vitalik Buterin Made it!
‘The Rings of Power’: Here’s Exactly When Episode 4 Comes to Prime Video
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet