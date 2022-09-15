News
Dolphins run game struggled against Patriots, but Miami not worried – The Denver Post
At halftime in the Dolphins’ 20-7 win over New England, they amassed 21 rushing yards on 10 carries, and that included runs for seven and six yards. That means their other eight carries in the first half totaled eight yards.
Obviously, the racing game needs some work. But no one is worried. The Dolphins say they’re about to get it right.
“We’re one technique and one hand placement away from making it a long one,” reserve tackle Greg Little said.
Things got a bit better in the second half when, in the words of left tackle Terron Armstead, the Dolphins improved in their communication and identification.
But they still only finished with 65 yards rushing on 23 carries (2.8 yards per carry). It was 28th in the NFL of 32 teams.
The Dolphins’ running game, which is led by a developing offensive line, remains a work in progress. The Dolphins think they’ll see more progress Sunday in Baltimore.
“I think we had a few miscommunications,” goalkeeper Robert Hunt said. “It’s everyone. I didn’t see some parts that I would have liked to tell [center] Connor [Williams]. Or Connor didn’t see a play. It’s a back and forth. »
Racing games often take time to develop. There are a lot of elements to mix. You know the Dolphins contract – new coach, new offense, new offensive coordinator, two new offensive linemen, two new running backs. And they’re building on the foundation of a rushing game that ranked 30th (92.2 yards per game) last season.
Coach Mike McDaniel, hired largely because of his offensive prowess, relies heavily on the running game. We saw him in San Francisco, where he was offensive coordinator last year. The 49ers finished seventh rushing (127.4 yards per game).
So, yeah, in pass-happy NFL you still need a running game.
However, how much you have to run depends on each team.
“The idea of offense in general is not to get a ton of yards every week, it’s to win, to have a productive offense and to take advantage of what the defense gives you,” said McDaniel.
But if the defense isn’t giving you much, you have to be able to take something, and the Dolphins aren’t there yet with their running game.
It should happen at some point this season, but there is no indication that it will happen anytime soon. Again, no one seems worried.
After all, they got help. On the offensive line, it was the addition of Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and Williams, the team’s highest-ranked lineman against the Patriots.
The off-season search for improved running backs has resulted in a coveted asset – speed.
But newly acquired running backs Chase Edmonds (12 carries, 25 yards) and Raheem Mostert (five carries, 16 yards), who are both burners, did little damage in Game 1 with 41 rushing yards combined.
These guys are fast enough to hit a hole, but they didn’t get there last week, largely because there were no holes.
NFL NextGen Stats measures efficiency, which is basically defined as the total distance a running back travels during a carry. The lower the number, the better the runner is at heading up or north. Edmonds had a 7.27 efficiency, which ranked 30th in the league. By comparison, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and D’Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions tied for first at 2.31.
The combination of Dolphins wide receivers Cedrick Wilson (one rush, eight yards), Jaylen Waddle (one rush, eight yards), Tyreek Hill (one rush, six yards) and fullback Alec Ingold (one rush, two yards) has fared better than the running backs, combining for 24 yards on four carries, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
“We’d like to do a little better in the running game, but I think that’s what week one is all about,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “We took out all the nervousness.”
Now the Dolphins need to take the next step and be effective, and that’s where things get tricky.
McDaniel only has a very general reference for team rushing attempts in a game.
“In your mind, you’re trying to get 20 to 30 runs,” McDaniel said, “but you would never commit to that because you have to do what’s best.”
McDaniel said his requirements for the racing game are on a case-by-case basis.
This means there is no baseline of, say, 100 yards per game. Even with that in mind, everyone comes to the same conclusion about last Sunday’s rushing performance.
“It wasn’t up to our standards,” Edmonds said.
And everyone comes to the same conclusion about the prospects of the racing game.
“You have to solve the problems,” Little said. “For us, we didn’t feel like we played that badly. It’s just a block here or a technique here away. We’re just going to get better every week.
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending
St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard has fired his finance chief, Marie Schrul, whose transparency about the district’s missteps made her popular with district watchdogs but less so among fellow administrators.
Schrul, 49, started working for the district in 1998 as an accountant, rising to controller and then chief financial officer in 2014. Her most recent title was chief of finance and business affairs, one of five positions on Gothard’s senior executive leadership team.
The district on Aug. 24 listed an opening for a new position, executive chief of financial services, and Gothard told Schrul on Monday she was not chosen. Gothard told employees on Wednesday the new job – which was open for just five days – went to Tom Sager, business services director for Mankato Area Public Schools.
Sager, along with a new human resources director, “will be instrumental in propelling our district forward and streamlining internal processes to center equitable teaching and learning as our primary focus,” Gothard said in the announcement. “I’d like to thank Marie Schrul for her years of service as CFO.”
In response to an interview request Wednesday, district spokeswoman Erica Wacker said Gothard was “not available to discuss personnel matters.”
Schrul said in a brief interview Wednesday that her dismissal was “pretty traumatic,” adding that it was not for “performance reasons.” She declined further comment after speaking with an attorney.
STAFF ‘IN MOURNING’
Business office management assistant Laurie Niblick called Schrul one of the best bosses she’s worked for.
“This was an absolute slap in the face to us in the business office,” she said Wednesday morning. “There are just a lot of people in mourning.”
Niblick said Schrul has raised concerns about overspending on construction projects and questionable spending by the nutrition department, but district leaders never seemed to prioritize doing anything about it.
Arleen Schilling, a Schrul ally who recently retired as controller, said Gothard didn’t like Schrul’s insistence that the district follow state and federal regulations when spending public money.
“The reason Marie is gone is because she’s insisted on compliance,” Schilling said. “She upheld the highest ethical standards, and it is a complete shock that she has been removed.”
Joe Nathan, who served with Schrul on a now-defunct budget advisory committee, called her “a model of transparency, clarity and integrity.”
“There were some things that some administrators were not eager to share, and she made sure that members of the committee … had the information,” he said.
“That did not always make her popular at 360,” Nathan said, referring to the address of the district’s central office on Colborne Street.
SPENDING QUESTIONED
About the time Gothard was hired as superintendent in 2017, Schrul and others working in district finance were clashing with then-Facilities Director Tom Parent over some high-cost school construction projects he was moving forward, without the necessary financing in place.
A consultant’s subsequent review found a pervasive lack of coordination and communication between the facilities and finance departments. While Schrul now is out of a job, Parent recently was promoted to executive director of operations and administration.
Schrul’s finance office also closely watched how the nutrition services department spent federal funds during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, due in part to a special forensic accounting review initiated by the finance office, the district was forced to transfer $1.9 million from its general fund to the food service fund to cover improper spending. Some of that was for continuing to pay salaries and benefits for hundreds of employees who stopped working once the schools closed in 2020.
More recently, Schrul has warned that Gothard’s school construction campaign – inherited from predecessor Valeria Silva – is rapidly racking up debt. She told the school board in May that by 2026, the district’s total outstanding debt is projected to reach $860 million, up from $393 million a decade prior, which will mean higher taxes on property owners.
Schilling said Gothard picked a bad time to replace his finance chief. The annual audit is underway, and the district must certify next year’s property tax levy by Sept. 30.
Under Schrul, the St. Paul district routinely has been recognized by the Minnesota Department of Education for timely and accurate financial reporting. Schilling isn’t convinced that will happen this year.
“You don’t fix something that isn’t broken,” she said. “Right now in the district, there’s a whole lot that needs to be fixed. Finance wasn’t one of those things.”
Gophers’ Bushwhacker celebration loved by defense, hated by offense, now embraced by all
During the tedium of preseason camp, one of Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin’s pre-snap checks was peculiar and reminded defensive coordinator/linebacker coach Joe Rossi of pro wrestling.
Sori-Marin’s arm movements reminded Rossi of the 1990s World Wrestling Federation tag team known as the Bushwhackers; part of their act was alternating swinging arms up and down in front of their bodies. But when the 43-year-old coach mentioned the old-school reference to his linebackers, no one knew what the heck he was referring to — not even current pro wrestling fans such as Josh Aune and Derik LeCaptain.
“I showed my age,” Rossi recalled Wednesday. But to relate to players less than half his age, Rossi pulled up grainy footage on YouTube during that position group meeting.
Sori-Marin was enthralled, and the Gophers captain immediately thought: “That is perfect for us.”
The linebackers became the “Bush-backers,” and started using the move the very next practice. The Gophers secondary and defensive linemen soon learned what they were up to during a defensive meeting.
For Tyler Nubin, it was love at first sight “because we love to have fun out there,” the safety said.
“Goofy,” added defensive end Thomas Rush.
The Bushwhacker celebration is now embraced by the whole Gophers team and has been spotted after big plays — which have been aplenty — through the opening two blowout victories this season. Don’t be surprised to see that funky revelry when Minnesota (2-0) plays host to Colorado (0-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in their final nonconference game at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“It took on a little bit of a life of its own,” Rossi said.
Offensive leaders Chris Autman-Bell and Tanner Morgan, however, were not fans of the Bushwhacker when they first saw it in August.
“It’s nice to see it now,” Morgan said after the 62-10 win over Western Illinois on Saturday. “In fall camp, that was —.”
Autman-Bell interjected: “I hate the defense during fall camp. But to watch those guys fly around in games, it’s fun to see. I’m a huge fan of those guys.”
During one preseason practice, the linebackers started doing the Bushwhacker during the Ski-U-Mah drill — a three-level rushing, blocking and tackling drill during which the whole team encircles the participants. Regardless of the new celebration or not, the drill often gets pretty rowdy.
“By the end of the drill everybody on the defense was doing it,” Sori-Marin said. “We were getting defensive stops, and it was cool. We were watching it on film the next day and laughing about it.”
Again, not everyone thought it was so funny, especially during the taxing practices in the summer heat.
“There were times where we were going back and forth with the offense, and I would get in their face and hit the Bushwhacker,” Sori-Marin said. “They started doing it back on us. It got a little personal there for a minute.”
Rossi added, “I could see (Sori-Marin) having a career in professional wrestling. He’s a little bit of that type of guy.”
During one fall camp practice open to media members, Nubin and Trey Potts got into a scuffle that didn’t appear to have any sort of Bushwhacker connection. It looked more to be the tipping point of high-level competitiveness coming at a time when players are sore from the grind of camp and have grown tired of hitting the same color jerseys day after day after day.
“Sometimes that boils over to some emotions,” Nubin explained. “We’ve worked on having emotion on the field, but not being emotional, being stupid after the play. That is a learning experience all players can learn from. It was all competition.
“There is no beef between me and Trey,” Nubin continued. “That is my guy; I love him. But it’s just competition, man. To go against the best, you have to bring your best. That’s what we both do.”
Immediately after that brouhaha, Fleck called the players over for a private chat. Earlier this week, Fleck was asked by the Pioneer Press about walking the fine line between him seeking a deeply connected yet ultra-competitive team.
“You want to make sure that players can have a lot of fun,” Fleck responded. “They can be themselves and they can express themselves how ever. The personalities can shine, but we are still all one team. There is a balance to that of when that (celebration) can happen, how that happens, where it happens, how much you do it.”
During another preseason practice, Sori-Marin and Brevyn Spann-Ford exchanged trash talk under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium. That’s also around the time when the Gophers tight end didn’t care much for the Bushwhacker.
“If I’m being honest, I hated it,” Spann-Ford said Wednesday. “But that’s just because Mariano is one of those players, he will get under your skin. We will jaw back and forth always. But you know it’s out of love. Seeing those guys make plays on Saturdays, that’s when you love the Bushwhacker. I’ll break it out a couple of times, if I have to.”
Spann-Ford said that on a Zoom call with reporters and couldn’t help but do a version of the Bushwhacker on the spot.
Last year, the Gophers adopted a “knock” mantra after a scene from the TV show “Breaking Bad,” in which Walter White tells his wife, Skyler, he is not in danger as drug dealer. “I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? Naw. I am the one who knocks.”
RELATED: How a scene from ‘Breaking Bad’ became the theme for Gophers’ ‘scary’ defense
Rossi said the TV show was used from January 2021 as an opportunity to make that unit tougher, and it remains part of what they do this season. That was a planned theme, while the origins of Bushwhacker were “organic.”
“Meetings are long and you try to keep some focus and add some levity at times,” Rossi said. “… It’s a hard game, a demanding game, but there has to be fun to it. If football is no fun, then what are we doing it for?”
Robert Saleh sticking with Joe Flacco despite ugly offensive performance vs. Ravens
Fans were chanting for Mike White during Sunday’s 24-9 ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium.
Despite the displeasure from fans in the stands and on social media, the Jets are sticking with their Week 1 starter.
Joe Flacco will start against the Cleveland Browns Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Jets coach Robert Saleh foreshadowed Flacco starting again during his Monday press conference and officially announced the move Wednesday before practice.
“There was no thought of serious change with Joe,” Saleh said. “It’s one game. I know the quarterback gets a lot of the positives and the negatives … there was a lot of things we can do as a team to help him out during the game too.
“When you look back at the game when he had a clean pocket, he was very efficient. It is the offensive line’s responsibility to give it to him and for him to deliver the ball where it needs to be and get off certain reads.
“I thought he handled the huddle well, we just stalled in the sense of when the pocket collapsed and things were off, especially in the first half.”
Flacco and the Jets’ entire offense struggled against the Ravens as Gang Green couldn’t find the end zone until just over a minute left in the game.
Flacco dealt with decision-making and accuracy issues at times. He also was a sitting duck behind an offensive line that allowed three sacks and hadn’t played together prior to Sunday’s contest.
The Jets placed starting left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve before the Week 1 game after he hurt his shoulder in practice. That forced George Fant to move back to left tackle. That also inserted rookie fourth-round pick Max Mitchell to right tackle.
The offensive line results were not good as Fant recorded a 56 grade in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Mitchell (50.1) also yielded less than stellar results.
Then there’s Laken Tomlinson, who was signed during the offseason.
In his first game with the Jets, Tomlinson had an overall grade of 38.6, which was tied for the lowest offensive grade of any offensive player (Lawrence Cager).
Flacco did complete 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards. However, a lot of that was during garbage time when the game was already decided. Flacco will likely get one more start in Week 3 as starting quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss the next two games after a meniscus trim last month.
Flacco understands what needs to change, but he is confident the Jets will play better as the season progresses.
“I felt like those guys did an awesome job fighting and doing that for a full 60 minutes,” Flacco said about the offense. “Little details will come together as we come along.
“As long as the foundation of the toughness part of it and getting after people is there and being able to fight for the whole game, then all of those little parts will come as we come in here every week and get ready for our opponent.”
This week won’t get any easier for Flacco and the offense. Cleveland’s defense was solid in its 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Browns only allowed 261 yards in the win, which was the fifth fewest among all teams in Week 1.
Cleveland also sacked Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield four times, which included two from defensive end Myles Garrett. Since entering the league in 2017, Garrett has amassed 60.5 sacks.
So the Jets and Saleh know they will have their hands full trying to slow down Garrett and the Browns pass rush.
“You have Myles, you have [Jadeveon] Clowney, their interior is really good,” Saleh said. “They fly around, their secondary is tight in coverage, their linebackers are fast.
“It is going to be a tremendous challenge as it looks like Myles is on a mission. It definitely has everyone’s attention.”
Saquon Barkley buries his focus in details after NFC Offensive Player of the Week award
Saquon Barkley wasn’t supposed to speak to the media until Thursday. But the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week understood he was in high demand on Wednesday and obliged.
“Any individual award is a team award,” Barkley said of being honored for his 194 yards in last weekend’s 21-20 Giants win at Tennessee. “The most important thing was getting the win. Now we’ve got to shift to Carolina.”
Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards (164) and yards from scrimmage (194) approaching Sunday’s home opener against the Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium.
He averaged 9.1 yards per carry, caught a team-high six passes for 30 yards, and added a 4-yard TD run and a game-winning two-point conversion.
His 68-run in the early third quarter, with the Giants trailing 13-0, set the table for his touchdown and changed the game. He then made a couple of defenders miss with 1:06 remaining to convert a Daniel Jones shovel pass for two points to give the Giants their late one-point lead.
His 164 rushing yards marked the third-highest total of his career in a single game. Barkley ran for a career-high 189 yards on Dec. 22, 2019, and 170 yards on Dec. 9, 2018, both on the road at Washington’s FedEx Field.
The Giants’ fifth-year running back said he wasn’t dwelling on his stats, though. Instead, he has buried his focus in improving the details, like his fourth-quarter fumble that Titans corner Kristian Fulton fortunately punched out of bounds.
“Just come into work. That’s the only thing I can do,” Barkley said. “I already watched the film. I’m writing my notes: Ball security. I got lucky in that situation. That could have gone the wrong way, could have hurt us. Gotta be better with ball security.
“Gotta be better with pass pro,” “Barkley added. “Still missed my opportunities out there. Left a lot of yards. So that’s my focus: See what I can do better, and when the game comes, execute the plays. Every game might not be a 194-yard performance, but whatever I can do to help the team win, that’s what I want to be able to do.”
GIANTS DOWN A CORNER
Starting outside corner Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed Wednesday and is out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. No one played a corner snap in Week 1 other than Adoree Jackson, Robinson and slot Darnay Holmes.
The Giants’ secondary depth is so unsettled that head coach Brian Daboll cited five different players who will “compete” as possible replacements for Robinson: in order, rookie Cor’Dale Flott, Fabian Moreau, Nick McCloud, rookie Zyon Gilbert and Justin Layne.
But McCloud (hamstring) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (right knee) didn’t practice Wednesday, either. And Flott said his first step toward earning playing time on defense is to “earn a spot on special teams,” where he played just two snaps in Tennessee.
Daboll said Wan’Dale Robinson, the rookie receiver, has shown “significant” improvement in the past few days. But the coach had no other update. “We’ll see how it goes,” he said.
Center Jon Feliciano (lower leg), edges Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (right calf), and safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited. Safety Dane Belton (clavicle) was a full participant, and Daboll expects him to make his NFL debut Sunday.
TONEY: NO DISAPPOINTMENT IN WIN
Kadarius Toney scoffed at the suggestion that he might be disappointed in playing only seven snaps in Week 1.
“Disappointed in a victory? Disappointed in winning? You sound crazy,” Toney said Wednesday.
Toney said: “I get paid to play, not coach. So I don’t know what’s ahead for me Sunday. I just gotta go out there and be the best player I can be.”
When asked if he needs to stay healthy and practice more to earn playing time, Toney said: “If that’s what’s required of me, it’s what I gotta do. Everybody knows I had the injury a couple weeks ago [was] why I wasn’t on the field. So I guess it was just with that. So I dunno. I don’t know what to say.”
Toney said as long as the team wins, “if I played two plays or one play and we won, bro, I don’t really care.”
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.
The military procession from the palace underscored Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning process shifted to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.
Crowds shuffled past her coffin in the center of 900-year-old Westminster Hall well into the night. People flowed in two lines, with hundreds of thousands expected to pay their respects before her state funeral Monday.
They moved silently in a steady pace down the steps of the hall under a great stained glass window, then past the coffin that was covered with the Royal Standard and had been placed on a raised platform known as a catafalque by eight pallbearers.
There were couples and parents with children, veterans with medals clinking on navy blue blazers, lawmakers and members of the House of Lords. Some wore black or suits and ties, others jeans and sneakers, and all had waited hours to stand in front of the coffin for a few moments
Many bowed or curtseyed and some were in tears.
Thousands who had waited for the procession for hours along The Mall outside the palace and other locations along the route held up phones and cameras, and some wiped away tears, as the casket rolled by. Applause broke out as it passed through Horse Guards Parade. Thousands more in nearby Hyde Park watched on large screens.
The coffin was topped with the Imperial State Crown — encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds — and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on either side of the gun carriage. The 38-minute procession ended at Westminster Hall, where Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service attended by Charles and other royals.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you,” Welby read from the Book of John.
After a short service, the captain of The Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, assisted by a senior sergeant, laid the royal standard of the regiment on the steps of the catafalque.
Four officers from the Household Cavalry -– two from the Life Guards and two from the Blues Royals -– began the vigil, taking their places at each corner and bowing their heads.
Thousands had queued up along the banks of the River Thames, waiting to enter the hall and pay their respects to the only monarch most Britons have ever known after her 70 years on the throne.
Esther Ravenor, a Kenyan who lives in the U.K. said she was humbled as she watched the procession.
“I love the queen, I love the royal family, and you know, I had to be here,” she said. “She is a true role model. She loved us all, all of us. Especially someone like me, a migrant woman coming to the U.K. 30 years ago, I was allowed to be here and to be free and safe, so I really honor her. She was a big part of my life.”
Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral, said it was “our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen, and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud.”
Troops involved in the procession had been preparing since the queen died. So had the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Sgt. Tom Jenks said the horses were specially trained, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being tossed in front of the procession.
Heathrow Airport temporarily halted flights, saying it would “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with Charles to offer his condolences, the White House said.
Biden recalled “the Queen’s kindness and hospitality” she hosted them and the first lady at Windsor Castle in June, the statement said. “He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland to London.
On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the casket, drove slowly from an air base to Buckingham Palace.
Earlier, in Edinburgh, about 33,000 people filed silently past her coffin in 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.
The line of people snaking along the banks of the River Thames to enter Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, was nearly 3 miles long in the afternoon, according to a government tracker.
The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.
Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those waiting to see the queen’s coffin. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.
“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvelous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.
“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.
Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.
“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” he said. “I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”
Associated Press writer Sylvia Hui contributed.
Follow AP coverage of Queen at
A tale of two halves: After go-ahead bloop double, Orioles’ Austin Hays hopes for some consistency
For all the balls Austin Hays has hit into gloves of late, the sight of a fluttering blooper falling between defenders in shallow right field for an RBI double Tuesday night was a relief for the Orioles outfielder.
The ball had an expected batting average of .120, according to Statcast, yet it produced the go-ahead run for the Orioles in a 4-3 series-opening win against the Washington Nationals.
“I was glad to see it hit some grass,” Hays said.
That hasn’t been the case for Hays across the second half of the season. He exploded before the All-Star break, became the sixth Oriole to hit for the cycle and seemed poised to continue that breakout performance deep into summer and early fall.
Instead, after his cycle on June 22, Hays entered Sunday with a .197 batting average and .575 OPS. His power numbers are down, his groundballs up and his search for a solution ongoing. After June 22, Hays’ hard-hit rate has fallen about 10 percentage points. His groundball and popup rates have risen.
Hays is a streaky hitter who seeks to replicate his mechanics. As he watches video from the second half, he notices how they’ve wavered, with Hays getting out in front of pitches when he should be driving them. It’s that area in which Hays hopes to improve most, and with four hits in his last two games, perhaps he’s found his way again.
“The consistency of the good mechanics, it hasn’t been nearly as consistent as what it was in the first half,” Hays said. “I’ll have a stretch of a week and a half where everything is really good, solid. And then I have a couple days where it’s just groundball, groundball, groundball, groundball, and I try to reset it and get back to where I was at.”
It’s easier said than done. As manager Brandon Hyde watched Hays recently, he noticed how the outfielder has a tendency to chase more. Of the pitches he sees out of the zone, Hays is swinging at a career-high 37% of them.
Hyde said Hays is “really jumpy right now,” and “more lungey than normal.” It’s part of a stretch that includes four multi-hit games in his previous 29 games entering Sunday. Then on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss against the Boston Red Sox, he managed two hits. Hays added a pair Tuesday, too, with that bloop double and a sharp single to left.
When Hays looks back on last season, his swings against first pitches and offerings over the heart of the plate are too low for his liking. He’s risen both this season, with a career-high 37.2% first-pitch swings. He’s not taking as many middle-middle pitches, either.
“If I’m getting a meatball, which is in the middle part of the zone, if I’m getting that meatball in the first pitch of the at-bat, that’s a good one to hit, and that’s going to result in hard contact,” Hays said. “So for me, just focusing on, if the game allows it, swinging at that first pitch.”
The results haven’t followed in earnest. But last week, Hyde wondered aloud how a bloop to right field that lands might be all Hays needs to get going again.
That bloop double came Tuesday, a potential sign that Hays could be breaking out of his slump — and be getting some much-needed luck. For a player who has lost his feel at random moments, he’ll take a soft hit now and again.
“Just for whatever reason, it seems to show up every now and again,” Hays said. “It’s baseball. If you knew why, it would never happen. It is what it is.”
