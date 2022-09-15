Dolphins run game struggled against Patriots, but Miami not worried – The Denver Post

At halftime in the Dolphins’ 20-7 win over New England, they amassed 21 rushing yards on 10 carries, and that included runs for seven and six yards. That means their other eight carries in the first half totaled eight yards.

Obviously, the racing game needs some work. But no one is worried. The Dolphins say they’re about to get it right.

“We’re one technique and one hand placement away from making it a long one,” reserve tackle Greg Little said.

Things got a bit better in the second half when, in the words of left tackle Terron Armstead, the Dolphins improved in their communication and identification.

But they still only finished with 65 yards rushing on 23 carries (2.8 yards per carry). It was 28th in the NFL of 32 teams.

The Dolphins’ running game, which is led by a developing offensive line, remains a work in progress. The Dolphins think they’ll see more progress Sunday in Baltimore.

“I think we had a few miscommunications,” goalkeeper Robert Hunt said. “It’s everyone. I didn’t see some parts that I would have liked to tell [center] Connor [Williams]. Or Connor didn’t see a play. It’s a back and forth. »

Racing games often take time to develop. There are a lot of elements to mix. You know the Dolphins contract – new coach, new offense, new offensive coordinator, two new offensive linemen, two new running backs. And they’re building on the foundation of a rushing game that ranked 30th (92.2 yards per game) last season.

Coach Mike McDaniel, hired largely because of his offensive prowess, relies heavily on the running game. We saw him in San Francisco, where he was offensive coordinator last year. The 49ers finished seventh rushing (127.4 yards per game).

So, yeah, in pass-happy NFL you still need a running game.

However, how much you have to run depends on each team.

“The idea of ​​offense in general is not to get a ton of yards every week, it’s to win, to have a productive offense and to take advantage of what the defense gives you,” said McDaniel.

But if the defense isn’t giving you much, you have to be able to take something, and the Dolphins aren’t there yet with their running game.

It should happen at some point this season, but there is no indication that it will happen anytime soon. Again, no one seems worried.

After all, they got help. On the offensive line, it was the addition of Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, and Williams, the team’s highest-ranked lineman against the Patriots.

The off-season search for improved running backs has resulted in a coveted asset – speed.

But newly acquired running backs Chase Edmonds (12 carries, 25 yards) and Raheem Mostert (five carries, 16 yards), who are both burners, did little damage in Game 1 with 41 rushing yards combined.

These guys are fast enough to hit a hole, but they didn’t get there last week, largely because there were no holes.

NFL NextGen Stats measures efficiency, which is basically defined as the total distance a running back travels during a carry. The lower the number, the better the runner is at heading up or north. Edmonds had a 7.27 efficiency, which ranked 30th in the league. By comparison, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and D’Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions tied for first at 2.31.

The combination of Dolphins wide receivers Cedrick Wilson (one rush, eight yards), Jaylen Waddle (one rush, eight yards), Tyreek Hill (one rush, six yards) and fullback Alec Ingold (one rush, two yards) has fared better than the running backs, combining for 24 yards on four carries, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

“We’d like to do a little better in the running game, but I think that’s what week one is all about,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “We took out all the nervousness.”

Now the Dolphins need to take the next step and be effective, and that’s where things get tricky.

McDaniel only has a very general reference for team rushing attempts in a game.

“In your mind, you’re trying to get 20 to 30 runs,” McDaniel said, “but you would never commit to that because you have to do what’s best.”

McDaniel said his requirements for the racing game are on a case-by-case basis.

This means there is no baseline of, say, 100 yards per game. Even with that in mind, everyone comes to the same conclusion about last Sunday’s rushing performance.

“It wasn’t up to our standards,” Edmonds said.

And everyone comes to the same conclusion about the prospects of the racing game.

“You have to solve the problems,” Little said. “For us, we didn’t feel like we played that badly. It’s just a block here or a technique here away. We’re just going to get better every week.

()