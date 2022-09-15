Connect with us

Blockchain

Eternal Bots and Caduceus Partnered Together to Enhance the Ecosystem

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

Eternal Bots And Caduceus Partnered Together To Enhance The Ecosystem
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Eternal Bots is partnering with Caduceus, a blockchain dedicated to metaverse development.

Eternal Bots, the firm that owns the Zelysium metaverse, has partnered with the Caduceus Metaverse. This partnership allows Zelysium to use XR-CHAIN METAVERSE EXTREME BLOCKCHAIN, an innovative Decentralized Edge Rendering Technology developed by Caduceus Network that enables decentralized rendering, making Zelysium’s metaverse smooth and swift.

They have united to create a better ecosystem and to celebrate the occasion, they are holding an exciting contest by giving away 30 Whitelist spots, with the lucky winner being the person who books the slot first.

To Join the campaign and to book a slot 

ABOUT CADUCEUS

The caduceus is the Metaverse protocol for decentralized edge rendering, an infrastructure-level open blockchain platform specifically built for the metaverse and the decentralized digital world. Caduceus utilizes decentralized rendering and edge computing along with extended-reality technology to bring developers, creators, and users an unrivalled metaverse experience.

Follow Caduceus Metaverse Protocol on

ABOUT ZELYSIUM

Zelysium is an immersive, highly interoperable comic-centered metaverse supporting the existing NFTs and metaverses. They provide the community and the creators with all the necessary tools and assets, providing limitless opportunities to the creators and the developers with a unique DAO mechanism.

Follow us on

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

ETH Miners Left Disappointed After Successful Transition to POS

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

By

Eth Miners Left Disappointed After Successful Transition To Pos
google news

26 mins ago |