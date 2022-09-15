Blockchain
Ethereum Completes “The Merge”, But Why ETH Failed To React
Ethereum has completed one of its most significant milestone with the successful completion of “The Merge”, the migration to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Market participants were expecting an aggressive price action during this event, but the results might be disappointing.
And we finalized!
Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,480 with a 7% and 8% loss in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The second cryptocurrency failed to consolidate a rally into the previously lost territory, rather the price action seems to be trending to the downside on lower timeframes.
Why “The Merge” Was A No Event For Ethereum
Ethereum was able to approach the $1,800 price market but was rejected from those levels due to two critical macroeconomic events. Trading firm QCP Capital recorded a lack of activity from the market in the days previous to “The Merge”.
In that sense, the event went from operating as a potential price catalyzer to either direction to a “volatility killer”. The most uncertain after about the migration to PoS, the firm believes, was the ETH forks and the miners attempting to claim a portion of the cryptocurrency’s market share.
However, the ETH forks were a “disappointment” as the proponents failed to convince the market about their future and potential to replace ETH PoS. QCP Capital noted:
mkt finally came to terms with ETHW as a potential massive disappointment last wk, following their “totally” whitepaper release (9 pgs of “this page is intentionally left blank”). Coupled with the chain ID debacle, meaning nobody will be able to actually test the chain pre-fork.
Still, the market might experience some volatility as large players unwind their “Merge” positions. QCP Capital concluded:
Longer-term the ETH POS should be bullish, but we are not expecting an immediate breakout move post-merge. We are anticipating a huge pressure on the ETH vols post-merge.
The Macro Outlook
A slowdown in inflation might support the about, QCP Capital believes the upward trajectory for this metric has “peaked and is headed lower”. This might provide crypto and other risk assets with support to bounce from their current levels.
The market is pricing in an aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) which might operate as a bullish factor if the institution hints at a less aggressive monetary policy. At the time of writing, market participants are expecting the Fed to hike interest rates by 75 to 100 basis points (bps).
In the coming months, with a persistent downside trend in inflation, the Fed might finally pivot and the crypto market might rally. Ethereum seems poised to take advantage of a shift in macro-dynamics with the successful “Merge”.
Web3 Platform LiveArt Brings World-leading Arts and Culture to BNB Chain
New York, United States, 15th September, 2022, Chainwire
LiveArt, the web3 platform transforming the art market, is bringing its industry-leading tools for creators, collectors, communities, and brands to the BNB Smart Chain. The major new initiative was announced today by LiveArt Co-founder and CEO Boris Pevzner at Binance Blockchain Week in Paris and extends a range of LiveArt’s web3 products and features to the BNB Smart Chain.
Through its white labeled launchpad, LiveArt is empowering creators and partners to build on the BNB Smart Chain, enabling the creation of fully customized and branded web3 applications designed for both traditional collectors and crypto natives. The platform is also introducing the Binance Account Bound (BAB) tokens utility into its ecosystem and to its community of over 400,000 collectors. BAB token holders will have access to an exclusive membership that includes special whitelist access and other benefits on the LiveArt platform.
LiveArt also plans to launch select NFT collections by globally-recognized artists on BNB Smart Chain, beginning with a new generative NFT collection by Huang Yuxing, the renowned artist breaking global auction records. The new initiative follows LiveArt’s collaboration with BNB Chain this summer on the LiveArt Global 100, an open call to artists that drew over 500 applicants from more than 50 countries, with the top submissions currently available to acquire on the Binance NFT Marketplace.
Boris Pevzner, Co-Founder and CEO of LiveArt said, “LiveArt has everything a creator or brand is looking for as they enter the web3 space: a network of globally-recognized artist and creators, top notch expertise in both web3 and the arts and culture, and a full spectrum of tools and solutions to get their projects off the ground. We’re excited to empower our partners to launch on BNB Chain and to enhance LiveArt’s own LiveArt ecosystem with the capabilities of the BAB token.”
LiveArt’s White Labeled Launchpad for Brands and Creators on BnB Chain
LiveArt’s white labeled launchpad allows the creation of fully customized and branded web3 marketplaces and has been utilized by respected arts and culture partners. LiveArt provides support with everything from ideation – including access to its network of content and artists – to infrastructure, to implementation and maintenance. With features including the ability to set up multiple royalty recipients, accept both fiat and crypto transactions, and integrate with existing APIs and SDKs, LiveArt is an all-in-one solution for creators and brands looking to enter the web3 space with a platform that is built for both traditional collectors and crypto natives. LiveArt will offer integration with BNB Smart Chain beginning this month.
Exclusive Benefits for BAB Token Holders
Available exclusively to BAB token holders, the LiveArt Membership connects the BNB community with LiveArt’s global arts and culture network and top-tier content. Holders receive benefits including:
- Whitelisting for exclusive releases and airdrops
- Limited edition physical art and collectibles
- Invitations to elite virtual and IRL events
- Voting power in deciding themes for the LiveArt Global 100
- Access to LiveArt’s proprietary, AI-generated market analytics for NFTs and physical art, drawing from a rapidly growing database of more than 10 million auction records
BAB token holders will also serve as a key component of Know Your Customer (KYC) verification flow on LiveArt, with token holders obtaining a “verified” status and badge across the LiveArt ecosystem of products. This includes LiveArt’s peer-to-peer trading features, AI-generated analytics, and collection tracking for physical art.
Arts and Culture Projects With Leading Global Artists on BnB Chain
Coming to BNB Chain This Fall: Chapter 2 of Huang Yuxing’s Meta-morphic
Following launches of NFT collections by major artists on the LiveArt NFT platform, including Paul Kneale, LiveArt is collaborating with the renowned contemporary artist Huang Yuxing (b. 1975, Beijing) on Meta-morphic, the artist’s first digital artworks. Huang Yuxing is widely recognized for paintings that reflect and preserve the process of their creation. His work’s exceptional synthesis of styles has broad appeal, with imagery that calls back to traditional landscape painting rendered in an ultra-contemporary neon palette that verges on abstraction. Huang’s works have already surpassed the $8-million mark at auction, most recently via the sale of his epic riverscape Seven Treasure Pines (2016-19), which sold for HK$64.8 million ($8.3 million), more than 13 times its high estimate, a record sum for a Chinese artist born after 1970. Huang Yuxing’s collection with LiveArt is a multi-chapter drop, including generative artworks and staking.
About LiveArt
Established by a team of art market insiders and tech innovators, LiveArt is a leading global art platform that blends innovative technology with intimate knowledge of the art market to put collectors and artists in control. LiveArt provides collectors unmatched access to proprietary pricing data and market insights so they can buy and sell artworks with confidence, discretion, and efficiency. The AI-powered data platform is the preeminent destination for art market data and analysis, live auction streaming, real-time and historic pricing information, detailed analysis of artist and market trends, and financial and cultural context. LiveArt’s digital peer-to-peer marketplace provides for ultimate discretion, allowing users to determine how much information about their identity and works of art is disclosed.
LiveArt NFT is LiveArt’s end-to-end web3 solution for minting and selling NFTs, which equips artists and collaborators with comprehensive rights management and unbreakable resale royalties. Artists can mint their works in the Creator Hub, and collectors can access a curated selection of only the best artworks on the LiveArt NFT Marketplace. The White Label Suite enables galleries and museums to launch and manage their own NFT marketplaces or work with the LiveArt NFT Studio and its partners to curate and market drops.
Will Tron Tie-Up With Liquidity Provider Wintermute Boost TRX Price?
Tron (TRX) has recently disclosed a collaboration with Wintermute to boost Tron’s DeFi ecosystem and more so, to enhance network accessibility and liquidity.
- TRX price up by 0.43%
- Tron spikes in terms of popularity and value amounting to $1.2 billion
- Network integration with Wintermute to improve liquidity, accessibility
Not that Tron needs it desperately as it has been outpacing its rivals but continuous pump and evolution is necessary to thrive in the crypto arena.
Overall, the partnership aims to make Wintermute as Tron’s official market maker to basically increase trading volumes and to link buyers and sellers.
According to CoinMarketCap, TRX price has surged by 0.43% or trading at $0.06157 as of press time.
Tron’s popularity has been booming, pumping up $1.2 billion in terms of value as seen since June despite others like Solana and Ethereum retreating significantly.
The #TRON network is thrilled about the union with @wintermute_t. 🤝 #sTRONgerTogether 💪
This will help in many ways:
✅ Fill trades
✅ Reduce volatility
✅ Lessen the spread for trading pairs
Read the full article by @decryptmedia 👇https://t.co/tGi3nuQhaj pic.twitter.com/6wohBBzbMy
— TRON DAO (@trondao) September 13, 2022
Tron, Wintermute Integration To Impact TRX Price
Wintermute has announced previously to be a part of the Tron network’s DAO or Decentralized Autonomous Organization, enabling access to both redeem and mint USDD.
DAO has also recently beefed up the network with over $200 million worth of crypto to boost TRX, in accordance to the decision of Justin Sun, CEO and Founder of Tron, to deploy as much as $2 billion ensuring the optimized efficiency of USDD.
The merger is said to impact the value of TRX. In fact, TRX metrics has improved significantly as in the past 24 hours following the announcement of the Wintermute and Tron integration.
These recent activities surrounding Tron highly impact the improvement of its network, lifting investor sentiment.
The recent spike to TRX price proves that traders and investors are happy about the integration and recent developments in the network.
TRX Seen With A Bullish Pullback
TRX was seen to start the week with a bullish pullback signifying overall bearish sluggishness as the token failed to barrel past the 50% RSI mark.
TRX was seen to retrace early this week which also triggered a retest of the key support zone at $0.065. Further, selling pressure has dwindled down at the set price zone due the flip in investor sentiment.
While there is a possibility of a short-term uptrend, this will not be guaranteed.
TRX, created in 2017 is dubbed to be one of the pioneering cryptocurrencies that is based originally in the Ethereum network and then shifted to its own network the following year.
Being one of the oldest cryptocurrencies to date, it has greatly improved in terms of stability and while it is moving a little slow, TRX is taking more calculated and steady traction.
TRX total market cap at $5.6 billion on the one-day chart | Source: TradingView.com
Ethereum Merge Completes and Next is Cardano Vasil Hard Fork
- On September 22, 2022, the Vasil hard fork will be completed.
- As of Monday, a whopping 95% of blocks are already coming from 1.35.3 nodes.
For a long time, members of the Ethereum community have touted the Merge as a significant improvement to the network’s underlying infrastructure. In addition to mitigating the network’s negative effect on the environment, PoS will provide Ethereum’s native ether (ETH) token with a new use case: staking.
Due to the proximity of two major events, the crypto space was on its heels over several weeks. On September 22, 2022, the Vasil hard fork will be completed, while the highly anticipated Ethereum Merger has just now completed.
And we finalized!
Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022
The first step in the change is the starting point for greater network efficiency and scalability. The asset has recently been trading at $1755, while in a strong upward trend. As a result, it is anticipated that the price will spiral upward, surpass the nearby barrier at $1800, and finally settle in the vicinity of $2,000 very soon.
Loans to ETH have skyrocketed, suggesting that investors are very bullish on the cryptocurrency’s potential to surge in value in the wake of the Merger. In all, more than a billion dollars’ worth of coins were borrowed.
Core Ethereum developers will keep improving the open-source network in the months and years even after the Merge, with plans to further reduce transaction costs and increase network performance and security.
Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, has previously speculated that the full effects of The Merge won’t be seen for some time. He estimated that the price of ETH wouldn’t change until after six to eight months had passed during the changeover.
Now Focus Shifts to Cardano Hard Fork
On the other hand, according to the latest information, the Cardano platform is rapidly closing up on its fate, which is to be found in the Vasil Hard Fork on September 22, 2022. More than 94% of all mainnet blocks have been generated as of this writing by the last remaining candidate Vasil node (1.35.3).
Binance, MEXC, BitTrue, Gate.io, BTC Turk, OKX, Whitebit, etc., among others, have all signaled their preparation for the impending event. Half of the most popular Cardano dApps are also preproduction-ready, while the rest are still under testing. More than 3,000 scripts have been released on Plutus, while almost a thousand projects are under development on Cardano.
Since market optimism and development efforts are on the rise, the ADA price is also expected to soar in the near future. Thus providing a much-needed boost for investors and the whole market as well. As a result, the two most anticipated events are likely to flip the script for the whole crypto market, which might help Q4 get off on a strong note.
Cardano builder Input Output has made significant progress toward the much-anticipated Vasil hard fork. As of Monday, a whopping 95% of blocks are already coming from 1.35.3 nodes. Furthermore, as reported, version 1.35.3 was chosen to be the final node candidate for the Vasil hard fork, and the network was required to move forward with the upgrade to reach the 75% threshold. As of Sept. 12, the majority of the largest exchanges by liquidity have either integrated Vasil or started preparing for the high-stakes upgrade.
Bitcoin Price Has Strong Potential To Hit $25,000, Weekly Analysis Suggests
Recently, the market has seen a strong correction due to the Bitcoin price bull run of the past several days. On December 7, 2020, the price hit a low of $19,030.09, which is considered to be a new all-time low.
However, the appearance of a double bottom pattern has led to an optimistic outlook on this correction.
Bitcoin can rebound, as is now more evident. Obviously, there will be some challenges along the way. The Bitcoin price present momentum is one of the cryptocurrency’s major challenges.
The current momentum is merely reversing the past downward trends, thus it may not be enough to break through the $25,000 price level, according to latest analyses.
Bitcoin Price: The Familiar Resistance Level
Bitcoin’s price actually did reach $25,000 in late August, which is a significant milestone. Such a pattern indicates that the current market has the potential to and likely will attempt to break through resistance.
Chart: TradingView.com
Looking at the range during the past four hours, it appears that BTC will be trading between $19,226 and $24,286 for the time being.
This challenge is attributable to the traders’ pessimism in response to the most recent CPI report. The survey revealed an annual inflation rate of more than 8 percent.
This bleak assessment could be followed by a 1% increase in interest rates. Therefore, the bulls must maintain their position inside the range of $19,226 to create momentum.
The prominent oscillator indicator has shown a bullish advance. In contrast, the moving averages exhibited bearish indicators.
Sustainable Momentum A Must For Bitcoin
To continue driving the price higher, the bulls must generate persistent momentum. Once more, sustainability will reduce the probability of a dramatic correction.
The price of Bitcoin should not drop below the 71.60 Fibonacci level. If bears break through to the downside, Bitcoin’s price might fall to $18,000.
This occurrence will further bring the price down. A sustainable momentum for a rally should be one of the bulls’ top aims in order to surpass the $25,000 threshold.
However, given the present pessimism and panic on the market, it may be some time before BTC reaches the $25,000 barrier.
BTC total market cap at $384 billion on the 4-hour daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Ethereum Merge is Finally Completed, Vitalik Buterin Made it!
- This is the first of many planned big updates for Ethereum.
- Switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake was not easy task.
Years of planning and delays have resulted in the successful completion of the Merge, a significant makeover of Ethereum that will move the network at the heart of the second-largest cryptocurrency to a considerably more energy-efficient system. Switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, two competing methods for maintaining a blockchain, was no easy task.
And we finalized!
Happy merge all. This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem. Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 15, 2022
The switch to proof of stake, symbolized by the merge, was a major event for Ethereum. For consensus in the past, the network employed the same proof of work system as Bitcoin. This kind of network security consumes enormous amounts of electricity (enough to power whole nations) to process new transactions on the network.
The possible benefits are enormous. Hopefully, Ethereum’s energy use has dropped by almost 99.9 percent. One assessment compares the impact on energy prices to if Finland abruptly disconnected its electricity system.
This is the first of many planned big updates for Ethereum, all of which will help the network expand to accommodate much more transactions at a cheaper cost and with a smaller total storage footprint.
Developers for Ethereum, which hosts a $60 billion ecosystem of cryptocurrency exchanges, lending platforms, non-fungible token (NFT) markets, and other applications, claim that the update will make the network safer and more scalable.
A Lot More to Come
Ethereum, whose ether (ETH) token has a market value of close to $200 billion at present, is the second-largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin (BTC), and the concept that it will make this changeover was there from the outset. However, the change required a complex technological effort, and it was a dangerous venture that many people questioned whether or not it would succeed.
At 2:43 a.m. EST, when the Merge began, nearly 41,000 individuals were watching a livestream on YouTube called “Ethereum Mainnet Merge Viewing Party.” They waited anxiously as important indicators poured in indicating that validators, Ethereum’s new proof-of-stake network administrators, were performing as anticipated and adding new transactions to the blockchains ledger. The Merge “finalized” after around 15 minutes of waiting, at which point it could be considered successful.
Crypto investors, enthusiasts, and doubters alike have been keeping a close eye on the upgrade, which would reduce the network’s dependence on the energy-intensive process of cryptocurrency mining, because of the ripple effects it is projected to have on the broader blockchain sector.
ETH saw a 24-hour loss of around 0.81%, trading at $1,594 in the minutes after the Merge. Because it included dozens of teams and hundreds of researchers, engineers, and volunteers, the upgrade was especially difficult because it was perhaps the biggest open-source software project ever attempted.
The merging may not instantly impact market sentiment since investors have been shifting out of riskier assets, including those that are meant to function as a buffer against inflation. The Ethereum Merge shouldn’t be seen as an isolated occurrence, but rather as one step in Ethereum’s bigger, continuing growth, say the experts.
The shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) is a watershed event for Web3 since it reduces climate concerns, which should encourage additional layer-1s to do the same and removes a major obstacle to widespread adoption of Web3 and crypto.
Recommended For You:
Ethereum Community Bullish as The Merge Is Completed
Eternal Bots and Caduceus Partnered Together to Enhance the Ecosystem
Eternal Bots is partnering with Caduceus, a blockchain dedicated to metaverse development.
Eternal Bots, the firm that owns the Zelysium metaverse, has partnered with the Caduceus Metaverse. This partnership allows Zelysium to use XR-CHAIN METAVERSE EXTREME BLOCKCHAIN, an innovative Decentralized Edge Rendering Technology developed by Caduceus Network that enables decentralized rendering, making Zelysium’s metaverse smooth and swift.
They have united to create a better ecosystem and to celebrate the occasion, they are holding an exciting contest by giving away 30 Whitelist spots, with the lucky winner being the person who books the slot first.
To Join the campaign and to book a slot
ABOUT CADUCEUS
The caduceus is the Metaverse protocol for decentralized edge rendering, an infrastructure-level open blockchain platform specifically built for the metaverse and the decentralized digital world. Caduceus utilizes decentralized rendering and edge computing along with extended-reality technology to bring developers, creators, and users an unrivalled metaverse experience.
Follow Caduceus Metaverse Protocol on
ABOUT ZELYSIUM
Zelysium is an immersive, highly interoperable comic-centered metaverse supporting the existing NFTs and metaverses. They provide the community and the creators with all the necessary tools and assets, providing limitless opportunities to the creators and the developers with a unique DAO mechanism.
