Ethereum Completes “The Merge”, But Why ETH Failed To React

LiveArt , the web3 platform transforming the art market, is bringing its industry-leading tools for creators, collectors, communities, and brands to the BNB Smart Chain. The major new initiative was announced today by LiveArt Co-founder and CEO Boris Pevzner at Binance Blockchain Week in Paris and extends a range of LiveArt’s web3 products and features to the BNB Smart Chain.

Through its white labeled launchpad, LiveArt is empowering creators and partners to build on the BNB Smart Chain, enabling the creation of fully customized and branded web3 applications designed for both traditional collectors and crypto natives. The platform is also introducing the Binance Account Bound (BAB) tokens utility into its ecosystem and to its community of over 400,000 collectors. BAB token holders will have access to an exclusive membership that includes special whitelist access and other benefits on the LiveArt platform.

LiveArt also plans to launch select NFT collections by globally-recognized artists on BNB Smart Chain, beginning with a new generative NFT collection by Huang Yuxing, the renowned artist breaking global auction records. The new initiative follows LiveArt’s collaboration with BNB Chain this summer on the LiveArt Global 100, an open call to artists that drew over 500 applicants from more than 50 countries, with the top submissions currently available to acquire on the Binance NFT Marketplace .

Boris Pevzner, Co-Founder and CEO of LiveArt said, “LiveArt has everything a creator or brand is looking for as they enter the web3 space: a network of globally-recognized artist and creators, top notch expertise in both web3 and the arts and culture, and a full spectrum of tools and solutions to get their projects off the ground. We’re excited to empower our partners to launch on BNB Chain and to enhance LiveArt’s own LiveArt ecosystem with the capabilities of the BAB token.”

LiveArt’s White Labeled Launchpad for Brands and Creators on BnB Chain

LiveArt’s white labeled launchpad allows the creation of fully customized and branded web3 marketplaces and has been utilized by respected arts and culture partners. LiveArt provides support with everything from ideation – including access to its network of content and artists – to infrastructure, to implementation and maintenance. With features including the ability to set up multiple royalty recipients, accept both fiat and crypto transactions, and integrate with existing APIs and SDKs, LiveArt is an all-in-one solution for creators and brands looking to enter the web3 space with a platform that is built for both traditional collectors and crypto natives. LiveArt will offer integration with BNB Smart Chain beginning this month.

Exclusive Benefits for BAB Token Holders

Available exclusively to BAB token holders, the LiveArt Membership connects the BNB community with LiveArt’s global arts and culture network and top-tier content. Holders receive benefits including:

Whitelisting for exclusive releases and airdrops

Limited edition physical art and collectibles

Invitations to elite virtual and IRL events

Voting power in deciding themes for the LiveArt Global 100

Access to LiveArt’s proprietary, AI-generated market analytics for NFTs and physical art, drawing from a rapidly growing database of more than 10 million auction records

BAB token holders will also serve as a key component of Know Your Customer (KYC) verification flow on LiveArt, with token holders obtaining a “verified” status and badge across the LiveArt ecosystem of products. This includes LiveArt’s peer-to-peer trading features, AI-generated analytics, and collection tracking for physical art.

Arts and Culture Projects With Leading Global Artists on BnB Chain

Coming to BNB Chain This Fall: Chapter 2 of Huang Yuxing’s Meta-morphic

Following launches of NFT collections by major artists on the LiveArt NFT platform, including Paul Kneale, LiveArt is collaborating with the renowned contemporary artist Huang Yuxing (b. 1975, Beijing) on Meta-morphic, the artist’s first digital artworks. Huang Yuxing is widely recognized for paintings that reflect and preserve the process of their creation. His work’s exceptional synthesis of styles has broad appeal, with imagery that calls back to traditional landscape painting rendered in an ultra-contemporary neon palette that verges on abstraction. Huang’s works have already surpassed the $8-million mark at auction, most recently via the sale of his epic riverscape Seven Treasure Pines (2016-19), which sold for HK$64.8 million ($8.3 million), more than 13 times its high estimate, a record sum for a Chinese artist born after 1970. Huang Yuxing’s collection with LiveArt is a multi-chapter drop, including generative artworks and staking.

About LiveArt

Established by a team of art market insiders and tech innovators, LiveArt is a leading global art platform that blends innovative technology with intimate knowledge of the art market to put collectors and artists in control. LiveArt provides collectors unmatched access to proprietary pricing data and market insights so they can buy and sell artworks with confidence, discretion, and efficiency. The AI-powered data platform is the preeminent destination for art market data and analysis, live auction streaming, real-time and historic pricing information, detailed analysis of artist and market trends, and financial and cultural context. LiveArt’s digital peer-to-peer marketplace provides for ultimate discretion, allowing users to determine how much information about their identity and works of art is disclosed.

LiveArt NFT is LiveArt’s end-to-end web3 solution for minting and selling NFTs, which equips artists and collaborators with comprehensive rights management and unbreakable resale royalties. Artists can mint their works in the Creator Hub, and collectors can access a curated selection of only the best artworks on the LiveArt NFT Marketplace. The White Label Suite enables galleries and museums to launch and manage their own NFT marketplaces or work with the LiveArt NFT Studio and its partners to curate and market drops.

