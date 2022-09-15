News
‘F*** sake, mate’ – Jude Bellingham perfectly sums up Erling Haaland’s form after Man City’s acrobatic winner against former club Borussia Dortmund
Jude Bellingham has summed up how all Borussia Dortmund fans felt after Erling Haaland returned to haunt them in the Champions League.
Let’s be honest, it was always going to happen. With the form Haaland is in at the moment, he was a banker to score again for Man City.
The 22-year-old striker scored a winning overhead effort six minutes from time.
He left Dortmund in the summer having scored 86 goals in 89 games. So fans knew how deadly he was in the box.
Bellingham hugged his former team-mate after the game and could be seen on camera saying, “F*** sake, mate.”
Yes, that sums it up pretty well.
And after the game he was even more exasperated when he learned City had scored with their first shot on target.
He told BT Sport: “Are you kidding me? Stop… That’s what great teams can do. Erling isn’t always in the game but you give him a half sniff and he can score a goal.
unit demonstration
Rangers fans challenge UEFA with Queen tribute anthem and McCoist loved it
Bellingham himself was impressive in the Champions League clash, scoring the game’s opening goal.
The 19-year-old appears to be spearheading a World Cup spot in Qatar and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he started every game.
He received huge praise from City boss Pep Guardiola after his performance on Wednesday night.
Guardiola said: “I was impressed with his goal. He’s 19 now? I was impressed when he was 17, now he’s 19, he’s grown up.
“He is able to follow defensively [Ilkay] Gundogan or Kevin [De Bruyne] and win duels. Have sense of second position in the box and score.
“Outstanding player. I think everyone knows that, not because the Man City manager is going to tell you that. Everyone knows.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Pakistan flood death toll nears 1,500
ISLAMABAD — Unprecedented floods in Pakistan, which have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian nation, have killed nearly 1,500 people, according to data released Thursday, as authorities sought to step up relief efforts for the million people affected by the disaster.
Flooding from record monsoon rains and melting ice in the northern mountains affected 33 million out of a population of 220 million, washing away homes, transport, crops and livestock with estimated damage at $30 billion.
The death toll stands at 1,486, including around 530 children, the National Disaster Management Authority said, as it released its first national total since September 9, a period that saw 90 more deaths. .
In recent weeks, authorities have erected barriers to prevent floodwaters from reaching key structures such as power stations as well as homes, while farmers who stayed to try to save their livestock faced to a new threat as fodder began to run out.
The government and the United Nations have blamed climate change for the rising waters, following record summer temperatures, which have driven thousands of people from their homes to live in tents or along open highways.
Pakistan received 15.4 inches of rain, almost 190% more than the 30-year average, in July and August. This figure jumped to 466% for one of the most affected regions, the southern province of Sindh.
Aid flights from the United Arab Emirates and the United States arrived in the country on Thursday, the foreign ministry said. The United Nations assesses reconstruction needs.
nbcnews
News
Judge refuses to force release of Hunter Biden’s gun purchase records
U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras, appointed by President Barack Obama, ruled on Tuesday against plaintiff David Codrea’s request to release federal records relating to Hunter Biden’s 2018 gun purchase.
On March 27, 2021, Breitbart News highlighted reports that Hunter Biden may have given false information on an ATF 4473 background check form when purchasing a handgun in 2018.
Form ATF 4473 is the basic background check form that every potential firearm buyer fills out when they go to a retail store to purchase a firearm. Once the form is completed, a Federal Firearms License (FFL) holder calls the FBI and the background check is performed.
One of the questions on Form 4473 asks:
Are you an illegal or addicted user of marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic or other controlled substance? Disclaimer: The use or possession of marijuana remains illegal under federal law whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medical or recreational use in the state where you reside.
On March 25, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Hunter Biden may have lied about his drug history when filing Form ATF 4473 for the purchase of firearms.
Politics reports that Ohio-based blogger David Codrea has sued to force the publication of relevant information about Hunter Biden’s gun purchase, including recordings related to answers Hunter gave on the background check form.
On Tuesday, Judge Contreras ruled against Codrea, citing privacy concerns for Hunter Biden.
Contreras wrote: “The interest in privacy here is remarkably strong”,
He also noted, “The disclosure would reveal whether Hunter Biden has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the ATF. An individual’s public disclosure of information that could be potentially incriminating in a general sense does not diminish their right to privacy as to whether they have been the subject of a particular federal criminal investigation by a particular agency.
The case is Cordea vs. ATF in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 21-2201, File No. 8.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history from Texas Tech University. His PhD focuses on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
Vedanta rallies after Anil Agarwal pumps more Rs 25,000 Crore from Odisha for expansion
mini
Vedanta-Foxconn recently chose Gujarat for its new semiconductor plant. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has now announced further investment in Odisha. As of 12:40 p.m., Vedanta shares were trading at Rs 311, up 2.1% from the previous close on BSE.
Shares of Vedanta hit an intraday high of Rs 320.9, up 5.06% from the previous BSE early morning close after the company announced it had invested 80,000 crore of Rs in Odisha and plans to invest another Rs 25,000 crore to expand its aluminum, ferrochrome and mining businesses in the state.
With this amount of investment, Odisha will now contribute almost 4% to the total GDP of Odisha State through its operations (direct and indirect), the company said in a statement.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal in Mumbai on the sidelines of the Make in Odisha 2022 road show.
Patnaik also met several industrialists and bankers during his visit to Mumbai, before the curtain-raising of the third edition of a business conclave. He urged captains of industry to invest in Odisha and called on bankers to extend their support for the state’s financial growth, as reported by news agency PTI.
“We (Vedanta) bear witness to what is possible if you do in Odisha. It is one of India’s most favorable investment destinations, ably led by Shri’s stable governance, leadership and vision. Naveen Patnaik Ji, which is reflected in the state’s Ease of Doing Business ranking,” Agarwal said.
He also said the company had “new investments of more than Rs 25,000 crore in line with the expansion of its aluminum, ferrochrome and mining businesses, which will create more employment opportunities and revenue for the state”. Citing Agarwal, a statement said the company has created over 500,000 livelihood opportunities and supported hundreds of MSMEs in the state.
We are also setting up one of the largest aluminum parks in the country near our Jharsuguda smelter to boost the national downstream aluminum ecosystem, Agarwal said, adding that the rich culture, Skilled labor and the natural resource sector of Odisha have contributed significantly to the increase in the country’s GDP. nation.
Shares of Vedanta have gained over the past six days and are up more than 18%.
First post: Sep 15, 2022, 12:38 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Daily horoscope for September 15, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid major purchases or decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT today (5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Taurus to Gemini.
Happy Birthday Thursday, September 15, 2022:
You are free-spirited and value your independence. You are a sensitive and popular team player, partly because you have a sexy charisma. It’s a fun year with opportunities to socialize with others. You could rekindle an old relationship. You might be more noticed this year.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
You will make progress in your work today. Relations with colleagues will be friendly and supportive. Even your health is excellent! Ex-partners and old friends from the past are back in your world. It’s like that. Tonight: Optimistic Conversations.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★★
You’re nearing the end of the weekend, and it’s a fun day! Romanticism is preferred. Accept invitations to party and socialize. Enjoy the arts, entertainment, sporting events and fun times with the kids. You look good to others, and you are happy! Tonight: ideas for making money?
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
It’s a great day to entertain at home. Some of you will meet old flames and old lovers, which makes life interesting. This is a good day for real estate negotiations, but avoid doing so between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EDT. Tonight: You win!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
It’s an interesting and interesting day! You are eager to act on new ideas and start new things and new entrepreneurial projects. (Check the Lunar Alert.) Enjoy socializing with your siblings, loved ones, and neighbors, especially because people from your past are popping up everywhere. Tonight: Enjoy the solitude.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★★
It’s a great day for shopping or negotiating business deals, but avoid doing so during the Lunar Alert. You will enjoy shopping for beautiful things. People notice you today. Tonight: You’re popular!
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★
This continues to be a powerful time for you with both the Sun and beautiful Venus in your sign. Plus, with Mars at the top of your chart, you’re pumped! If you’re shopping today, check out the Lunar Alert. You make a big impression on everyone, that’s why you will lead the meeting. Tonight: You are admired.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★
Don’t worry about silly mistakes and oversights, which is normal while retrograde Mercury is in your sign. On the positive side, Mercury will now help you complete old projects, including any type of research or study of the past. Your sense of adventure is strong today! Tonight: Expand your horizons.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★★
It’s a wonderful day to chat with others, especially creatives and artists. You might feel attracted to someone. Maybe a friend will become a lover. Hopefully disputes over shared ownership and inheritance will work out in your favor, especially at the end of the day. Tonight: Favorable finances.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
You look wonderful to others right now. People are so impressed with you. Some of you might start a romance with a boss or someone in authority. Could this be the source of tension you feel with a friend or partner? Later in the day, be prepared to compromise. Tonight: Cooperate.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★
Traveling for pleasure will please you today, especially if you can start your weekend very early! However, you also break your buns at work to accomplish as much as possible, especially because parents and past bosses might be on the scene. Tonight: get organized.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★★
It’s a great day for co-ownership negotiations, inheritances and wills, because you’ll come out smelling the rose. In the meantime, the social plans seduce you! Sporting events and competitive athletics are good choices. You intend to do exactly what you want. Tonight: Party!
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
The increased activity and chaos on the home front will keep you busy. Fortunately, with Venus opposite your sign, relationships with others are cordial and mutually supportive. Enjoy working with others today for the best results. Tonight: Welcome home.
BORN TODAY
Actor Tom Hardy (1977), actress, singer Chelsea Kane (1988), actor Prince Harry (1984)
denverpost
News
5 Reasons Why Game Of Thrones Is the Best Show On Television
Game of Thrones comes to an end this Sunday, and like most fans, I’m devastated by the thought of saying goodbye to Westeros and its inhabitants forever. But it’s not all sorrow; in fact, I have five great reasons why Game of Thrones is the best show on television. If you haven’t watched it yet, consider this your spoiler warning, and be sure to watch before reading on! Here are five reasons why Game of Thrones is the best show on television.
Also Read: 5 Reasons The Harry Potter Movies Are Still Worth Watching
Why Game Of Thrones Is The Best Show On Television
1) The Casting In Game Of Thrones
As if there were any questions, Game of Thrones has one of the best casts on television. Whether it be behind-the-scenes like our favorite director Neil Marshall, or front and center like Tyrion Lannister played by Peter Dinklage (the heartthrob!), HBO has made a point to assemble only top-tier talent. In addition to an incredible cast, though, they have also assembled an impressive list of directors who just add another layer to this exceptional series.
2) The Cinematography
This show is nothing short of captivating. While the dialogue might be subpar and there’s too much unnecessary sex, it’s difficult to complain when you can’t turn away from the screen. It is absolutely beautiful to watch. The cinematography captures everything you could hope for in a medieval show, from snow-covered peaks to sandy deserts; from ominous forests to vast green fields ripe with warriors who will clash and die. Even if it weren’t for this show I would have a deep appreciation for cinematography thanks to my favorite movie Skyfall directed by Sam Mendes.
3) The Action Scenes In Game Of Thrones
Ned Stark’s death, Jon Snow’s death, The Hound’s Death, Tyrion Lannister’s trial by combat, and the defeat of Gregor Clegane. Every episode is brutal in its own way. Watching these events unfold on screen are moments that define television itself. From Ned Stark losing his head to Bronn defeating The Mountain to Drogon breathing fire onto the army at King’s Landing. There isn’t a scene more heart-pounding than watching them all happen.
4) Everyone Is A Targaryen (Or At Least They Think They Are)
With every episode and season, Game of Thrones continues to please, frustrate, and enrage with new plot twists. The show is so popular because it offers characters that are so well-developed that viewers have a personal connection to them. It’s difficult not to fall in love with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, especially when they’re played by Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke respectively. Not only does this fantasy show offer incredible drama (just look at Cersei Lannister), but it also gives us spectacular visuals (Dany flying her dragon into battle). It seems like there’s no end in sight for this hit HBO series—which is what we want!
5) Good Luck Figuring Out Who Will Sit On The Iron Throne
The ultimate question on every Game of Thrones fan’s mind is who will win the game. Also, who will sit on the Iron Throne, only time will tell. Some think it will be Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen, others think it could be Cersei Lannister, but no one knows for sure who will claim victory in this epic saga. Here are some guesses:
Robert Baratheon was in control at first because he had a lot of resources to get him where he wanted to go. He won the tournament at Harrenhal and beat Rhaegar at Storm’s End. Unfortunately, his brother killed him with an arrow when Robert looked over Joffrey’s future queen during Robert’s coronation ceremony.
Whether you’re a fan or not, there’s no denying that Game of Thrones is one heck of a TV show. With so many different storylines, it’s almost impossible to find a character you don’t like. With complex storylines and interesting characters, it’s always hard to predict what will happen next.
The post 5 Reasons Why Game Of Thrones Is the Best Show On Television appeared first on MEWS.
News
How a Ghost Town Was Turned into a Minnesota State Park
GRES, Minn. – Banning State Park is said to be full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it’s not just the river path that catches your eye. It’s also the rocks.
Over thousands of years, Mother Nature molded, chiseled and shaped much of the park’s sandstone, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park superintendent Clarissa Payne.
“You can see the drill holes from when they blew them off the walls,” Payne said.
She says that before this was all a state park, it was actually a rock quarry that was teeming with workers. Many of them were European immigrants, who blasted and harvested the sandstone. If you look closely, you will find relics of this operation.
A nearly two-mile trail shows the path taken by a train, while hauling tons and tons of rocks. The company is long gone, but deep in the forest, the walls are still standing.
There is a spring inside that would power the steam engines. In each place, the stonemasons had a specific duty. An old building was called The Rock Crusher, and that’s what it sounds like. Here they would take stones and break them down into small pieces to use for concrete.
As business boomed, a community was forming, named after the quarry’s founder, William Banning. A town existed on the site for 20 years, from 1892 to 1912. At its peak, there were 300 people. There was a bar, a motel, a boarding house and a few houses.
The quarry and the city died due to a lack of high quality stone and an increased demand for steel. But some of the rock slabs are still in buildings in the nearby town of Sandstone. Today, hikers quickly see that what man left at Banning, Mother Nature has taken over.
“I think it’s cool to see it mixed together and nature reclaiming what we’ve given up, so it makes for some cool scenery for sure,” hiker Laura Garza said.
Banning State Park is also the site of a 10,000 foot thick natural geological fault. When the water is high, the park is also known for kayaking and rafting.
Prohibition will celebrate 60 years as a state park next year.
Grub5
‘F*** sake, mate’ – Jude Bellingham perfectly sums up Erling Haaland’s form after Man City’s acrobatic winner against former club Borussia Dortmund
ETH Merge Will Reduce Global Electricity Consumption by 0.2%
Pakistan flood death toll nears 1,500
Judge refuses to force release of Hunter Biden’s gun purchase records
Thailand SEC Announces New Rules For Crypto Operators
Vedanta rallies after Anil Agarwal pumps more Rs 25,000 Crore from Odisha for expansion
Daily horoscope for September 15, 2022
5 Reasons Why Game Of Thrones Is the Best Show On Television
How a Ghost Town Was Turned into a Minnesota State Park
Suspected shooter stalks Philadelphia teen moments before fatal shooting in new video
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet