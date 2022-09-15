‘F*** sake, mate’ – Jude Bellingham perfectly sums up Erling Haaland’s form after Man City’s acrobatic winner against former club Borussia Dortmund

Lunar Alert: Avoid major purchases or decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT today (5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Taurus to Gemini.

Happy Birthday Thursday, September 15, 2022:

You are free-spirited and value your independence. You are a sensitive and popular team player, partly because you have a sexy charisma. It’s a fun year with opportunities to socialize with others. You could rekindle an old relationship. You might be more noticed this year.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★

You will make progress in your work today. Relations with colleagues will be friendly and supportive. Even your health is excellent! Ex-partners and old friends from the past are back in your world. It’s like that. Tonight: Optimistic Conversations.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★★

You’re nearing the end of the weekend, and it’s a fun day! Romanticism is preferred. Accept invitations to party and socialize. Enjoy the arts, entertainment, sporting events and fun times with the kids. You look good to others, and you are happy! Tonight: ideas for making money?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★★

It’s a great day to entertain at home. Some of you will meet old flames and old lovers, which makes life interesting. This is a good day for real estate negotiations, but avoid doing so between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EDT. Tonight: You win!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

It’s an interesting and interesting day! You are eager to act on new ideas and start new things and new entrepreneurial projects. (Check the Lunar Alert.) Enjoy socializing with your siblings, loved ones, and neighbors, especially because people from your past are popping up everywhere. Tonight: Enjoy the solitude.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★★

It’s a great day for shopping or negotiating business deals, but avoid doing so during the Lunar Alert. You will enjoy shopping for beautiful things. People notice you today. Tonight: You’re popular!

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★

This continues to be a powerful time for you with both the Sun and beautiful Venus in your sign. Plus, with Mars at the top of your chart, you’re pumped! If you’re shopping today, check out the Lunar Alert. You make a big impression on everyone, that’s why you will lead the meeting. Tonight: You are admired.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★★

Don’t worry about silly mistakes and oversights, which is normal while retrograde Mercury is in your sign. On the positive side, Mercury will now help you complete old projects, including any type of research or study of the past. Your sense of adventure is strong today! Tonight: Expand your horizons.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★★

It’s a wonderful day to chat with others, especially creatives and artists. You might feel attracted to someone. Maybe a friend will become a lover. Hopefully disputes over shared ownership and inheritance will work out in your favor, especially at the end of the day. Tonight: Favorable finances.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★

You look wonderful to others right now. People are so impressed with you. Some of you might start a romance with a boss or someone in authority. Could this be the source of tension you feel with a friend or partner? Later in the day, be prepared to compromise. Tonight: Cooperate.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★

Traveling for pleasure will please you today, especially if you can start your weekend very early! However, you also break your buns at work to accomplish as much as possible, especially because parents and past bosses might be on the scene. Tonight: get organized.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★★★

It’s a great day for co-ownership negotiations, inheritances and wills, because you’ll come out smelling the rose. In the meantime, the social plans seduce you! Sporting events and competitive athletics are good choices. You intend to do exactly what you want. Tonight: Party!

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★★

The increased activity and chaos on the home front will keep you busy. Fortunately, with Venus opposite your sign, relationships with others are cordial and mutually supportive. Enjoy working with others today for the best results. Tonight: Welcome home.

BORN TODAY

Actor Tom Hardy (1977), actress, singer Chelsea Kane (1988), actor Prince Harry (1984)