Filipino workers can’t leave US military base due to pay dispute

NASA’s New Mighty James Webb Space Telescope continues to take a closer and more detailed look at corners of the universe, and so far some of the results are just plain weird. Like the brown dwarf where the atmosphere seems filled with clouds of hot sand.

A brown dwarf is an object whose mass is between a giant planet like Jupiter and a very small star. This one is called VHS 1256b, it is 72 light years away and almost 20 times more massive than Jupiter. Most brown dwarfs have characteristics of both stars and planets – they give off heat and light like a star but cool and often form atmospheres closer to that of a planet.

If you imagine a world where a planetary dust storm kicks up planetary clouds filled with fine grains from the beach or desert, it’s actually weirder than that. The toasted sand clouds are likely the product of the planet being hot enough to vaporize some of the minerals that form the rocks, and these silicate materials then swirl around in the atmosphere.

A new study detailing findings from VHS 1256b is part of the Webb Early Science Release Program, which aims to make data from telescope observations available to the public as soon as possible. The research team, led by astronomer Brittany Miles of UC Santa Cruz and UC Irvine with a group of global contributors, submitted the work for publication to the journals of the American Astronomical Society, but it is not has not yet been peer reviewed. it might be worth taking the results with a grain of sand for now. Still, the research is intriguing because it’s the first time astronomers have directly observed an atmosphere like this.

On Earth, clouds typically form from the sun heating water which then evaporates, and the resulting water vapor drifts into the atmosphere where it coalesces into clouds before finally fall to the surface as precipitation. Scientists have long speculated that, under the right conditions, a similar process could take place with silicates rather than liquid water.



The sky on VHS 1256b isn’t all sand in your eyes, though. The research team also reported detecting water, methane, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sodium and potassium.

The article ends with a nod to the Webb Telescope itself and its potential to help us better understand brown dwarfs and other more mysterious objects in the universe.

“This observatory will be a pioneer, pushing our understanding of atmospheric physics in planetary companions, brown dwarfs and exoplanets for years to come.”