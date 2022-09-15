Five of the 10 richest cities in the world are in the United States

Euro open: Asia-Pacific mostly traded with slight gains after slight reprieve on Wall St, but capped gains amid mixed data

APAC shares mostly traded with slight gains after the slight reprieve on Wall Street (SPX +0.34%, NDX +0.84%).

European stock futures point to a slightly higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 futures contract +0.1% after the spot market closed 0.5% yesterday.

DXY stays on a 109 neck, EUR/USD

EUR/USD



The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.



and USD/JPY

USD/JPY



USD/JPY is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Japanese yen from Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, that means 1 US dollar equals 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Japanese yen is the third most traded currency in the world, resulting in an extremely liquid pair and very tight spreads, often staying within range from 0 pip to 2 pip in most markets. currency brokers. Although the USD/JPY range has traditionally not been particularly high, the lack of significant price action often associated with other JPY pairs makes it easier to trade. This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a good pip potential. Even though USD/JPY is the second most traded pair in the world, it is not as popular as one might think when it comes to retail traders. Trading USD/JPY The JPY is highly regarded as a safe-haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure after periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallout. The United States and Japan being highly developed economies, several key factors affect the value. of either currency. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. The monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is also a determining factor in the value of each currency.



traced some of his weakness.

In commodities, crude was little changed, copper was slightly firmer and gold lackluster.

Looking ahead, highlights include US Philly Fed, US Retail Sales, ECB Guindos Speech, SCO Summit, Supply from Spain and France.

