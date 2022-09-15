Connect with us

Gators willing to share the workload in the run game

Gators Willing To Share The Workload In The Run Game
Florida coach Billy Napier has made no bones that he wants his offense to be predicated on the ground game.

It’s the same approach he took while coaching at Louisiana, where the Ragin’ Cajuns finished among the top rushing teams in the country every season from 2018-21.

The Gators have been slow out of the gates, averaging 205 yards through the first two games, but what’s stood out is the distribution of the football. Three tailbacks are averaging at least 17 carries and 103 yards, led by sophomore transfer Montrell Johnson Jr. (137 yards), Trevor Etienne (110) and Nay’Quan Wright (63).

“We’re very much a running back by committee group,” said Napier. “That’s been our philosophy for a long time. We’ve been one of the best rushing teams in the country. Those players have gone on to play in the National Football League. Montrell, Trevor and Nay’Quan are guys that are next up.

“The good thing about that room is those guys are selfless; they’ve got a great attitude and work hard each day.”

Etienne’s older brother, Travis, played at Clemson when USF coach Jeff Scott was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

“He looks just like Travis did at Clemson, except I don’t know that Travis looked like that as a true freshman watching him play this past week,” said Scott. “He’s already a big kind of playmaker for them.”

“Trevor, in particular, is learning more and more as a rookie player, but Nay’Quan provides leadership and Montrell is still a young player but played in our system last year,” added Napier.

Johnson was one of three running backs with at least 100 carries, at least 500 yards rushing and at least 8 touchdowns for Louisiana last season. The true freshman finished with a team-high in carries (162), rushing touchdowns (12), and 838 yards.

Preparing for the Swamp

One advantage Florida has been afforded through the first two games has been the home crowd at the Swamp.

According to the latest NCAA figures, the Gators have averaged 90,396 fans, with Ben Hill Griffin Stadium filled to capacity.

Scott is anticipating the same atmosphere when USF takes the field Saturday, and the challenge this week has been preparing the Bulls for what to expect.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how our guys handle the crowd noise,” said Scott. “This will be our first road game of the year and I’m expecting it to be as loud as it always is there.”

USF has been working on handling the crowd noise throughout the week, trying to recreate similar conditions by pumping in noise through speakers near the practice fields.

“You’ve got to change up how you do your snap count,” Scott explained. “You can’t go with a verbal cadence. A lot of it has got to be eye contact with each other and sometimes hand signals. It’s just a little bit different from when you’re playing at home.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.

News

Save up to 79% on headphones, chargers and more during Woot's Tech Accessories Sale

13 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Save Up To 79% On Headphones, Chargers And More During Woot'S Tech Accessories Sale
Looking to stock up on chargers for your phone or tablet? How about an affordable gaming headset for your PC or console? Or maybe you’re looking to buy a pair of truly wireless earbuds at a bargain price. Right now, you can find all of that and more on sale at Woot. For the rest of the month, the Amazon affiliate is offering up to 79% off a fairly random assortment of tech accessories, and you can save an additional $2 when you use the promotional code WOOT2 at the register. All offers expire on September 30 and some items may sell out before then.

There are some bargains in this hodgepodge assortment of tech offerings. One of the best values ​​is a pair of JBL Live Free NC Plus true wireless earbuds on sale for just $45, which is $105 off the usual price. They offer active noise canceling capabilities, an IPX7 water resistance rating, and up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge. And if you want an even more affordable pair, you can snag Panasonic RZ-S300W headphones for just $25, $95 off regular price. They don’t have noise cancellation and aren’t as water resistant as JBL headphones, but they’re compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, plus intuitive touch controls and 30-hour battery life.

There are still plenty of deals for those who aren’t looking for a new pair of headphones either. You can never have too many spare charging cables, and right now you can save $31 on a three-pack of 3.3ft USB-C to USB-C cords, lowering the price to just $14. And you can use them with a Samsung 25 Watt USB-C Wall Charger for ultra-fast charging speeds. You can buy one for $13, saving $7, or save even more when you buy a two-pack for $21, which is $19 off the regular price. There are also great deals on HDMI cordsa Amazon Basics power strip and one Wage Pro Universal Gaming Headset on sale for just $10.

CNET

News

Aaron Judge stays at 57 home runs, Gleyber Torres hits Little League-style 'homer' in 5-3 win against Boston

19 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Aaron Judge Stays At 57 Home Runs, Gleyber Torres Hits Inside-The-Park Hr In 5-2 Win Against Boston
The Yankees got their nickname “Bronx Bombers” from hitting baseballs out the ballpark. Gleyber Torres had other plans to get a “home run” Wednesday night.

Major league teams are used to seeing the Yankees land baseballs into the seats, totaling 224 homers entering Wednesday’s game — the most in the MLB. This time, a Little League-style homer helped propel the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

The play was made possible starting with Torres lining a single — in the top of the fifth inning — with two runners on into right field and Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo making an errant throw wide of his cut-off man. Catcher Connor Wong fielded the ball and attempted to throw behind Torres at first base, who was trying to extend a single. Wong’s throw ended up in the outfield as Torres chugged all the way around the bases on the error.

The three runs scored on the play overshadowed a decent outing from Boston’s top prospect Brayan Bello. The 2017 international signee pitched five innings, allowing six hits and one walk. The three runs from Torres’ single were unearned and he also struck out six batters.

“Great night by Gleyber,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the win. “I thought Bello for them threw the ball very well. We haven’t seen him yet in-person. He’s got a really good arm. He made it tough on us.”

On the mound for the Bronx Bombers was Nestor Cortes Jr. A day after ace Gerrit Cole continued his struggles pitching at Fenway Park, Cortes Jr. tossed five innings, allowing one run and three hits. He added seven strikeouts, one of which produced an ugly swing out of third baseman Rafael Devers — thanks to one of Cortes Jr.’s trademark funky leg kicks.

“This is all during the game,” Cortes Jr. told reporters when asked if he plans when to use unorthodox leg kicks. “I think of it as I go.

“I’m happy it was a competitive pitch. I almost fell over so I felt like I had to [throw] home at that time.”

Reliever Clarke Schmidt followed with two hitless innings, featuring effective breaking balls that fooled hitters.

Red Sox bats remained quiet for most of the night. A RBI double from Wong in the fifth inning got his team on the scoreboard

Jose Trevino extended the lead to 4-1 with his own RBI double in the next inning.

Jonathan Loaisiga allowed a run in the eighth, but an inning ending double play got him out of trouble before more damage ensued.

Torres finished his night recording a RBI off of a dropped fly ball in center field in the ninth inning, making the score 5-2. The second baseman is riding a hot streak, hitting .316 entering Wednesday’s game.

Clay Holmes recorded the save in the bottom of the ninth to take care of business. He allowed one run but, his team left the field with the victory — winning eight of their last 10.

Aaron Judge, the usual suspect responsible for the Yankees’ offense, did not make progress in his chase to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Judge, who has 57 homers, is four home runs away from tying Maris’ record set in 1961.

The Yankees All-Star slugger went 1-4 at the plate.

Wednesday’s victory completes a two-game series sweep as the Yankees head into an off day before playing the Brewers this weekend.

“We’re getting better,” Boone said to reporters. “We’re getting healthier. Help is on the way. We know what time of year it is. We know we have to put our best foot forward. It’s been good to see the guys come together as we’re still kind of piecing it together.”

News

Dave Hyde: Ryan Fitzpatrick calls Tua 'limited'; Sean Payton's view is worse

26 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Dave Hyde: Ryan Fitzpatrick Calls Tua 'Limited'; Sean Payton's View Is Worse
By now, there’s only one person who can change the conversation around Tua Tagovailoa, and it’s not coach Mike McDaniel, try as mightily as the new Miami Dolphins coach did this offseason.

Only Tua can, by throwing more passes like Sunday’s fourth-and-7 strike to Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown. The Dolphins quarterback has to lead this offense to more than 13 points, no matter the Sunday win.

He has to be better than decent, as he was in the opener, and far better than the underwhelming player of his first two years if this three-year Dolphins rebuild comes out he other side.

But don’t listen to me.

Listen to Wednesday interviews with the former Dolphins quarterback who worked closest with Tua, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the first hope as Dolphins coach this offseason, Sean Payton.

Fitzpatrick was Dolphins quarterback for the Tank-for-Tua year of 2019 and was suddenly replaced by him a month into the 2020 season. He doesn’t say anything shocking about Tua. He offers a good, critical analysis from 17 years as an NFL quarterback and a seat beside Tua.

“If you’re a top-10 quarterback, you have to have at least one trait that’s absolutely special, something you can do that no one else can do,’ Fitzpatrick said on the podcast “Pardon My Take.” “[Buffalo quarterback] Josh Allen, I think, we see the arm talent. We see the way he can scramble and run, the hits he can take, the hits he can deliver.”

“[Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin] Herbert, physically, the same thing. With Tua, it’s not the the arm strength, it’s not the ability to run or scramble or get out of trouble.

“What is it? People say, ‘Well, he’s a winner.’ Tyreek [Hill] says, ‘He’s the most accurate I’ve ever seen.’ When I first saw Tua, what pops out for me, because it’s hard for a young quarterback to come in and do this: anticipation and accuracy.

“Those are the things he has to be elite at. I think he’s very, very good at — very accurate and can anticipate. The problem is you sometimes have to create. He’s not going to be able to scramble – he’ll be able to scramble and get out of trouble and get you 5 yards.

“But he’s not going to be able to scramble around, escape the pocket and make the big plays down the field. So he has to take what he has that [can become] elite. That’s accuracy and, as he gets older, that’s decision-making.

“He has to be the best in the NFL at it, because he’s limited in some of those other ways.”

And Payton? The Super Bowl coach who was on his way to the Dolphins this offseason told Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he sees eight teams that will replace underachieving quarterbacks this year.

“I think at some point we’ll see Tua [benched] in Miami,’ he said. “I think at some point — and they played well [Sunday] with Tua. But Teddy Bridgewater, I’ve had before, he’s an outstanding player.”

There’s a belief void around Tua. That’s the only way to say it, and it’s not in a column or on ESPN’s First Take. It was inside the Dolphins when owner Steve Ross tried to replace him with Deshaun Watson and 45-year-old Tom Brady.

Now Fitzpatrick, who is doing broadcast work on Amazon’s Thursday night NFL package, offers a lukewarm-at-best critical breakdown of him, and Payton flatly says he’ll be replaced.

Tua, as always, conducts himself well. He’s grounded and focused. He said he “hasn’t been satisfied at all,” with Sunday’s performance. He completed a healthy 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards. Those are good numbers. But the 13 offensive points say something more was needed.

Nor did his Sunday earn respect inside football circles — and Fitzpatrick knows about getting no respect. He thinks Brady was referring to him in an HBO interview when Brady got turned down by a team in 2019 and said, “‘You’re sticking with that mother f——-?” Brady never mentioned the quarterback, but …

“It had to be me,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “No, zero respect. He’d never shake my hand. It just — he just pissed me off.”

One day maybe Tua will unleash such words. For now, there’s only one forum to change much of the football world’s thoughts on him. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore.

News

How to Recover Recently Deleted Texts with iPhone iOS 16 Update

32 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

How To Recover Recently Deleted Texts With Iphone Ios 16 Update
Cheaters and wandering teenagers beware: The latest iPhone update gives owners — and anyone who can access their phone — the ability to find and recover recently deleted text messages.

The latest version of iMessage, which now gives users the ability to edit and ‘unsend’ texts, stores deleted texts for 30 days, similar to the ‘recently deleted’ folder in the iPhone Camera Roll .

The new features are rolling out as part of iOS 16, which was made available for download on Monday.

To recover recently deleted messages, iPhone users with iOS 16 can tap the “Edit” button on the top left corner of the iMessage app. They can then tap a “View Recently Deleted Messages” button to see all deleted messages in the last 30 days.

From here, users can choose to recover the messages on the main screen of the messaging app, leave them in the recently deleted folder, or immediately delete them forever.

Messages in the Recently Deleted folder will automatically be permanently deleted after 30 days.

The latest iPhone update also allows users to edit recently sent iMessages.
Apple
The Latest Iphone Update Allows Users To Recover Deleted Texts.
The new features are rolling out as part of iOS 16.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Conversations show days left until deletion,” Apple says. “After this time, messages will be permanently deleted.”

The iOS 16 update was released with Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup, but is also available on many older devices.

The new operating system comes with a variety of other features, including the ability to “edit” and “undo” iMessages, create deeply personalized lock screens, and more precisely manage notifications.

The software update also introduces enhanced security features.

New York Post

News

Crowds line up for Queen's casket as Charles has a quiet day – The Denver Post

44 mins ago

on

September 15, 2022

Crowds Line Up For Queen'S Casket As Charles Has A Quiet Day – The Denver Post
By JILL LAWLESS, MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners spent hours queuing for minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state inside a Parliament building on Thursday and as King Charles III spent the day in private reflecting on his first week on the throne.

The queue to pay homage to the late Queen at Westminster Hall stretched for 7 kilometres, past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the Thames, then over a bridge to Parliament. People online said they didn’t mind the wait.

“I’m glad there was a queue because it gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,” said healthcare professional Nimisha Maroo. “I wouldn’t have liked it if I had to rush.”

Buckingham Palace released details of plans for the Queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state from around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people attending the funeral of the ‘Westminster Abbey. A smaller funeral service is scheduled for later Monday at Windsor Castle.

At the end of the day, the Queen will be buried in a private family service in Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

After a day of great ceremony and emotion on Wednesday as the Queen was carried in a somber procession from Buckingham Palace, the King spent the day working and in ‘private reflection’ at his residence in Highgrove, west of England. Charles has had calls with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and is addressing a host of world leaders – many of whom will come to London on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

Heir to the throne, Prince William and his wife Kate visited the royal family’s estate at Sandringham in eastern England to view some of the tributes left by well-wishers. The couple walked slowly along the metal barriers receiving bouquets from the public and chatting with well-wishers. Other members of the Royal Family fanned out across the UK to thank people for their support, with the Queen’s son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie visiting Manchester and his sister Princess Anne in Glasgow.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday, carried by carriage and greeted by cannons and the sound of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped and crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall .

Charles, his siblings and sons walked behind the coffin, which was topped with a wreath of white roses and its wreath rested on a purple velvet pillow.

The motorcade marked Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state as the process of national mourning moved to the grand boulevards and historic monuments of the British capital.

The 900-year-old Westminster Hall is now at the center of events as the Queen remains in state until Monday.

The mass bereavement display is a huge logistical operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) route lined with first aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any one time, and 30 religious leaders of various faiths to stop and speak to those queuing.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words ‘Faith Team’ as he spoke to mourners.

Welby, who led a service for the Royal Family when Elizabeth’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall, paid tribute to the Queen as “someone you could trust totally, completely and absolutely, whose wisdom was remarkable”.

Thousands of people have already paid their respects, filing past the coffin draped in the royal standard and topped with a diamond-encrusted crown.

People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and trainers, marched in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens held magnificent medieval banquets and where previous monarchs lay in state.

After passing the coffin, most of the mourners stopped to look back before exiting through the room’s large oak doors. Some have wiped away tears; others bowed their heads or curtsied. One dropped to one knee and blew a goodbye kiss.

Keith Smart, engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the room. He had waited over 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.

“Everyone in the crowd behaved impeccably. There was no malice, everyone was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. this room and seeing this, I just collapsed in. I didn’t bow – I knelt on the floor, on my knees, I bowed my head to the queen.

The late night silence was broken when one of the guards watching around the coffin collapsed and fell forward from a raised platform. The man, his chest adorned with medals, could be seen on live streams of the queen’s coffin lying in state rocking on his feet before darting to the ground. Two police officers rushed to her aid.

Crowds lined the route of the Queen’s coffin each time it was moved on its long journey from Scotland – where the monarch died on September 8, aged 96 – to London .

On Tuesday evening, thousands of people braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the coffin, drove slowly from an airbase to Buckingham Palace.

Earlier in Edinburgh, around 33,000 people marched silently past his coffin in 24 hours at St Giles Cathedral.

Follow Queen's AP coverage at

denverpost

